Boys Basketball
Class A
• Jonathan Kirkley pumped in 22 points and top-ranked Dillon jumped to a 10-point first-quarter lead en route to a 49-33 triumph over Butte Central. Connor Curnow had eight for the Beavers (10-0). Dougie Peoples scored 10 and Kyle Holter nine for the Maroons.
• Cayden Merchant scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter, helping No. 5 Billings Central to a 60-50 win over Livingston. Marcus Wittman added 10 points for the Rams, who found themselves down 20-16 after the first quarter. After the game was tied 33-33 at the half, the Rams held Livingston to two points in the third quarter to take control. Wyatt Saile led the Rangers with 17 points and Tristen Stenseth had 10.
• Bryce Graham led the way with 19 points and Jalen Robinson provided nine as No. 4 Lewistown broke away from a deadlock after three quarters to down Miles City 47-41. The Golden Eagles let an 11-point halftime lead slip away before winning it with a 12-6 fourth quarter. Dalton Polesky led all scorers with 21 points for the Cowboys, and Logan Muri added 10.
• Corvallis steamrolled winless Stevensville in a 75-25 victory. Tanner Jessop provided 16 points for the Blue Devils, and Bryce Mayn, Mitch Spinetta, Cole Trexler and Donovan Potter all scored eight points apiece. Kellan Beller and Pier Rottini scored seven points each for the Yellowjackets.
• Caden Williams scored 19 points and Libby outlasted Columbia Falls 52-47. Jay Beagle added 10 points, and Ryder Davis and TJ Andersen had nine apiece for the Loggers. Cade Morgan scored 19 points, Jace Hill had 12 and Allec Knapton 10 for the Wildcats.
Class B
• Dante Micheli was tops with 21 points — 13 in the first half — and No. 9 Thompson Falls built a 12-point halftime lead and held off Eureka 60-47. Kyle Pardee added 12 points and Justin Morgan 11 for the Blue Hawks. Danny Dunn and Joey Kindal had nine points apiece for the Lions.
• Trent McMaster led three players in double figures with 15 points as Jefferson held off Big Timber 57-51. Joe Visser added 12 and Tyler Harrington 11 for the Panthers. Tristin Matzik scored 19 points and Codee Mehus 13 for the Herders.
• Ozzie King paved the way with 20 points and Brodey Freeman added 16 to lead Deer Lodge over Missoula Loyola 65-47. Logan Nicholson added 11 points and Hunter Steinbach 10 for the Wardens, who outscored the Rams 30-18 in the middle two quarters. Will Burns led all scorers with 24 for Loyola.
• Gavin Vandenacre came away with 23 points and five steals as Townsend won at home 58-35 over Three Forks. Ryan Racht contributed 12 points and six assists for the Bulldogs. Teammate Trey Hoveland's line included five points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Townsend led 24-12 after one quarter and 35-20 at halftime. Vandenacre had 11 points in the first quarter. Three Forks' Owen Long finished with nine points.
• Zoran LaFrombois drained 22 points and Isaiah Nasewtewa backed him with 11 in St. Ignatius' 56-50 win over Arlee. Ross McPherson added nine for Mission.
• Trey Allen compiled 18 points, and Jay Jetmore and Corby Mann did their share with 13 apiece to lead Red Lodge to its 68-36 trouncing of Shepherd. Colt Hando led the Mustangs with 11.
• Rilee Small-Fisher led the way with 18 points and Colstrip used a 19-8 fourth quarter to rally past Baker for a 46-36 victory. Shaye Wilkie added nine and Caleb Cole eight for the Colts.
Class C
• Tucker Johnstone led all scorers with 24 points and Jake Gauthier added 10 to lead Park City past Broadview-Lavina 49-38. Kade Erickson's 21 points led the way for Broadview-Lavina, which trailed by a point at halftime. Ben Kessler had nine points for the Panthers.
• Chase Keating had another huge night with 35 points and brother Chance Keating assisted with 13 to lead Reed Point-Rapelje over Fromberg 57-41. The Renegades led by two after one quarter but went on a 17-5 surge over the next eight minutes. It's Keating's second 35-point game of the season, both against Fromberg. Claran McKevitt scored 12 points and Wyatt Lowery had 10 for the Falcons.
• Josh Kearns scored 18 points, Stanley Jarvis added 15 and Cade Hansen 11 to lift Sunburst over Heart Butte 55-50. The Refiners trailed by seven at halftime and the teams were knotted at 38-all entering the fourth quarter. Marcus Rutherford led four players in double figures for the Warriors with 13 points. Cameron Falcon had 12, Dillon Kipp 11 and Thomas Young Running Crane 10.
• Charlie Kruer had the hot hand with 26 points and No. 6 Twin Bridges bolted to a 17-point halftime lead and held off Shields Valley 57-49. Matt Kaiser backed Kruer with 12 points and Tate Smith had nine. Cole Flatt led the Rebels with 18, Aidan Jenkins added 12 and Dylan Flatt 11.
• Nathan Feliksa led all scorers with 16 points and Plains broke open a close game in the fourth quarter for a 47-33 win over Noxon. Gavin Regalado added nine for the Horsemen, who led by three points entering the final eight minutes. Derrick Christensen and Wyatt Lackner scored eight apiece for the Red Devils.
• Billy Boone had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Eyan Becker added 16 points 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Riley Reimer backed them with 19 points and seven rebounds as Valley Christian overpowered Darby 84-57. The Eagles led 25-9 after one quarter. Preston Smith scored 21, Cullen Duggan 12 and Michael Hamblin 11 for the Tigers.
• Brian Ward scored 18 points, Kade Cutler added 12 and Philipsburg held off Seeley-Swan 44-39. Kai O'Donnell added nine for the Prospectors, who took a five-point lead into halftime. Chase Haines scored 12 and Sawyer Shelmerdine 11 for Seeley-Swan.
• Dillon Gee scored scored 24 points and Marcus Mader 19 in Broadus' 55-28 win at Jordan. Gee tallied 12 points and Mader 11 in the first quarter as Broadus bolted ahead 24-5. Dawson Murnion and Jayden Saylor scored eight points apiece for Jordan.
• Tyshawn Shambo scored 18 points, Daniel Henry added 14 and Hays-Lodgepole prevailed 54-51 over Chester-Joplin-Inverness in overtime after letting an 11-point halftime lead slip away. Brandon Castillo and Estevan Granados added 10 points apiece for the Thunderbirds. Kealy Haaland led all scorers with 20 points for the Hawks, and Blake Harmon added 14.
• Jackson Lang scored 20 points and Nolan Schumacher 17 to offset a 27-point night by Lima's Walker Nygren as Lone Peak took down the Bears 62-52. Mikey Botha scored 13 for the Big Horns, who led by 13 after the first quarter. Peyton Haws added 15 for Lima.
• Walker Doman pumped in 20 points, Cy Nunn had 12 and Matthew Weller 10 for Winnett-Grass Range in a 51-37 triumph over Geraldine-Highwood.
• Carson Callison led four players in double figures with 14 points and Alberton-Superior started fast and held off Charlo 60-44. Orion Plaake scored 13, and Bryan Mask and Aaron Weddle had 11 apiece for the Mountain Cats, who led by 14 at halftime. Steson Reum scored 15 and Phil Marquez 12 for the Vikings.
• Kaleb Hoversland pumped in 19 points, Elijah Lenihan added 16 and Cayden Klatt had 15 as Lustre Christian sprinted to a 22-2 lead and ran away from Frazer 73-27. Keein Ackerman led the Bearcubs with 15 points.
• Mason Dethman topped four players scoring in double figures with 18 points and No. 4 Froid-Lake sprinted to a 17-4 first-quarter lead and handed No. 7 Dodson its second consecutive defeat, 65-42. Colt Miller scored 16, Tyler Wivholm 15 and Javonne Nesbit 12 for the Redhawks. Zarek Jones scored 17 to lead the Coyotes.
• Ethan Bell scored 25 points and No. 10 Chinook blitzed Turner with a 36-point first quarter on the way to a 91-30 drubbing of the Tornadoes. Reese Elliot added 14 points and Toby Niederegger 13 for the Sugarbeeters. Shane Kimmel had 17 and Austin Welsh 10 to account for all but three of Turner's points.
• Kanyon Taylor led with 16 points and Fairview downed Westby-Grenora 54-50 in ovetime after letting a nine-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter. Brady Buxbaum added 13 and Paul Hardy 11 for the Warriors, who led 40-31 entering the final eight minutes. Erik Field scored 18 points, and Aidian Harbin and Keegan Nelson added 11 for the Thunder.
• Colten Miske was a one-man show with 22 points and Wibaux outlasted Ekalaka 46-30. Jared Pardee was top scorer for the Bulldogs with 13.
• Kaden Hansen scored 18 points, Braedon Romo chipped in with 16 and Jesse Strickland had 12 as Bainville broke away from a one-point lead after three quarters to ease past Circle 57-45. Beau Beery scored 21 for the Wildcats, who trailed 39-38 entering the final eight minutes. Hayden Lockie added 11 and Caleb Gackle 10 for Circle.
• Top-ranked Scobey received 21 points from Aidan Fishell and the unbeaten Spartans blitzed to a 27-5 first-quarter lead on the way to thrashing Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 76-37. Parker Cromwell added 14, Reagan Marchart had 12 and Caden Handran 11 for Scobey.
• Kade Strutz scored 22 points and Big Sandy prevailed at home 68-55 over North Star. The Pioneers also received 12 points from Braydon Cline. Big Sandy scored 22 second-quarter points to lead 38-24 at halftime. North Star was led by Rhett Wolery's 11 points and Gavin Spicher's 10.
• Chris Hagen scored 12 points and Plentywood outscored Savage by four points in the final quarter to earn a 36-35 nail-biter over the Warriors. Keiran Hernandez added eight for the Wildcats. Sloan McPherson scored 19 and Caesn Erickson 12 for Savage.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Kodie Hoagland was high scorer with 16 points and Butte rallied from a 12-point halftime hole to topple Helena 52-49 in overtime. MacKenzie Tutty scored nine and Ashley Olson eight for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Bengals 20-11 in the fourth quarter to send the game into the extra session tied 46-all. Alex Bullock scored 15 and Reegan Walsh 12 for Helena.
• Missoula Sentinel rolled to a 72-43 win at Kalispell Flathead. Olivia Huntsinger scored 16 points and CC Size added 15 for the Spartans. Kuyra Siegel led the Bravettes with eight points.
Class A
• Billings Central had just seven players suit up because of COVID-19 concerns but cruised to a 63-27 home rout of Livingston. Mya Hansen scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter to pace the top-ranked Rams. Solei Elletson added 18 points and Isabelle Erickson scored 15. The Rams made 7 of 12 from the 3-point line, including three each from Hansen and Elletson. Erickson also had eight boards. Kodie Vondra led the Rangers with 14 points.
• Kamber Good Luck scored 14 points and No. 2 Hardin fell behind by 13 points in the first quarter and fell just short against No. 3 Havre 44-40. Alyssa Pretty Weasel, Aiyana Big Man and Kylee Old Elk all had eight for the Bulldogs. No statistics were available for Havre.
Class B
• Baily Egan was high scorer with 24 points, Canzas Hisbadhorse added 19 and No. 2 Colstrip raced to a big early lead and throttled Baker 80-38. Malea Egan added 10 and Addie Casterline nine for the Fillies, who put the game away with a 28-6 fourth quarter.
• Mel Woodward was the game's only double-figure scorer with 10 points as Townsend ground out a 29-24 triumph over Three Forks. Charlotte Wilson added eight points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Woodland paced the Wolves with eight points.
• Meghan Eiselein scored 16 points and Blythe Sealey backed her with 14 as No. 7 Roundup started strong and held off No. 3 Malta 47-35. Tia Stahl added 10 for the Panthers, who took a 19-point lead into the fourth quarter. Maddie Williamson and Allison Kunze scored eight apiece for Malta.
• Bailey Finn drained 18 points, and Hailee Brandon and Emily Cooley provided 12 apiece to lead top-ranked Big Timber to a 50-42 triumph over Jefferson. Rachel Van Blaricom scored 17 and Cia Stuber nine for the Panthers.
• Montana State commit Lindsey Hein broke her own school scoring record with 41 points in Forsyth's 71-25 rout of Lame Deer.
• Jada Clarkson led three players in double figures with 19 points and No. 8 Whitehall dropped down a level to dispatch Class C Gardiner 72-44. Meagan Johnson scored 14 and Brynna Wolfe added 12 for the Trojans. Sophia Darr scored 13 and Leah Veress 12 for the Bruins.
• Brayli Reimer scored 11 points and Emma Evenson added 10 to pace Red Lodge in its 44-30 dispatching of Shepherd. Lyndsey Kale led the Fillies with 11 points.
• Jody Detlaff hit a buzzer beater to give No. 6 Thompson Falls a 55-53 win over No. 5 Eureka. Detlaff collected 18 points and nine rebounds, with her final basket coming on a pass from Megan Baxter on a sideline out of bounds play in the closing seconds. Ellie Baxter scored 13 for the Bluehawks. The Lions, who received 23 points from Kyla Bohne and 16 from Katie Schmidt, had battled back in the fourth quarter after trailing 43-34 through three.
• St. Ignatius had five players in double figures as it rolled to a 77-30 road win over Arlee. Sydney Brander scored 17 points and Madyson Currie added 13 for the Bulldogs. Gabby Smith, Izzy Evans and Kooper Page all had 11.
Class C
• Ashlee Wang was high scorer again with 23 points and Aspen Giese backed her with 19 to lead No. 1 Fort Benton over Box Elder 70-55. Maci Molinario added 13 for the Longhorns, who led by 13 at halftime. The Bears provided a stiff challenge behind 19 points from Angela Gopher and 15 from Kayla Momberg.
• Emma Smart led four players in double figures and Westby-Grenora sprinted to a 15-point first-quarter lead in blasting Fairview 49-25. Brynn Folvag, Kiarra Brunelle and Elizabeth Field added 10 apiece for the Thunder, who pushed the lead to 30 at halftime. Emily Sundheim's six points led the Warriors.
• Heart Butte defeated Sunburst 54-45 with the help of Sugar Spoonhunter and Raelei Running Rabbit’s 16- and 13-point contributions. Clair Bucklin scored 15 for the Refiners.
• Abby Pierce scored 12 points and Lacey Lawrence 10 in Jordan's 47-31 conquest over visiting Broadus. In securing the win, Jordan outscored Broadus 14-5 during the fourth quarter. The Mustangs made 12 of 16 free throws in the final period. Pierce scored 10 of her points in the second half. Abi Krantz led Broadus with 10 points.
• Lily Herzog scored 15 points and Reed Point-Rapelje needed every one in a 30-29 squeaker over Fromberg. Abby Knoll added eight for the Renegades, who trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter. Siera Guffey was one of three Falcons to score, leading with 15 points.
• Ryann Moline scored 15 points and Circle put 10 players in the scoring column in a 60-34 romp over Bainville. Brooke Bartelson and Sierra Nagle added nine apiece for the Wildcats. Elsie Wiilson scored 14 for Bainville.
• Koye Rindal (23 points) and Leni Krehbiel (20) picked up the scoring slack left by injured Draya Wacker to lead No. 3 Melstone past Plevna 64-23. The Broncs raced to a 21-4 lead after one quarter and rolled from there. Kayla Kombol scored 11 and Kelsey Thurston 10 for Melstone. Chloe Tudor had 12 for Plevna.
• Alliya Pretty Paint popped in 14 points, and Nashone Shambo and Sierra Chandler added nine apiece as Hays-Lodgepole bolted to a 19-1 first-quarter lead and took care of Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56-39. Averie Mattson scored 12 and Molly Nelson nine for the Hawks.
• Kia Wasson scored 14 points, Kaitlyn McColly added 13 and No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale blew open a close game in the third quarter and downed No. 10 Scobey 53-32. The Mavericks, who put eight players in the scoring column, trailed by two points at halftime but outscored the Spartans 21-2 in the third quarter. Whitley Maher scored 13 and Gracee Lekvold 12 for Scobey.
• Emily Maughan led with 17 points and Sariah Maughan added 16 as Seeley-Swan rode a big second half to a 65-42 victory over Philipsburg. Klaire Kovatch scored 13 for the Blackhawks, who trailed by two at intermission but outscored the Prospectors by nine in the third quarter and 16 over the final eight minutes. Rachel Ward scored 14 and Asha Comings 13 for Philipsburg.
• Jonna McCullough scored 14 points and Azzia Rowland 10 in Geraldine-Highwood's 51-25 triumph at Winnett-Grass Range. McCullough had two 3-pointers for the victors. The Rivals led 12-3 after one quarter and 29-7 at halftime. Zurry Moore's nine points were high for WGR.
• Aubri Holzrichter (22 points) and Tiara Whitmus (21) had big nights as Lustre Christian ran away from Frazer 64-17. Alexa Reddig added 12 for Lustre, which led by 20 at halftime. Evelyn Yellowhammer topped Frazer with six points.
• Sydney Dethman scored 16 points, Baylee Davidson added 13 and Carolyne Christoffersen provided 10 for Froid-Lake in a 41-22 win over Dodson. Lindsey Fetter scored eight for the Coyotes.
• Augusta got 24 points from Payton Levine and 20 from Olivia Isakson in a 74-44 victory over Valier. Levine and Isakson combined for 15 points in the second quarter as the Elk outscored Valier 26-11. Hannah Monroe had 14 for Valier and teammate Loni Orcutt added nine.
• A 32-point effort from Shyan Krass led No. 9 Turner to a 56-43 victory over Chinook. Krass made 15 field goals. Jayden Miller had 18 points to lead Chinook.
• Carly Wilson and Lyli McCarthy dropped in 10 points each and Lone Peak put away a close game with a 20-4 third quarter en route to dumping Lima 62-35. Vera Grabow added nine for the Big Horns. Taryn Martinelli led all scorers with 19 points for the Bears, who also received nine from Gracie Bravo.
• Heidi LaBree led with 15 points, and Kenzie Tooke and Ella Owen provided 10 apiece as Ekalaka pitched a fourth-quarter shutout to turn a two-point lead into a 48-30 win over Wibaux. The Bulldogs outscored the Longhorns 16-0 over the final eight minutes. Rylee Smith scored 13 for Wibaux.
• Lois Flatlip drained 18 points, Serena Flatlip added 15 and Kyra Turnsplenty pitched in with 11 to lead Plenty Coups past Roberts 58-49.
• Carlie Wagoner and Celsey Von shared scoring honors with 12 points apiece and Plains started quickly in a 51-32 defeat of Noxon. Kimberly Curry added 11 for Plains, which led 15-4 after the first quarter. Avery Burgess scored 12 and Riley Richter 10 for the Red Devils.
• Shayla Borlaug's 21 points led the way as North Star cruised to a 27-0 first-quarter lead on the way to a 65-8 romp over Big Sandy. Jade Wendland scored 16 and Laynie Sattoriva 14 for the Knights. Amy Gasvoda and Lainey Terry split the Pioneers' points evenly between them.
• Taylor Vance scored 21 points, Maggie Harvey added 14 and Valley Christian fended off Darby 51-46 in overtime after the Tigers rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters. Ashlyn Kelly had nine points for the Eagles. Amber Anderson scored 18 and Petra Mustafa 12 for Darby.
• Brooke Reuter scored 12 points and Teah Conradsen 10 in Savage's 63-37 loss to Plentywood. The Warriors trailed 24-4 after one quarter. No statistics were available for Plentywood.
20-Point Club
41: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
35: Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje
32: Shyan Krass, Turner
27: Walker Nygren, Lima
26: Charlie Kruer, Twin Bridges
25: Ethan Bell, Chinook
24: Baily Egan, Colstrip
24: Will Burns, Missoula Loyola
24: Dillon Gee, Broadus
24: Tucker Johnstone, Park City
24: Payton Levine, Augusta
23: Ashlee Wang, Fort Benton
23: Koye Rindal, Melstone
23: Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend
23: Kyla Bohne, Eureka
22: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
22: Jonathan Kirkley, Dillon
22: Koye Rindal, Melstone
22: Aubri Holzrichter, Lustre Christian
22: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
22: Colten Miske, Wibaux
22: Kade Strutz, Big Sandy
21: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
21: Dante Micheli, Thompson Falls
21: Dalton Polesky, Miles City
21: Preston Smith, Darby
21: Tiara Whitmus, Lustre Christian
21: Beau Beery, Circle
21: Aidan Fishell, Scobey
21: Taylor Vance, Valley Christian
21: Shayla Borlaug, North Star
20: Ozzie King, Deer Lodge
20: Leni Krehbiel, Melstone
20: Billy Boone, Valley Christian
20: Kealy Haaland, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
20: Jackson Lang, Lone Peak
20: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
20: Olivia Isakson, Augusta
