Editor's note: Coverage of the Class A tournaments is here for boys and here for girls.
Boys Basketball
CLASS B
Northern B
• Rex Williams led four players in double figures with 16 points and Malta raced to a 16-point first-quarter lead and coasted past Glasgow 64-37 to move into the consolation final. Kooper Oxarart and Connor Tuss scored 13 apiece, and Pierce Mortenson added 11 for the Mustangs, who led by 23 at halftime. Hunter Collinsworth scored 16 and Keigan Skolrud 11 for the Scotties in their season finale.
• Tyler Cichosz was a difference maker with 24 points and Harlem took a nip-and-tuck 55-53 victory over Rocky Boy to advance to the consolation final against Malta. RJ Ramone added 15 for the Wildcats, who trailed by three points at halftime but flipped it to a two-point lead heading into the final quarter. Joe Demontiney scored 19 points, Kellen Colliflower 13 and Ben Crebs 11 to close out the season for the Stars.
Southern B
• No. 1 Lodge Grass ended Lame Deer’s season with a 68-63 loser-out, winner-to-consolation win. Lodge Grass’ Damon Gros Ventre scored a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, and DC Stewart added 21 points. Journey Emerson led Lame Deer (7-9) with 26 points, and David Wick added 10.
• A 16-point output from Kylan Mendoza lifted Colstrip to a 44-34 win over Townsend in a loser-out game. Jaren Knows His Gun added nine points for the Colts. Trey Hoveland led Townsend (12-6) with eight points.
Western B
• Zoran LaFrombois had a big morning with 24 points and Ross McPherson added 12 as St. Ignatius belted Missoula Loyola 55-36 to extend its season at least one more game. The Bulldogs led by nine after one quarter and doubled it to 18 after three. Will Burns scored 15 for the Rams in their final game.
• Behind 18 points from Nathan Schraeder and a big fourth-quarter rally, Thompson Falls moved into the consolation final by upending Bigfork 58-52. Dante Micheli scored 14 and Cody Burk added 12 as the Bluehawks outscored the Vikings 21-9 in the final eight minutes to overcome a six-point deficit. Walker Fisher scored 18 points, Isak Epperly 13 and Bryce Gilliard 10 for Bigfork.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Kanyon Taylor scored 14 points and Hunter Sharbono 13 for Fairview, which recovered from an eight-point halftime deficit to outlast Dodson 57-53 to advance to the consolation final. Paul Hardy added 11 points for the Warriors, who outscored the Coyotes 25-11 in the third quarter. Michael Jaynes and Zarek Jones scored 17 points each for Dodson.
Girls Basketball
CLASS B
Northern B
• Ada Bieler scored 16 points and Christine Funk provided 15 to help propel Choteau over Shelby 45-38 to earn a spot in the consolation game. Shelby was led by Maddison Underdal’s 16 points. Jori Clary chipped in 15 for the Coyotes.
• Abrianna Nielsen pumped in 18 points and Daley Aune backed her with 16 to send Glasgow over Cut Bank 49-26 and a berth in the consolation final against Choteau. The Scotties led by 10 after one quarter and put away the game with a 20-6 third quarter. Sienna Spotted Bear scored eight in the Wolves' finale.
Southern B
• The Roundup Panthers broke a state-tournament drought that dates to 2002 by beating rival Joliet 45-34 in the third-place game. Blythe Sealey scored 18 points and Megan Eiselein added 12 for the Panthers, who finally turned the J-Hawks away in the fourth quarter. Joliet’s Merrin Schwend tied the score at 29-29 with 1:10 left in the third quarter – the game’s fourth and final tie – before Eiselein answered with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Sealey opened the fourth with another 3 and the Panthers (17-4) were on their way to outscoring Joliet 13-5 in the fourth quarter. It’s the fourth time this season Roundup has beaten Joliet.
• Skyler Wright had a career day with 32 points and 13 rebounds to power Joliet over Whitehall 59-44 to earn a berth in the consolation final against Roundup. Wright was 15-for-16 from the free-throw line and dished three assists for the J-Hawks, who trailed by six at halftime but won the third quarter by 11 and fourth by 10. Merrin Schwend helped with 13 points for Joliet. Jada Clarkson had 21 points and seven steals for the Trojans.
• Tia Stahl came up big with 29 points and five steals to lead Roundup over Colstrip 53-49 in a matchup to determine the other consolation final. Stahl, who played for Winnett-Grass Range last season, was 10 of 11 free throws and was 8-for-10 on two-point shots. Blythe Sealey had seven points and eight boards for the Panthers. The teams were tied after three quarters. Malea Egan scored 14 points, Madison Big Back 11 and Canzas Hisbadhorse 10 for the Fillies.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Gracee Lekvold's 24 points led the way and Scobey overcame a slow start to trounce Circle 48-32 to win the consolation final and earn the third-place trophy. Karys Lamb scored seven for the Spartans, who trailed 6-2 after one quarter but led by three at halftime and bumped the margin to 10 after three quarters. Alexis Moline scored 10 for Circle.
20-Point Club
32: Skyler Wright
29: Tia Stahl, Roundup
28: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
26: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
24: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
24: Tyler Cichosz, Harlem
24: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
21: Jada Clarkson, Whitehall
21: DC Stewart, Lodge Grass
