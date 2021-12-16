Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Big Sky 64, No. 3 Great Falls 53: Eamon Higgins scored 15 points, Josiah Cuaresma 12 and Shane Shepherd 11 as the Eagles rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter to down the surprise the Bison. Tre Reed and Louis Sanders scored eight apiece for Big Sky, which outscored Great Falls 26-11 in the third quarter to lead by seven.
CLASS A
• Ronan 52, Whitefish 40: Marlo Tonasket drained 18 points and his brother Elijah Tonasket backed him with 16 as the Chiefs rallied from a big first-quarter deficit to whip the Bulldogs. Ruben Couture scored eight for Ronan, which trailed 12-3 after one quarter. Talon Holmquist led all scorers with 20 points and Gabe Lund added 12 for Whitefish.
• No. 3 Hardin 43, Miles City 41: Ryder Lee scored 13 points and Dalton Polesky added 12 for the Cowboys, who fell short after a big fourth-quarter rally. The Bulldogs led 29-18 entering the final eight minutes. No statistics were received from Hardin.
• No. 4 Butte Central 49, East Helena 31: Eric Loos and Bryson Sestrich paced the Maroons with 13 pionts apiece and Dougie Peoples chipped in with eight in the win over the Vigilantes.
• Libby 59, No. 10 Thompson Falls 32: Caden Williams had 18 points and TJ Anderson 14 as the Loggers pulled rank on the Class B Bluehawks. Josh Wilhaite and Braxton Dorscher scored nine each for Thompson Falls.
• Lockwood 55, Huntley Project 42: Two games into their first varsity season, the Lions picked up its first varsity win in program history. Jey Hofer scored 18 points, Tyce Casterline had 12 and Zy Zilkoski 10 as the Eastern A Lions steadily pulled away from the Southern B Red Devils. Lockwood played a sub-varsity schedule its first two seasons.
• No. 5 Glendive 55, Glasgow 27: Riley Basta drained 16 points and Michael Murphy helped with 10 as the Red Devils outscored the Class B Scotties by at least five points in every quarter. Parker Buckley added nine and Max Eaton eight for Glendive. Wyatt Babb led Glasgow with 11.
• Hamilton 56, Polson 52: Asher Magness paced the Broncs with 17 points and Cole Dickemore provided nine in a tight win over the Pirates. Colter Kirkland scored eight points for Hamilton, which led by three at halftime and six after three quarters. Colton Graham had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Polson, which also received 18 points from Xavier Fisher. Tyson Rostad hauled down 11 rebounds and dished five assists for the Broncs.
CLASS B
• No. 2 Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27: Finnley Tesoro led the way with 15 points and Owen Long added 13 as the Wolves kept rolling with a decisive win over the Herders. Shane Williams added 12 points for Three Forks, which rode a 19-5 second quarter to a 21-point halftime lead and then built the margin to 36 after three quarters. Kuirt Gullings scored eight points for Big Timber.
• Anaconda 63, No. 9 Philipsburg 57: Cael Mikalatos led all scorers with 22 points and the Copperheads made a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to down the Class C Prospectors. Anaconda also received 10 points from Riley Kriskovich, 12 from River Hurley and 10 from Gabe Galle. Cavan Babbitt paved the way with 21 points and Hayden Mason chipped in with 14 for Philipsburg. Andrew Tallon scored 11 and Cayhel White eight for the Prospectors, who led by nine entering the fourth quarter.
• Bigfork 58, Eureka 26: Isak Epperly drained 19 points, and Bryce Gilliard and Colin Wade added 11 apiece as the Vikings drubbed the Lions. George Brown chipped in with 10 for Bigfork, which outscored Eureka 18-9 in the second quarter and 10-1 in the third.
• Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50: Tyler Harrington scored 16 points and Trent McMaster was next with 15 as the Panthers outlasted the Trojans despite 26 points from Brendan Wagner. Jake Genger added 11 points for Jefferson, which led by four entering the fourth quarter. Lane Wagner had 14 points and Parker Wagner nine for Whitehall.
• No. 3 Lame Deer 86, Custer-Hysham 38: Three players scored at least 20 points as the Morning Stars pounded the Class C Rebels from the start with a 29-8 first quarter. Kendell Russell scored 25, Moses Sanders 22 and Journey Emerson 20 for Lame Deer. Kenneth Crazymule helped with 14 and Myron Redsleeves nine.
• Townsend 64, Choteau 19: Colten Noyes was tops among four players in double figures with 13 points and Townsend raced to a 25-7 first-quarter lead on the way to routing Choteau in a battle of the Bulldogs. Gavin Vandenacre and Trey Hoveland scored 12 points apiece and Ryan Racht 10 for Townsend.
CLASS C
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50: Logan Leep scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the Eagles overcame a four-point deficit after one quarter and roll past the Wolverines in by far their closest game of the young season. Seth Amunrud and Mason Venema scored 13 points apiece and Willem Kimm added 12 for Manhattan Christian, which trailed 18-14 after the first eight minutes. Venema added nine rebounds and four steals. Zach Gould scored 25 points, Mason Burden 10 and Taylor Hales nine for West Yellowstone.
• Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 27: Dylan Flatt and Kaden Acosta scored 14 points apiece, and Cole Flatt added 12 as the Rebels regrouped from a three-point deficit after one quarter to rout the Bruins. Kyle Jerke provided eight points for Shields Valley, which outscored Gardiner 20-5 in the second quarter and increased the lead by nine more points in the third.
• Dutton-Brady 64, No. 7 Simms 41: Kellan Doheny was on fire with 27 points and Tyler Ellsworth did his part with 12 as the Diamond Backs stunned the Tigers by racing to a 15-point halftime lead. Gavin Sealey scored nine for Dutton-Brady, which increased the margin to 23 after three quarters. Carter McDowell scored 11 for Simms.
• Great Falls Central 62, Centerville 43: Brandon Bliss led a balanced Mustangs attack with 16 points in a romp over the Miners. Max LeRay scored 11, Kaiden Horner 10 and Dillon Wasson and Austin Armstrong nine apiece for Great Falls Central. Keegan Klasner scored 16 points and Chaz Dilley 12 for Centerville.
• Scobey 81, Frazer 24: Reagan Machart pumped in 20 points as the defending state champion Spartans pounded the Bearcubs in their season opener to win their 55th consecutive game and move within one of the all-class state record held by another Spartans squad — Missoula Sentinel. Scobey can tie the record Friday night when it hosts Westby-Grenora and set the mark at home Saturday against Dodson. Sentinel set its record from 1962-65. The girls record is 120 by Fairfield from 2010-15.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 33: Brooke Stayner led a balanced offense with 12 points as the Spartans built an 18-point halftime lead and cruised past the Rustlers. Kassidy Kirgan scored 10 and Kaitlyn Hammett nine for Sentinel. Lauren Lindseth scored 10 to pace CMR.
• Missoula Big Sky 63, Great Falls 49: Freshman Kadynce Couture led the Eagles with 17 points in a win over the Bison.
CLASS A
• Ronan 52, Whitefish 33: Dani Coffman scored 17 points and Olivia Heiner added 16 as the Maidens rode a 20-3 second quarter to a romp over the Bulldogs. LaReina Cordova scored 10 points for Ronan, which trailed 12-10 after one quarter but flipped to a 15-point halftime lead. Bailey Smith scored 15 points and Erin Wilde nine for Whitefish.
• Butte Central 62, East Helena 48: Brooke Badinovac put up 21 points and Sofee Thatcher had her back with 19 as the Maroons ran away from the Vigilantes in the third quarter. Butte Central led only 15-14 at halftime but outscored East Helena 30-15 in the eight minutes after intermission. Dymon Root led all scorers with 29 points for the Vigilantes.
• No. 1 Hardin 59, Miles City 30: Kamber Good Luck led with 15 points, Dierra Takes Enemy added 12 and Aiyanna Big Man was in double figures with 10 as the Bulldogs built a 22-2 lead after one quarter and cruised past the Cowgirls.
CLASS B
• Choteau 43, Townsend 30: Ada Bieler had the hot hand with 25 points and Choteau put Townsend at arm's length with a 14-6 second quarter to lead by 10 at halftime in a battle of Bulldogs. Sadie Grove added eight for Choteau. Kennedy Vogl led Townsend with 12 points and freshman Cassidy Flynn grabbed eight rebounds. Ella Begger had four steals for Townsend as well.
• No. 6 Bigfork 54, No. 8 Eureka 36: Emma Berreth popped in 16 points and Braeden Gunlock was right behind at 15 as the Valkyries (4-0) easily won an early battle of ranked squads against the Lions. Ava Davey added 10 points and Scout Nadeau nine for Bigfork, which led by a point after one quarter but upped the lead to 12 by halftime. Ixone Coteron scored 10 and Jadyn Pluid nine for Eureka.
• No. 1 Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22: MacKenzie Layng led four players in double figures with 14 points and the Panthers raced to a 27-6 first-quarter lead on the way to pummeling the Trojans. Rachel Van Blaricom and Cia Stuber added 13 apiece and Dakota Edmisten 10 for Jefferson.
• No. 7 Anaconda 65, No. 4 Philipsburg 54: Maniyah Lunceford led four players in double figures as the Copperheads held off the Class C Prospectors in a showdown between two ranked teams from different classes. Kora Kelly scored 16, and Makena Patrick and Alyssa Peterson 10 each for Anaconda, which led by five at halftime and increased the lead to 13 heading to the fourth quarter. Rachel Ward scored 16 and Asha Comings 10 for Philipsburg.
• Glasgow 49, Glendive 23: Daley Aune paved the way with 16 points and Tyann Graham produced 10 as the Scotties jumped up a class to KO the Class A Red Devils. Codi Nagle scored eight for Glendive. Glasgow led by two points after the first eight minutes but used a 17-4 second quarter to pull away.
• No. 3 Big Timber 66, Three Forks 42: Kameryn Ketcham led four players in double figures with 17 points as the defending state champion Herders raced to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and rolled past the Wolves. Bailey Finn scored 14, Emily Cooley 13 and Alyssa Boshart 10 for Big Timber. Jayden Woodland scored 12 and Ashlyn Swenson 11 for Three Forks.
CLASS C
• No. 6 Simms 40, Dutton-Brady 26: Lauren Zietzke pumped in 16 points and Taylee Sawyer backed her with 14 as the Tigers stayed unbeaten. Chloe Sealey scored 16 points in a losing cause for the Diamondbacks, who fell behind 11-2 after one quarter.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29: Grace Aamot scored 21 points and had seven rebounds, and Ava Bellach added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the high-flying Eagles drubbed a fifth consecutive opponent. Natalie Walhof provided nine points for Manhattan Christian, which entered the game beating their four previous opponents by 31.5 points per game. Emmie Collins led West Yellowstone with 10 points, and Grace Dawkins had eight boards.
• Park City 48, Roberts 38: Isabelle Adams topped all scorers with 15 points and the Panthers built a nine-point halftime lead and held on to down the Rockets. Leigha Grabowska chipped in with 12 points and Kendyll Story eight for Park City, Laynee Holdbrook scored 13, Hailey Croft 10 and Brighid Doll nine for Roberts.
• Shields Valley 52, Gardiner 46: Perry Dominick was tops with 15 points and Aspen Sanderson helped with 12 as the Rebels rallied from a five-point deficit entering the second quarter and then held off the Bruins in the fourth quarter. Jaeli Jenkins and Andie Estes scored nine apiece for Shields Valley, which led by 10 heading into the final eight minutes.
20-Point Club
29: Dymon Root, East Helena
27: Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
26: Brendan Wagner, Whitehall
25: Zach Gould, West Yellowstone
25: Ada Bieler, Choteau
25: Kendell Russell, Lame Deer
22: Cael Mikalatos, Anaconda
22: Moses Sanders, Lame Deer
21: Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian
21: Cavan Babbitt, Philipsburg
21: Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian
21: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
20: Talon Holmquist, Whitefish
20: Reagan Machart, Scobey
20: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
