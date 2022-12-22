Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class A
• No. 3 Frenchtown 68, East Helena 43: Eli Quinn had a big night with 24 points, Connor Michaud netted 16, and Kellen Klimpel and Sully Belcourt scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Broncs, who won their seventh straight. Kaeden Sager poured in 19 points for the Vigilantes
Class C
• Bridger 56, Roberts 45: Gage Goltz dropped 22 points, Jake Buessing netted 16 and Wesley Klaassen seven for the Scouts, who improved to 3-3. Joe Allen had a big night for Roberts with 18 points; Thommy Howard contributed eight.
GIRLS
Class A
• Frenchtown 64, East Helena 51: The Broncs moved to 5-2 with Mason Quinn netting 17 points; Carah Evans and Madison Kaufman scored 13 apiece and Sadie Smith hit for 10 points. The Vigilantes had nine players in the scoring column, with Dymon Root leading all scorers with 18 points.
Class C
• Roberts 57, Bridger 19: Taylee Chirrick dropped 26 points and Hailey Croft hit for 20 as the Rockets (5-1) dismantled the Scouts. TJ Chirrick added seven. Roberts took a 19-0 first-quarter lead and kept up the pace throughout. Cassidy Schwend scored five points for Bridger; Dylann Pospisil added four and Jessica Althoff three.
20-Point Club
26: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
24: Eli Quinn, Frenchtown
24: Hailey Croft, Roberts
22: Gage Goltz, Bridger
