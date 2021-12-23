Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• East Helena 42, Stevensville 29: Kaeden Sager led all scorers with 17 points and the Vigilantes rallied from a six-point deficit after one quarter to outlast the Yellowjackets. East Helena outscored Stevi 12-4 in the second quarter and built the lead from there. Cole Olson scored 12 and Lorenzo Grazzani 10 for the Yellowjackets.
• Butte Central 65, Butte 37: Dougie Peoples proved to be the difference with 22 points, and Kyle Holter and Bryson Sestrich provided 12 apiece as the Maroons surged from a slow start to pound the Class AA Bulldogs. Central led by three after one quarter but pushed the margin to 11 by halftime and made it 20 entering the final eight minutes. Kooper Klobauer led Butte with eight points.
CLASS B
• Florence-Carlton 58, Missoula Loyola 50: Beau Neal poured in 20 points and the Falcons took an eight-point halftime lead and held on against the Rams. Tyler Abbott scored 12, Aiden Wayne 10 and Jace Pederson nine for Florence-Carlton. Raef Konzen led Loyola with 15 points, Declan Harrington provided 12 and Reynolds Johnston nine.
• Columbus 79, Big Timber 46: Colby Martinez led four players in double figures with 19 points as the balanced Cougars offset a 26-point night by the Herders' Trevor Mosness. Hayden Steffenson scored 16, Michael Curl 12 and Cale Chamberlin 11 for Columbus. The Cougars turned a seven-point first-quarter lead into an 18-point halftime margin.
• Lodge Grass 77, Hardin 73: Damon Gros Ventre proved again why he's one of the top players in the state with 32 points as the Indians moved up a class to knock off the Class A rival Bulldogs. DC Stewart scored 16 and Ty Moccasin 15 for Lodge Grass, which led by nine after one quarter only to see Hardin flip it to a one-point lead at intermission. The teams were tied entering the final eight minutes. Bryson Rogers scored 22, Elias Stops 14, Keenan Wuttunee 13 and Troy Hugs 11 for the Bulldogs.
CLASS C
• Charlo 83, Two Eagle River 42: Stetson Reum led six players in double figures — count 'em, six — as the Vikings blitzed the Eagles from the get-go. Coyle Nagy scored 16, Wesley Anderson 14, Keaton Piedalue 13, and Tucker Love and Hayden Hollow 10 apiece for Charlo, which led by 18 at halftime. Thomas Spotted Eagle led Two Eagle River with 23 points.
• Jordan 44, Ekalaka 41: Porter Kreider hit for 18 points, the bulk of them coming in the first half, as the Mustangs won at Ekalaka. Kreider scored 14 in the first two quarters as Jordan forged a head 26-13 by intermission. The Mustangs were still in command 33-23 going into the final period. Sean Wolenetz (13), Turner Tooke (12) and Ethan Frye (10) all scored in double figures for Ekalaka.
• Chinook 62, Hays-Lodgepole 59 (OT): Toby Niederugger scored five of his game-high 15 points in overtime as the Sugarbeeters fought off visiting Hays-Lodgepole. Chinook prevailed with a balanced attack, getting 13 points from Oskar Pula and 10 from Jackson Nordboe. The victors led 28-15 by halftime and 38-31 after three quarters. Hays-Lodgepole fought back behind the 14 points of Jacoby Ball and the 13 of Tyshawn Shambo. The visitors hit on just 23 of 45 free throws. Chinook was 10 of 22.
• Custer-Hysham 70, Plevna 38: Tate Poppe scored 14 points in a losing effort for the Cougars against the Rebels. Custer-Hysham led by 10 at halftime and turned it on in a 19-4 third quarter. No statistics were received from Custer-Hysham.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Butte 52, Butte Central 40: Emmarie Richards and Laura Rosenleaf provided 14 points apiece and the Bulldogs put away the game in the fourth quarter in downing the Maroons in the annual intra-city rivalry game. Ashley Olson scored 11 for Butte, which led 31-27 entering the final eight minutes. Sofee Thatcher scored 14, Brooke Badovinac 12 and Ella Moodry 10 for Butte Central.
CLASS A
• Stevensville 52, East Helena 41: Claire Hutchison drained 17 points, Cambree Praast added 14 and the Yellowjackets pulled away in the fourth quarter to trip the Vigilantes. Stevi led by three entering the final eight minutes. Isabelle Surginer and Dymon Root scored 11 apiece for East Helena.
• Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 35: Kamber Good Luck had the hot hand with 25 points and the Bulldogs bolted to a 30-7 lead in the first quarter on the way to routing the Class B Indians. Aiyanna Big Man added 13 and Kylee Old Elk 10 for Hardin, which improved to 7-0. Shantell Pretty On Top scored 16 and Jazmine Half nine for Lodge Grass.
• Columbia Falls 58, Polson 42: Hope McAtee scored 17 points and Maddie Robison scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter as the Wildkats pulled away late from the Pirates. Grace Gedlaman added eight for Columbia Falls, which led by three at halftime. Jazlyn Dalbey scored 17 points, and Lexi Wirz and Nikki Kendall provided eight for Polson.
CLASS B
• Big Timber 59, Columbus 29: Emily Cooley paced the Herders with 18 points and Bailey Finn did her share with 13 in a romp over the Cougars. Kameryn Ketcham added 10 points and Jillian Whalin nine for Big Timber, which led by 12 after one quarter and 21 at halftime. Katelyn Hamilton scored 10 for Columbus.
• Missoula Loyola 62, Florence-Carlton 51: Natalie Clevenger scored 19 points and Kennedy McCorkle pitched in with 13 as the Breakers fended off the Falcons. Addy Jacobson and Gio Horner added nine apiece for Loyola, which led by six entering the fourth quarter. Kassidy Yeoman scored 17 and Kylie Kovatch 10 for Florence-Carlton.
CLASS C
• Melstone 61, Wibaux 9: Draya Wacker led the way with 21 points and Kayla Kombol backed her with 18 as the Broncs easily dispatched the Longhorns after building a 45-4 halftime lead. Avery Eike added 11 for Melstone. Abby Begger and Rylee Smith scored four each for Wibaux.
• Ekalaka 60, Jordan 47: Heidi LaBree provided the scoring punch with a game-high 21 points as the Bulldogs rolled over the Mustangs with a late surge. LaBree shot 11 of 14 from the foul line overall, including 9 of 10 during the fourth quarter. Teammate Kenzie Tooke contributed 12 points, shooting 8 of 12 on free throws. The contest was knotted at 35-all after three quarters. Ekalaka scored a majority of its 25 fourth-quarter points at the foul line. Jordan received 16 points from Lindsay Lawrence. Brenna Murnion tossed in 12.
• Chinook 52, Hays-Lodgepole 43: Hallie Neibauer poured in 28 points, shooting 10 of 10 at the free-throw ine, as the Sugarbeeters beat the visiting Thunderbirds. Neibauer scored 24 of her points in the second half as Chinook rallied after trailing in the first half. Alliya Pretty Paint had 16 points for Hays-Lodgepole. Jaedyn Chandler added 13. Chinook shot 17 of 22 at the foul line.
• Custer-Hysham 51, Plevna 45: Tavee Duncan drained 22 points and Olivia Yochum backed her with 12 as the Rebels took care of the Cougars after falling behind 11-2 after one quarter. Jo Hopf added 10 for Custer-Hyham, which rode an 18-6 surge in the third quarter to the win. Sophia Tudor scored 19 points and Chloe Tudor added 11 in a losing cause for Plevna.
• Charlo 47, Two Eagle River 13: Mila Hawk powered the Vikings with 20 points and Kassidi Cox helped with nine in a romp over the Eagles. Charlo led 27-10 at halftime and held Two Eagle River to three points after the break.
20-Point Club
32: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
28: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
26: Trevor Mosness, Big Timber
25: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
23: Thomas Spotted Eagle, Two Eagle River
22: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
22: Bryson Rogers, Hardin
22: Tavee Duncan, Custer-Hysham
21: Draya Wacker, Melstone
21: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
20: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
20: Mila Hawk, Charlo
