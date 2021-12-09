Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS B
• Fairfield 68, Missoula Loyola 44: Kaelob Flores scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures as the Eagles built a 20-point lead by halftime and toppled the Rams. Daniel Faith, Owen Cartwright and Tyson Schenk scored 11 apiece for Fairfield. Ethan Stack scored 11 and Noah Haffey nine for Loyola.
(Wednesday)
• Bonners Ferry (ID) 77, Eureka 63: Gavin Bates poured in 26 points and Trent Truman added nine for the Lions, who trailed by four after three quarters. John Grieve had eight points for Eureka, which was outscored 23-13 over the final eight minutes in the road game.
CLASS C
• Chinook 55, Cut Bank 47: Oskar Pula pumped in 22 points, and Brendan Fetter and Toby Niederegger added 11 apiece as the Sugarbeeters used a second-quarter surge to build a big lead and then withstood a fourth-quarter Wolves comeback. Chinook outscored Cut Bank 22-5 in the second quarter to lead by 10 at halftime and built the lead to 17 after three quarters. Robert Reagan scored 20 and Jackson Black eight for the Wolves.
• Ennis 67, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56: Brand Ostler scored 17 points and Clintin Buyan backed him with 16 as the balanced Mustangs outlasted the Bearcats. Jaxon Kloote and Andrew Beardsley added nine apiece for Ennis, which led by six after one quarter and 10 at halftime. Ace Becker led all scorers with 26 points for D-G-S, and Axel Becker provided 14.
• Darby 65, Alberton-Superior 20: Preston Smith and Hooper Reed each scored 14 points and the Tigers blew it open with a 22-3 third quarter on the way to a rout of the Bobcats. Cullin Duggan added 12 points and Devyn Hundley nine for Darby. Orion Plaake and Anthony Mueller scored eight apiece for Alberton-Superior.
• Park City 56, Sheridan 43: Gage Witt scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures as the Park City Panthers fended off the Sheridan Panthers. Jake Gauthier scored 15 points, Zach Downing added 10 and Aiden Tilzey nine for Park City. Cade Cathey scored 22 points for Sheridan.
• Plentywood 64, Bainville 53: Reece Wirtz had the hot hand with 29 points and Easton Tommerup helped with 12 as the Wildcats held off the Bulldogs. Caydon Trupe added eight for Plentywood, which outscored Bainvlle 21-16 in the fourth quarter.
• Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 46: Hayden Mason was unstoppable with 32 points and Andrew Tallon had a big night with 22 as the Prospectors swamped the Lynx. Cayhel White added 10 points for Philipsburg, which led 24-10 after one quarter. Teegan Tybo scored 16 points and Andrew Brown 15 for Lincoln.
Girls Basketball
CLASS B
• Fairfield 51, Missoula Loyola 42: Tori Jones pumped in 16 points, and Avery Pitcher and Emma Woods added 12 apiece as the Eagles rode a decisive second quarter to a win over the Breakers. Fairfield led by two after one quarter and built the lead to nine at halftime. Natalie Clevenger scored 13 points and Kennedy McCorkle nine for Loyola.
(Wednesday)
• Eureka 45, Bonners Ferry (ID) 38: Ixone Coteron scored 14 points and Jadyn Pluid added 10 as the Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter for a road victory against the Badgers. Reena Truman added nine for Eureka, which pulled away from a 30-30 tie after three quarters.
CLASS C
• Chinook 53, Cut Bank 34: Hallie Neibauer led the way with 25 points and Allison Powell chipped in with 12 as the Sugarbeeters coasted past the Wolves. Kendra Spotted Bear and Jackie Waller scored nine points apiece for Cut Bank.
• Philipsburg 57, Lincoln 16: Reece Pitcher and Asha Comings scored 13 points apiece as the Prospectors cruised past the Lynx. Rachel Ward added nine for Philipsburg, which led 26-2 after one quarter. Jenna Templeton and Makena Copenhaver had four points each for Lincoln.
• Ennis 40, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 22: Marlyssa Ledgerwood led with 10 points and the Mustangs burst to an 11-2 first-quarter lead on the way to downing the Bearcats. Shelbey Klein and Payton Mallett added seven points each for Ennis. Kataia Vincent scored seven for D-G-S.
• Park City 40, Sheridan 20: Leigha Grabowska scored 11 points and Isabelle Adams chipped in with 10 as the Park City Panthers took a 13-1 lead after one quarter and rolled past the Sheridan Panthers. Kendyll Story added nine points for Park City, which led 25-5 at halftime. Catherine Gronning scored seven for Sheridan.
20-Point Club
35: Irvin Crow, Plenty Coups
32: Hayden Mason, Philipsburg
31: Tyshawn Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
29: Reece Wirtz, Plentywood
26: Gavin Bates, Eureka
26: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
25: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
22: Oskar Pula, Chinook
22: Andrew Tallon, Philipsburg
20: Robert Reagan, Cut Bank
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.