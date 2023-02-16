Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class B
District 1B
• Shelby 74, Conrad 36: Kyle McDermott poured in 31 points and Randon Richman added 14 as the Coyotes drubbed the Cowboys in a district opener. Trenton Emerson added 10 and Kody Standiford eight for Shelby, which led 16-4 after one quarter and put away the game with a 24-8 third quarter. Braidyn Denzer scored nine and Brayden Stordall eight for Conrad.
District 2B
• Glasgow 62, Harlem 50: Wyatt Babb pumped in 20 points and KJ Ingram backed him with 10 as the Scotties opened with a triumph over the Wildcats. Riley Smith, Keigan Ingram and Cade Hudyma all had nine for Glasgow. Cody McCabe scored 18, Matt Billmayer 12 and Marley Stewart 11 for Harlem.
Class C
District 2C
• Fairview 65, Culbertson 44: Jeff Tjelde led the way with 23 points and Hunter Sharbono was right behind with 10 as the Warriors began postseason play with a rout of the Cowboys. Deacon Gackle added nine for Fairview, which led by 15 at intermission. Mo Bighorn scored 17 and Mark Kirkaldie 10 for Culbertson.
District 8C
• Belt 70, Hobson-Moore 24: Garett Metrione led with 19 points and Bridger Vogl was right behind with 18 as the Huskies (17-2) sprinted to a 26-4 lead after one quarter and cruised past the Titans. Kaleb Morris scored 12 and Landon Nicholls nine for Hobson-Moore.
• Centerville 54, Winnett-Grass Range 45: Luke Kelley had the hot hand with 22 points for the Miners, who trailed 21-18 at halftime but rallied in the third quarter to down the Rams. Kale Annis added 11, Eathan Upchurch 10 and Keegan Klasner eight for Centerville. Brady Bantz led Winnett-Grass Range with 20, and Jace Dunkel added nine.
District 12C
• West Yellowstone 66, Gardiner 44: Logan Kingston paced four players in double figures with 12 points and added nine rebounds as the Wolverines (18-1), second in the final 406mtsports.com rankings, ran away from the Bruins in the second half to open their postseason. Josh Everest scored 11, Taylor Hales and Ben Hales added 10 apiece, and Cody Gould provided nine for West Yellowstone. John McDonald scored 12 points, Zeh Huelva and Parker Wyman had 10 apiece, and Preston Roberts chipped in with eight for Gardiner.
• Ennis 51, Shields Valley 41: Clinton Buyan pumped in 23 points and Jeremya Mauch backed him with 13 as the Mustangs jumped to a fast start and held off the Rebels. Ennis led 18-7 after one quarter and by nine points after three. Jace Page scored 10 points, Robbie Anderson nine and Kyle Jerke eight for Shields Valley.
District 13C
• Philipsburg 59, Valley Christian 44: Cavan Babbitt was high man with 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the Prospectors embarked on postseason play with a downing of the Eagles. Eric Pitcher added 12, 1,000-point career scorer Andrew Tallon 11 and Cayhel White 10 for Philipsburg, which also received from Jacob Dauenhauer. Zeke Glidewell scored 18 points for Valley Christian, which trailed 44-26 at intermission. Daniel Stoltz added nine and Caleb Glidewell eight.
• Drummond 59, Lincoln 37: Colt Parsons was tops with 18 points and Brody Rasor had 15 as the Trojans opened with a bang by galloping to a 22-6 lead after one quarter on the way to taking down the Lynx. Trey Phillips added nine for Drummond. Andrew Brown scored 11 and Teegan Riddle 10 for Lincoln.
District 14C
• Noxon 48, Superior 45: Ricky Williams scored 16 points and Shane Murray 11 for the Red Devils in their opening win over the Bobcats. Gannon Quinlan scored 15 and Orion Plakke 14 for Superior, which led 21-19 at halftime.
• St. Regis 73, Alberton 23: Caleb Ball led three players in double figures for the Tigers, who romped to a 30-3 lead after one quarter. Kaleb Park and James Roe added 11 apiece for St. Regis. Jonah Renaud and Shea Fredette each scored seven for Alberton.
GIRLS
Class B
District 3B
• Baker 83, Colstrip 39: Madison O'Connor was on fire with 27 points and Kyal Hadley did her part with 17 as the Spartans trounced the defending state champion Fillies. Hope Gonsioroski added eight for Baker, which led 20-7 after the first eight minutes and won each quarter by at least 10 points. Malea Egan scored 19 to lead Colstrip.
Class C
District 5C
• Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 51, Reed Point-Rapelje 22: Grace Anderson scored 16 points and hauled down 12 rebounds to power the Engineers past the Renegades. Samantha Fenley added eight points for Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap. Lily Herzog paced Reed Point-Rapelje with 10 points and Rylie Tinsley had eight.
District 9C
• Big Sandy 44, Turner 33: Eva Yeadon led with 18 points and Angie Sant had her back with 15 as the Pioneers advanced and eliminated the Tornadoes thanks to a big second quarter. Jaihaven Baumann added eight for Big Sandy, which turned a one-point lead after one quarter into a 29-18 halftime margin. Bridget Reed scored eight in Turner's finale.
• Hays-Lodgepole 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 41: Alliya Pretty Paint led the way with 14 points and Imagin Fox helped with 11 as the Thunderbirds soared to a 13-point halftime lead and brought down the Hawks. Angela Blackcrow added nine points for Hays-Lodgepole. Mariah Ramberg scored 12, Brynn Kammerzell 11 and McRae Small nine for CJI.
District 10C
• Power-Dutton-Brady 38, Heart Butte 37: Jersey Somerfield scored 13 points and Violet Rehm nine as the Diamondbacks squeaked past the Warriors. Power-Dutton-Brady led by five at halftime and one after three quarters. Bobbi Tailfeathers scored 12 points and Shay White 10 for Heart Butte.
• Simms 60, Sunburst 15: Abigail DeVos was high scorer with 15 points and Laura Zietzke added 11 for the Tigers, who roared to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and poured it on the Refiners the rest of the way. Baylee Herman added 10 and Reese McGurran eight for Simms. Nikki Nau scored six for Sunburst.
• Augusta 65, Valier 18: Kodee Shalz had the hot hand with 24 points and Gracie Hill did her share with 12 for the Elk, who bolted to a 25-2 lead after the first quarter and coasted past the Panthers. Katelyn Lamere scored seven for Valier.
District 12C
• Twin Bridges 53, Shields Valley 14: Allie Dale led a balanced offense with 15 points for the Falcons, who soared to a 38-9 halftime lead and coasted to a romp over the Rebels. Brooke Anderson added 11 for district regular-season champion Twin Bridges. Shayne Taylor scored five for Shields Valley.
• Lone Peak 45, West Yellowstone 41: Maddie Cone scored 12 points and Vera Grabow hit double figures with 10 for the Big Horns, who recovered from a 21-9 halftime deficit to stun the Wolverines. Jesse Bough added nine for Lone Peak, which pulled within three after three quarters and won the final eight minutes 16-9. Grace Dawkins scored 19 points and Trista Finney eight for West Yellowstone.
District 13C
• Darby 45, Valley Christian 37: Makena Hawkinson was high scorer with 17 points, and Madison Nelson and Sierra Reed provided eight apiece as the Tigers outlasted the Eagles. Darby led by 14 at halftime and 19 after three quarters before Valley Christian closed on a 15-4 binge. Carmandee Coghlan scored 12 points and Lanaya Gedney 11 for the Eagles.
District 14C
• St. Regis 53, Hot Springs 44: Macy Hill had the hot hand with 28 points and Averie Burham helped with 10 as the Tigers opened with a win over the Savage Heat. St. Regis trailed by a point after one quarter but regrouped to lead 22-16 at halftime. Josie Uski scored 13, Lily DeTienne 12 and Kara Christensen 11 for Hot Springs.
• Charlo 57, Alberton 7: Seeley McDonald had a game-high 18 points and Sheadon Kain added 12 for the Vikings, who led 25-0 after one quarter and 40-1 at halftime. Kim Turner scored seven for Alberton.
20-Point Club
31: Kyle McDermott, Shelby
31: Tracen Jilot, Box Elder
28: Macy Hill, St. Regis
27: Madison O'Connor, Baker
24: Kodee Shalz, Augusta
23: Clinton Buyan, Ennis
23: Skylar Walker, Box Elder
22: Luke Kelley, Centerville
20: Ryan Doyle, Turner
20: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
20: Wyatt Wickens, Roy-Winifred
20: Wyatt Babb, Glasgow
