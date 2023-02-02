Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• No. 5 Helena Capital 63, No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 59 (OT): The Bruins (5-3, 8-3) snapped the Knights' five-game winning streak, winning the overtime period 12-8. Hudsen Grovom scored 12 points, with Hayden Opitz draining 11 and Tyler Kovic and Henry Gross adding nine points apiece. Connor Dick led all scorers with 21 points for the Knights (6-2, 9-3). Chance McNulty scored 10 points and Donovyn Headswift added nine.
Class A
• Dillon 66, Stevensville 20: The Beavers used 16 points from Kyler Engellant and 11 from Carter Curnow to run away from the Yellowjackets and up their conference mark to 6-3 and 11-4 overall. Tyler Lagunas netted eight points and Treyton Graham seven. Kellen Beller drained 13 points for the winless Yellowjackets.
• No. 3 Hamilton 62, East Helena 56: The Broncs got all they could handle from the Vigilantes, but escaped to capture their seventh conference win (12-2 overall). Asher Magness knocked down 23 points and Eli Taylor drained 15. Colter Charlesworth poured in 23 points for the Vigilantes (4-6, 7-8), with Kaeden Sager scoring 12 points and Curtis Corzine adding eight.
Class B
• No. 4 Bigfork 78, Troy 12: Nick Walker led four players in double figures with 18 points, and the Vikings remained undefeated in conference play at 10-0 and 13-3 overall. Isak Epperly netted 15 points, Bryce Gilliard 13 and Eli Thorness 11. No stats were reported for Troy (0-8, 2-10).
• Jefferson 56, Ennis 43: The Panthers pulled away with a 19-9 third-quarter run and went on to notch their tenth overall victory (5-3 in conference play). Kael Hesford hit for 21 points, with Zach Zody netting 14. Dalton Noble added eight points. No stats were reported for Ennis.
• St. Labre 66, No. 10 Lame Deer 63: The Braves won a thriller at home, improving to 5-3 in conference play and 7-7 overall. Solan Medicine Bull buried 19 points. Tytan Hanson knocked down 17 points and Seth Hill 13. Fydel Flying added 10 points. Moses Sanders and Aalyias Haugen scored 12 points each to lead the Morning Stars (5-2, 10-5). Markell Little Coyote dropped 11 points and Kendall Russell 10.
• Forsyth 39, Colstrip 34: The Dogies won their first game of the season, using a 13-4 rally in the third quarter to take control of the game. Cannon Hubbard scored nine points and Joey McDermott eight, with Connor Stahl adding six points. Slade Toscano scored 10 points for the Colts. Braydon Hadaller added nine and Alex Strand eight.
• Malta 73, No. 9 Rocky Boy 53: The Mustangs went up 22-4 in the opening quarter and finished the game with a 20-8 run, notching their fifth conference win and tenth overall. Treyton Wilke knocked down 23 points, with Bohdi Brenden and Jared Eggebrecht netting 16 points apiece. Eli Hanson contributed eight points. Teague Stump led the Stars (4-3, 10-5) with 32 points.
• Great Falls Central 70, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 60: Relic Smith poured in 22 points, Austin Armstrong and Brandon Bliss tallied 15 points apiece, and the Mustangs used a 23-10 third-quarter run to take control of the game and collect their fifth conference win. Clay Harwood and Axel Becker led the Bearcats (4-7, 5-10) with 13 points apiece. Tyce Smith netted 11 points.
• No. 2 Fairfield 68, Conrad 26: The Eagles ran away with the game in the opening quarter, going up 33-6 and coasting to their eighth straight conference win and thirteenth overall. Tyson Schenk and Cooper Christensen led the offense with 11 points apiece. Deron Lear netted 10 points and Payton Swenson added eight. No stats were reported for Conrad.
• Three Forks 68, Manhattan 62: Hunter Feddes led five players in double figures with 16 points, and the Wolves improved to 6-2 in conference play and 7-7 overall. Caleb Van Vleet netted 14 points, Shane Williams 13, Colten Hayder 12 and Dylan Swenson 10. Michael Stewart led all scorers with 23 points for the Tigers. Sam Stewart drained 21 points.
• Baker 65, No. 3 Wolf Point 63 (OT): The Spartans handed the Wolves their first loss on the season, winning the overtime period 13-11. Bryant O'Connor buried 17 points and Gentre Coulter 16. Cooper O'Connor scored 11 points. Juliun Benson had a monster game for the Wolves with 30 points.
• Shelby 57, Choteau 43: The Coyotes improved to 6-3 in conference play and 8-7 overall, using big games from Kyle McDermott (25 points) and Trenton Emerson (20 points) to down the Bulldogs. Cameron Blair dropped 12 points for Choteau. Dax Yeager netted 11 points.
• No. 7 Huntley Project 72, Shepherd 57: Connor Cook went off for 24 points, Jake Cook tallied 16 and David Wohlfeil 15 as the Red Devils moved to 6-3 in conference play and 12-4 overall. Parker Cook chipped in with six points. No stats were reported for Shepherd.
Class C
• No. 9 St. Regis 73, Alberton 41: The Tigers jumped out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead and held off the Panthers, upping their record to 10-1 in conference play and 14-1 overall. Caleb Ball and Kaleb Park drained 17 points each, and Connor Lulis scored 10 points. Shea Fredette tallied 15 points for Alberton (0-9, 0-14), with Jonah Renaud collecting 13 points.
• Jordan 52, Ekalaka 45: The Mustangs led 30-15 at halftime and held off the Bulldogs down the stretch, improving their conference mark to 5-2. Porter Kreider and Nolan Kamerman shared top scoring honors with 15 points each. Jason Murnion and Jayden Saylor tallied nine points apiece. No stats were reported for Ekalaka.
• Westby-Grenora 54, Frazer 31: The Thunder used a 16-6 third-quarter run to take control and pick up their first conference victory and third overall. Adam Paine hit for 15 points and Cole Gebhardt drained 14. Thomas Arnson chipped in with seven points. Jarvis Goodbird scored 10 points for the Bearcubs. Ty Fourstar netted eight and Joseph Beston seven.
(Wednesday)
• Lone Peak 65, Gardiner 58 (OT): Max Romney poured in 33 points and matched the school record with 19 rebounds as the Bighorns slipped past the Bruins. It's the second time this season Romney has hauled down 19 boards. Isaac Bedway and Ebe Grabow added 10 points each for Lone Peak. John McDonald went point for point with Romney with 33 and Preston Roberts had 15 for Gardiner.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin 75, Belgrade 39: The Raptors earned their ninth victory of the season (6-2 in conference play), routing the Class A Panthers. Jada Davis drained a game-high 16 points. Jaeli Jenkins netted 13 points, Addie Swanson scored 12 and Novelle McQuiston 11. No stats were reported for Belgrade.
• No. 5 Missoula Hellgate 38, No. 3 Helena Capital 30: The Knights took over in the second half, outscoring the Bruins 22-12 and upping their conference mark to 7-1 (9-3 overall). Chloe Larsen and Alex Covill dropped 18 points apiece for Missoula. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bruins (5-3, 8-3).
Class A
• Ronan 47, Whitefish 27: Leina Ulatoa drained 16 points, Lauren Buhr scored 12, and Olivia Heiner and Arianna Zepeda added six points apiece as the Maidens picked up their fourth conference win (4-11 overall). Bailey Smith led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Jude Perry chipped in with seven.
• No. 1 Dillon 67, Stevensville 46: The Beavers remained perfect on the season, notching their ninth conference win (15-0 overall). Sydney Petersen led the offense with 19 points. Leila Stennerson netted 12 points and Halle Fitzgerald added 11. Claire Hutchinson led the Jackets with 12 points. Dawson Brewer scored 11 points.
• Frenchtown 61, Corvallis 28: Sadie Smith buried 21 points, Heather Haskins added seven and Bailey Hansen five as the Broncs improved to 11-4. Ava Loran scored six points and Tylin Sorenson added five.
• Hamilton 54, East Helena 23: The Broncs exploded from the gate, running up a 30-6 first-quarter lead. Taryn Searle poured in 24 points to lead all scorers. Ashlynn McKern added eight points and Ayda Griffin seven. Natell Goodman scored nine points for the Vigilantes (3-7, 6-9). Montana Pierson and Dymon Root added six points apiece.
Class B
• No. 5 Huntley Project 62, Shepherd 39: Paige Lofing shot the lights out with 34 points, and the Red Devils ran their record to 9-1 in conference play and 15-1 overall. Ivy Grimsrud scored 12 points and Lily Zimmer added eight. Hailey Dennison and Molly Gilbert led Shepherd (5-4, 10-5) with 10 points each. Rina Gottula tallied nine points.
• No. 3 Malta 77, Rocky Boy 28: The M-ettes rolled to their eighth straight conference win and 13th overall, running away from the Stars. Allison Kunze drained 19 points to lead all scorers. Addy Anderson scored 13 points and Madison Williamson hit for 11. Jayci Demontiney led the Stars with 11 points. Kalelee Henderson added seven and Amiya Four Souls six.
• No. 1 Bigfork 98, Troy 18: The top-ranked Valkyries remained perfect at 10-0 and 16-0 following their demolition of the Trojans. Madison Chappuis and Braedon Gunlock led six players in double figures, knocking down 17 points apiece. Paeten Gunlock and Callie Gembala netted 15 points each, Ellie Jordt tallied 14 and Keni Wade added 10. No stats were reported for Troy.
• Three Forks 43, Manhattan 40: The Wolves picked up their third conference win, closing out the Tigers in a nail-biter. Brianna Warren dropped 15 points, with Madelyn Tesoro scoring nine and Brielle Davis adding six. Morgan Pavlik netted 13 points for the Tigers. Gracie Millimen added 10.
• Jefferson 45, Ennis 41: Trailing by five at halftime, the Panthers erupted for a 19-6 third-quarter run, and held on as the Class C Mustangs rallied in the fourth quarter. Izzy Morris tallied 12 points and MacKenzie Layng drained 11. Austie May added nine points. Rylee Klasna scored 13 points for Ennis, with Marisa Snider netting 11 points. Marlyssa Ledgerwood chipped in with seven points.
• No. 2 Baker 76, Wolf Point 49: The Spartans overpowered the Wolves (4-3, 9-6) for their seventh straight conference victory (13-2 overall). Madison O'Connor poured in a game-high 30 points. Kyal Hadley dropped 16 points, Harlee Graham had 11 and Hope Gonsioroski 10. Sierra Hamilton hit for 20 pointsto lead the Wolves. J'Elle Garfield scored 14 points.
• Red Lodge 55, Columbus 26: The Rams evened their conference mark at 4-4 (10-5 overall) behind 17 points from Brayli Reimer and 10 from Ellis Mastel. Shaylee Quenzer contributed nine points. Natalie Gairrett scored eight points for the Cougars (6-2, 8-6), with Aubrey Winter adding six.
Class C
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Glasgow 19: The Mavericks extended their unbeaten streak to 15-0, routing the Class B Scotties. Paige Wasson hit for 10 points and Teagan Erickson tallied nine. Kora LaBrie added eight points and Kendall Scheffelmear six. Joely Chappell scored seven points for Glasgow.
• Highwood 53, Power-Dutton-Brady 19: The Mountaineers built a 35-9 halftime lead en route to their sixth conference win (8-6 overall). Ellie Aron and Lydia Nelson led nine players in the scoring column with 10 points apiece. Lauren Crowder added nine points. Leslie Ostberg netted five points for the Diamondbacks. Jersey Somerfeld added four.
• No. 8 Ekalaka 85, Jordan 56: The Bulldogs bounced back from their loss to Class B Baker, outscoring the Mustangs 50-25 in the second half. Nasya O'Connor could not be stopped, raining down 37 points. Heidi Labree poured in 23 points and Codi Melton scored 10. Lindsay Lawrence knocked down 22 points for Jordan. Brooke Murnion tallied nine points.
• Westby-Grenora 47, Frazer 27: Kiarra Brunelle scored 11 points, Abby Lowes and Emma Smart hit for nine points each, and Erika Christian netted seven as the Thunder collected their second conference win and sixth overall. Lianna Jackson scored nine points and Baily Beston eight for the Bearcubs (1-4, 4-6).
• Westby-Grenora 47, Frazer 27: The Dogies pulled away with a big second half and evened their conference mark at 3-3 (5-8 overall). Jaeleigh Hlad poured in 31 points. Daley Pinkerton netted 11 points and Mariska Fulton scored 10. Raquel Coates chipped in with eight points. No stats were reported for Colstrip.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 46, Great Falls Central 28: BriElla Becker knocked down 16 points, Kaitaia Vincent tallied eight and Reese Von added six for the Bearcats, who upped their conference mark to 8-3 and 11-4 overall. Mari Anderson and Audrey Baker scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Mustangs.
20-Point Club
37: Nasya O'Connor, Ekalaka
34: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
33: John McDonald, Gardiner
33: Max Romney, Lone Peak
32: Teague Stump, Rocky Boy
31: Jaeleigh Hlad, Forsyth
30: Madison O'Connor, Baker
30: Juliun Benson, Wolf Point
25: Kyle McDermott, Shelby
24: Taryn Searle, Hamilton
24: Connor Cook, Huntley Project
23: Treyton Wilke, Malta
23: Asher Magness, Hamilton
23: Michael Stewart, Manhattan
23: Heidi Labree, Ekalaka
23: Colter Charlesworth, East Helena
22: Lindsay Lawrence, Jordan
22: Relic Smith, Great Falls Central
21: Sadie Smith, Frenchtown
21: Kael Hesford, Jefferson
21: Sam Stewart, Manhattan
21: Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate
20: Trenton Emerson, Shelby
20: Sierra Hamilton, Wolf Point
