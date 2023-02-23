Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class C
Western C
• West Yellowstone 72, Charlo 40:Logan Kingston was tops with 13 points, Taylor Hales produced a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and the Wolverines had a resounding divisional opener against the Vikings. Alma Clark added 10 points for West Yellowstone, which led by 13 at halftime and ran away with it on the strength of a 26-8 fourth quarter. Keaton Piedalue scored 14 points and Stetson Reum 13 for Charlo. Ryan Sharbono had 10 rebounds.
• Harrison-Willow Creek 53, Drummond 47:Aaron DeFrance and Campbell Smith scored 13 points apiece as the Wildcats rallied from an eight-point hole after one quarter to slip past the Trojans. Harrison-Willow Creek pulled within four points at halftime and then took charge with a 22-8 third quarter for a 10-point lead. Cole Parsons scored 22 points and Scott Parke added 11 for Drummond.
GIRLS
Class A
Eastern A
• Laurel 66, Lewistown 61:Alyse Aby poured in 23 points and had four steals, Emma Timm backed her with 20 points and the Locomotives steamed past the Golden Eagles. Kaitlyn Dantic chipped in with eight points and Kaiya Graves provided eight rebounds for Laurel. Lexy Burnham had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Kiya Foran had 12 points and four assists for Lewistown.
• Hardin 56, Miles City 54:Aiyanna Big Man led a balanced attack with 10 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs squeaked past the Cowgirls in the opening game for both teams. Katerena Morrison added nine points and Carlei Plainfeather, Diamond Amyotte and Dierra Takes Enemy all had eight for Hardin. Takes Enemy also had seven boards. Lainey Smith scored 18 points, Alli Glassock 11 and Camdyn Waterman 10 for Miles City.
Western A
• Frenchtown 51, Columbia Falls 35:Sadie Smith had a big morning with 23 points and Haylee Kaufman had her back with 12 as the Broncs continued their strong late-season run with a tournament-opening win over the Wildkats. Madison Kaufman chipped in with 10 for Frenchtown, which trailed by two after one quarter but took control with a 19-3 surge over the next eight minutes. Hope McAtee scored 15 and Emalee Alton 12 for Columbia Falls.
Class C
Northern C
• Belt 60, Augusta 19:Addison Urick led with 15 points, Aaliyah Gaylord added 14 and the Huskes stayed alive with an elimination rout of the Elk. Kylee Perman dominated the glass with 14 rebounds and also had six assists and six steals for Belt. Payton Levine scored six points to lead Augusta.
• Chinook 62, Cascade 39:Hallie Neibauer was on fire with 28 points and added 10 rebounds to power the unbeaten Sugarbeeters to an opening romp over the Badgers. Alexus Seymour added 11 points for Chinook, which raced to an 18-4 lead after one quarter. Sophia Mortag led Cascade with 16 points, and Kenzie Hauk provided eight.
