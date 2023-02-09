Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class A
• Lockwood 61, Shepherd 21: The Lions improved to 6-1 in conference play and 11-4 overall, running past the Mustangs (2-15). Tristian Appleton netted 15 points, Jey Hofer scored 10, and Weston Means added nine points. Hank Rossow had six points to lead Shepherd.
• No. 1 Lewistown 72, Billings Central 51: The undefeated Golden Eagles ran away in the first quarter, opening a 28-15 lead, and cruised to their 15th straight win of the season. Royce Robinson and Fischer Brown did the heavy lifting on offense with 22 and 20 points respectively. Maxx Ray netted 11 points and Brody Jenness added nine. No stats were reported for Billings Central (5-2, 10-6).
• Glendive 57, Wolf Point 32: The Red Devils snapped a three-game skid with a victory over the Class B Wolves. Michael Murphy led nine players in the scoring column with 17 points. Chase Crockett and Levi Eaton tallied nine points each. Juliun Benson led the Wolves (8-0, 15-2) with 14 points.
(Wednesday)
• No. 2 Butte Central 82, Corvallis 53: Fresh from breaking the all-time scoring record at Butte Central, Dougie Peoples added to his record with a whopping 44 points in the Maroons' takedown of the Blue Devils. Owen McPartland and Eric Loos tallied 11 points each, with Kyle Holter adding 10 points. Aaron Powell knocked down 18 points for Corvallis (2-9, 6-11). Derek Criddle scored 13 and Cameron Whiteley added eight points.
Class B
• No. 2 Fairfield 78, Choteau 34: The Eagles remained perfect in conference play at 10-0 (15-1 overall), with five players reaching double figures in their win over the Bulldogs. Bryden Batson, Deron Lear and Brian Ward all scored 12 points, with Owen Cartwright knocking down 11 and Tyson Schenk 10. No stats were reported for Choteau.
• St. Ignatius 77, Plains 52: The Bulldogs downed the Class C Horsemen, bouncing back from their Tuesday loss to Arlee. Zoran LaFrombois buried 22 points, Carmine Adams drained 18 and Kellen McClure 12. Landon Walks Over Ice contributed nine points. Darren Standeford scored 17 points and Anaya Loberg 10 points to lead Plains.
• No. 3 Bigfork 60, Thompson Falls 32: The Vikings cruised to 11-0 in conference play (15-3 overall) behind 26 points from Watt Johnson. Nick Walker netted 10 points and Eli Thorness nine. Landon Byerman contributed seven points. No stats were reported for Thompson Falls.
Class C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 90, Whitehall 43: Seth Amunrud had a monster game with 30 points and eight rebounds, and the Eagles rolled to 16-1 with a rout of the Trojans (2-12). Mason Venema scored 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Austin Kribel hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Christian Triemstra added 11 points. Gavin French led the Trojans with 16 points. Parker Wagner hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
• Valley Christian 43, St. Regis 41: Daniel Stoltz drained 13 points and Zeke Gildewell 12 as the Eagles built a 34-24 lead going into the final quarter and survived a fierce rally from the Tigers. Matt McKethan added nine points from the Eagles. Caleb Ball and Conner Lulis tallied 16 points each to lead St. Regis (10-2, 14-3).
• Shields Valley 54, Park City 48: Kyle Jerke netted 18 points, Jace Page scored 14 and the Rebels picked up their seventh win and third in a row. Daniel Hogenson added eight points, and Hunter Willis and Nate Hogenson chipped in with seven points apiece. No stats were reported for Park City.
• Simms 58, Sunburst 40: The Tigers won their fourth straight, improving to 7-4 in conference play and 10-6 overall. Ezra Leach went off for 26 points. Kyler Smerker drained 17. Conlan Kerfoot dropped 24 points for the Refiners (6-5, 6-9).
• Jordan 50, Winnett-Grass Range 46: Porter Kreider buried 19 points, Jayden Saylor scored 12 and Nolan Kamerman added seven for the Mustangs (5-4, 7-9). Brady Bantz and Jace Dunkel drained 17 points apiece and Jace Bantz added seven for the Rams (8-5, 11-6).
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 1 Billings West 59, Great Falls 43: A strong second half helped propel the Golden Bears to their 11th straight win. Layla Baumann scored 14 points and Kourtney Grossman had 12 for West, which outscored the Bison 36-23 after halftime. Great Falls had three players reach double figures: Ashlynn Jones (15), Kyasha Farmer (11) and Dani Senger (10).
• Belgrade 45, Great Falls CMR 36: Olivia Wegner hit for 19 points and Leila Mamangun netted 13 for the Panthers, who built a 29-13 halftime lead and held off the Rustlers down the stretch. Khloey Robinson added nine points. Rhema Pace led CMR with 12 points. Lexi Thorton scored nine.
Class A
• Ronan 50, Columbia Falls 48: The Maidens took the lead with a 16-8 third-quarter surge, then held on the final quarter as the Wildkats' rally fell short. Olivia Heiner dropped 25 points to lead all scorers, with Lauryn Buhr adding seven and Leina Ulutoa six. Hope McAtee led the Wildkats with 20 points.
• Lockwood 55, Shepherd 47: Dani Jordan led three players in double figures as the Lions upped their record to 6-9. Jordan had 16 points, Lacey Gun Shows 15 and Tailey Harris 13. Ashley Carroll netted 14 points for the Fillies, with Molly Gilbert scoring 12 and Aubrey Allison adding seven.
(Wednesday)
• Butte Central 48, Corvallis 42: Kathryn Lalicker scored 16 points, Brooke Badinovac hit for 12 and Mollie Drew 10 as the Maroons (1-9, 3-13) got past the Blue Devils. Tyler Sorenson led Corvallis with 10 points. Brecklyn Jessop added nine and Ava Loren eight.
Class B
• No. 5 Huntley Project 53, Columbus 45: The Red Devils improved to 10-1 in conference play and 17-1 overall, using a 15-4 run in the second period to take command of the game. Hadley Kautz led the offense with 13 points. Teagan LaRoche and Paige Lofing added nine points apiece, and Ivy Grimsrud contributed eight. Katelyn Hamilton drained 12 points for the Cougars (7-3, 9-7), and Natalie Gairrett added 10.
• St. Ignatius 88, Plains 37: The Bulldogs routed the Class C Trotters to go 12-4 on the year, with Kooper Page leading four players in double figures with 19 points. Cora Matt had 18, Kason Page 17 and Elannah Flat Lip 14. No stats were reported for Plains.
• Wolf Point 46, Glendive 43 (OT): The Wolves outscored the Class A Red Devils 8-5 in the extra period to pick up their 11th win on the season. Sierra Hamilton drained 15 points and J'Elle Garfield 14. KJ St. Marks added nine points. Mallory Robinson led all scorers with 19 points for the Devils. Mataya Tipton scored 10 points and Sari Murphy seven.
Class C
• Circle 50, Richey-Lambert 27: The Wildcats pulled away with a 24-4 run in the second quarter en route to their 14th overall win (10-2 in conference play). Alexis Moline led a balanced offense with 10 points, Madeline Moline and Emma Murphy drained nine points apiece, and Grace Gackle and Kirsten Wagner scored eight and seven points respectively. No stats were reported for Richey-Lambert.
• St. Regis 63, Valley Christian 37: Averie Burnham and Macy Hill poured in 22 and 21 points respectively, and Shylah Dalka scored 11 for the Tigers. Lanaya Gedney led the Eagles 13 points. Carmandee Coghlan contributed eight points.
• No. 6 Roberts 68, White Sulphur Springs 52: Taylee Chirrick continued her torrid shooting, dropping 42 points to lead the Rockets to a perfect 9-0 in conference play and 16-1 overall. TJ Chirrick added nine points and Hailey Croft seven. Natalie Fisher poured in 21 points to lead the Hornets (8-5, 9-7), with Kendra Manger netting 15 and Kenzie Hereim 10.
• No. 7 Manhattan Christian 58, Whitehall 36: Ava Bellach shot 6-for-12 on 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead the Eagles to their 16th win against two losses. Grace Aamot and Miranda Wyatt drained 10 points apiece; Wyatt grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Maxine Hoagland scored 15 points for the Trojans. Kari Ellison added five points, and Lauren Cima and Lindsay Briggs chipped in four points each.
• Fort Benton 37, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36: Casha Corder hit for 14 points and Emerson Giese 10 for the Longhorns (11-6), who held on for the win after being outscored 22-16 in the second half. MaRae Smail scored a game-high 17 points for the Hawks (7-10). Brynn Kammerzell added 12 points.
• Drummond 55, Deer Lodge 37: The Trojans rolled past the Wardens and ran their record to 15-2. Remington Cline poured in 19 points and Lizzy Perry netted 14. Kimber Parsons chipped in with eight points. Skyla Pierson collected 15 points for Deer Lodge, with Taryn Lamb adding 11.
• Simms 48, Sunburst 27: Laura Zietzke drained 18 points, Kodiann Lynn hit for 10 and Bailey Herman eight, and the Tigers improved to 12-5 on the season. Claire Bucklin led the Refiners (4-8, 5-11) with 16 points.
20-Point Club
44: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
42: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
30: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
26: Wyatt Johnson, Bigfork
26: Ezra Leach, Simms
25: Olivia Heiner, Ronan
25: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
24: Conlan Kerfoot, Sunburst
22: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
22: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
22: Avery Burnham, St. Regis
21: Natalie Fisher, White Sulphur Springs
21: Macy Hill, St. Regis
20: Hope McAtee, Columbia Falls
20: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
