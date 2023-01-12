Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• Great Falls CMR 70, Belgrade 42: The Rustlers ran out to a 22-7 first-quarter advantage and hit 24 points in the final quarter. Trigg Mapes led the charge with 21 points, River Wasson dropped 16 and Dean Blair hit for eight. Tre'Vion Randle scored 16 points for Belgrade, with Wilson Goodhue adding eight and Kade Schlauch seven.
Class A
• No. 5 Hamilton 71, East Helena 55 : The Broncs outscored the Vigilantes 38-27 in the second half and improved to 7-1. Eli Taylor scored 22 points and Asher Magness 18. Liam O'Connell added nine points. Colter Charlesworth led the Vigilantes with 19 points, and Curtis Corzine scored 13 and Kaeden Sager added 11.
• Corvallis 58, Florence-Calrton 51: The Blue Devils used an 18-5 second quarter run to gain a lead they didn't relenquish. Jesse Padilla led the Falcons with 16 points, Patrick Duchien hit for 13 and Ethan Alexander 11 for the Falcons. No scoring stats were reported for Corvallis.
• No. 2 Butte Central 73, Anaconda 28 : Nine players hit the scoring column as the Maroons routed the Copperheads. Dougie Peoples went off for 27 points, Eric Loos hit for 11 and Owen McPartland scored 10. Tanner Cromwell netted eight points for Anaconda, with River Hurley adding seven and Gabe Galle five.
Class B
• Fairfield JV 64, Dutton-Brady 37: Deron Lear led 10 players in the scoring column with 14 points. Eli Pitcher and Kayle Brown netted 10 apiece and Kieran Dalton contributed eight. Tyson Hemry and Aidan Reeve scored nine points each for the Diamondbacks, with Guy Wakkinen adding eight.
• Jefferson 58, Deer Lodge 46: The Panthers held the Wardens scoreless in the first quarter to go up 18-0 and even their record at 5-5. Dylan Root came through with 19 points, Michael Emter added 11 and Zach Zody pitched in with seven. Ripley Ford dropped 16 points for the Wardens, with Ryland Long and Hunter Steinebach collecting eight apiece.
• No. 3 Bigfork 61, Thompson Falls 17: Landon Byerman scored 15 points and nine players made the scoring column as the Vikings overwhelmed the Blue Hawks (4-3). Isak Epperly drained 11 points, Nick Walker collected eight and Eli Thorness seven.
• No. 6 Wolf Point 56, Glendive 53 : The Wolves won their eighth in a row, with Juliun Benson scoring 18 points and Kelby Bauer netting 15. Gaige Bushman and Jack Kolstad scored seven points each. Michael Murphy led the Red Devils with 11 points, Levi Eaton netted 10 and Kohbe Smith added nine.
• Arlee 86, Plains 26: Eduardo Perianez led Plains with nine points. Aaron Pfister added six and Darren Standeford scored five. No scoring results were reported for Arlee (5-3).
CLASS C
• Victor 39, Lincoln 35: The Pirates pulled away with an 11-2 third-quarter run and held off the Lynx down the stretch for their fifth win. Jordan McLane scored 14 points, with Brandon Bowen and Landon Nuttall collecting eight points apiece. Cale Alber chipped in with four. No scoring stats were reported for Lincoln.
• Lone Peak 58, Twin Bridges 41: The Bighorns went on a 24-5 tear in the third quarter to pull away for their sixth win. Max Romney couldn't be stopped, draining 28 points. Ebe Grabow netted 16 points Gus Hammond hit for eight. Reid Johnson dropped 18 points for the Falcons, with EJ Puckett scoring 10.
• No. 9 St. Regis 65, Alberton 28: The Tigers won their ninth straight in convincing fashion, going up 25-7 in the opening quarter and cruising to the victory. Caleb Ball led nine players in the scoring column with 22 points, Ayden Rael hit for 12 and Connor Lulis nine. Shea Fredette and Jonah Renaud scored 15 and 10 points respectively for the winless Panthers (0-9).
• Sunburst 57, Simms 42: The Tigers won their
GIRLS
Class B
• No. 10 Anaconda 49, Butte Central 42: The Copperheads closed the fourth quarter with a 12-5 run to notch their eighth win against a single loss. Meela Mitchell drained 13 points, Larkin Galle added seven and Cali Pesanti chipped in with four. Brooke Badovinac led all scorers with 24 points for the Maroons, with Mollie Drew collecting 14.
• No. 3 Huntley Project 52, Columbus 36: Paige Lofing hit for 22 points, with Lily Zimmer dropping 12 and Maddison Akins seven for the Red Devils, who won their ninth straight. No scoring stats were available for Columbus.
• Colstrip 69, St. Labre 23: The Fillies (3-5) ran out to a 27-5 first-quarter lead and rolled from there. Malea Egan poured in 20 points, Tillie Hadaller hit for 12 and Ashtynn Egan netted 10. Brookley Ewing chipped in eight points. No stats were reported for St. Labre.
• No. 1 Bigfork 64, Thompson Falls 16: The Valkyries had 11 players in the scoring column, led by Braedon Gunlock's 24 points. Scout Nadeau tallied nine points, Ava Davey netted seven and Paeten Gunlock six.
• Lodge Grass 84, Lame Deer 49: The Indians blew up a close game with a 28-12 third quarter, then added 26 points in the fourth. Tailee Bird buried 25 points, with Jazmine Half netting 13 and Kloe Cummins 10. Asia Two Moons had a big game for the Morning Stars with 18 points. Heaven Brady scored nine and Paris Not Afraid chipped in with eight.
• Jefferson 75, Deer Lodge 30: The Panthers rolled to 7-3 behind the hot shooting of Izzy Morris, who finished with 26 points. Cameron Toney hit for 13 and MacKenzie Layng netted 11. Taryn Lamb carried the Wardens with 12 points. Ashlynd Brown added five and Elianah Grande four.
• Whitehall 41, Townsend 31: Trailing by three at halftime, the Trojans tied the game at 27 entering the final quarter, and went on a 14-4 run to cap off the victory. Maxine Hoagland drained 15 points and Lindsay Briggs 10. Ella Begger tallied 16 points for Townsend, with Emily Bird contributing eight.
• No. 9 St. Ignatius 56, Eureka 34: The Bulldogs used a 16-2 third-quarter run to break away, and grabbed their sixth win of the season. Kooper Page and Elannah Flat Lip came up with 10 points each, Izzy Evans netted eight, and Cora Matt and Gabby Smith scored seven points each.
Class C
• Simms 50, Sunburst 26: Kodiann Lynn netted 13 points, Macy Herman scored eight and Abigail Devos and Kenzie Allen contributed six points each as the Tigers (5-3) rolled over the Refiners. Ella Samsal hit for 10 points to lead the Refiners, with Nikki Nau adding eight.
• Noxon 51, Two Eagle River 33: The Red Devils outscored the Eagles 30-15 in the second half. Emily Brown knocked down 30 points with Seanna Richter adding nine. Aereon Miller tallied 12 points and Dayani Piapot 10 for the Eagles (1-8).
• Seeley-Swan 40, Philipsburg 38: The Blackhawks and Prospectors battled all four quarters in a thriller. Emily Maughan drilled three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Blackhawks, with Dani Sexton adding seven and Kyla Conley six. Lucia Lee scored 14 points for the Prospectors.
• White Sulphur Springs 50, Shields Valley 37: Kendra Manger dropped 18 points, Kenzie Hereim tallied 15 and Natalie Fisher hit for 11 points for the Hornets (4-4), who broke open a close game with a 16-6 third-quarter surge. Jessa Rasmussen and Brooke Thorp contributed three points apiece. No scoring stats were available for Shields Valley.
• Jordan 37, Wibaux 35: A 14-9 third-quarter push gave the Mustangs what they needed to earn their fifth win in a thriller. Lindsay Lawrence scored 14 points and Delaney Kamerman 11 for Jordan, with Brooke Murnion adding eight. Annika Lunde knocked down 16 points for the Longhorns. Grace Begger added seven points and Rylee Pederson six.
• No. 7 Twin Bridges 71, Lone Peak 35: The Falcons rolled to 5-0 in conference play with nine players reaching the scoring column, leed by Allie Dale's 17 points. Emma Konen dropped 14 points, and Kyle Pancost and Ellianna Meek added eight points apiece.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31, Fort Benton 28: Brynn Kammerzell scored 18 points and MaRae Smail tallied 11 for the Hawks (5-4). Casha Corder dropped 13 points for the Longhorns, with Emmerson Giese netting eight.
20-Point Club
30: Emily Brown, Noxon
29: Connor Sullivan, Sunburst
28: Max Romney, Lone Peak
27: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
26: Izzy Morris, Jefferson
25: Tailee Bird, Lodge Grass
24: Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
24: Braedon Gunlock, Bigfork
23: Hayden Lunceford, Anaconda
22: Eli Taylor, Hamilton
22: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
21: Trigg Mapes, Great Falls CMR
20: Malea Egan, Colstrip
