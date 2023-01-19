Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers or parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal". If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will assist them.
BOYS
Class AA
• No. 2 Helena 44, No. 5 Helena Capital 42: In a crosstown instant classic, the Bengals outscored the Bruins 16-10 in the third quarter to take the lead and played the Bruins even in the final stanza to go 5-0 in conference play. Jaxan Lieberg knocked down 18 points, with Tevin Wetzel scoring 11 and Colter Petre netting eight. Nick Michelotti drained 12 points and Hayden Opitz 11 for the Bruins.
• Bozeman Gallatin 53, Great Falls 41: The Raptors seized a quick 17-8 first quarter lead en route to claiming their fourth conference win. Eli Hunter poured in 27 points. Quinn Clark added nine and Zad Rodarte seven. Ashton Platt netted 11 points for the Bison, with Gatlin Sutherland hitting for eight points and Scott Klinker seven.
Class A
• No. 2 Butte Central 55, Dillon 38: The Maroons used an 18-7 third-quarter run to take control of the game and up their record to 6-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall. Dougie Peoples hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Eric Loos drained 16 points and Owen McPartland and Kyle Holter contributed six points apiece. Carter Curnow netted 13 points for the Beavers (4-3 in conference play, 7-4 overall).
• Frenchtown 72, Stevensville 41: The Broncs built a 36-12 halftime lead and won their fourth in conference play. Eli Quinn knocked down 26 points. Connor Michaud dropped 16 and Sully Belcourt added eight. Kellen Beller hit for 16 points for Stevi, with Gracan Trevino scoring 12.
• Laurel 55, No. 4 Columbus 48: The Class A Locomotives prevailed over the Cougars, ranked fourth in Class B. Tanner Knaub drained 14 points and Eli Weisenberger tallied 12. Hayden Stefferson scored a game-high 16 points for the Cougars. Cash Kramer netted 12 points and Michael Curl chipped in with six.
• Miles City 73, Hardin 68: Ryder Lee hit for 28 points and the Cowboys notched their eighth win of the season. Logan Muri tallied 16 points, Ed Brooks scored 14 and Dylan Gundlach added nine. Kingston Hugs poured in 25 points for the Bulldogs. Ellias Stops At Pretty Places scored 19 points.
• Libby 54, Thompson Falls 50: Tyler Anderson went off for 26 points, Cy Williams scored 14, and the Loggers held off the Blue Hawks. Bryson LeCoure dropped 14 points for the Hawks. Breck Ferris scored 11.
Class B
• No. 10 Malta 82, Harlem 49: The Mustangs grabbed a 30-12 first quarter lead and rolled to their eighth win (4-1 in conference play). Treyton Wilke led 10 players in the scoring column with 18 points. Stockton Oxarart and Jared Eggebrecht collected 13 points each. Bodhi Brenden and Carson Ottinger added eight points apiece. No stats were reported for Harlem (1-8).
• Huntley Project 53, Red Lodge 51: The Rams outscored the Red Devils 33-23 in the second half but fell just short. Connor Cook drained 16 points and Parker Cook 14. Jeffrey Thomas netted 12 points and Jake Cook added seven. No stats were reported for Red Lodge (2-2 in conference play, 7-2 overall).
• Big Timber 52, Townsend 39: Trevor Mosness had a monster game with 28 points, and the Herders took control early with a 17-6 first-quarter run. Rory Lannen netted eight points and Jose Pullman added five. Jesus Garcia drained 15 points and Ryan Racht 10 for the Bulldogs.
• Shelby 64, Conrad 41: Randon Richman shot the lights out for the Coyotes, hitting seven 3-pointers and finishing with 30 points. Trenton Emerson tallied 16 points and Kyle McDermott 10. Samuel Blanchard scored 15 points for the Cowboys, who fell to 0-7. Teagan Arnold added nine and Brayden Stordall eight.
• Colstrip 67, Shepherd 45: The Colts outscored the Mustangs 29-18 in the second half to grab their second win of the season. Zayne Hert buried 22 points and swept up 15 rebounds. Niyol Medicine Bull hit for 14 and grabbed eight boards, and Braydon Hadaller scored 11. No stats were reported for Shepherd.
Class C
• Ennis 59, Twin Bridges 41: The Mustangs improved to 3-4 in conference play. Reid Johnson poured in 19 points to lead the winless Falcons, with E.J. Puckett and Turner Stockett scoring six points apiece. No stats were reported for Ennis.
• Darby 60, Victor 32: The Tigers won their sixth in conference play, getting 14 points from Hooper Reed and 13 points each from Cullen Duggan and Stevan Gabric. Nolan Lenny contributed eight points. Jordan McLane led all scorers with 19 points for Victor. Landon Nuttall tallied 15.
• Sunburst 54, Dutton-Brady 38: Connor Sullivan knocked down 22 points and Conlan Kerfoot hit for 19 as the Refiners rolled past the Diamondbacks. John Buckley added seven points. Aidan Reeve netted 18 points and Tyson Hemry 14 for Dutton-Brady.
• Melstone 71, Northern Cheyenne 33: Bryce Grebe poured in 26 points as the Broncs won their seventh of the season (4-1 in conference play). Trevan Newman and Michael Bergin tallied nine points apiece, and Junis Kraetzchmar chipped in with eight. No stats were reported for the Eagles (0-7).
• Shields Valley 57, Lone Peak 56 (OT): The Rebels won a thriller and upped their record to 3-4 in conference play. The Rams (4-4 in conference play) made good on a furious fourth-quarter rally to send the game into overtime, outscoring the Rebels 17-5 in the final quarter of regulation. Nate Hogenson scored 17 points and Kyle Jerke 14 for Shields Valley. Daniel Hogenson drained 12 points. Max Romney buried 24 points for Lone Peak. Isaac Bedway hit fo 17.
• Winnett-Grass Range 84, Jordan 77: The Rams won a shootout, with four players scoring more than 20 points each. Cooper Doman netted 27, Jace Dunkel collected 26, Brady Banz finished with 21 and Jayden Murnion 20. Jayden Saylor went off for 27 points to lead the Mustangs. Porter Kreider scored 13 and Delaney Kamerman tallied 12.
• Harrison-Willow Creek 66, Gardiner 36: The Wildcats rode 29 points from Aaron DeFrance to their eighth win of the season. grabbing control with a 14-3 second-quarter run. Joe Cima tallied 13 points and Campbell Smith netted 10.
• Charlo 63, Two Eagle River 60: The Vikings went on a 13-6 third-quarter run and held off the Eagles down the stretch to earn their sixth straight conference win. Keaton Piedalue dropped 20 points. Wesley Anderson hit for 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds, Stetson Reum had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Tucker Love netted 11 points. Cai Burke led the Eagles with 16 points. Devon Arlee scored 11 and Daniel Black Wolf hit for 10.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 56, Great Falls 42: Jada Davis drained 23 points and Emma Hardman hit for 11 as the Raptors improved to 3-2 in conference play, pulling away in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Jaeli Jenkins contributed six points and Karsen Breeding added five.
• Great Falls CMR 58, Bozeman 43: Rhema Pace went off for 27 points, Kacey Christensen netted 11 and Macie Wheeler eight for the Rustlers. Avery Burkhart netted 15 points to lead the Hawks. Megan Schell chipped in with seven.
• No. 2 Billings West 57, No. 4 Billings Skyview 48: A strong second half propelled the Golden Bears to the win in the season's first meeting between the highly ranked intra-city programs. Kourtney Grossman scored 16 points and Megan Voegele and Elle Stock combined for six 3-pointers as the Bears ran away from a 20-20 halftime tie. Brianna Williams scored 27 points -- 21 of them in the final 10 1/2 minutes -- and Charlize Davis added 10 points for Skyview. Voegele finished with 13 points and Stock nine for West.
Class A
• No. 2 Dillon 67, Butte Central 11: The undefeated Beavers raced away from the Maroons, going up 22-2 in the first quarter and 41-10 at the half. Halle Fitzgerald led the rampage with 13 points. Kylie Konen netted 12, Leila Stennerson hit for 11 and Ariel Thomas 10. Mollie Drew scored five points to lead the Maroons, with Kathryn Lalicker adding four.
• Hardin 62, Miles City 59: The Bulldogs used 22 points from Katerena Morrison and 16 from Aiyanna Big Man to hold off the Cowgirls (6-4). Carlei Plainfeather chipped in with eight points. No stats were reported for Miles City.
• No. 4 Class A Laurel 62, No. 6 Class B Columbus 30: The Locomotives' Alyse Aby scored 21 points and Sannah Windy Boy added 20, combining to outscore the Cougars. Laurel led 28-19 at the half before going on a 22-1 run in the third quarter to pull away. Columbus scored just 11 points in the second half. Katelyn Hamilton led the Cougars with 10 points.
Class B
• No. 8 Anaconda 48, Whitehall 42: The Copperheads limited the Trojans to just 12 first-half points and improved to 9-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. Meela Mitchell knocked down 19 points to lead all scorers. Cali Pesanti added 10 points, and Maniyah Lunceford and Larkin Galle scored nine and eight points respectively. Maxine Hoaglund dropped 14 points for the Trojans (2-8).
• No. 3 Malta 70, Harlem 26: The M-ettes rolled to their tenth overall victory and sixth straight in conference play. Allison Kunze led 11 players in the scoring column with 15 points. Madison Williamson dropped 11 points, with Addy Anderson hitting 10. Kelbie Nelson and Emree Stuart contributed eight points apiece.
• Florence-Carlton 52, Deer Lodge 24: Taryn Lamb netted seven points and Taylor Stevenson six for the Wardens (1-12), with Skyla Pierson adding four. No stats were reported for Florence-Carlton (4-3 in conference play, 6-5 overall).
• Shepherd 48, Colstrip 41: The Fillies outscored Colstrip 25-19 in the second half and upped their overall record to 6-4. Aubrey Allison buried 17 points, with Rina Gottula and Hailey Dennison scoring eight apiece. Molly Gilbert added six points. Malea Egan poured in a game-high 23 points for Colstrip. Kyla Kerzmann chipped in with six.
• No. 5 Big Timber 61, Townsend 21: The fifth-ranked Herders improved to 10-1 overall (5-1 in conference play), dispatching the Bulldogs. Kameryn Ketcham led the charge with 17 points. Bailey Finn drained 14 and RaeAnna King added nine. Ella Begger scored 10 points for Townsend.
• Red Lodge 61, No. 2 Huntley Project 49: The Rams trailed at halftime 24-21, then erupted for a 22-9 third-quarter run to take command of the game and hand the Red Devils (9-1) their first loss of the season. Ellis Mastel knocked down 21 points. Brayli Reimer scored 19 and Abigail DeRennaux added nine. Paige Lofing tallied 21 points for the Red Devils. Maddison Akins scored seven.
Class C
• No. 4 Manhattan Christian 61, Lima 24: The Eagles (11-1) bounced back from last week's loss to Ennis, storming to a 25-4 first quarter lead and going up 45-11 at halftime. Ava Bellach netted 17 points, Miranda Wyatt scored 14, and Bella Triemstra scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. Taryn Martinell scored 13 points for the Bears, with Charity Hildreth adding seven.
• Scobey 58, Frazer 17: Carrie Taylor led 11 players in the scoring column with 15 points. Mya Green and Kayla Carney added seven apiece, with Avery Wolfe and Kaytie Aanstad adding six each. Baily Beston netted five points for Frazer.
• Darby 49, Victor 29: Sierra Reed tallied 14 points and Kylie Schlapman 10 for the Tigers (4-3 in conference play), who broke away with an 18-4 second-quarter surge to take control of the game. Abby Kay dropped 12 points for the Pirates, including four 3-pointers.
• Highwood 44, Great Falls Central 25: Trailing 14-10 at halftime, the Mountaineers took command with a 19-5 third-quarter run. Lauren Crowder hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Ellie Aron scored 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Mari Anderson scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs.
• Conrad 39, Shelby 37: The Cowgirls held a one-point lead at halftime and edged the Coyotes 14-13 in the fourth quarter. Taylor Evans drained 12 points and Cierra Kulpas chipped in with six. Jori Clary knocked down 16 points for the Coyotes, with Cameron Blevins adding 11.
• No. 5 Chinook 71, Big Sandy 40: The undefeated Sugarbeeters moved to 10-0 on the season behind 24 points from Hallie Neibauer. Alexus Seymour knocked down 19 points and Bree Swanson tallied 13. No stats were reported for Big Sandy (4-4 in conference play, 6-5 overall).
• Power-Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 46: The DiamondBacks trailed 35-31 entering the fourth quarter, and used a 19-11 run to overtake the Refiners for the win. Haley May drained 20 points, with Chloe Sealey and Jersey Somerfeld netting eight points each. Claire Bucklin led all scorers with 21 points for Sunburst. Ali Nau scored 13, including a pair of 3-pointers.
• No. 6 Twin Bridges 47, Ennis 32: The sixth-ranked Falcons improved to 7-0 in conference play, using a 16-5 run in the second quarter to pull away. Allie Dale hit for 18 points. Emma Konen scored 10 and Ruby Waller eight. No stats were reported for Ennis.
• Philipsburg 58, Lincoln 26: Montannah Piar shot the lights out, netting 27 points. Ramsey Smith tallied 14, with Gretchen Hill scoring 12. Krymzen Dempster and Makena Copenhaver scored nine points each for the Lynx.
• Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 33: The Porcupines upped their record to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in conference play, outscoring the Lions in every quarter. Guinevere Abern and Tia Dees collected 14 points each for Nashua, with Gracyn Sibley contributing nine. Alexa Redding carried the Lions with 15 points. Grace Brown and Hannah Brown added five points apiece.
(Wednesday)
• Valley Christian 42, Missoula Loyola JV 38 (OT): Carmandee Coghlan poured in 23 points to lead the Eagles past the Breakers in an OT affair.
20-Point Club
30: Randon Richman, Shelby
29: Aaron DeFrance, Harrison-Willow Creek
28: Ryder Lee, Miles City
27: Cooper Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
27: Jayden Saylor, Jordan
27: Rhema Pace, Great Falls CMR
27: Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
27: Montannah Piar, Philipsburg
27: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
26: Jace Dunkel, Winnett-Grass Range
26: Tyler Anderson, Libby
26: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
26: Eli Quinn, Frenchtown
25: Kingston Hugs, Hardin
24: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
24: Max Romney, Lone Peak
23: Carmandee Coghlan, Valley Christian
23: Jada Davis, Bozeman Gallatin
23: Malea Egan, Colstrip
23: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
22: Zayne Hert, Colstrip
22: Katerena Morrison, Hardin
22: Connor Sullivan, Sunburst
21: Alyse Aby, Laurel
21: Claire Bucklin, Sunburst
21: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
21: Ellis Mastel, Red Lodge
21: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
20: Haley May, Power-Dutton-Brady
20: Sannah Windy Boy, Laurel
20: Keaton Piedalue, Charlo
20: Jayden Murnion, Winnett-Grass Range
