BOYS
Class AA
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Glacier 41: The Knights built a 27-11 first-half lead, and improved to 5-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall. Easton Sant knocked down 14 points, with Mario Rosemond and Cuinn Powers scoring 10 points apiece. Cohen Kastelitz and Noah Dowler led the Wolfpack (3-4, 6-5) with 12 points apiece.
• No. 2 Helena 72, Missoula Sentinel 61: The Bengals upped their conference mark to 6-0 (8-1 overall) behind 25 points from Jaxan Lieberg. Cael Murgel netted 14 points and Dylan Christman hit for 11. Patrick Sale drained 16 points to lead the Knights. Trevor Rausch and Riley Allen tallied 12 points apiece.
• No. 5 Helena Capital 49, Butte 48: Trailing 35-31 entering the final quarter, the Bruins outscored the Bulldogs 18-13 to grab their fourth conference win and seventh overall. Nick Michelotti led Capital with 13 points. Joey Michelotti scored 10 and Hayden Opitz eight. Jace Stenson tallied 13 points for Butte (3-3, 4-5), with Casey Merrifield adding 12 and Hudson Luedtke seven.
Class A
• Miles City 57, Glendive 48: Ryder Lee buried 25 points and the Cowboys earned their second conference win (9-3 overall). Logan Muri dropped 11 points and Ed Brooks added 10. No stats were reported for Glendive.
• No. 2 Butte Central 60, East Helena 43: The Maroons ran away in the second half, outscoring the Vigilantes 37-20. Eric Loos scored 16 points and Owen McPartland tallied 15. Dougie Peoples was right behind with 14 as the Maroons posted their eighth straight conference win (11-1 overall). Colter Charlesworth continued his hot shooting, draining 23 points for the Vigilantes (4-5, 7-7). Kobe Mergenthaler and Curtis Corzine added six points apiece.
• Dillon 69, Corvallis 26: The Beavers collected their fifth conference win in a blowout. Eli Nourse led a balanced offense with four players in double figures. Nourse had 14 to go with 12 from Kyler Engellant, 13 from Carter Curnow and 10 from Max Davis. Dillen Potter scored seven points for the Blue Devils (1-6, 5-8), with Aaron Powell and Aydan Mayn adding five points apiece.
Class B
• No. 10 Malta 70, Glasgow 47: Bohdi Brenden led nine players in the scoring column with 22 points as the Mustangs upped their conference mark to 5-2. Stockton Oxarart drained 16 points and Jared Eggebrecht contributed nine. Wyatt Babb and Cade Hudyma scored 16 and 13 points respectively for the Scotties (1-4, 5-8).
• Columbus 47, Joliet 42: The Cougars used a 14-6 third-quarter run to take command of the game and survived a late rally by the J-Hawks. Mason Meier led all scorers with 15 points. Hayden Stefferson scored 12, and Mike Courts and Michael Curl added nine points apiece. Bryce Williams drained 14 points for the J-Hawks. Brody Gebhardt added nine.
• Townsend 55, Manhattan 50: The Bulldogs upped their conference record to 4-3 (8-5 overall). Ryan Racht went off for 26 points and Jesus Garcia scored 18. Callin Fenno had 15 points for Manhattan (5-2, 7-4), with Michael Stewart and Sam Stewart contributing 11 points each.
• No. 4 Wolf Point 65, Sidney 59: The unbeaten Wolves sprinted to their 12th straight victory (6-0 in conference play), getting past the Class A Eagles at home. Juliun Benson led nine players in the scoring column with 17 points. Kraven Silk netted 11 and Kelby Bauer 10. Jack Kolstad chipped in with eight points. Chase Waters drained 16 points for the Eagles.
• Lame Deer 72, Colstrip 55: Kendall Russell led 10 players in the scorng column with 17 points as the Morning Stars picked up their fifth conference victory (10-4 overall). Chauncey Old Man dropped 10 points and Frank Flying hit for nine. Zayne Hert had a monster game for the Colts, sinking 30 points and snaring 17 rebounds. Alex Strand netted 12 points.
• Three Forks 68, Whitehall 26: Sam Tesoro scored 17 points and Dylan Swenson 15 for the Wolves (5-1, 6-6). Shane Williams hit for 10 points. No stats were reported for Whitehall.
(Wednesday)
• No. 2 Missoula Loyola 85, Florence-Carlton 63: Reynolds Johnston led five players in double figures with 17 points for the Rams (12-1), who pulled away from a three-point halftime lead to ground the Falcons. Ethan Stack added 14 points, Jack Clevenger and Noah Haffey 13 apiece, and Raef Konzen 12 for Loyola, which outscored Florence-Carlton 44-25 in the second half. Patrick Duchien led all scorers with 26 points for the Falcons, who also received 12 from Jesse Padilla and 10 from Brodie Hinsdale.
Class C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 74, Lone Peak 35: The Eagles broke away with a 20-5 third-quarter run, and outscored the Bighorns 20-9 in the final period. Mason Venema netted 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. Seth Amunrud scored 17 points and had six rebounds. Tebarek Hill dished a team-high six assists. Isaac Bedway and Max Romney tallied 14 points each for the Horns; Romney also collected a game-high 17 rebounds.
• Savage 49, Richey-Lambert 42: The Warriors evened their conference record at 3-3, using a big second quarter to take control of the game. Hunter Sanders dropped 15 points, with Zane Pilgeram, Sayer Erickson and Cade Tombre netting 11 points apiece. Josh Sponheim had 13 points for the Fusion. Austin Lein netted 13 points.
• Sheridan 58, Lima 25: The Panthers built a 36-9 halftime lead and cruised to their eighth conference win (9-5 overall). Trey Schrank drained 22 points with Cade Cathey hitting for 12. Daniel Dietrick and Caden Theis added six points apiece.
• Philipsburg 51, Victor 42: The Prospectors evened their conference record at 4-4, outscoring the Pirates 28-17 over the second half. Branden Bowen led Victor with 17 points. Alec Rowlan scored seven, with Landon Nuttall and Jordan McLane contributing six points each. No stats were reported for Philipsburg.
• No. 5 Heart Butte 82, Cascade 76: In a game featuring plenty of firepower from both teams, the Warriors' 17-7 third-quarter put them on track to extend their unbeaten streak to 12 straight (8-0 in conference play). Thomas Young Running Crane hit for 21 points, Jude Reevis tallied 19 and Cobyn Eagle Speaker netted 12. James Lewis buried 20 points to lead the Badgers. Caiden Sekutorski drained 17, Gavin Gilham 14 and Carter Casavant 13.
• Two Eagle River 68, Charlo 61 (OT): The Vikings (7-1, 9-3) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to outscore the Eagles 26-18 in the second half, but fell 12-5 in overtime. Thomas Spotted Eagle poured in 23 points for the Eagles (6-2, 9-4). Cai Burke drained 17 points and Daniel Black Wolf scored 10. No stats were reported for Charlo.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 69, Bozeman 42: The Raptors (5-2, 8-2) erupted in the second period, going on a 24-5 run, and poured it on in third period with a 19-7 surge. Addie Swanson knocked down 18 points, Jada Davis tallied13, and Karen Breeding and Novelle McQuiston contributed nine points apiece. No stats were reported for Bozeman.
• No. 1 Billings West 50, Belgrade 29: The Golden Bears ran out to a 24-5 first-half lead and cruised to their eight overall win (7-0 in conference play). Kourtney Grossman poured in 20 points. Sydney Pierce tallied eight points and Layla Baumann seven. Olivia Wegner scored eight points for the Panthers. Hayli Milliron added six points.
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Glacier 36: The Knights remained undefeated in conference play at 6-0 (8-2 overall). Alex Covill drained 17 points and Chloe Larsen tallied 14. Noah Fincher scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (1-6, 2-9). Reese Ramey added seven points and Haven Speer five.
• Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 34: The Falcons scored the game's first 15 points on their way to setting a single-game high with their point total. Breanna Willaims broke the 20-point barrier for the seventh time this season and for the fourth game in a row, netting a game-high 22 points, and Charlize Davis had five of Skyview's 19 steals and finished with 19 points. Alexis Brauer added 10 points and four steals. Kendra Lien paced the Broncs with 11 points.
• Helena 55, No. 4 Missoula Sentinel 53: The Bengals trailed by two points at halftime, then outscored the Spartans 17-12 in the third quarter and held on for their fourth conference win (6-3 overall). Alex Bullock scored a game-high 20 points for the Bengals. Avery Kraft netted 11 and Kylee Gardipee eight. Emily McElmurry scored 16 points for Sentinel, with Kassidy Kirgan contributing 13.
Class A
• Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 40: Hamilton improved to 6-2 in conference play, winning a back-and-forth contest with Frenchtown (7-2, 10-4). Taryn Searle and Layne Kearns scored 18 points apiece. Mason Quinn netted 12 points for Frenchtown, wth Alexis Godin and Sadie Smith adding nine points apiece.
• No. 2 Browning 54, Whitefish 17: Mecca Bullchild scored 13 points, Sugar Spoonhunter tallied nine, and the Indians remained undefeated, winning their seventh straight conference game. Kalcie Connelly hit for eight points, and Natalee St. Goddard and Jerel White Grass added seven points apiece. Bailey Smith netted nine points for the Bulldogs (1-5, 4-7).
• Columbia Falls 40, Polson 36: Hope McAtee dropped 17 points for the Wildkats, with Addy Bowler hitting for nine. Julia Barnard led Polson with nine points, Samantha Rensvold scored seven, and Mila Hawk and Grace Simonich added six apiece.
• No. 1 Dillon 63, Corvallis 18: The top-ranked and unbeaten Beavers (8-0, 14-0) exploded in the third quarter with a 22-0 run, sealing their eighth straight conference win. Sydney Petersen shot the lights out, scoring 24 points. Halle Fitzgerald scored 11 points Ariel Thomas 10. Farah Wyche and Ava Loren scored five points for the Blue Devils.
• No. 5 Huntley Project 71, Lockwood 45: The Red Devils cruised to their sixth conference win (12-1 overall) behind 20 points from Ivy Grimsrud and 19 from Lily Zimmer. Paige Lofing netted 17 points. No stats were reported for Lockwood (1-3, 4-7).
• East Helena 60, Butte Central 56: Trailing 45-30 entering the fourth quarter, the Maroons mounted a furious rally, outscoring the Vigilantes 26-15, but it wasn't quite enough. Dymon Root poured in 23 points for East Helena. Brooke Harris netted 10 points and Ella Pickett scored eight. Brooke Badovinac couldn't be stopped, scoring 33 points for the Maroons. Mollie Drew scored 16 points.
Class B
• No. 10 Columbus 40, Joliet 31: The Cougars trailed 18-11 at halftime, then went on a 16-3 tear in the third period to take control of the game and improve to 7-1 in conference play. Katelyn Hamilton dropped 18 points to lead all scorers. Paige Lethert and Aubrey Winter added seven points each. Kinley Erickson scored 14 points for the J-Hawks (2-6, 3-10).
• Three Forks 44, Whitehall 38: Tanya Hauser scored 14 points and Madelyn Tesoro netted 13 as the Wolves put together an 18-9 fourth-quarter rally to seal their second conference win. Lauren Cima scored a game-high 17 points for the Trojans (1-5, 2-10), with Maxine Hoagland hitting for 13 points.
• No. 2 Malta 71, Glasgow 26: The M-ettes pulled away with an 18-4 second-quarter run and went on to post their eighth straight conference win (12-2 overall). Madison Williamson led 13 players in the scoring column with 15 points. Neva Jacobson hit for nine points and Allison Kunze eight. Brylee French and Elly Anderson netted seven points apiece. Daley Aune scored eight points for the Scotties.
• Manhattan 65, Townsend 54: The Tigers won their sixth conference match (9-3 overall), getting 19 points from Gracie Millimen and 16 points from Haley Halvorsen. Camdyn Holgate hit for 11 points. Ella Begger hit for 12 points to lead the Bulldogs. Holly Newman scored 11.
• Florence-Carlton 34, Stevensville 23: Trista Williams scored eight points, Taylor Pyette and Olivia Coulter netted six points each, and Josie Lewis and Maggie Schneiter added five apiece for the Falcons, who evened their conference record at 4-4 (7-6 overall). No stats were reported for Stevensville.
Class C
• Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 29: Teah Conradsen knocked down 17 points, Karley McPherson scored 12, and the Warriors jumped out to a 20-5 first-quarter lead en route to their third conference win (6-3 overall). Brooke Reuter tallied 10 points. ShaeLyn Williams scored 11 points for the Fusion (1-8, 2-11). Brie Mullin netted six points.
• Charlo 60, Two Eagle River 25: The Vikings rolled to 7-1 in conference play and 9-3 overall behind Sheadon Kain's 17 points. Sidney Bauer tallied 10 points and Hayleigh Smith chipped in with eight. Sarah Gardipe led all scorers with 20 points for the Eagles (2-7, 2-11).
• Heart Butte 48, Cascade 23: The Warriors grabbed a 12-3 first-quarter lead and went up 24-5 at halftime, to finish with their fourth conference victory. Bobbi Tailfeathers netted 11 points, Kainda Tatsey hit for seven and Talissa Calf Boss Ribs added three. Sophia Mortag dropped 12 points for the Badgers (8-1, 10-3). Audrey Rumney scored 11 and Alaina Barger chipped in with eight points.
• No. 7 Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 42: Ava Bellach and Grace Aamot shared top scoring honors with 13 points each, and Miranda Wyatt swept up seven rebounds for the Eagles, who improved to 7-1 in conference play. Maddie Cone drained 11 points for the Bighorns, with Jessie Bough scoring 10 and Astrid McGuire nine.
• No. 2 Roy-Winifred 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 33: Jayda Southworth knocked down 18 points, Isabella Heggem netted 16 and the Outlaws remained perfect in conference play at 11-0. Hannah Ewen scored 12 points. BriElla Becker drained 12 points for the Bearcats (7-3, 10-3). Kara Reed tallied 10 points.
20-Point Club
32: Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
30: Zayne Hert, Colstrip
26: Patrick Duchien, Florence-Carlton
26: Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian
26: Ryan Racht, Townsend
25: Ryder Lee, Miles City
25: Jaxan Lieberg, Helena
24: Sydney Petersen, Dillon
23: Colter Charlesworth, East Helena
23: Thomas Spotted Eagle, Two Eagle River
23: Dymon Root, East Helena
22: Trey Schrank, Sheridan
22: Bohdi Brenden, Malta
22: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
22: Thomas Young Running Crane, Heart Butte
20: Ivy Grimsrud, Huntley Project
20: Alex Bullock, Helena
20: James Lewis, Cascade
20: Kourtney Grossman, Billings West
20: Sarah Gardipe, Two Eagle River
