Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Glendive 76, Colstrip 43: Michael Murphy led a balanced Red Devils attack with 16 points in a romp over the Class B Colts. Taven Coon scored 15, Riley Basta 12 and Max Eaton nine for Glendive, which outscored Colstrip by at least five in every quarter and put 10 players in the scoring column. Wiley Bearcomesout and Scot Badbear scored nine each, and Logan Vocu added eight for the Colts.
• Billings Central 65, Lockwood 45: Cayden Merchant dumped in 27 points and Quentin McEvoy pitched in with nine as the Rams pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout the Lions. Kyler Northrup and Zach Herriford added eight apiece for Central, which led by five after three quarters before a 21-6 spree over the final eight minutes. Jared KnowsHisGun scored 15, Jey Hofer 14 and Tyce Casterline nine for Lockwood.
CLASS B
• Roundup 49, Red Lodge 44: Braeden Bilden led three players in double figures with 14 points and the Panthers rallied past the Rams in the fourth quarter. Jace Lemmel scored 12 and AJ Gray 11 for Roundup, which trailed 37-31 entering the final eight minutes. Burke Mastel scored 10 points, and Thomas Buchanan and Jacob Stewart added nine apiece for Red Lodge.
• Missoula Loyola 51, Stevensville 39: Keenan Russell was tops with 13 points, and Raef Konzen and Ethan Stack provided 10 apiece as the Rams built a 14-point lead and held off the Class A Yellowjackets. Lorezno Grazzani and Tad Tackes scored nine apiece for Stevi.
• Joliet 52, Shepherd 50 (OT): Seth Bailey scored 16 points, Brice Williams added 13 and the J-Hawks nipped the Mustangs after rallying from an eight-point first-quarter deficit. Paxton McQuillan added 10 points and Hayden Ward nine for Joliet. Beau Coburn led Shepherd with 16 points, Colton Zubach had 14 and Connor Hash 10.
• Poplar 81, Frazer 37: Geordy Medicine Cloud led the way with 16 points, Kaniel Ricker added 14 and Walker Burshia provided 13 as the Indians rolled over the Class C Bearcubs. Delray Lilley scored 12 for Poplar. Keein Ackerman scored 10 points and Ryker Ackerman eight for Frazer.
(Monday)
• Lame Deer 60, Forsyth 13: Journey Emerson and Kendall Russel scored 16 points each as the Morning Stars improved to 8-0 by racing to a 46-2 halftime lead and drilling the Dogies. Markell Littlecoyote added 12 for Lame Deer, which led 26-0 after one quarter. Cannon Hubbard scored six for Forsyth.
CLASS C
• Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Lone Peak 47: Martin Ore led with 18 points and Andrew Bacon chipped in with 13 as the Wildcats dispatched the Bighorns by jumping to a 10-point halftime lead and building from there. Max Romney led all scorers with 21 points and Gus Hammond added 13 for Lone Peak.
• Geraldine-Highwood 64, Power 48: Bryson Bahnmiller paved the way with 21 points and Cole Noble was right behind with 20 as the Rivals pulled away after a close first quarter to topple the Pirates. Ryder Zanto added 11 for Geraldine-Highwood, which led 10-9 after the first eight minutes but upped the gap to 17 by halftime.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51, Chinook 40: Blake Harmon pounded home 22 points and Braden Mattson helped with nine as the Hawks outlasted the Sugarbeeters on the strength of a 14-5 third quarter. Oskar Pula was the game's high scorer with 24 for Chinook.
• Broadview-Lavina 57, Plenty Coups 54: Kade Erickson led with 15 points, William Sanguins added 14 and the Pirates fended off the Warriors after building a six-point halftime lead. Hunter Brown added 10 for Broadview-Lavina.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings Senior 58, Bozeman Gallatin 46: Lauren Cummings had the hot hand with 22 points and teammate Brenna Linse did her part with 17 as the Broncs rolled to a 13-point halftime lead and whipped the Raptors. Allie Cummings added 12 for Senior. Avery Walker scored 13 to lead Gallatin.
• Billings West 70, Bozeman 38: Halle Haber and Taylee Chirrick shared scoring honors with 15 points apiece and Kaitlin Grossman added 10 as the Golden Bears cruised past the Hawks. Bella Murphy added nine for West, which led 41-15 at the break. Sara Priebe scored 10 and Tailyn Black eight for Bozeman.
CLASS A
• Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31: Mya Hansen scored 18 points, Lily Bland added 11 and Ryen Hadley chipped in with 10 as the Rams had little trouble with the Lions. Twelve players scored for Central, which led 17-2 after one quarter and ran away with it thanks to a 22-7 third quarter. Tailey Harris scored 20 for Lockwood.
• Polson 45, Whitefish 40: Jazlyn Dalbey scored 14 points, Julia Barnard added 11 and the Pirates forged a nine-point halftime lead and held on to down the Bulldogs. Jaivin Bad Bear added nine for Polson. Bailey Smith scored 16 and Erin Wilde 12 for Whitefish.
CLASS B
• Shepherd 38, Joliet 33: Aubrey Allison popped in 10 points as the Fillies used a strong third quarter to bounce the J-Hawks. Shepherd trailed by four after one quarter and three at halftime, but a 12-5 third quarter was the difference. Kyelynn Coombe scored 10 to lead Joliet.
• Anaconda 65, Corvallis 22: Sami Johnson, Makena Patrick and Alyssa Peterson all scored 13 points as the Copperheads raced to a 32-7 halftime lead and coasted past the Blue Devils. Maniyah Lunceford added eight for Anaconda. Madeline Gilder led Corvallis with seven.
• Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43: Ellie Baxter scored 17 points, Maliyah LeCoure added 14 and Avery Burgess had 10 as the Bluehawks broke away from a four-point halftime lead to down the Bulldogs. Thompson Falls led by four at intermission and built the margin to 10 after three quarters.
• Colstrip 62, Glendive 19: Malea Egan pumped in 24 points and Maddie Big Back chipped in with 10 for the Fillies, who had too much firepower for the Class A Red Devils. Dani Jordan added nine for Colstrip, which led 20-4 after one quarter. Sari Murphy scored six for Glendive.
• Poplar 87, Frazer 25: Morgan Nordwick was on fire with 31 points as the Indians overwhelmed the Class C Bearcubs. Rikki Belton added 10 points, and Gracelyn Medicine Cloud and Teagan Escarcega added nine apiece for Poplar. Angel Nelligan and Bailey Beaton had seven points each for Frazer.
(Monday)
• Forsyth 84, Lame Deer 58: Becky Melcher poured in 32 points and teammate Jaeleigh Hlad had a hot hand with 25 as the Dogies raced past the Morning Stars after a tight first quarter. Daley Pinkerton added nine and Mariska Fulton eight for Forsyth, which trailed 15-12 after one quarter. Paris Mclean led all scorers with 37 of Lame Deer's 58 points.
CLASS C
• Noxon 71, Two Eagle River 45: Emily Brown drained 30 points and Vanessa Horner helped with 11 as the Red Devils drubbed the Eagles. Amari Printz-Hay added 10 for Noxon.
• Absarokee 31, Harlowton-Ryegate 27: Tandy Planichek was a one-person wrecking crew with 23 points and the Huskies overturned a one-point halftime deficit to defeat the Engineers. Raelynn Heggen and Cindy Powers scored six points apiece for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Plenty Coups 78, Broadview-Lavina 59: Serena Flatlip poured in 29 points, Lawren Decrane added 16 and Keane Blacksmith 12 for the Warriors in their romp over the Pirates. Hailey Fiske pumped in 22 points, and Callie Beckett and Lauren Karpstein provided 12 apiece in a losing cause for the Pirates.
(Monday)
• Beach (N.D.) 33, Wibaux 29: Abby Begger scored 10 points for the Longhorns, who led 23-19 entering the fourth quarter of their annual cross-border rivalry game against Beach.
20-Point Club
37: Paris Mclean, Lame Deer
32: Becky Melcher, Forsyth
31: Morgan Nordwick, Poplar
30: Emily Brown, Noxon
29: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
27: Cayden Merchant, Billings Central
25: Jaeleigh Hlad, Forsyth
24: Oskar Pula, Chinook
24: Malea Egan, Colstrip
23: Tandy Planichek, Absarokee
22: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
22: Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior
22: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
21: Max Romney, Lone Peak
21: Bryson Bahnmiller, Geraldine-Highwood
20: Cole Noble, Geraldine-Highwood
20: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
