Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 63, No. 2 Helena Capital 43: The Knights got 19 points from Connor Dick and 15 from Easton Sant, with eight players reaching the scoring column. Nick Michelotti netted 14 points to lead Capital, with Hayden Opitz knocking down 12.
• Helena 57, Missoula Big Sky 33: It was a back-and-forth game until the final quarter, when the Bengals (3-1) erupted for 20 points and held the Eagles to a single basket. Jaxan Lieberg hit for 20 points to lead the Bengals, with Teven Wetzel draining 17. Aiden Beard netted 10 points and Isaiah Reed added six for Missoula.
Class A
• East Helena 59, Corvallis 54: The Vigilantes mounted a big fourth-quarter rally, outscoring the Blue Devils 25-17 to notch their fourth win. Kaedon Sager poured in 23 points and Colter Charlesworth drained 19 to lead the charge. Derek Criddle scored 19 points for Corvallis, with Aaron Powell netting 13.
Class B
• Malta 53, No. 10 Rocky Boy 48: The Mustangs (4-3) outscored the Stars (5-2) 21-16 in the final quarter to seal the victory in a game that was close all the way. Treyton Wilke knocked down 20 points, Bodhi Brenden tallied 14 and Jared Eggebrecht added seven points for Malta.
• No. 5 Fairfield 82, Conrad 25: The Eagles led 30-4 after the first quarter en route to their fifth win of the season. Bryden Batson led 11 players in the scoring column with 12 points. Brian Ward, Cole Neal and Cooper Christensen tallied 11 points each. No scoring results were reported for Conrad.
• St. Ignatius 64, Arlee 57: Zoran LaFrombois couldn't be stopped, dropping 36 points as the Bulldogs held off the Warriors to even their record at 3-3. Landon Walks Over Ice netted 12 and Kellen McClure eight. No scoring results were reported for Arlee.
• No. 6 Wolf Point 53, Baker 27: The Wolves won their sixth straight in a blowout. Kelby Bauer drained 17 points, Kraven Silk netted 11 and Gaige Bushman and Peyton Summers added six points apiece. Cooper O'Connor, Riley Williams and Bryant O'Connor scored seven points each for Baker.
• Colstrip 42, Forsyth 35: Zayne Hert drained 16 points, Niyol Medicine Bull tallied nine and Alex Strand eight for the Colts. Tate Reese scored 10 points for Forsyth with Michael Sorenson chipping in eight.
• No. 3 Bigfork 81, Troy 15: The Vikings attacked in waves, with 12 players getting points on the night. Bryce Gilliard drained 18 to lead the onslaught, with Cole Knopik collecting 10 and Wyatt Johnson nine.
• No. 7 Joliet 52, Bridger 25: The J-Hawks had nine players in the scoring column, led by Bryce Williams' 11 points. Seth Bailey and Jake Cook netted eight points each, and Ceston Dimond added six. Gage Goltz carried the Scouts with 12 points.
• Columbus 48, Red Lodge 35: The Cougars remained unbeaten (4-0), using a strong second half to hold off the Scouts. Hayden Stefferson had a monster game with 27 points. Mason Meier and Mike Courts added six points apiece. Jacob Stewart netted eight points for Red Lodge.
• No. 1 Missoula Loyola 73, Anaconda 40: Ethan Stack led eight players in the scoring column with 18 points as the Rams rolled to 5-0, breaking away in the second quarter with a 17-4 run. Reynolds Johnston tallied 13 points and Raif Konzen and Jack Fines netted 12 apiece. Gabe Galle scored eight points to lead the Copperheads, with River Hurley adding seven.
• No. 9 Shelby 56, Choteau 44: The Coyotes got a monster game from Randon Richman, who poured in 30 points, including four 3-pointers, with teammate Kyle McDermott draining 23 points, with a pair of 3-pointers. Cameron Blair netted 17 points for the Bulldogs, including a pair of 3-pointers, with Dillon Harrell scoring nine.
Class C
• Charlo 68, Noxon 24: Keaton Piedalue drained 18 points, Stetson Reum tallied 14, and Wesley Anderson and Jacob Tomlin added nine points apiece as the Vikings rolled to 4-2. No scoring results were available for Noxon.
• Simms 56, Dutton-Brady 47: The Tigers outscored the Diamondbacks 14-8 in the third period and played them even in the final stanza to claim their third win of the season. Kyler Smerker dropped 17 points, and Kade Ivey and Ezra Leach scored 14 and 13 points respectively. Aiden Reeve hit for 16 points and Tyson Hemry 14 for the Diamondbacks.
• No. 1 Lustre Christian 65, No. 8 Bainville 39: The Lions broke open a close game with a 19-4 second-quarter run en route to their seventh straight win. Elijah Lenihan hit for 21 points, with Cayden Klatt scoring 12. Charles Butikofer netted 13 points for Bainville, with Ayden Knudsen scoring 12.
• St. Regis 51, Hot Springs 30: The Tigers (7-0) remained undefeated with an easy win over the Savage Heat, leading 18-8 after the first quarter and 41-16 at halftime. John Pruitt scored 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and shot 3-of-3 from the stripe. Ayden Rael netted 12 points and Caleb Ball added 10.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 64, Highwood 50: The Bearcats (3-4) grabbed a 19-5 first-quarter lead and kept the Mountaineers in check the rest of the way. Axel Becker knocked down 22 points, Kain Vincent scored 12 and Ace Becker eight. Bryson Bahnmiller and Cole Nobel tallied 14 points each to lead the Mountaineers.
• Savage 46, Richey-Lambert 44: The Warriors survived a fourth-quarter rally by the Fusion to remain undefeated at 3-0. Sayer Erickson and Hunter Sanders paced the offense with 17 points each; Cade Tombre contributed eight. No scoring results were reported for Richey-Lambert.
• Fort Benton 75, Hays-Lodgepole 31: The Longhorns raced to a 24-6 first-quarter lead and cruised to their fourth win of the season, with nine players in the scoring column. Cody Evans poured in 20 points and B. Grossman tallied 15. William Hughes, Jr. scored six points for the Thunderbirds, with Russell Plainfeather and Kaleb Walker adding five each.
• Culbertson 78, Brockton 42: Bridger Salvevold poured in 20 points, Colin Avance scored 19 and Shea Scott 13 to lead 10 players in the scoring column for the Cowboys (3-5). Quincy Belgarde netted 14 points for Brockton, with QuinnDale Pretty Paint scoring nine.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Billings West 65, No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 43: The Golden Bears blew open a close game in the second half, outscoring the Raptors 18-7 in the third quarter and 22-11 in the fourth. Sydney Pierce led the offense with 17 points, Kourtney Grossman netted 10 and Elle Stock added nine. Jada Davis netted 14 points for the Raptors, with Jaeli Jenkins adding 11.
• No. 4 Helena 41, Missoula Big Sky 39: Down 21-16 at halftime, the Bengals (3-1) fought back with a 25-18 second half to pull out the win. Avery Kraft carried the offense with 23 points. Alex Bullock scored five and Maloree English and Kylee Gardipee contributed four points apiece. Kaydynce Couture netted 16 points for the Eagles.
• Missoula Hellgate 50, No. 1 Helena Capital 44: The Knights jumped out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and held off the Bruins for the upset victory. Alex Covill and Chloe Larsen carried the offense with 21 and 18 points respectively; Shannon Kane contibuted seven. Kayla Almquist netted 14 points for the Bruins, with Jada Clarkson scoring eight.
Class A
• East Helena 45, Corvallis 42: Natell Goodman and Dymon Root scored 15 points apiece as the Vigilantes (5-2) prevailed in a thriller. Ava Loren and Brecklyn Jessop scored 10 points each for the Blue Devils (1-7).
Class B
• Joliet 41, Bridger 35: Jacey Spitzer scored 17 points and Kinley Erickson added eight as the J-Hawks held off the Scouts for their first win of the season. Dylann Pospisil led Bridger with 10 points and Mya Goltz netted eight.
• No. 4 Malta 75, Rocky Boy 21: Allison Kunze knocked down 22 points, Madison Williams scored 13, and Neva Jacobson and Addy Anderson tallied nine points each as the M-ettes (6-1) overwhelmed the Stars. Amiya Four Souls led Rocky Boy with 10 points.
• Anaconda 72, Missoula Loyola 57: Makena Patrick and Meela Mitchell were a two-headed monster with 22 points each, as the Copperheads (5-1) used a 17-8 fourth quarter run to pull away from the Breakers. Maniyah Lunceford netted 14 points. Gio Horner drained 22 points for Loyola, with Caitrin Harrington knocking down 11 and Charlotte Cummings 10.
• Shelby 62, Choteau 22: Addison Richman hit for 19 points and seven other players made the scoring column in the Coyotes' blowout win. Ainsley DeBruycker scored nine points and Zoey Tobar five for the Bulldogs.
• St. Ignatius 65, Arlee 30: Cora Matt drained 16 points and 10 players reached the scoring column for the Bulldogs. Kooper Page hit for 15, and Izzy Evans and Kason Page scored nine points apiece, with Kieran Incashola adding five.
• No. 10 Columbus 66, No. 5 Red Lodge 30: The Cougars jumped out to a 25-12 first-quarter lead and had little resistance the rest of the way. Natalie Gairrett netted 15 points and Makenna Prather and Katelyn Hamilton tallied 11 points apiece. Brayli Reimer led the Rams with seven points; Abigail DeRennaux and Ellis Mastel added six points each.
(Wednesday)
• Lame Deer 66, Plenty Coups 49: Asia Two Moons led a balanced attack with 21 points as the Morning Stars pulled away in the second half to defeat the Warriors. Paris Not Afraid added 15, Sharon Howling Wolf 11 and Heaven Brady nine for Lame Deer, which led by three at halftime. Brynecia Hugs did it all for Plenty Coups with 31 points, and Caroline Monroy added seven.
Class C
• Bainville 63, Lustre Christian 30: The Bulldogs (5-2) pulled away in the second quarter with a 18-7 run and didn't let up. Hailey Berwick led eight players in the scoring column with 18 points. Miah Pippenger netted 14 points and Elsie Wilson 12. Alexa Reddig scored 14 points for the Lions.
• White Sulphur Springs 48, Lincoln 15: The Hornets raced to a 18-2 first-quarter lead and cruised to their second win of the season. Kenzie Hereim dropped 22 points and Kendra Manger netted 17. No scoring results were reported for Lincoln.
• No. 8 Culbertson 65, Brockton 23: Makena Hauge and Megan Granbois scored 19 points each, Destiny Thompson netted 18, and the Cowgirls ran away from the Warriors for their seventh win. Tamryn Bauer scored 11 points for Brockton, with Ava Lone Bear chipping in six.
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Glasgow 12: The top-ranked Mavericks won their eighth straight in a blowout. Teagan Erickson led eight players in the scoring column with 17 points. Paige Wasson drained 14 points, Shelbi LaBrie netted 10 and Kora LaBrie seven.
• Highwood 44, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 35: The Mountaineers broke away with a 15-8 run in the third quarter to notch their second win of the season. Lauren Crowder led a balanced offense with 10 points. Sarah Davison scored nine, and Ellie Aron and Trinity Tinsen tallied eight points each. BriElla Becker drained 15 points for the Bearcats (5-2).
• No. 6 Savage 31, Richey-Lambert 26: Teah Conraden and Cambry Conradsen netted eight points each, and Brooke Reuter and Taylor Conradsen hit for seven each for the Warriors (3-0). The Fusion were down 17-10 at halftime but rallied to tie the game going into the fourth quarter, but were held to just three points down the stretch.
• Fort Benton 57, Hays-Lodgepole 20: The Longhorns (3-3) outscored the Thunderbirds 40-10 in the second half. Emmerson Giese poured in 20 points, with Casha Corder hitting for 19. Hailee Wang chipped in with nine points. Alliya Pretty Paint led the T-Birds with seven points and Shaydyn Blount scored six.
20-Point Club
41: Madison O'Connor, Baker
36: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
31: Brynecia Hugs, Plenty Coups
30: Randon Richman, Shelby
27: Hayden Stefferson, Columbus
23: Kyle McDermott, Shelby
23: Kaeden Sager, East Helena
23: Avery Kraft, Helena
22: Kenzie Hereim, White Sulphur Springs
22: Gio Horner, Missoula Loyola
22: Makena Patrick, Anaconda
22: Axel Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine
22: Meela Mitchell, Anaconda
22: Allison Kunze, Malta
21: Asia Two Moons, Lame Deer
21: Elijah Lenihan, Lustre Christian
21: Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate
20: Treyton Wilke, Malta
20: Cody Evans, Fort Benton
20: Bridger Salvevold, Culbertson
20: Emmerson Giese, Fort Benton
20: Jaxan Lieberg, Helena
