Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
GIRLS
Class AA
Eastern AA
• Billings West 67, Belgrade 33: Sydney Pierce scored 16 points, Brooklyn Pierce added 12 and the Golden Bears jump-started their postseason by thumping the Panthers to begin divisional action. Layla Baumann chipped in with 11 points, Elle Stock nine and Kourtney Grossman eight for West (16-2), which sprinted to a 22-7 lead and upped the margin to 22 by intermission. The Golden Bears will face Great Falls in the semifinals. Leila Mamagun scored 17 for Belgrade (2-17) who will face Great Falls in the consolation round.
• Great Falls 42, Billings Senior 33: The Bison ran out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead, but after being held to just seven points combined through the middle quarters, used a 21-point outburst in the fourth to get past the Broncs (7-12) to open their Eastern AA tournament. Dani Senger led the Bison (8-11) with 11 points and Kennadee Mora chipped in 10 to lead Great Falls. They'll face top seeded Billings West in the semifinal. Lauren Cummings led Billings Senior with 16 points. The Broncs face Belgrade next in the consolation round.
Western AA
• Missoula Hellgate 63, Kalispell Glacier 33: Washington State-bound Alex Covill had a monster triple- double with 26 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocked shots as the Knights (14-5) cruised past the Wolfpack (2-17) in a divisional opener. Covill was 10-for-10 from the floor and snagged 16 defensive rebounds. Chloe Larsen backed Covill with a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards plus five assists, and Carmen Anderson provided eight more for Hellgate. The Knights trailed by four after one quarter but flipped the script with a 19-7 run over the next eight minutes. Reese Ramey scored 11 points and Sarah Downs had nine for Glacier. The Wolfpack will face Helena next in the consolation round.
• Missoula Big Sky 46, Helena 39: Avory DeCoite and Kaydence Couture led the Eagles in both points (17 and 14 respctively) and minutes played to help the Eagles advance to the semifinal of the Western AA tournament and set up a rematch with crosstown Missoula Hellgate. Couture added 10 rebounds as well. Big Sky (10-8) trailed by two after the first quarter, but tightened up and outscored the Bengals (11-8) in the next three. Alex Bullock led the Bengals with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Helena will face Kalispell Glacier next in the consolation round.
Class B
Southern B
• Huntley Project 66, Manhattan 43: Paige Lofing drained 22 points and Maddison Akins had her back with 16 as the Red Devils started their divisional run by drubbing the Tigers. Lily Zimmer helped with 11 points for Huntley Project, which led by one after the first quarter and eight at halftime before breaking away with a 16-9 third quarter. Gracie Millimen scored 14 to lead Manhattan.
• Baker 65, Jefferson 37: Madison O'Connor continued her torrid season with 26 points and Hope Gonsioroski had her back with 12 as the Spartans dominated the defending state runnerup Panthers after a slow start. Baker led 10-9 after one quarter but outscored Jefferson 18-7 in the second quarter. Izzy Morris scored 17 and MacKenzie Layng eight for the Panthers.
Class C
Eastern C
• Westby-Grenora 50, Lustre Christian 33: Kiarra Brunelle scored 15 points and had nine rebounds, and Abby Lowes added a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Thunder stayed alive and eliminated the Lions in a morning game. Mon-Dak won each quarter, led by five at halftime and began pulling away in the third quarter. Aubri Holzrichter scored 12 and Alexa Reddig nine in Lustre's finale. Grace Brown had eight rebounds.
• Circle 37, Froid-Lake 30: Tina Hogan led with 16 points and seven rebounds, Alexis Moline had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards, and the Wildcats advanced by eliminating the Redhawks. Circle led by seven at halftime and maintained the margin in a tight second half. Dasani Nesbit led Froid-Lake with 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
20-Point Club
26: Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate
22: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
