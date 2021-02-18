Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Bryson Zanto and Ty Huse scored 15 points apiece and No. 5 Bozeman had to rally with a big fourth quarter to fend off an upset bid by Great Falls CMR, 54-51. Trent Rogers scored eight for the Hawks, who trailed 39-31 entering the final eight minutes. Rogan Barnwell scored 18 and Trey Wasson nine for the Rustlers.
• Neil Daily scored 14 points and Taco Dowler pitched in with 13 as Billings West won at home 60-45 over city rival Billings Senior. West trailed throughout the first half, but forced a 42-34 edge heading into the fourth quarter. Daily tallied 10 of this points in the third period in leading the Golden Bears on a 22-9 scoring spree. Junior Bergen led Senior with 13 points. Jacksen Burckley added 10.
• Drew Wyman drained 21 points, Levi Torgerson added 16 and No. 2 Great Falls pulled away in the second half for a 51-33 triumph over Bozeman Gallatin. Reed Harris scored eight for the Bison, who outscored the Raptors by 13 in the second half. Rylan Schlepp scored 13 and Tyler Nansel 10 for Gallatin.
• Kalispell Flathead scored a 58-46 home win over Helena Capital as Ezra Epperly led the Braves with 17 point. Gabe Adams added 14, Joston Cripe 11 and Ethan VandenBosch 10. Brayden Koch scored 21 and Malachi Syvrud chipped in with 14 for the Bruins.
• Weston Price led the way with 15 points and Kalispell Glacier rallied past Helena in the fourth quarter for a 49-44 victory. Price scored six points in the final eight minutes, when the Wolfpack outscored the Bengals 21-10. Sam Norum led winless Helena with 11 points.
CLASS A
• A three-point play by Colter Bales with nine seconds left broke a tie game and third-ranked Laurel held off No. 4 Billings Central 42-40 in a game that didn’t have a double-digit scorer. Wylee Schnetter led the Locomotives, who made just 8 of 20 free throws with nine points, and Dalton Boehler finished with eight. Nate Sasich led Billings Central with eight points, and four other players finished with six. The win gave Laurel a sweep of the regular-season series, though the Locos (10-2) outscored the Rams by just eight points in the two victories. The Rams concluded their regular season at 10-3.
• No. 2 Polson ran to a 72-55 win over Browning behind 24 points from Jarrett Wilson, 23 from Colton Graham and 16 from Xavier Fisher. No statistics were available for Browning.
• Libby picked up a 43-36 road win over Whitefish behind 19 points from Caden Williams. TJ Andersen added 10 for the Loggers, who trailed by three at halftime. Bodie Smith and Jayce Cripe scored 10 each for the Bulldogs, and Talon Holmquist had nine.
• Allec Knapton's rebound of a missed free throw gave Columbia Falls a 56-55 nail-biter over Ronan. Alihn Anderson scored 20, Jace Hill contributed 16, and Knapton 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wldcats. Leonard Burke led the Chiefs with 19 points.
CLASS B
• Rhett Reynolds had the hot hand with 23 points and Trenton Emerson backed him with 18 to lead No. 2 Shelby over Missoula Loyola 57-39. Kyle McDermott added 12 for the Coyotes, who trailed by five at halftime but outscored the Rams 35-12 over the final 16 minutes. Jace Kruer led Loyola with 14 points.
• Gavin Bates scored 23 points as Eureka ran away with a 71-25 home win over Troy to finish fourth in the Western 7B, one spot ahead of Troy. TJ Carr added 10 for the Lions. Trevor Grant's 10 points led Troy. They'll match up again on Tuesday in Eureka for a play-in game for the Western B divisional tournament.
• Wolf Point held Harlem off 68-58 behind Gage Bushman’s 31-point eruption. Bushman had 22 points in the first half. Antone Manning also had 16 points for the Wolves. RJ Ramone nailed five 3-pointers on the way to 26 points for the Wildcats, and Tyler Cichosz added 10.
• Gavin Vandenacre dumped in 24 points and Devon Zeadow added 10 as Townsend broke away from a tie after three quarters to down Big Timber 44-31. Ryan Racht scored eight for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Herders 18-5 in the fourth quarter. Codee Mehus scored nine for Big Timber.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Javonne Nesbit had a big afternoon with 25 points and No. 4 Froid-Lake rode a big second quarter to a 63-46 triumph over Richey-Lambert in a semifinal game. Colt Miller scored 14 and Mason Dethman 11 for the Redhawks, who broke from a tie after one quarter to lead by 13 at halftime. Caleb Senner scored 12, Grady Gonsioroski 11 and Toby Clinton 10 for the Fusion, which pulled within eight after three quarters.
• Darian Holecek scored 16 points and Westby-Grenora rallied in the second half to down Fairview 39-36 in a semifinal game. Aidian Harbin and Keegan Nelson added eight for the Thunder, who trailed by six at the half and were tied after three quarters. Kanyon Taylor led the Warriors with 14, and Paul Hardy provided 12.
• Reese Wirtz scored 17 points, Caydon Trupe added 16 and Plentywood pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 57-37 win over Brockton in a loser-out game. Kerian Hernandez scored 10 for the Wildcats, who were tied at 30-all entering the final eight minutes before a 27-7 surge to close the game. Malcom Yellow Hammer scored 14 and Allen Russell 12 for the Warriors.
• Jesse Strickland was on fire with 30 points and Bainville won each quarter in eliminating Circle 60-46. Kaden Hansen added eight for the Bulldogs, who led by 10 at halftime. Beau Beery scored 18 and Caleb Gackle 15 for the Wildcats.
District 3C
• Loden Idler scored 21 points, shooting 11 for 14 from the foul line, as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale fought off Dodson 50-41 in the semifinals. Jon Rey Taylor added 12 points for the victors, and Jesse Lee tossed in 10. S-W-H trailed 20-19 at intermission, but outscored Dodson 31-21 in the second half. Zarek Jones led Dodson with 16 points. Julian Benson added 10.
• Jayce Tande scored 16 points, Aidan Fishell 15 and Reagan Machart 10 as top-ranked Scobey defeated Lustre Christian 59-24 in a semifinal game. The Spartans used a 14-5 run in the second quarter and 20-5 spurt in the third quarter to take charge after a close first period. Lustre received 11 points from Kaleb Hoversland.
District 4C
• Bryce Grebe drained 22 points and Colby Thurston helped with 10 to boost No. 10 Melstone past Wibaux 54-16 in a semifinal. Kerem Kutluk added nine for the Broncs, who led by 15 at halftime. Trey Knight, Colten Miske and Kreed Eskew had four apiece for the Mustangs.
• Dillon Gee continued his hot shooting with 27 points and Johnny Richards contributed 17 more as Broadus took care of Terry 63-49 in a semifinal showdown. Marcus Mader added 10 for the Hawks, who built an 18-point lead after one quarter, saw the margin trimmed to nine at halftime, then rebuilt it to 19 after three quarters. Wes Braddock scored 16, Giammo Ferrarese 15 and Philippe Landwehr nine for the Terriers.
• Jared Pardee scored 16 points and Sean Wolenetz backed him with 10 as Ekalaka rolled to a 33-point halftime lead and whipped Plevna 61-17 in a loser-out game. Leading 43-10 at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 16-0 in the third quarter. Caiden Gray scored five for Plevna.
• Caden Rhoads led the way with 14 points and Custer-Hysham used a decisive second quarter to outlast Jordan 36-31 in a loser-out game. Brayden Webb scored eight for the Rebels, who used a 13-5 second-quarter run to lead by nine at halftime. Porter Kreider scored 13, and Dalton Bliss and Dawson Murnion added eight apiece for the Mustangs.
District 6C
• Baylor Pospisil paved the way with 15 points and No. 7 Bridger had too much firepower for Roberts in opening its tournament play with a 67-24 trouncing of the Rockets. Quin Gillespie provided 11 points, and Cooper Frank and Jace Weimer had eight apiece for the unbeaten Scouts, who won every quarter by at least eight points. Joe Allen, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Roberts' play-in game, scored 10.
• Kade Erickson and William Sanguins scored 18 points apiece to help Broadview-Lavina rally in the fourth quarter to subdue Plenty Coups 61-59 in a tight first-round game. The Pirates trailed 46-41 entering the final eight minutes. Irvin Crow scored 25 to pace the Warriors.
• Johnny Mysse led the way with 20 points and Colter Woldstad helped with 16 to lead Harlowton-Ryegate over Absarokee 76-43 in an opener. Ryan Fenley provided 12 for the Engineers, who led by only one at halftime before running away with a 26-5 third quarter. Colton Young led the Huskies with 22 points, and Trevor Zumbrun chipped in with 10 for the Huskies.
• Tucker Johnstone was the big gun with 22 points and Jake Gauthier contribute 11 as Park City overcame a scoreless first quarter and opened with a 53-27 trouncing of Reed Point-Rapelje. Eyan Jordet added eight for the Panthers, who fell behind 8-0 after the first eight minutes and made up the entire deficit by halftime. A 17-4 third quarter turned the tide. Chance Keating scored 11 and Chase Keating eight for the Renegades.
District 8C
• Bridger Vogl got Belt off to a flying start by scoring all of his team-high 14 points in the first half and the third-ranked Huskies went on to beat Centerville 45-27. Keaghan McDaniel scored eight for Belt, which outscored the Miners 13-1 in the second quarter for a 17-point halftime lead. Keegan Klasner scored 11 for Centerville.
• Roy-Winifred used a balanced scoring attack to run away from Denton-Geyser-Stanford 65-38. D-G-S led 14-13 after the first quarter, but the Outlaws outscored the Bearcats 52-24 the rest of the way as Brody Geer, Anthony DeMars and Justin Stulc finished the game with 12 points each. D-G-S was led by the 16 points of Kain Vincent and 12 from Ace Becker.
• Brady Bantz paced four players in double figures with 17 points as Winnett-Grass Range bounced back from an early hole to pound Geraldine-Highwood 64-39. Jace Dunkel scored 11 and Walker Doman and Derrik Zimmerman 10 each for the Rams, who outscored the Rivals 16-3 in the second quarter for an eight-point halftime margin. Orrin Harris scored 22 and Cole Noble 10 for Geraldine-Highwood.
District 9C
• Hayden Diekhans popped in 21 points and No. 8 Fort Benton bolted to a 16-point first-quarter lead and routed Big Sandy 63-40. Eleven played scored for the Longhorns, who upped the margin to 21 at halftime. Kody Strutz scored 11 for the Pioneers.
• The late semifinal game between Chinook and Box Elder was canceled at the "due to a COVID-19 quarantine situation," according to tournament officials. Chinook will advance to the championship game against Fort Benton on Saturday, the press release stated. Box Elder will move into the consolation semifinals on Friday..
District 10C
• Rylan Doheny scored 20 points to lead four players into double figures as Dutton-Brady defeated Cascade 71-57. Tyler Ellsworth added 16 points and Jake Feldman and Kellan Doheny both had 12 for the DiamondBacks, who made 26 of 33 from the foul line. James Lewis scored 17 points and Reese Morteg added 15 for Cascade, which shot 11 of 15 from the line.
• Cameron Falcon was on fire with 27 points and Heart Butte ran away from Valier 84-57 in an opening-round matchup. Jordan Calf Looking and Thomas Young Running Crane added 10 apiece for the Warriors, who led by 12 at halftime and blew it open with a 26-9 third quarter. Brody Connelly scored 22 points and Brett Stoltz 14 for the Panthers.
• Stanley Jarvis led the way with 18 points and Sunburst put four players in double figures in a 68-21 throttling of Power. Cade Hansen scored 11, and Jaden Koon and Josh Kearns provided 10 apiece for the Refiners, who led 26-9 after one quarter. Spencer Lehnerz led Power with nine.
District 12C
• Matt Kaiser led all scorers with 18 points and Charlie Kruer was right there with 16 as No. 6 Twin Bridges KO'd Gardiner 66-36 from the postseason's only single-elimination tournament. Tate Smith provided 11 for the Falcons, who led by 21 at halftime. John McDonald and Evan Guengerich scored 12 apiece for the Bruins.
• Seth Amunrud pumped in 21 points and No. 2 Manhattan Christian jumped to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and coasted to a 60-14 trouncing of White Sulphur Springs. Ten players scored for the Eagles. Caden West scored seven for the Hornets, whose season ended.
• Aidan Jenkins scored 21 points, Kaden Acosta added 15 and Cole Flatt had 13 to lead Shields Valley past Ennis 64-52. Dylan Flatt produced nine for the Rebels. Brand Ostler scored 21 and Ian Swanson and Jarrett Jenkins chipped in with 10 apiece for Ennis.
District 13C
• Billy Boone had a big double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, Riley Reimer joined him with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 5 Valley Christian cruised past Darby 71-52 to open tournament play. Eyan Becker added 13 points and five assists, and Brennan Cox had 11 points for the Eagles, who led by 12 after one quarter. Preston Smith led all scorers with 28 points for the Tigers, who also received 10 apiece from Cullen Duggan and Jackson Handley.
District 14C
• Caleb Ball led the way with 19 points and Andrew Sanford provided 15 to propel St. Regis over Hot Springs 54-28 in a loser-out game. Tanner Day added 11 for the Tigers, who led by three after one quarter but upped it to 12 by halftime and 24 entering the fourth quarter.
• Albertson-Superior picked up a 58-44 win over Charlo, outscoring the Vikings 32-19 over the middle two quarters. Danner Haskins led the Mountain Cats with 22 points, Carson Callison added 14 and Aaron Waddle 11. Phil Marquez had 14 points for Charlo.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Macy Mayer scored 13 points and Avery Burkhart backed her with 12 as No. 5 Bozeman topped Great Falls CMR 47-36. The Hawks led by six at halftime. Lauren Lindseth led the Rustlers with nine points.
• Aspen Evenson's 11 points led the way for Bozeman Gallatin in a 49-37 loss to Great Falls. Molly O'Connor added eight for the Raptors. No statistics were available for Great Falls.
• Kenzie Williams led with 16 points, Emma Anderson scored 11 and Kalispell Glacier created some distance from Helena in the fourth quarter in a 54-47 edging of Helena. Kaylee Fritz added nine for the Wolfpack, who led by a point entering the final eight minutes. Alex Bullock scored 19, and Avery Kraft and Kylie Lantz chipped in with eight apiece for the Bengals.
• Mara McGinley took scoring honors from the Bartsch sisters with 15 points to lead No. 2 Helena Capital to a 54-35 victory over Kalispell Flathead. Dani Bartsch scored 12 and Paige Bartsch did her share with 10 for the Bruins. Kennedy Moore topped the Bravettes with 13.
CLASS A
• Ainsley Shipman led Dillon with 12 points in a 46-14 rout of Stevensville. The Beavers outscored the Yellowjackets 12-3 in the second quarter. Maliyah LeCoure had five points to pace Stevi.
• No. 4 Columbia Falls stayed undefeated with a 56-38 win over Ronan. Maddie Robison led the Wildkats with 23 points and Hannah Schweikert added 13. The Maidens got 12 points from Jaeleigh Gatch.
• Olivia Schoepp pumped in 21 points and Sidney held off a late push by Class B Poplar for a 66-54 win. Sophie Peters scored 15 and Taylan Hansen 13 for the Eagles, who led by 27 entering the final eight minutes. Keandra Martell scored 22 points and Morgen Nordwick 13 for the Indians.
• Walker Running Crane topped all scorers with 17 points, Mishayla Croff helped with 12 and Mecca Bullchild added 11 as Browning overpowered Polson 75-34. Tatum Running Crane produced nine for the Runnin' Indians, who led by 17 at halftime and coasted from there. McKenna Hanson scored 11 and Jazlyn Dalbey eight for the Pirates.
• Gracie Smyley paced Whitefish with 16 points, and Ashton Ramsey and Brook Smith did their part with 13 apiece as Whitefish pummeled Libby 68-28. Jodi Walburn added 11 for the Bulldogs, who led 38-10 at halftime. Riley Boltz scored seven to lead the Loggers.
CLASS B
• Katie Schmidt scored 14 points, Michael Shea added nine and Eureka overwhelmed Troy 61-8 to win its third consecutive Western 7B title. Rihanna Hawkins and Reena Truman added eight apiece for the Lions, who led by eight after one quarter and then outscored the Trojans 17-0 in the next eight minutes. Elaine Folkerts led Troy with five points. Eureka and Thompson Falls both finished 7-1 in conference but the Lions earn the top seed at divisionals.
• No. 6 Missoula Loyola rolled to a 48-18 road win over Shelby to improve to 14-3 heading into its regular-season finale. Natalie Clevenger led the Breakers with 12 points, and Lani Walker added 10. Shelby got 10 points from Maddison Underdal.
• Bailey Finn scored 17 points, Hailee Brandon added 16 and Darby Johnston added 11 as No. 1 Big Timber kept rolling with a 59-17 dismantling of Townsend. Lauren Niebur added eight for the unbeaten Herders, who led by eight after one quarter and blew it open with a 17-2 next eight minutes. Kadyn Braaten, Trinity Wilson and Mel Woodward had four apiece for the Bulldogs.
• Megan Reich scored 12 points and No. 8 Anaconda put 10 players in the scoring column in a 67-12 trampling of Arlee. Alyssa Peterson helped with nine points, and Mia Sullivan-Sanders and Makena Patrick added eight for the Copperheads. McKirah Fisher scored five for the Scarlets.
CLASS C
District 3C
• Kaitlyn McColly pumped in 19 points and No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale spread the scoring wealth in its tournament opener in a 62-26 rout of Lustre Christian. Jaycee Erickson scored 11, and Paige Wasson and Kia Wasson had eight apiece for the Mavericks, who led 28-5 after one quarter. Aubri Holzrichter scored nine, and Alexa Reddig and Tiara Whitmus added eight apiece for Lustre.
• Gracee Lekvold poured in 23 points and No. 10 Scobey jumped to a 19-4 first-quarter lead on the way to a 68-33 thumping of Dodson in its first game. Carrie Taylor scored 14 and Ryleigh Backman 10 for the Spartans, who upped the gap to 24 at halftime. Lindsey Fetter scored 11 for the Coyotes.
District 4C
• Leni Krehbiel led with 15 points and Avery Eike chipped in with 10 as No. 6 Melstone broke from a first-quarter tie to shut out Wibaux 13-0 in the second quarter and down the Longhorns 42-25 in a semifinal game. Kayla Kombol added seven for the Broncs. Rylee Smith scored seven for the Longhorns.
• Brooklyn Ragland was a one-person show with 23 points and Custer-Hysham stayed alive with a 35-21 win over Plevna in a loser-out game. No other player scored more than three points for the Rebels, who led by 14 at halftime and held on. Jenna Paul and Chloe Tudor had five points each for the Cougars.
• Ciarra McDowell and Abi Krantz scored 10 points each, and Broadus put 10 players in the scoring column in a 61-17 loser-out romp over Terry. Zeasan Schaffer and Rheanna Shroeder added eight each for the Hawks, who led 16-3 after one quarter. Hatty Eaton scored 13 of the Terriers' 17 points.
District 6C
• Addie Baker scored 15 points, Abby Hoffman added 11 and Park City coasted to a 43-11 romp over Reed Point-Rapelje in a loser-out game. The Panthers led by eight after one quarter and outscored the Renegades 16-0 over the next eight minutes. Riley Tinsley scored four for Reed Point-Rapelje.
District 8C
• Sisters Madeline Heggem and Isabelle Heggem scored 17 points apiece as Roy-Winifred advanced to the title game with a 52-16 victory over Geraldine-Highwood in the semifinals. Both did all of their scoring in the game's first three quarters. Roy-Winifred led 19-5 after one quarter and 40-8 at halftime.
• No. 7 Belt’s strong second half lifted the Huskies over Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52-28. Lindsey Paulson had 17 points and Sabrina Wing chipped in 15 points for the Huskies. Sydney Von Bergen led the Bearcats with 14 points.
District 9C
• Top-ranked Fort Benton spread out eight 3-pointers among six players in a 58-33 win over Box Elder. Ashlee Wang and Aspen Giese led the way with 12 points each, and Emerson Giese added 11 points for the Longhorns in their tournament opener. Kyla Momberg scored a game-high 15 points to lead Box Elder.
• Laynie Sattoriva and Jade Wendland scored 14 points apiece as North Star started fast and then held off Turner in the second half for a 40-37 triumph in an opening-round game. The Knights led by 14 at halftime only to see the Tornadoes close the gap to four after three quarters. Emma Billmayer and Shyann Krass scored 11 points each for Turner.
District 10C
• Payton Levine hit four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 15 points as Augusta rolled past Dutton-Brady 53-20 in a tournament opener. The Elk had a 33-6 lead by halftime. Olivia Isakson added 12 points for the Elk, who finished the game with seven 3-pointers. Natalie Roberts led Dutton-Brady with 10 points.
• Mattison McKamey scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help Cascade rally for a 50-39 win over Heart Butte in a first-round game. The Badgers trailed 30-26 after three quarters, but they outscored the Warriors 24-9 in the fourth quarter. McKamey finished with 15 points and Madison Wilson added 14 for Cascade. Raelei Running Rabbit made four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points for Heart Butte.
• Hannah Monroe scored 16 points — 12 in the second half — and Emma Valdez scored 13 as Valier jumped to a 14-point first-quarter lead and fended off a late Sunburst push for a 58-45 first-round win. Jeena Alborano scored 14 and Claire Bucklin 11 for the Refiners, who trailed by 24 points entering the final quarter.
• Lilly Woodhouse and Taylee Sawyer scored 12 points apiece as Simms defeated Power 40-35 in a first-round contest. Simms was up 18-11 at halftime, and held off Power in a tight second half. Power received 10 points from both Jersey Somerfeld and Hailey May.
District 12C
• Taylor DeVries scored 18 points, knocking down five 3-pointers along the way, in helping lead No. 4 Manhattan Christian past White Sulphur Springs 69-24 to open the single-elimination event. Eliana Kuperus provided a big assist with her 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Ava Bellach contributed 11 points and Kiersten Van Kirk 10. It was a 21-6 spread, in favor of the Eagles, after one quarter. Kenzie Hereim had nine points and six rebounds for WSS in its final game.
• Callie Kaiser scored 18 points and Allie Dale provided 15 to lead Twin Bridges past Gardiner 45-36 in its tournament opener. The Falcons led by eight at halftime and saw the margin dip to five after three quarters. Sophia Darr scored 18 and Ellie Reinertson nine for the Bruins.
• Jenna Snider was the only player to score in double figures with 11 points and Ennis jumped to a 10-2 first-quarter lead in downing Lone Peak 35-21. Jessie Bough scored seven for the Big Horns.
• Morgan Fairchild had a big night with 19 points and Jaeli Jenkins was right with her with 18 as Shields Valley dominated West Yellowstone 69-31. Perry Dominick added nine for the Rebels, who led by 17 at halftime.
District 13C
• Seeley-Swan breezed to an 85-15 win over Victor behind 24 points from Klaire Kovatch. Sariah Maughan added 11 points and Trista Wendel 10 for the Blackhawks.
• Philipsburg outscored Drummond 14-4 in the fourth quarter to turn a 40-39 lead into a 54-43 win. Asha Comings paced the Prospectors with 17 points, and Reece Pitcher added 14. Sydney Phillips had 16 to lead the Trojans.
District 14C
• Darby Haskins score 14 points and Alberton-Superior started quickly on the way to downing Noxon 36-28 in a semifinal game. The Mountain Cats led 13-2 after one quarter and built the lead to 15 after three quarters. Vanessa Horner scored 11 and Chelsea Vohs eight for the Red Devils.
• No. 5 Charlo cruised to a 53-25 semifinal win over Plains behind 10 points apiece from Kassidi Cox and Liev Smith and nine from Hayleigh Smith. Kimberly Curry had 12 points to lead the Trotters.
20-Point Club
31: Gage Bushman, Wolf Point
30: Jesse Strickland, Bainville
28: Preston Smith, Darby
27: Cameron Falcon, Heart Butte
27: Dillon Gee, Broadus
26: RJ Ramone, Harlem
25: Irvin Crow, Plenty Coups
25: Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
24: Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan
24: Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend
24: Jarrett Wilson, Polson
23: Brooklyn Ragland, Custer-Hysham
23: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
23: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
23: Jayden Venable, Miles City
23: Gavin Bates, Eureka
23: Colton Graham, Polson
23: Maddie Robison, Columbia Falls
22: Brody Connelly, Valier
22: Orrin Harris, Geraldine-Highwood
22: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
22: Colton Young, Absarokee
22: Tucker Johnstone, Park City
22: Danner Haskins, Alberton-Superior
22: Keandra Martell, Poplar
21: Aiden Jenkins, Shields Valley
21: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
21: Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton
21: Brand Ostler, Ennis
21: Loden Idler, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
21: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
21: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
21: Olivia Schoepp, Sidney
20: Rylan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
20: Johnny Mysse, Harlowton-Ryegate
20: Billy Boone, Valley Christian
20: Riley Reimer, Valley Christian
20: Allihn Anderson, Columbia Falls
