Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Brayden Koch had the hot hand with 24 points and Trysten Mooney added 15 to lead Helena Capital over Butte 58-55. Billy Kelly scored 13 and Blake Drakos 11 for the Bulldogs.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• A game-high 19 points and six rebounds from Cayden Merchant led No. 4 Billings Central to a vengeful 57-31 win over Lewistown in the divisional quarterfinals. Merchant shot 8 of 10 from the field, and teammate Malachi Stewart added 13 points (6 of 13) and a game-high five assists and Brock Blatter tallied 10 points (5 of 6) and six rebounds. Jalen Robinson led the Golden Eagles (9-6) with seven points (3 of 6). Lewistown is one of two teams to beat the Rams (11-3) this season, winning 68-61 on Jan. 19 at Central (Laurel has defeated Central twice).
• A 25-8 first quarter set the tone for Havre in a 69-47 win over Livingston in the quarterfinals. Isaac Pedraza scored a game-high 16 points (5 of 8 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range), Caden Jenkins (5 of 7 from the field) and Josh Warp (4 of 8) each had 11, Max Olson had 10 (4 of 6) and Clint Owens added eight points (2 of 3) and a game-high eight rebounds for the Blue Ponies (9-4). Ben Nelson led Livingston with eight points (3 of 9), and Casey Miller chipped in six points (2 of 3 from 3) and six boards. Havre will face Billings Central in the semifinals on Friday night.
Western A
• Carson Shepard led three players in double figures with 14 points as Frenchtown opened divisional play a 48-36 win over Libby. Devin Shelton provided 12 points and Brandon Finley 11 for the Broncs, who led by five points entering the fourth quarter. Caden Williams led the Loggers with 17 points.
• Colton Graham was tops with 17 points and No. 2 Polson dug out of an early hole to rally past Hamilton 40-37 in a first-round matchup. Jarrett Wilson scored nine for the Pirates, who trailed by nine after one quarter and six entering the final eight minutes. Austin Drake topped the Broncs with 10, and Tanner Hanson added eight.
• Dougie Peoples was on fire with 25 points to lead four players in double figures as Butte Central rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to pound Ronan 67-50 in a tournament opener. Kyle Holter scored 16 points, and Bryan Holland and Drew Badovinac 10 apiece for the Maroons. Leonard Burke led the Chiefs with 23 points.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Kaelob Flores had a big night with 23 and defending state co-champion Fairfield crushed Conrad 92-52 to begin defense of its crown. Owen Cartwright-Gines scored 15 points and Conor Murray 10 for the Eagles. They led 55-25 at halftime and put 11 players in the scoring column. Ethan Wittmier scored 18, Caden Huntsinger 11 and Kade Harwood 10 for the Cowboys.
District 2B
• Zander Ackerman scored a game-high 20 points and teammate Gaige Bushman was close behind with 18 as Wolf Point opened district play with a 58-46 victory over Poplar. Ackerman tallied 14 points in the first quarter alone as the Wolves jumped ahead 16-12. It was 24-18, Wolf Point's favor, at halftime. The Wolves also owned the third quarter by a 17-11 margin. Poplar's Joe Bear and Dennis Red Eagle scored 10 points apiece.
District 4B
• Tim Rose had the hot hand with 25 points as No. 3 Huntley Project got its postseason off on the right foot with an 82-40 thrashing of Joliet. Jay Hofer scored 12 points and Brandon Geck 10 for the Red Devils, who burst to a 14-point lead after one quarter. Hayden Ward scored 10 and Kelly Lind nine for the J-Hawks.
• Colby Martinez scored 20 points and Columbus regrouped from a four-point halftime deficit to surprise No. 8 Red Lodge 42-35. Mason Meier added eight points and Kaedon Daniels nine rebounds for the Cougars, who led by one entering the fourth quarter. Trey Allen led all scorers with 25 points for the Rams, but no other player scored more than two. Corby Mann grabbed 10 boards for Red Lodge.
• Gavin Vandenacre pumped in 15 points, with nine coming in the final quarter, as Townsend rallied to down Whitehall 45-38. Townsend trailed 32-23 going into the fourth quarter, but closed the game with a 22-6 run. Ryan Racht and Devon Zeadow contributed 10 points apiece. Zeadow also scored nine points in the final quarter. Brendan Wagner led Whitehall with 20 points, including three 3-pointers.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Ethan Bell pumped in 21 points and Reese Elliot supported him with 14 as Chinook overwhelmed Heart Butte 68-28 in a first-round matchup. The Sugarbeeters, who also received 12 points from Oshar Pula, led by 15 at halftime and nearly doubled the advantage in the third quarter. Thomas Young Running Crane scored six to lead the Warriors.
• Bridger Vogl scored 17 points, Aidan McDaniel added 14 and No. 2 Belt eased away from Dutton-Brady in the second half for a 53-30 rout. The Huskies led by six at intermission. Kellan Doheny scored 15 points and Jake Feldmann eight for the DiamondBacks.
Southern C
• Quinn Gillespie popped in 19 points and added four steals, Baylor Pospisil backed him with 14 and No. 7 Bridger used a suffocating middle two quarters to down Wibaux 59-23 in a first-round game. Rod Zentner scored nine for the unbeaten Scouts, who outscored the Longhorns 27-1 in the second and third quarters. Colten Miske led Wibaux with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
• Bryce Grebe led the way with 22 points and Melstone opened divisional action with a 52-32 thumping of Broadview-Lavina. Tyler Kombol added 11 points for the Broncs, who led by two points after one quarter but upped the margin to 15 by halftime. Kerem Kutluk had seven points and eight rebounds for Melstone. Kade Erickson paced the Pirates with 14 points and eight rebounds, and William Sanguins added nine.
• A 23-point, 17-rebound performance from Dillon Gee led Broadus to a 62-42 first-round win. Gee shot 9 of 15 from the field, Marcus Mader scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Johnny Richards added 13 points for the Hawks (16-4). Irvin Crow led Plenty Coups with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Toko Stops added 11 points and six boards. The Warriors led 19-16 after one quarter and outscored Broadus 19-14 in the third quarter, but they were outscored 15-2 in the second and 17-2 in the fourth.
• Colter Woldstad supplied 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals as Harlowton-Ryegate began play with a 62-47 victory over Ekalaka. Joseph Alvarez added 13 points for the Engineers and Ryan Fenley 12. Harlowton-Ryegate led 30-23 at halftime, then went on a 24-9 tear in the third quarter to build a 54-32 cushion. Ekalaka received 13 points from Tucker Tooke and 12 points and nine rebounds from Jaden Pardee. Teammate Ryan Rychner added 10 points.
Western C
• Seth Amunrud scored 14 points and Jackson Leep backed him with 12 as No. 3 Manhattan Christian rebounded from its only loss of the season to trounce Alberton-Superior 69-33 to open divisional action. Tebarek Hill hauled down 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 32-10 at halftime. Danner Haskins and Carson Callison scored 11 points apiece for the Mountain Cats.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Kamber Good Luck scored 14 points, Alyssa Pretty Weasel added 11 and third-ranked Hardin began its postseason defense of last season's co-championship with a 72-37 drubbing of Sidney. Aiyana Big Man chipped in with 10 points and Dierra Takes Enemy nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led by seven after one quarter and then 22 by halftime. Sophie Peters topped the Eagles with 16 points and Ali Merritt provided seven boards.
• Loy Waid scored 12 points and Sadie Filius added 11 and No. 2 Havre stifled Livingston in the second half for a 50-23 opening-round win. The Blue Ponies led by three at the end of the first quarter, but then went on a 37-13 run, which included not giving up a point in the third quarter, to reach the semifinals. Avery Carlson had six of Havre’s 18 steals, and she also had four assists. Skylar Higgs led Livingston with five points, and Taylor Young grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
• A big fourth quarter lifted Miles City to a 40-30 loser-out win over Lewistown. The Cowgirls trailed 22-20 through three quarters but doubled their point total in the final eight minutes and held the Golden Eagles to eight. Alora Baker led Miles City with 11 points and seven rebounds, Natalie Nothbohn added eight points and Reagan LaPlante finished with six points (4 of 4 on free throws) and eight boards. Lewistown’s Brooke Weinheimer led all players with 12 points).
Western A
• Abby Bullcalf popped in 12 points, Walker Running Crane added 10 and Browning pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 50-31 opening-round win over Dillon. The Indians led by seven points entering the fourth quarter before embarking on a 21-9 surge to close the game. Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers with 12 points.
• Hannah Schweikert topped all scorers with 18 points as No. 4 Columbia Falls broke away from a tie at the end of the first quarter to topple Frenchtown 54-40 in a first-round matchup. Maddie Robison helped with 16 for the Wildkats, who outscored the Broncs 30-12 over the middle two quarters. Sadie Smith scored 13 and Maddy Eggers 11 for Frenchtown.
• Hamilton scored a 44-39 win over Whitefish behind 11 points apiece from Rylee Brackman and Layne Kearns and 10 points by Maggie Ringer. The Broncs led by nine at halftime but the Bulldogs rallied to within two entering the fourth quarter. Whitefish's Brook Smith scored 18 points.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Conrad rode a 32-5 second quarter to a 73-48 romp over Rocky Boy. The Cowgirls were led by Maggie Bender’s game-high 25 points and Brae Enboe’s 17-point contribution. Kirsten LaMere’s 19 points and Jayci Demontiney’s 11 points paced the Stars
District 2B
• Taya Trottier drained 15 points, and Ma'Lea Moore and Alaynee Hawley provided 13 each as Harlem took over in the second half for a 58-49 first-round triumph over Poplar. The Wildcats trailed by two at halftime but flipped it to a four-point lead after three quarters. Keandra Martell and Macey Dionne paced the Indians with 14 points apiece.
District 4B
• Meghan Eiselein led all scorers with 15 points, Blythe Sealey had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 3 Roundup toppled Joliet 44-31 in its district opener. Tia Stahl added nine points for the Panthers, who jumped to a 17-5 lead after one quarter. Skyler Wright led the J-Hawks with 14 points.
• Payton West and Brooklyn Wyllie joined up to score 30 points as Columbus won its matchup against Red Lodge 57-24. The Cougars led 18-6 after the first quarter and 36-8 by halftime. West scored 16 points overall, with Wyllie adding 14. The Cougars shot a sizzling 57.1%. Liddia Fontaine led Red Lodge with five points. Teammate Brooklyn Allen had five rebounds.
District 5B
• Brynna Wolfe topped three players in double figures with 19 points and Whitehall used a fourth-quarter surge to fend off Jefferson 54-45 to open district play. Jada Clarkson scored 15 and Lindsay Briggs 10 for the Trojans, who outscored the Panthers 18-10 over the final eight minutes. Rachel Van Blaricom scored 16 and Dakota Edmisten 12 for Jefferson.
• Bailey Finn and Hailee Brandon scored 14 points apiece and top-ranked Big Timber built a 15-point halftime and blew it open in the third quarter in routing Three Forks 58-28 to open postseason action. The unbeaten Herders outscored the Wolves 21-4 in the first eight minutes after intermission. Jayden Woodland scored eight for Three Forks.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Ninth-ranked North Star pulled off its second upset in a week behind 11 points and eight rebounds from Kaitlyn Domire as the Knights surprised No. 7 Belt 37-32. Jade Wendland added nine for North Star, which stunned No. 5 Fort Benton on Saturday to win the district crown. Laynie Sattoriva added six points and eight rebounds. Belt's Lindsey Paulson led all scorers with 21 points and added 11 rebounds. North Star, which has lost twice to Fort Benton and once to Turner, used as 16-6 surge in the second quarter to lead 21-14 at halftime. The Huskies, however, were within two, 25-23, heading into the fourth quarter despite shooting 24% for the game. Wendland had six of her points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch 3-pointer.
• Jonna McCullough paced her team again with 20 points and Geraldine-Highwood staged a big fourth-quarter rally in eliminating Augusta 45-41 in a loser-out game. Ellie Aron added eight points for the Rivals, who outscored the Elk 19-6 over the final eight minutes to erase a nine-point deficit. Dayna Mills led Augusta with 15 points.
• Mariah Arkinson paved the way with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Kayla Momberg chipped in with 13 points, seven boards and four steals as Box Elder bounced back with a 65-43 loser-out triumph over Valier. Breanna Bacon added eight points for the Bears, who broke to a 15-point halftime lead on the strength of a 21-10 second quarter. Hannah Monroe scored 11 points and had eight rebounds, and Loni Orcutt provided 10 for the Panthers.
Southern C
• Emily Adkins continued her torrid postseason pace with 32 points and Bridger rebounded from a two-point halftime deficit to pounce on Roberts 49-30 in a loser-out game. Dylann Pospisil's nine points helped boost the Scouts as they outscored the Rockets by 11 in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth. Grayce Payovich led Roberts with eight points.
• Lois Flatlip led with 14 points and Serena Flatlip was right there with 13 as Plenty Coups stayed alive with a 53-50 edging of Harlowton-Ryegate. Keane Blacksmith and Tayzha Highwalker added nine each for the Warriors, who trailed by a point entering the final quarter. Alexis Hagl scored a game-high 23 points, Karli Lane provided 13 and Teagan Oliva grabbed 10 rebounds for the Engineers.
Western C
• Eliana Kuperus sparkled in fashioning a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds and No. 3 Manhattan Christian overwhelmed No. 4 Charlo 46-26 in the semifinals. The winning Eagles held the Vikings to 23.1% shooting. Manhattan Christian also prevailed in the battle on the boards with a 45-23 rebounding advantage. The Eagles led 23-14 at halftime, then put the game away with a 15-2 run in the third quarter. Liev Smith led Charlo with eight points and five rebounds.
• Allie Dale popped in 16 points and Callie Kaiser helped with 11 as Twin Bridges eliminated Philipsburg 45-39 on the strength of a big second quarter. The Falcons outscored Philipsburg 13-3 in the eight minutes preceding halftime. Asha Comings scored 13 and Amelia Hill 10 for the Prospectors.
20-Point Club
32: Emily Adkins, Bridger
25: Tim Rose, Huntley Project
25: Trey Allen, Red Lodge
25: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
25: Maggie Bender, Conrad
24: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
23: Alexis Hagl, Harlowton-Ryegate
23: Leonard Burke, Ronan
23: Kaelob Flores, Fairfield
23: Dillon Gee, Broadus
22: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
21: Ethan Bell, Chinook
21: Lindsay Paulson, Belt
20: Jonna McCullough, Geraldine-Highwood
20: Colby Martinez, Columbus
20: Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point
20: Brendan Wagner, Whitehall
