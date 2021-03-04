Editor's note: Coverage of the Class A tournaments is here for boys and here for girls.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Jake Olson had a big night with 22 points and Butte put four players in double figures en route to rallying past Kallspell Flathead 65-55 in a Western AA play-in game. Billy Kelly scored 14 and and Kenley Leary 13 for the Bulldogs, who fell behind by 10 after one quarter but rebounded to tie it at 27-all at halftime. Butte outscored the Braves by five in each of the next two quarters. Hunter Hickey and Joston Cripe scored 14 apiece, and Gabe Adams 10 for Flathead.
• Drew Wyman dropped 20 points and Reed Harris backed him with 12 as Great Falls overpowered Bozeman Gallatin 67-33 to advance to the state tournament. Levi Torgerson provided 11 more for the Bison, who led by 17 at halftime. Tyler Nansel scored 13 and Eli Hunter 11 in the final game of the Raptors' first season.
• Billings Skyview handled Belgrade 64-35 in a play-in game. Camron Ketchum led the Falcons with 17 points, and Abe Seybert scored nine. Ta'Veus Randle scored a game-high 22 points for Belgrade, and Wyatt Russell added 11.
• Junior Bergen scored 17 points and Reagan Walker added 13 points to help send Billings Senior to the state tournament with a 51-42 playoff win over Billings West. Neil Daily scored 17 points to lead the Golden Bears, who trailed by four points at the end of the third quarter.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Logan Leck (26 points) and Rhett Reynolds (21) were their usual potent- 1-2 punch as Shelby opened divisional play with a 74-49 romp over Cut Bank. Leck also added six assists and four steals, and Reynolds completed a double-double with 11 rebounds for the Coyotes, who jumped to a 21-6 lead after one quarter. Taylor Parsons added 10 points for Shelby. Tate Monroe led the Wolves with nine points and five assists.
• Joe Demontiney poured in 25 points, and Sean Gibson provided 18 oints, six rebounds and four steals as Rocky Boy staged a four-quarter rally to down Glasgow 62-52. The Stars trailed by seven points at halftime and were within three before embarking on a 23-9 fourth-quarter surge to close out the game. Keigan Skolrud had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Scotties, who also received 11 points from Trevor Klind and 10 apiece from Vinny Chappell and Hunter Collinsworth.
• Kooper Oxarart pumped in 22 points, Connor Tuss produced 11 points and nine rebounds, and Malta took over in overtime to hold off Conrad 56-60. Rex Williamson had 11 points and five steals, and Pierce Mortenson hauled down 11 rebounds for the Mustangs, who outscored the Cowboys 7-1 in the extra session. Kade Harwood had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, all on the defensive end, for Conrad. Ethan Wittmier added 10 points.
• Connor Murray’s game-high 21 points sparked defending state co-champion Fairfield to a 69-57 win over Harlem in a first-round game. Daniel Faith and Guidry Giles had 15 and 14 points. R.J. Ramone led Harlem with 18 points.
Southern B
• Kylan Mendoza and Caleb Cole scored 11 points apiece and Colstrip used balanced to overcome a 23-point night by Columbus' Colby Martinez in a 47-44 tournament-opening win over the Cougars. Nine players scored for the Colts, who trailed by two at halftime but led by four entering the fourth quarter. Cale Chamberlin backed Martinez with 13 points.
• Caden Holgate poured in 24 points — including five 3-pointers — and grabbed six rebounds as Manhattan shrugged off a slow start to trounce Lame Deer 67-36 to reach the semifinals. Twelve players scored for the Tigers, who trailed 14-12 after one quarter, led by five at halftime and blew it open with a 22-5 third quarter. Journey Emerson scored nine points and had 10 rebounds for the Morning Stars.
Western B
• Eli Pedersen led with 11 points and Florence-Carlton ground out a 44-41 win over Eureka in the opening game of divisional action. JP Briney and Blake Shoupe provided 10 points apiece for the Falcons, who trailed by two entering the fourth quarter. TJ Carr led all scorers with 15 points and Gavin Bates chipped in with 11 for the Lions.
• Will Burns drained 16 points, Raef Konzen added 15 and Missoula Loyola rallied in the second half to squeak past Thompson Falls 43-41 in a first-round game. A 20-10 second quarter put Thompson Falls up four at halftime and the Rams knotted the score at 32-all entering the final eight minutes. Cody Burk scored 15 points and Nathan Schraeder added eight for the Bluehawks.
• Levi Taylor scored nine points to lead a balanced Bigfork offense and the Vikings dug themselves out of a first-quarter hole to rally past Anaconda 45-35 in a first-round game. Seven players scored at least four points for Bigfork. Braedon Sawyer scored 11 for the Copperheads.
• Ozzie King scored 16 points and Deer Lodge regrouped for a 48-37 first-round triumph after falling behind by 11 points after one quarter. Aidan Thompson added 10 for the Wardens, who pulled within three by halftime and then took a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Zoran LaFrombois led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Trey Johnson and Jesse Lee scored 13 points apiece and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale rode an 11-0 shutout in the second quarter to a 48-40 victory over Fairview in a first-round game. Loden Idler added 12 for the Mavericks, who led off a fourth-quarter run by the Warriors. Hunter Sharbono scored 16 and Garrett George 11 for Fairview.
• Mason Dethman scored 13 points, Javonne Nesbit added 12 and Bode Miller chipped in with 11 to help Froid-Lake open divisional play with a breezy 58-36 win over Plentywood. The Redhawks had a four-point lead after one quarter and upped it to 12 by halftime. Conner Howard scored 11 for the Wildcats.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings West is headed back to the state tournament following a thorough 59-20 Eastern division play-in victory over Bozeman Gallatin. Taylee Chirrick led all scorers with 16 points and Kaitlin Grossman added 11. Chirrick had a team-high six rebounds. Layla Baumann scored nine points for West. Makinlee Naffziger's five points led Gallatin, which finished its inaugural season 1-14. Keaton Lynn and Aspen Evenson each had four.
• A basket by Alison Harris with 8 seconds left broke a tie, and Great Falls went on to beat Billings Senior 37-35 in overtime in a play-in game. Harris scored 15 points to lead the Bison, who trailed by as many as seven points. Hallie Thompson scored eight. Brenna Linse scored 11 points and Olivia LaBeau added nine for the Broncs.
• Breanna Williams and Brooke Berry scored 15 points apiece as Billings Skyview bolted to a 22-point halftime lead and rolled past Great Falls CMR 70-37 and earned a berth in the state tournament. Cami Harris added 12 and Morning Grace Spotted Bear nine for the Falcons. Shania Guardipee and Lauren Lindseth scored 10 each for the Rustlers.
• Missoula Hellgate held crosstown rival Missoula Big Sky scoreless for the entire first half and cruised to a 53-15 win to earn a berth in the state tournament. Alex Covill led a balanced Hellgate attack with 11 points. Bailee Sayler added 10 points and Kennedy McCorkle nine for the Knights, who led 24-0 at intermission. Michenna George led Big Sky with six points.
• Kalispell Glacier earned a trip to state with a 50-34 win over Helena as Ellie Keller scored 19 points. Glacier went on a 14-2 run to start the second quarter and the Kalispell team enjoyed a 26-17 halftime lead. Helena crept within five in the third quarter but Glacier went on a 9-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters.
• Nicole D'Agostino scored 10 points and Emily Williams had eight as Bozeman fended off a challenge from Belgrade 43-32 to secure a berth in the state tournament. Olivia Wegner, McKenna Morris and Naomi Reanier all scored seven for the Panthers.
• Brooke Stayner led a balanced Spartans attack with 12 points. Olivia Huntsinger had 11 points, and Kodi Fraser and Challis Westwater managed seven apiece. MacKenzie Tutty paced the Bulldogs with seven points. Butte led 5-4 after a quarter. However, Sentinel outscored Butte 26-4 during the middle two quarters.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Allison Kunze poured in a game-high 22 points as Malta rolled past Cut Bank 63-22 in the opening round. Teammate Addy Anderson provided 12 points in support, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Mustangs charged to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and expanded it to 42-12 by halftime. Cruz had 12 points in the first quarter and 17 by halftime. Erica Smith and Justine Lamb added eight points apiece to Malta's scoring column. Sienna Spotted Bear had six points for Cut Bank.
• Emma Gunderson supplied 20 points and Christine Funk added 18 for good measure as Choteau closed out the opening round with a 55-42 triumph over Harlem. Choteau, trailing 24-17 at halftime, blew the game open with a 38-point second half. Gunderson scored 10 after halftime. Funk was responsible for 17 second-half points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Ada Bieler of Choteau scored 10 points overall. Harlem's Taya Trottier wound up with a game-high 23 points for Harlem. She nailed three 3-pointers.
• Glasgow upended Shelby in the first round, getting 12 points from Daley Aune and 11 points from Abrianna Nielson in a 39-33 victory. The Scotties used a 17-10 spurt in the fourth quarter to eke out the win. Glasgow trailed 23-22 heading into the final period. Nielson knocked down two 3-pointers late and Aune also scored six points down the stretch. Maddison Underdahl scored 16 points for Shelby.
• Fairfield received 12 points from Natalie Kolste and 11 from Madison Rosenbaum in slipping past Conrad 34-29 during the opening round. Rosenbaum accounted for all seven of Fairfield's fourth-quarter points. Conrad had just one point in the final period. Kolste scored all of her 12 points in the first half as Eagles held a 21-19 advantage. Lauren Phillips led Conrad with 13 points. Brae Eneboe added 11.
Southern B
• Blythe Sealey produced 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Roundup shot 53.8% from the floor while shutting down defending state co-champion Forsyth 45-24 in a first-round game. Tia Stahl added 11 points for the Panthers, who led by a point after one quarter but outscored the Dogies 23-8 over the middle two frames. Lindsey Hein had 17 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots for Forsyth. No other player scored more than two points for the Dogies, who shot 30.6%.
• Hailee Brandon scored 17 points, Bailey Finn added 13 and Emily Cooley had a big double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as unbeaten Big Timber started on the right foot with a 52-44 triumph over Joliet. The Herders jumped to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and held off the balanced J-Hawks. Skyler Wright and Merrin Schwend scored 11 apiece and Kyelynn Coombe compiled 10 points for Joliet, and Makenna Bushman had nine points and eight rebounds.
Western B
• Katie Schmidt scored 17 points, Michael Shea added 12 and Eureka rallied from an eight-point deficit after three quarters to upend Missoula Loyola 52-50 and move into the championship game. Kyla Bohne added 11 and Jadyn Pluid nine for the Lions. Lani Walker scored 19 and Natalie Clevenger 18 for the Breakers.
• Sami Johnson led the way with 16 points, Mia Sullivan-Sanders contributed 12 and Alyssa Peterson did her part with 11 as Anaconda pulled away in the second half for a 54-38 victory over Thompson Falls and a berth in the title matchup. Makena Patrick added eight for the Copperheads, who led by three at halftime but outscored the Bluehawks by 10 in the third quarter. Megan Baxter scored 16 and Jody Detlaff eight for Thompson Falls.
• Trista Williams scored 14 points and balanced Florence-Carlton pulled away from a show first quarter to outlast St. Ignatius 46-29 in a loser-out game. Kasidy Yeoman and Josie Lewis had nine points each for the Falcons. Sydney Brander paced the Bulldogs with 11 points.
• Scout Nadeau led the way with 12 points and Emma Berreth contributed nine as Bigfork clamped down on Deer Lodge 51-14. Maddison Chappius added eight for the Valkyries, who led 6-1 after one quarter and by 16 points at halftime. Bigfork blanked the Wardens 18-0 in the fourth quarter. Taryn Lamb scored nine for Deer Lodge.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Kaitlyn McColly led four players in double figures as unbeaten Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale jumped to a big early lead and walloped Froid-Lake 64-19 to advance to the championship game. Kia Wasson scored 13, Teagan Erickson 11 and Jaydyn Erickson 10 for the Mavericks, who led by 12 after one quarter and 25 at halftime. Sydney Detman paced the Redhawks with nine points.
• Liv Wangerin had the hot hand with 20 points and Plentywood opened a 17-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 48-39 semifinal win over Westby-Grenora. Emma Brensdal helped with 14 points. Brynn Folvag scored 16 and Elizabeth Field 14 for the Thunder.
• Brooke Bartelson scored 15 points and Circle used an 11-0 third quarter to pull away from a two-point halftime lead and eliminate Lustre Christian 41-35. Alexis Moline added 11 points for the Wildcats. Alexa Reddig topped Lustre with 16 points.
• Gracee Lekvold scored 20 points and Scobey used a strong start to fend off Savage 43-28 in a loser-out game. Karys Lamb chipped in with 10 for the Spartans, who led by eight after one quarter and 14 at halftime. Brooke Reuter scored 13 for the Warriors in their season finale.
20-Point Club
26: Logan Leck, Shelby
25: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
24: Caden Holgate, Manhattan
23: Colton Graham, Polson
23: Taya Trottier, Harlem
23: Colby Martinez, Columbus
22: Kooper Oxarart, Malta
22: Jake Olson, Butte
22: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
22: Allison Kunze, Malta
21: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
21: Brook Smith, Whitefish
21: Kade Harwood, Conrad
21: Connor Murray, Fairfield
20: Layne Kearns, Hamilton
20: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
20: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
20: Emma Gunderson, Choteau
20: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
