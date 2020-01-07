Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Drew Engellant led a balanced Kalispell Glacier attack with 10 points as the Wolfpack toppled Missoula Big Sky 60-50. Ten players scored for Glacier, which outscored the Eagles 24-17 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Ben Maehl led all scorers with 17 points for Big Sky, followed by Tel Reed with 11.
• Trevor Swanson scored 19 points, Braden Koch added 16 and No. 3 Helena Capital bolted to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and kept Butte at arm's length the rest of the way in a 67-52 win. Bridger Grovom added 12 points for the Bruins (4-1). Capital led 39-19 at halftime before Butte pulled within 10 eventually.
Class A
• Marcus Whitman led the way with 14 points and unranked Billings Central pulled away from No. 4 Miles City 67-57. Nine players scored for the Rams, who also received 11 points from Malachi Stewart. Billings Central outscored the Cowboys 21-16 in the final quarter. Haden Warren scored 19 points and Jayden Venable added 14 for Miles City.
• Corvallis rolled to a 72-46 win over visiting Anaconda as Cole Trexler led with 22 points. Teammates Tanner Jessop and Caleb Warnken each added 16 points.
• Kuba Detwiler led with 18 points and Ronan dug itself out of a deep early hole to down Whitefish 58-55. The Chiefs trailed 22-14 after one quarter and by nine points at halftime before rallying for a 43-41 lead after three quarters, thanks to a 16-5 run. Elijah Tonasket added 12 points and Leonard Burke 11 for Ronan. Bodie Smith led all scorers with 20 points for Whitefish, which also received 12 from Justin Conklin.
Class B
• St. Ignatius earned a hard-fought win over eighth-ranked Missoula Loyola 62-59. The Bulldogs (4-4) took a six-point lead into the final frame and held on. Zoran LaFrombois scored 19 points and Isaiah Nasewytewa added 12 to lead St. Ignatius. Basil Coutinho scored 17 for the Rams (4-3).
Class C
• Parker Cromwell scored 18 points and Cadden Handran chipped in with 16 to lead Scobey over Lustre Christian 56-40 on the road. Aiden Fishell added 11 for the Spartans. Kolden Hoversland scored 16 and Kyle Pederson provided eight points for Lustre.
• Drew Ouradnik led all scorers with 25 points and Billings Christian used a big first half to trounce Custer-Hysham 67-23. Elijah Gregory added 11 for Christian, which led 29-4 after one quarter and 54-13 at halftime before letting off the gas. Preston Long led the Rebels with 12 points.
• Jovonne Nesbit poured in 23 points and Bode Miller helped with 17 as Froid-Lake fended off Westby-Grenora 67-58. The Red Hawks trailed by five points after one quarter but recovered for a three-point lead at halftime and built the gap to 10 after three quarters. Colt Miller added 12 for Froid-Lake.
• Kelly Lind scored 19 points, Caleb Bailey added 14 and Zayne Songstad chipped in with 12 to lift Joliet over Bridger 52-46.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Mara McGinley scored a team-high 17 points -- 15 on 3-pointers -- and Dani Bartsch added 12 as No. 2 Helena Capital improved to 5-0 with a 55-45 win over Butte. McGinley was 5-for-6 from 3-point land. Trisha Ericson scored 10 for Butte.
• Emma Anderson scored 15 points, Kenzie Williams had 13 and Aubrie Rademacher added 11 as Kalispell Glacier had little trouble with Missoula Big Sky in a 67-21 win. Glacier led by 18 points at halftime and blew open the game with a 24-3 third quarter. Corbyn Sandau topped Big Sky with 12 points.
• Behind 12 points from Kendell Ellis and 11 from Willa Albrecht, Billings West used a balanced offense to down Billings Skyview 64-38. Nine players scored for the Golden Bears, who are ranked fifth and improved to 3-3. Brooke Berry topped all scorers with 18 points for Skyview.
Class A
• Madeline Gilder's 23 points paved the way and Isabel Evans added 17 for Corvallis in a 58-53 win over Class B Anaconda. The Blue Devils trailed 27-20 at halftime but outscored the Copperheads 21-5 in the third quarter. Sami Johnson scored 14 points, Logan Stetzner 11 and Megan Reich 10 for Anaconda.
• Savannah Toms had the hot hand with 33 points and Karsen Murphy wasn't far behind with 20 as Glendive raced past Class B Wolf Point 78-40. The Red Devils led by only four after one quarter but built the margin to 15 by halftime and put away the game with a 20-7 third quarter.
Class B
• Top-ranked Missoula Loyola rolled to a 68-40 win over St. Ignatius. Lani Walker led a balanced scored attack for the Breakers with 14 points. Syd Koppang added 12 points, and Laney Denning and Kelsey Esh each had 11. Syd Brander scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.
• Ansleigh Edgerton had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Emma Berreth had nine points and four steals as Bigfork trounced Troy 51-8. The Valkyries pitched a 15-0 first-quarter shout and led by 25 at halftime. Four players scored two points each for Troy.
Class C
• Elli Linder scored 14 points, Gracee Lekvold added 13 and Kortney Nelson contributed 12 to carry No. 9 Scobey past Lustre Christian 48-17. Alexa Reddig's eight points topped Lustre.
20-Point Club
33: Savannah Toms, Glendive
25: Drew Ouradnik, Billings Christian
23: Madeline Gilder, Corvallis
23: Jovonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
22: Cole Trexler, Corvallis
20: Karsen Murphy, Glendive
20: Bodie Smith, Whitefish
