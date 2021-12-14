Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 45: Ta'Veus Randle poured in 29 points as the Panthers earned a victory over the Eagles. Tre Reed scored 15 points to lead Big Sky.
CLASS A
• Hamilton 48, Stevensville 16: Asher Magness led the way with 11 points and five rebounds, and Colter Kirkland provided 10 points and six boards as the Broncs coasted past the Yellowjackets. TJ Brown led Stevi, which led by two after the first quarter, with eight points.
CLASS B
• Florence-Carlton 46, Deer Lodge 29: Blake Shoupe popped in 13 points and Beau Neal 11 to lead the Falcons, who broke from a 12-12 first-quarter tie to rout the Wardens. Levi Posey added nine for Florence-Carlton.
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34: Damon Gros Ventre was on fire with 44 points — including eight 3-pointers — and Ty Moccasin chipped in with 12 as the defending state champion Indians coasted past the J-Hawks. DC Stewart had 11 points and Myron Little Light eight for Lodge Grass. Brice Williams and Seth Bailey scored 10 apiece for Joliet. Gros Ventre's output is the second highest in the state this season, trailing only the 45 put up by Lame Deer's Journey Emerson.
• St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42: Cederick McDonald led with 16 points and Zoran LaFrombois chipped in with 11 as the Bulldogs tripped the Vikings in a game that was close all the way. Kellen McClure added nine for Mission, which led by five at halftime. Bryce Gilliard scored 11, Wyatt Johnson nine and Isak Epperly eight for Bigfork.
• Huntley Project 49, Red Lodge 42: Parker Cook scored 14 points, and David Wohlfell and Connor Cook added 11 apiece as the Red Devilstoppled the Rams. Owen Reynolds scored 15 to lead Red Lodge.
CLASS C
• Terry 58, Plevna 23: Rodrigo Takano and Victor Delgado scored 15 points apiece for the Terriers in their romp over the Cougars. Casper Sackman added 10 for Terry. Takano entered the night average 25.5 points per game.
• No. 3 Bridger 73, Absarokee 17: Quin Gillespie had the hot hand with 30 points and Baylor Pospisil backed him with 14 as the Scouts overpowered the Huskies beginning with a 30-4 first quarter. Chance Goltz added nine and Rod Zentner eight for Bridger. Jackson Heimer scored seven for Absarokee.
• Ennis 65, Gardiner 36: Clintin Buyan paced the Mustangs with 22 points and Brand Ostler was right behind with 18 in an easy win over the Bruins. John McDonald scored 13 and Landon Guengerich nine for Gardiner, which trailed 23-8 after one quarter.
• Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44: Lane Demontiney led the way with 17 points and Brayden Cline was right behind with 16 as the Pioneers used a fourth-quarter surge to rally past the Longhorns. Wylee Snapp added 10 points for Big Sandy, which trailed 31-28 entering the final eight minutes. Cody Evans' 15 points led Fort Benton.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls 35: Olivia Huntsinger scored 10 points to lead the Spartans and Megan Hamilton and Kassidy Kirgan added eight apiece in their win over the Bison.
CLASS A
• Dillon 51, Corvallis 25: Ainsley Shipman was tops with 18 points and Lauryn Petersen chipped in with 17 as the Beavers rolled past the Blue Devils starting with a 15-2 first quarter. Madeline Gilder led Corvallis with 12 points.
CLASS B
• No. 6 Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 45: Emma Berreth popped in 20 points to lead four players in double figures as the Valkyries drubbed the Bulldogs on the strength of an 18-0 third quarter. Braeden Gunlock added 13, Madison Chappuis 11 and Callie Gembala 10 for Bigfork, which led by eight at halftime. Kason Page scored 16, Kooper Page 13 and Madyson Currie 12 for Mission.
• Lodge Grass 57, Joliet 55: Jordan Jefferson drained 23 points, Trevonna Reed 11 and the Indians rallied past the J-Hawks in the fourth quarter with a 19-11 run. Jayme Reed added 10 for Lodge Grass.
• Red Lodge 79, Huntley Project 61: Brayli Reimer and Isabelle Sager scored 18 points apiece and the Rams used balanced to offset the 31-point night of the Red Devils' Paige Lofing. Ellie Mastel added 14 and Alice Fouts 13 for Red Lodge. Madison Akins contributed 14 for Huntley Project.
• No. 5 Thompson Falls 60, Libby 22: Maliyah LeCoure and Avery Burgess scored 10 points apiece and Ellie Baxter chipped in with nine as the Bluehawks throttled the Class A Loggers. Thompson Falls led 19-3 after one quarter and 44-8 at halftime.
• No. 2 Colstrip 81, St. Labre 7: Dani Jordan scored 17 points, and Malea Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse added 14 each as the Filles overwhelmed the Braves in the first half. Baily Egan scored 10, Gracie Bradley nine and Maddie Big Back eight for Colstrip, which led 69-4 at intermission.
CLASS C
• Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 33: Emerson Giese poured in 22 points and Ashlee Wang backed her with 13 as the Longhorns built a 15-2 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Pioneers. Casha Corder helped with 10 for Fort Benton. Lainey Terry scored 14 and Eva Yeadon 10 for Big Sandy.
• Noxon 46, Troy 44: Emily Brown led with 16 points and Vanessa Horner did her share with 12 as the Red Devils edged the Trojans. Jaedyn Murray added eight for Noxon.
• Ennis 54, Gardiner 49: Marlyssa Ledgerwood scored 16 points and Shelbey Klein provided 14 as the Mustangs outlasted the Bruins. Rylee Klasna scored nine for Ennis, which outscored Gardiner 14-9 in the third quarter after leading by a point at halftime. Ellie Reinertson scored 15, Leah Veress 12 and Sophia Darr eight for the Bruins.
• Absarokee 49, Bridger 33: Tandy Planichek led all scorers with 21 points and Adree Langley helped with 11 as the Huskies rode a 15-0 third quarter to a romp over the Scouts. Cassidy Schwend scored seven for Bridger.
20-Point Club
44: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
31: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
30: Quin Gillespie, Bridger
29: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
23: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
22: Emerson Giese, Fort Benton
22: Clintin Buyan, Ennis
21: Tandy Planichek, Absarokee
20: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
