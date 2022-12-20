Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class A
• Miles City 44, Glendive 41: The Cowboys took a 15-8 first quarter lead and held it the rest of the way, running their record to 4-1. Ryder Lee hit for 13 points, Logan Muri netted 10, and Dylan Gundlach added nine. Levi Eaton poured in 16 points to lead the Red Devils.
Class B
• Big Timber 52, Whitehall 36: The Herders broke open a close game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trojans 20-5. Trevor Mosness netted 16 points, Kade Gardiner dropped 15j and Kyker Mehus eight. Parker Wagner led Whitehall with 15 points; Ashton Pochleon chipped in nine.
• Three Forks 68, Jefferson 46: The Wolves rolled to a 45-17 halftime lead and moved to 2-3 on the year. Shane Williams led eight players in the scoring column with 19 points. Caleb Van Vleet drained 16 and Dylan Swenson chipped in with nine. Zach Zody scored 15 points to lead the Panthers.
• Anaconda 65, Arlee 54: Gabe Galle had a monster game for the Copperheads, netting 31 points, including three-of-three shooting from behind the arc. River Hurley dropped 18 points and shot two-for-two on 3-pointers. Jace Arca scored 18 points for Arlee, with Ben Old Person-Harlow netting 14 points.
• Manhattan 48, Townsend 42: In a game that was close all the way, the Tigers' 14-9 advantage in the first quarter made the difference. Callin Fenno hit for 21 points to lead Manhattan; Michael Stewart netted 15. Jesus Garcia knocked down 21 for the Bulldogs, with Ryan Racht adding 11.
• Baker 78, Forsyth 33: Cooper O'Connor lit up the Dogies for 22 points to lead four players in double figures. Gentre Coulter netted 14, and Riley Williams and Bryant O'Connor drained 10 points each. No scoring results were available for Forsyth.
• Red Lodge 84, Roundup 71: There was offense aplenty in this matchup, with the Rams coming out on top to remain undefeated on the year. Walker Boos and Thomas Buchanon netted 20 points each for the Rams, with Wyatt Goffena scoring 12. Kylen Wolff led all scorers with 28 points for Roundup; Jace Lemmel and Braedan Bilden dropped 18 points each.
• Bigfork 77, Plains 15: Eli Thorness hit for 18 points, Nick Walker netted 14, and Bryce Gilliard contributed 10 as the Vikings routed the Horsemen. Big Fork jumped out to a 17-7 first-quarter lead and led 47-12 at halftime.
• Florence-Carlton 39, Stevensville 28: Ethan Alexander had 12 points, Jesse Padilla and Brodie Hinsdale netted eight points apiece, and Tyler Abbott chipped in with seven for the Falcons. No scoring results were reported for Stevensville.
Class C
• Terry 53, Wibaux 39: The Terriers rallied from a 24-15 halftime deficit to outscore the Longhorns 38-15 in the second half to run their record to 6-1. Leonardo Mogni led the offense with 15 points; Landen Schilling scored 12 and Luke Holden tallied 10.
• Charlo 57, Philipsburg 41: Tucker Love led four players in double figures with 15 points, Keaton Piedalue netted 14, and Stetson Reum and Wesley Anderson collected 12 points apiece for the Horsemen.
• Froid-Lake 50, Culbertson 37: The Redhawks won their third game of the year with a big night from Mason Dethman, who knocked down 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Patton Bighorn netted 12 points, with a pair of 3-pointers as well. Bridger Salvevold collected 14 points for the Cowboys, with Payton Perkins scoring 13.
GIRLS
Class A
• Billings Central 55, Hardin 44: The Rams took control in the second quarter, outscoring Hardin 19-5 to remain unbeaten (4-0). Coral Old Bull had top scoring honors with 15 points; Lauren Dull tallied 11 and Kamryn Reinker added seven.
• Polson 52, Missoula Loyola 41: Addyson Gallatin drained 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, Julia Barnard hit for 13 points, and Mila Hawk and Grace Simonich netted eight points each as the Pirates won their third game of the season. The Breakers were led by Ora Lindayer with 14 poinra; Gio Horner netted 10.
• Havre 62, Malta 45: The Blue Ponies evened their record at 2-2, cruising past the M-ettes. Allison Kunze led Malta with 17 points and Addy Anderson netted 10. No scoring results were reported for Havre.
• Dillon 51, Butte 36: Halie Fitzgerald led seven players in the scoring column with 20 points, and the Beavers won their fifth straight on the year. Kylie Konen drained 13 points and Sydney Peterson scored eight for Dillon. Emmarie Richards dropped 15 points for the Bulldogs.
• Big Timber 67, Whitehall 35: The Herders won their fifth straight, jumping out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead. Kameryn Ketcham had the hot hand, draining 16 points; Bailey Finn tallied 14, RaeAnna King scored 11 and Kaycee Stene added seven.
• Corvallis 37, Butte Central 34: The Blue Devils got their first win of the season, outscoring the Maroons 14-4 in the second quarter to get a lead that was never threatened. Ava Loren poued in 17 points for the Blue Devils; Tyler Sorenson and Erika Jessop knocked down six points each. Brooke Badovinac netted 13 points for Butte Central; Arika Stajcar contributed 10 points.
Class B
• Red Lodge 64, Roundup 7: Ellis Mastel netted 18 points, with Brayli Reimer collecting 16 and Shaylee Quenzer 11 for the Rams, who jumped out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead and cruised to the win. Tori Avila scored three points to lead Roundup.
• Columbus 45, Joliet 30: With the game tied at halftime 14-14, the Cougars (4-2) raced ahead in the third, outscoring the J-Hawks 15-4 to get control. Paige Lethert scored 13 points, Katelyn Hamilton netted 11 and Izzy Gurie contributed 10. Kinley Erickson scored eight points for Joliet, with Jacey Spitzer and Maliyah Bradley chipping in six apiece.
• Anaconda 75, Arlee 48: The Copperheads outgunned the Scarlets, thanks to Makena Patrick's 36 points. Meela Mitchell and Maniyah Lunceford netted 11 points apiece, and Larkin Galle added seven. Raven Parson had a big night for the Scarlets with 18 points.
• Manhattan 69, Townsend 25: Gracie Millimen knocked down 20 points, Camdyn Holgate drained 15 and Esther Halverson netted 10 as the Tigers evened their season record at 2-2. Briannah Williams shot lights out for the Bulldogs with 21 points.
Class C
• Gardiner 58, White Sulphur Springs 41: Ellie Reinerston dropped 26 points, Sophia Darr scored 15, and the Bruins won their third game as the Hornets mustered just six points in the final quarter. Kendra Manger tallied 16 points and Natalie Fisher 15 for the Hornets.
• Twin Bridges 56, Sheridan 21: Emma Konen and Kinsey Johnson scored 10 points each, and Ruby Waller, Gabby Gruby and Callie Kaiser added six points each as the Falcons moved to 6-1 on the season. Ten players in all reached the scoring column for Twin Bridges.
• Wibaux 63, Terry 36: Ashlynn Varner dropped 17 points, Rylee Pederson netted 14 and Elorah Amsler scored 13 as the Longhorns rolled past the Terriers. Kiera Chaska had a big night for Terry with 18 points.
• Culbertson 39, Froid-Lake 34: Destiny Thompson poured in 18 points for the Cowgirls, with Makena Hauge and Ayden Ator netting six each. Dasani Nesbit tallied 17 points for the Redhawks, with Baylee Davison scoring eight and Mara Salvevold six.
• Granite 41, Charlo 39: After Granite jumped out to a 18-4 first quarter lead, the Vikings roared back in the second and third quarters but fell short. Hayleigh Smith hit for 20 points for the Vikings, with Sheadon Kain netting eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. No scoring results were reported for Granite.
• Roberts 66, Park City 28: Taylee Chirrick outscored the entire Panthers team with 33 points, and the Rockets blasted into a 21-2 first quarter lead and had little resistance the rest of the way. Hailey Croft scored nine points and Jozelyn Payovich chipped in with eight for Roberts. Abby Adams tallied nine points to lead the Panthers.
• Scobey 51, Lustre Christian 30: Aubri Holzrichter knocked down 17 points, Alexa Redding scored nine and Grace Brown four for Lustre Christian. No scoring results were reported for Scobey.
• Westby-Grenora 61, Divide County, ND 36 : The Thunder picked up their second win of the season with nine players reaching the scoring column. Kiarra Brunelle poured in 20 points and Erika Christian scored 16, with Sayler Stewart adding six points.
• Absarokee 27, Reed Point-Rapelje 20: The Huskies used a 15-4 third-quarter to gain a big lead, then withstood a Renegades rally at the finish. Tandy Planichek hit for 14 points, Julianna Feddes scored 11 and Shayla Russell two for the Huskies. Lily Herzog led the Renegades with seven points.
20-Point Club
36: Makena Patrick, Anaconda
33: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
31: Gabe Galle, Anaconda
28: Kylen Wolff, Roundup
26: Ellie Reinerston, Gardiner
22: Cooper O'Connor, Baker
21: Briannah Williams, Townsend
21: Jesus Garcia, Townsend
21: Callin Fenno, Manhattan
20: Halie Fitzgerald, Dillon
20: Gracie Millimen, Manhattan
20: Hayleigh Smith, Charlo
20: Walker Boos, Red Lodge
20: Thomas Buchanon, Red Lodge
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.