Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Helena 54, Belgrade 50: Kaden Huot scored 19 points Cael Murgel added 12 and the Bengals halted a 21-game losing streak while ending the Panthers' first two-game winning streak in Class AA play. Helena trailed by five after one quarter and three after three quarters but won it with a 22-15 surge over the final eight minutes. Ta'Veus Randle led all scorers with 27 for Belgrade, and Wyatt Russell scored 15.
• Helena Capital 56, Bozeman 50: Brayden Koch provided more than half of the Bruins' points with 32 in handing the Hawks their first defeat. Hayden Opitz scored 10 for Capital, which jumped to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and kept Bozeman at bay. Ty Huse scored 11 and Kendall Stromberg 10 for the Hawks.
• Billings Skyview 64, Billings Central 56 (OT): Rhyse Owens hit a couple early 3-pointers to spark the Falcons in overtime and they came away the winners in a contest between two defending state champions. Lane Love scored 30 points and Owens finished with 14 for the defending AA champ Falcons, who also received nine points and eight assists from Payton Sanders. Quentin McEvoy led the Rams, the defending Class A champs, with 20 points. There were 12 lead changes and 10 ties in the game.
• Missoula Hellgate 58, Great Falls CMR 28: Griffin Kinch powered the Knights with 25 points in a thorough rout of the Rustlers. Connor Dick added 10 and Ian Finch eight for Hellgate. Tyson Wheeler and Rogan Barnwell scored eight apiece for CMR.
CLASS A
• Glendive 60, Miles City 48: Michael Murphy poured in 27 points and Riley Basta backed him with 13 as the Red Devils pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Cowboys. Zach Welch scored 22 points and Ryder Lee 14 in a losing cause for Miles City, which trailed by two after three quarters.
• Libby 62, Troy 15: Caden Williams paved the way with 20 points and the Loggers built a 21-3 lead after one quarter while tripping the Trojans. TJ Andersen scored 11 and Tyler Andersen nine for Libby.
• Butte Central 53, Corvallis 40: Dougie Peoples had a big night with 21 points and the Maroons pulled away in the second half to down the Blue Devils. Eric Loos scored 12 and Kyle Holter 11 for Butte Central. Donovan Potter dropped 12 points for Corvallis.
• Frenchtown 75, East Helena 34: Connor Michaud led with 16 points, Devin Shelton added 15 and the Broncs sprinted to a 26-4 firsti-quarter lead and had no trouble with the Vigilantes. Kellen Klimpel added eight for Frenchtown. Kaeden Sager scored 13 for East Helena.
• Lewistown 59, Havre 55: Matt Golik scored 12, Bryce Graham added eight and the unbeaten Golden Eagles fended off a challenge from the Blue Ponies.
CLASS B
• Lame Deer 106, Poplar 68: Journey Emerson put on a show with a sizzling 61 points and the Morning Stars hit the century mark in crushing the Indians to start the season 7-0. Kendall Russel scored 17 for Lame Deer, which scored 62 points in the second half. Delray Lilley scored 15, Dennis Redeagle 14, and Geordy Medicine Cloud, Kaniel Ricker and Preston Ogle all 12 apiece for Poplar.
• Big Timber 41, Whitehall 40: Connor Giesecke scored 12 points, Chase Scheiffert addd 10 and the Herders nipped the Trojans. Jose Pullman added eight for Big Timber. Lane Wagner had 12, Parker Wagner 11 and Brendan Wagner nine for Whitehall.
• Bigfork 67, Plains 17: Behind Bryce Gilliard's 16 points, the Vikings had too much firepower for the Horsemen, outscoring them 44-8 in the first quarter. Levi Taylor and Nick Walker added 10 apiece for Bigfork.
• Florence-Carlton 67, Stevensville 30: Beau Neal drained 22 points and Aiden Wayne 14 for the Falcons, who led by 11 after one quarter and coasted from there against the Class A Yellowjackets. Lorenzo Grazzani scored eight for Stevi.
• Roundup 59, Huntley Project 50: Jace Lemmel led all scorers with 22 points and the Panthers overcame a one-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Red Devils 22-8 in the third quarter. Kylen Wolff added 14 points and AJ Gray 11 for Roundup. Parker Cook scored 12, and Cade Sorlie and Ethan Osness provided 11 points for Project.
• Three Forks 74, Jefferson 46: Finnley Tesoro led four players in double figures with 18 points and the Wolves sprinted to a 22-4 first quarter lead in handling the Panthers. Austin Allen added 13, Owen Long 11 and Jacob Buchingnani 10 for Three Forks. Wade Rykal scored 14 and Tyler Harrington nine for Jefferson.
• Columbus 64, Joliet 41: Colby Martinez drained 22 points and the Cougars regrouped from a four-point first-quarter hole to lead by halftime and coast by the J-Hawks. Mason Meier scored 13 and Kaeden Daniels 10 for Columbus. Brice Williams led Joliet with 13, and Tucker Lind provided nine.
• Manhattan 54, Townsend 30: Jadon Pierce paced the Tigers with 17 points and Wyatt Jones added 11 in a rout of the Bulldogs that began with a 10-point first-quarter lead and grew from there. Trey Hoveland scored nine for Townsend.
• Shepherd 47, Lockwood 31: Colton Zubach poured in 25 points and Connor Hash helped with nine as the Mustangs kept the Class A Lions at bay. Jaren KnowsHisGun scored 13 for Lockwood.
CLASS C
• Lustre Christian 47, Scobey 33: Elijah Lenihan scored 15 points, Kolden Hoversland added 11 and the unbeaten Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter to end the longest winning streak in boys basketball history in Montana at 57 games. Kaleb Hoversland scored 10 and Jasiah Hambira eight for Lustre, which led by six at halftime and after three quarters. Bo Anderson had 15 points for the two-time defending state champion Spartans, who set the record in a victory over Dodson on Saturday night. Scobey broke the record of 56 straight set by Missoula Sentinel from 1962-65.
• Terry 75, Plevna 29: Rodrigo Takano was on fire with 39 points and the Terriers rolled to a 23-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a romp over the Cougars. Jeremy Ekenobaye scored 12 and Francesco Comuzzi 10 for Terry.
• Broadus 83, St. Labre 37: Tytan Hanson led four players in double figures with 24 points and the Hawks soared to a 36-11 first-quarter lead on the way to shellacking the Braves. Dillon Gee and Wyatt Gee scored 16 each, and Marcus Mader added 10. Solan Medicinebull led St. Labre with 19 points.
• Froid-Lake 71, Culbertson 32: Mason Dethman was on fire with 27 points and the Redhawks rode a 27-6 second quarter to a 33-point halftime lead en route to a thumping of the Cowboys. Javonne Nesbit scored 17 and Patton Bighorn 11 for Froid-Lake. James Kirkaldie had half of Culbertson's points with 16.
• Valley Christian 51, Philipsburg 45: Eyan Becker was a one-man wrecking crew with 30 points and the Eagles rallied from an eight-point first-quarter gap to sneak past the Prospectors. Asher Beaudin added 10 for Valley Christian. Cayhel White scored 14, Cavan Babbitt 11 and Hayden Mason 10 for Philipsburg.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 74, Valier 44: Bryce Kammerzell and Pat Dahlin led a balanced attack with 13 points apiece and a 25-9 second-quarter surge sent the Hawks past the Panthers. Kyle Harmon scored 12, Blake Harmon 10, and Braden Mattson and Karson Pulst nine apiece for C-J-I. Jacob Kuka and Kamden Broesder scored 13 apiece and Rylee Gabbard helped with 11 for Valier.
• Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 29: Brody Geer had a big night with 25 points and the Outlaws raced to a 16-point lead after one quarter onthe way to declawing the Bearcats. Shad Boyce scored eight for Roy-Winifred. Ace Becker scored 12 and Axel Becker nine for D-G-S.
• Fairview 68, Circle 34: Kanyon Taylor and Hunter Sharbono were twin towers with 28 and 24 points as the Warriors dispatched the Wildcats on the strength of a 24-6 third quarter. Beau Beery did his part for Circle with 22.
• Bridger 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 44 (OT): Baylor Pospisil scored 15, Quin Gillespie 13 and Jace Weimer 10 as the Scouts built a nine-point halftime lead, saw the Engineers rally to tie and then pitched a shutout in overtime. Joe Alvarez scored 13 points and Angus Glennie eight for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Park City 48, Absarokee 9: Gage Witt scored 22 points and the Panthers burst to a 22-0 first-quarter lead while stifling the Huskies. Jake Gauthier scored eight for Park City. Tristan Phillips scored six for Absarokee, which had four points entering the fourth quarter.
• Alberton-Superior 67, Two Eagle River 50: Orion Plaake provided more than half of the Bobcats' scoring with 35 points and Anthony Muller added 18 more in handling the Eagles.
• Winnett-Grass Range 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43: Walker Doman pumped in 28 points but Brady Bantz also had a strong night with 18 as the Rams decked the Titans. Winnett-Grass Range led by only three points entering the fourth quarter but outscored Tri-Cities 20-8 to close the game.
• Plentywood 46, Savage 29: Hunter Sanders had 14 points and Zane Pilgeram eight for the Warriors in a losing cause. No statistics were available from Plentywood.
• Broadview-Lavina 61, Fromberg 19: Kade Erickson dumped in 22 points, Hunter Brown chipped in with 15 and William Sanguins provided 11 as the Pirates bolted to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and dominated the Falcons.
• Centerville 64, Geraldine-Highwood 59: Bryson Bahnmiller poured in 26 points, Cole Noble added 16 and Ryder Zanto did his part with 10, but the Rivals fell to the Miners despite a fourth-quarter rally that cut a 15-point deficit to five. No statistics were available from Centerville.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Hellgate 57, Great Falls CMR 23: Bailee Sayler paced four players in double figures as the Knights coasted past the Rustlers. Lauren Dick, Keke Davis and Alex Covill each scored 11 for Hellgate. Kendal Stoll led CMR with nine.
• Helena 50, Belgrade 22: Kim Feller and Alex Bullock compiled 12 points each for the Bengals, who took a 13-1 lead after one quarter and kept the Panthers at bay from there. Avery Kraft added 10 for Helena. Leila Mamamgon and McKennz Morris scored seven each for Belgrade.
• Helena Capital 43, Bozeman 23: Megan Swanson topped all scorers with 15 points and the Bruins were stifling on defense in their win over the Hawks. Kathryn Emmert added eight for Capital, which led 21-6 at halftime. Nicole D'Agostino's five points led Bozeman.
CLASS A
• Dillon 72, Livingston 27: Sydney Petersen had a strong game with 18 points, and Jordyn Walker and Ainsley Shipman chipped in with 14 apiece as the Beavers pummeled the Rangers after a 23-2 start. Halle Fitzgerald added nine for Dillon. Taylor Young scored 14 for Livingston.
• Butte Central 58, Corvallis 25: Brooke Badovinac provided the big numbers with 24 points and Ella Moodry chipped in with 18 as the Maroons bolted to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and had no trouble with the Blue Devils. Tylin Sorenson scored eight for Corvallis.
• Frenchtown 53, East Helena 27: Sadie Smith's 24 points led all scorers and the Broncs won every quarter to down the Vigilantes. Demi Smith added eight for Frenchtown. Dymon Root scored 17 for East Helena.
• Miles City 47, Glendive 46: Codi Nagle scored 19 points, Mallory Robinson had 13 and Molly Eaton eight in a losing effort for the Red Devils. No statistics were received from Miles City.
CLASS B
• Shepherd 58, Lockwood 57: Ashley Carroll scored 18 points and Aubrey Allison added 14 to offsent the 29-point night of Tailey Harris as the Fillies rallied past the Class A Lions with a 22-10 fourth quarter. Lyndsey Kale scored 10 and Rina Gottula nine as Shepherd overcame an 11-point deficit after three quarters. Taysha Littlelight and Delanee Casterline scored nine each for Lockwood.
• Anaconda 65, Arlee 17: Makena Patrick was the primary force with 20 points but Maniyah Lunceford had a solid night with 14 as the Copperheads cruised past the Scarlets.
• Forsyth 65, Baker 47: Becky Melcher had another hot night with 27 points and the Dogies rolled to a 25-point halftime lead on the way to hammering the Spartans. Jaeleigh Hlad added 14 and Daley Pinkerton 10 for Forsyth.
• Bigfork 68, Plains 20: Emma Berreth and Braeden Gunlock shared scoring honors with 21 points apiece and the Valkyries raced to a 27-4 lead after one quarter en route to trouncing the Trotters. Scout Nadeau had 10 for Bigfork. Kaylah Standeford led Plains with seven.
• Jefferson 68, Three Forks 41: Rachel Van Blaricom led the way with 17 points and Brynna Wolfe provided 16 as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a rout of the Wolves. Cia Stuber scored 10 for Jefferson, which led by 16 at halftime and won each quarter by at least five points. Jayden Woodland scored 17 for Three Forks.
• Columbus 52, Joliet 27: Kodi Obert had 14 points and sister Hannah Obert backed her with 13 as the Cougars built an 11-point lead after the first quarter and clipped the J-Hawks' wings. Four players scored five points for Joliet.
• Thompson Falls 76, Noxon 24: Avery Burgess paced four players in double figures with 20 points as the Bluehawks blasted the Class C Red Devils. Ellie Baxter scored 15, Natalie Roberts 14 and Maliyah LeCoure 12 for Thompson Falls.
• Big Timber 66, Whitehall 19: Bailey Finn led a balanced attack with 13 points and the Herders blew to a 37-8 halftime lead en route to trouncing the Trojans. Emily Cooley added 12 points, and Kameryn Ketcham and Abby Laverell produced eight for Big Timber. Lindsay Briggs scored nine for Whitehall.
• Wolf Point 50, Sidney 46: Kaylandra St. Marks topped the Wolves with 14 points and Josie Kolstad helped with 13 in a win over the Class A Eagles that was fueled by a 20-7 third quarter. Jaylee Azure scored eight for Wolf Point, which trailed 29-22 at intermission. Sophie Peters scored 12 and Taylen Hensen eight for Sidney.
• Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 52: Malea Egan paced the Colts with 19 points, and sister Baily Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse backed her with 14 apiece as the Filles built a big early lead and toppled the Indians. Maddie Big Back added eight for Colstrip, which led by 11 after one quarter. Shantell Pretty On Top had 19 and Jordan Jefferson 11 for Lodge Grass.
CLASS C
• Culbertson 42, Froid-Lake 30: Megan Granbois led the way with 14 points and Makena Hauge provided 11 as the Cowgirls regrouped from a sluggish start to topple the Redhawks. Destiny Thompson scored eight for Culbertson, which trailed 8-5 after one quarter but led by a deuce at halftime. Dasani Nesbit scored 10 and Mara Salvevold eight for Froid-Lake.
• Broadview-Lavina 64, Fromberg 24: Hailey Fiske was tops with 19 points, Kaytlyn Egge backed her with 16 and the Pirates sprinted to a 26-10 first-quarter lead and soared past the Falcons. Adi Tuszynski added nine for Broadview-Lavina.
• Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 10: Carrie Taylor scored 14 points and Whitley Taylor 10 as the Spartans drubbed the Lions. Emily Anderson scored eight for Scobey, which led 14-2 after one quarter and never let up. Aubri Hulzrichter scored four for Lustre Christian.
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Nashua 14: Paige Wasson was the big gun with 20 points and Teagan Erickson backed her with 11 as the Mavericks clobbered the Porcupines.
• Westby-Grenora 42, Divide County (ND) 35: Elizabeth Field led the way again with 21 points and Kiarra Brunelle added 13 as the Thunder crossed the state line for a nonconference victory. MonDak trailed by four after one quarter and two at halftime, but pulled away with a 15-9 fourth quarter.
• Plentywood 53, Savage 21: Liv Wangerin was the only scorer in double figures with 13 points as the Wildcats drubbed the Warriors. Ashtyn Curtiss, Mallory Tommerup, Annie Kaul and Audrey Sampsen all had nine for Plentywood. Taylor Conradsen led Savage with seven.
• Philipsburg 69, Valley Christian 31: Reece Pitcher paced the Prospectors with 18 points in a trouncing of the Eagles. Rachel Ward added 15, Asha Comings 11, and Lucia Lee and Montannah Piar nine each for Philipsburg. Kaytlyn Kelly scored nine for Valley Christian.
• Geraldine-Highwood 49, Centerville 29: Azzia Rowland scored 15 points, Trinity Tinsen nine and the Rivals bounced back from an eight-point halftime deficit to bury the Miners. Lizzie Summers scored nine for Geraldine-Highwood, which outscored Centerville 20-4 in the third quarter and 16-4 in the fourth. Mollie Kerkes scored 14 for Centerville.
• Plenty Coups 70, Roberts 45: Serena Flatlip and Keane Blacksmith led four players in double figures with 12 points apiece as the Warriors pulled away with a 16-2 fourth quarter to down the Rockets. Lois Flatlip scored 11 and Caroline Monroy 10 for Plenty Coups. Hailey Croft and Brighid Doll scored 12, Laynee Holbrook 10 and Bentley Bertolino nine for Roberts.
• Bridger 28, Harlowton-Ryegate 26: Mya Goltz's eight points were high for the Scouts, whose 9-0 second quarter was the equalize for the Engineers' 12-3 first quarter. Samantha Fenley scored 11 for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Park City 37, Absarokee 35 (OT): Isabelle Adams with 13 points and Leigha Grabowska with 11 held off the Huskies, who rallied with an 11-5 third quarter to knot the score. Tandy Planichek scored 16 and Adree Langley 10 for Absarokee.
• Alberton-Superior 53, Two Eagle River 17: Cassie Green compilied 15 points, Payton Milender 14 and Molly Patko 10 to lead the Bobcats past the Eagles. Alberton-Superior built a 25-2 lead after one quarter. Sarah Gardipe scored nine for Two Eagle River.
• Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 10: Draya Wacker had a second straight big scoring night with 26 points and Kayla Kombol had her back with 15 as the Broncs lassoed the Rebels. Koye Rindal scored eight for Melstone.
• Cascade 21, Power 17: Sophia Mortag and Alaina Barger scored six points apiece as the Badgers ground out a win over the Pirates. Quinci Newman scored seven and Natalie Vick six for Power.
• Victor 40, Darby 29: Haylie Tolley led with 14 points and Nola Smorowski backed her with nine as the Pirates outlasted the Tigers on the strength of a 15-4 first quarter.
• Roy-Winifred 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 16: Isabelle Heggem put up 19 points and Laynee Elness 16 as the Outlaws stayed perfect with a rout of the Bearcats fueled by a 21-0 third quarter. Kataia Vincent scored seven for D-G-S.
20-Point Club
61: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
39: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
35: Orion Plaake, Alberton-Superior
32: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
30: Eyan Becker, Valley Christian
30: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
29: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
28: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
28: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
27: Mason Dethman, Froidi-Lake
27: Becky Melcher, Forsyth
27: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
26: Draya Wacker, Melstone
26: Bryson Bahnmiller, Geraldine-Highwood
25: Brody Geer, Roy-Winifred
25: Griffin Kinch, Missoula Hellgate
25: Colton Zubach, Shepherd
24: Tytan Hanson, Broadus
24: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
24: Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
24: Sadie Smith, Frenchtown
22: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
22: Zach Welch, Miles City
22: Beau Beery, Circle
22: Jace Lemmel, Roundup
22: Colby Martinez, Columbus
22: Gage Witt, Park City
22: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
21: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
21: Emma Berreth Bigfork
21: Braeden Gunlock, Bigfork
21: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
21: G. Millimen, Manhattan
20: Paige Wasson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
20: Makena Patrick, Anaconda
20: Caden Williams, Libby
20: Avery Burgess, Thompson Falls
20: Quentin McEvoy, Billings Central
