Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Havre 40, Malta 39: Josh Currie hit a 3-point basket — his fourth of the fourth quarter — and the Blue Ponies scored the final 11 points of the game to nip the Mustangs. Currie finished with 19 points and Havre outscored Malta 15-6 over the final eight minutes. Connor Tuss led all scorers with 20 points for the Mustangs.
• Billings Central 75, Hardin 74: In yet another epic showndown between the arch-rivals, JJ Sanchez hit two free throws with 4.1 seconds to play and Cayden Merchant scored 22 points as the Rams nipped the Bulldogs. Quentin McEvoy added 12 points for Central, which outscored Hardin 29-26 in a fast-paced fourth quarter. Hance Three Irons scored 17, Elias Stops 15 and Troy Hugs 12 for the Bulldogs.
CLASS C
• St. Regis 60, Frenchtown JV 54: Tanner Day poured in 36 points and John Pruitt backed him with 18 as the Tigers slipped past the Broncs. Day and Pruitt combined for all but six of St. Regis' points. The Tigers led by six at halftime and the two teams played even in the third and fourth quarters.
• Culbertson 68, Brockton 29: Colin Avance led three players in double figures with 18 points as the Cowboys coasted past the Warriors. Maurice Bighorn added 13 points, Payton Perkins 10 and James Kirkaldie nine for Culbertson, which led 12-2 after one quarter and won three quarters by double digits. QuinnDale Pretty Paint led Brockton with 14 points.
• Plentywood 46, Westby-Grenora 38: Reese Wirtz led the way with 17 points and Caydon Trupe provided 13 as the Wildcats built a big early lead and held on to down the Thunder. Plentywood led 15-2 after one quarter and still 38-25 entering the final eight minutes. Erik Field topped Westby-Grenora with 14 points.
(Monday)
• Circle 60, Terry 56: Rodrigo Takano continued his torrid scoring with 27 points and Victor Delgago added 19 for the Terriers, who fell just short of the Wildcats. Takano is averaging 28.7 points through three games. No Circle statistics were provided.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
• Hardin 55, Billings Central 51: Kamber Good Luck pumped in 24 points and Alyssa Big Man added 11 as the Bulldogs tipped off their season in a big way by downing the arch-rival Rams. Kylee Old Elk and Evelyn Old Coyote added eight points apiece for Hardin, which trailed by two points entering the final quarter before finishing on a 15-9 run. Mya Hansen poured in 34 points to lead all scorers for the Rams.
• Havre 43, Malta 40: Yelena Miller scored 16 points and the Blue Ponies built a 13-point lead and held on to down the Class B M-ettes in a clash of traditional Hi-Line titans. Avery Carlson added 11 points for Havre, which led 23-10 after one quarter but saw the lead dwindle to two after three quarters. Kylee Nelson, Addy Anderson and Allison Kunze scored 10 points apiece for Malta.
• Browning 66, Shelby 38: Mecca Bullchild paved the way with 25 points and the balanced Runnin' Indians rolled to a big early cushion and cruised past the Coyotes. Amari CalfRobe added nine points and Kalcie Connelly eight for Browning.
CLASS C
• Plentywood 68, Westby-Grenora 29: Emma Brensdal and Mallory Tommerup scored 16 points apiece and the Wildcats bolted to a 25-4 lead on the way to thumping the Thunder. Annie Kaul added nine points, and Paityn Curtiss and Liv Wangerin eight each for Plentywood. Elizabeth Field topped Westby-Grenora with 15 points.
20-Point Club
36: Tanner Day, St. Regis
34: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
27: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
25: Mecca Bullchild, Browning
20: Connor Tuss, Malta
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.