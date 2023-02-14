Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Bozeman 63, Great Falls CMR 58: The Hawks (11-1, 13-3) outscored the Rustlers 18-14 in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory. Kellen Harrison scored 19 points, Kash Embry 15 and Luke Smith 12. Trigg Mapes knocked down 18 points for CMR (5-7, 7-9). Tyler Moore netted 14 and River Wasson nine.
• Billings Skyview 77, No. 1 Billings West 57: The Falcons rolled past the Golden Bears, building a 34-18 halftime lead and going on to pick up their sixth conference win (9-7 overall). Lane Love hit for a game-high 29 points. Rhyse Owens and Ben Howells added 11 points apiece, with Anthony Schacht scoring 10. Billy Carlson led the Golden Bears (9-3, 13-3) with 18 points. Cooper Tyson netted 15.
Class A
• Lewistown 69, Lockwood 41: Fischer Brown drained 24 points and Royce Robinson hit for 21 as the Golden Eagles ran their unbeaten streak to 17 games. Matthew Golik added eight points and Maxx Ray contributed six. No stats were reported for Lockwood.
Class B
District 7B
• Eureka 61, Plains 35: Braden Casazza shot the lights out, scoring 27 points, Trent Truman netted 15, and the Lions took down the Horsemen in first-round tournament action. Tristan Butts contributed nine points. Anaya Loberg drained 18 points for Plains.
• Thompson Falls 76, Troy 40: Bryson LeCoure drained 20 points and 11 Bluehawks scored in the first-round rout of the Trojans. Cael Thilmony and Nick Tessier scored nine points apiece, and Alex Menzel provided eight for Thompson Falls. Cody Todd went for 19 points and Trevor Grant nine for Troy.
Class C
District 2C
• Bainville 52, Savage 41: Ayden Knudsen scored 18 points and Alex Strickland backed him with 13 as the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Warriors. Charles Butikofer added eight for Bainville, who led by four entering the fourth quarter. Sayer Erickson scored 14 points and Zane Pilgeram 11 for Savage.
• Plentywood 60, Circle 48: Only four players scored for the Plentywood Wildcats, but each was in double figures led by Carson Solberg's 18 points in a first-round win over the Circle Wildcats. Caydon Trupe scored 17, Noah Murray 15 and Easton Tommerup 10 for Plentywood. Beau Beery led all scorers with 24 points for Circle, but no other player had more than six.
GIRLS
Class A
• Lewistown 65, Lockwood 37: The Golden Eagles (4-4, 6-11) outscored the Lions 39-13 in the second half to pick up their fourth conference win and sixth overall. Aniya Ross poured in 28 points and Kiya Foran scored 16. Lanee Casterline and Dani Jordan netted 10 points apiece for Lockwood (2-5, 7-10).
Class B
District 7B
• Eureka 54, Plains 45: The Lions used a 22-14 run in the third quarter to pull away and closed out the Trotters in a first-round game. Dylan Sharp scored 17 points, Aubrey Casazza had 13 and Bryn VanOrden nine. Carlie Wagoner led all scorers with 22 points for Plains.
• St. Ignatius 91, Troy 21: Kooper Page drained 27 points to pace five players in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled past the Trojans in a first-round game. Izzy Evans and Kason Page each scored 15 points, Kieran Incashola provided 12 and Cora Matt had 10 for Mission.
Class C
District 2C
• Westby-Grenora 62, Circle 41: Kiarra Brunelle scored a game-high 19 points, Abby Lowes drained 11, and the Thunder shut down the Wildcats in a first-round tournament game. Sayler Stewart and Emma Smart added nine points apiece. Madeline Moline scored 16 points for the Wildcats.
• Froid-Lake 58, Savage 47: The Redhawks grabbed a 10-point first quarter lead and went up 33-19 at halftime, shutting down the Warriors for their first-round victory. Dasani Nesbit knocked down 25 points and Baylee Davidson netted 10. Brooklyn Nordwick and Jaeleigh Davidson added six points each. Cambry Conradsen collected 23 points and Teah Conradsen eight for Savage.
20-Point Club
29: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
28: Aniya Ross, Lewistown
27: Kooper Page, St. Ignatius
27: Braden Casazza, Eureka
25: Dasani Nesbit, Froid-Lake
24: Beau Beery, Circle
24: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
23: Cambry Conradsen, Savage
22: Carlie Wagoner, Plains
21: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
20: Bryson LeCoure, Thompson Falls
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.