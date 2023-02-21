Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• No. 4 Helena 63, Butte 56: The Bengals won their third straight, grabbing an early lead, 18-8, and pushing it to 34-20 at halftime. A fourth-quarter rally by the Bulldogs came up short. Colter Petre dropped 19 points for Helena, with Tevin Wetzel adding 15 and Manu Melo 12. Dylan Christman chipped in with six points. Hudson Luedtke paced Butte with 19 points. Cameron Gurnsey hit for 12 and Dylan Bache contributed nine.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Billings Skyview 54, Belgrade 22: The Falcons won their eighth game in a row by outscoring the Panthers 46-18 over the final three quarters. Breanna Williams had 22 points and Alexis Brauer chipped in with 12 for the Falcons, who improved to 14-3 overall and 11-2 in the Eastern AA. Olivia Wegner had eight points to lead Belgrade (2-15, 1-12).
• Butte 51, Helena 50: The Bulldogs built a 25-16 first-half advantage that stood up to the Bengals' second-half efforts, in which they outscored Butte 34-26. Brityn Stewart paced the winners with 13 points. Cadence Graham and Laura Rosenleaf netted 11 points apiece, and Emmarie Richards added nine. Ashley Koenig led three players in double figures for Helena with 14 points. Logan Todorovich drained 11 points and Avery Kraft 10. The loss was Helena's third in a row.
