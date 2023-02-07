Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Butte 87, Missoula Big Sky 78: The Bulldogs saved their best for last, outscoring the Eagles 31-22 in the final quarter to seal the win and up their conference mark to 6-4 (7-7 overall). Jace Stenson and Hudson Luedtke dropped 24 points apiece for the Bulldogs, with Cameron Gurnsey netting 17. Carson Towe led four players in double figures for the Eagles (6-4, 7-7) with 23 points. Josiah Cuaresma tallied 16 points, Lucas Thorne netted 12 and Isaiah Reed 10.
• Helena 78, No. 1 Bozeman 67: Tevin Wetzel had a monster game with 37 points as the Bengals downed the top-ranked Hawks (8-1, 10-3). The Bengals led by five at the half, then went on a 30-18 run in the third quarter to pull away. Jaxan Lieberg dropped 16 points and Colter Petre had 14. Kellen Harrison did the heavy lifting for the Hawks with 26 points.
• Bozeman Gallatin 57, No. 4 Helena Capital 37: The Raptors took command in the third quarter, mounting an 18-3 run and holding off the Bruins down the stretch. Quinn Clark and Eli Hunter led the offense with 14 points each. Troy Hugs added eight points. Nick Michelotti scored a game-high 15 points to pace Capital (5-4, 8-5). Joey Michelotti added eight points.
Class A
• No. 1 Lewistown 71, Laurel 29: The Golden Eagles won their 14th in a row without a loss, crushing the Locomotives. Fischer Brown drained 21 points, Gage Norslien had 15 and Brody Jenness 11. Trajan Sparks added six points. No stats were reported for Laurel (1-3, 5-10).
• Miles City 79, St. Labre 58: The Class A Cowboys shook off a slow start and ran away from the Class B Braves to go 11-5 on the season. Ed Brooks lit it up with 26 points, Ryder Lee drained 18 and Logan Muri 14. Jake Larson added seven points. No stats were reported for St. Labre.
• Hardin 82, Livingston 73: Kingston Hugs went off for 29 points and Elias Stops At Pretty Places scored 13 for the Bulldogs. James Jefferson added nine points and Antonio Espinoza eight. No stats were reported for Livingston.
Class B
• No. 3 Bigfork 58, Polson 43: The Vikings overpowered the Pirates to remain undefeated in conference play at 10-0 (14-3 overall). Nick Walker shot the lights out, hitting for 33 points. Wyatt Johnson scored 13 and Jack Jensen 11. Eli Thorness contributed nine points. No stats were reported for Polson.
(Monday)
• Big Timber 65, Whitehall 40: Trevor Mosness was tops with 13 points and Caleb Stosich was right behind with 11 as the Herders overpowered the Trojans. Chae Scheiffert scored nine and Kade Gardiner eight for Big Timber. Gavin French led all scorers with 19 points and Ashton Pochleon chipped in with 11 for Whitehall.
• Poplar 69, Lame Deer 52: Delray Lilley had a big night with 24 points and Kaniel Ricker popped in 16 as the Indians outlasted the Stars. Geordy Medicine Cloud helped with 13 and Allen Russell eight for Poplar. Moses Sanders pumped in 16 points for Lame Deer.
Class C
• Lone Peak 74, Gardiner 63: Trailing by four after the opening quarter, the Bighorns erupted for a 24-9 run in the second period to take control of the game. Isaac Bedway knocked down 27 points to lead all scorers. Max Romney sccored 16, Gus Hammond 13 and Juliusz Shipman 10. John McDonald dropped 24 points to lead Gardiner. Landon Guerguerich scored 14, Parker Hymen 13 and Preston Roberts 10.
• Plenty Coups 89, Northern Cheyenne 61: Ledrain Hugs couldn't be stopped, pouring in 41 points for the Warriors (4-3, 6-7). Enson Kills Pretty Enemy and Emerson Smells netted 10 points apiece. Christian Kelly chipped in with nine points and Joseph Little Light added eight. No stats were reported for Northern Cheyenne.
• Two Eagle River 41, Superior 39: The Eagles held off the Bobcats for their 12th overall win on the year (9-3 in conference play), with Thomas Spotted Eagle pouring in 23 points. Cai Burke added nine and Devon Arlee seven. Orion Plakke had 12 points for the Bobcats. Landon Richards added nine.
• Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 53: The Mustangs picked up their sixth overall win (5-6 in conference play), going up 31-18 at halftime and meeting little resistance down the stretch from the Rams (8-5, 11-5). Brady Bantz hit for 21 points to lead the Rams, with Jace Bantz netting 12 points. Cooper Doman and Jace Dunkel added eight points apiece. No stats were reported for Great Falls Central.
(Monday)
• Broadus 75, Plevna 31: Marcus Mader and Dillon Gee led five players in double figures with 15 points apiece as the Hawks soared past the Cougars. Cooper Zimmer added 14, Josh Rasmussen 12 and Thomas Oylear 11 for Broadus. Tristan Buerkle paced Plevna with 10 points.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 63, No. 4 Helena Capital 54: The Raptors led 33-27 at the half, then mounted a 15-8 run in the third quarter to build a lead that survived a late Capital rally. Freshman Jada Davis drained 18 points, with Jaeli Jenkins scoring 14 and Addie Swanson adding nine. Emma Hardman contributed eight points. No stats were reported for Capital.
Class A
• No. 1 Dillon 63, East Helena 37: Sydney Petersen hit for 15 points, Kylie Konen scored 14, and the Beavers remained perfect on the season at 17-0. Leila Stennerson added 11 points, and Halle Fitzgerald and Ariel Thomas contributed nine points apiece. Montana Pierson netted 14 points to lead the Vigilantes, with Dymon Root adding 12.
• Hardin 73, Livingston 28: The Bulldogs evened their conference record at 3-3 (10-4 overall) running out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead. Aiyanna Big Man dropped 17 points and Karis Brightwings-Pease scored 16. Diamond Amyotte chipped in with nine and Katerena Morrison added seven. No stats were reported for Livingston.
Class B
• No. 5 Huntley Project 75, Colstrip 56: The Red Devils rolled to 9-1 in conference play and 16-1 overall. Paige Lofing led 10 players in the scoring column with 20 points. Maddison Akins drained 16 points and Lily Zimmer scored 12. Malea Egan had a monster game for the Fillies (4-6, 6-11), hitting for 36 points. Ashtynn Egan came up big with 22 points.
• Columbus 69, Roundup 17: The Cougars cruised to 7-2 in conference play and 9-6 overall as Katelyn Hamilton led 10 players in the scoring column with 23 points. Natalie Gairrett drained 13 points, and Hannah West and Aubrey Winter netted six points apiece. Hallie Hofer scored seven points to lead the Panthers.
• No. 7 St. Ignatius 61, Arlee 18: Kooper Page dropped 19 points and Kason Page 13 as the Bulldogs routed the Scarlets. Elannah Flat Lip and Cora Matt netted nine points each. The Bulldogs improved to 5-4 in conference play and 11-4 overall. No stats were reported for Arlee.
(Monday)
• No. 4 Big Timber 59, Whitehall 36: Bailey Finn led a balanced attack with 15 points as the Herders improved to 15-1 by horsing around with the Trojans. RaeAnna King and Kameryn Ketcham backed Finn with 12 points apiece for Big Timber, which led by only five at halftime but used a 17-5 third quarter to pull away. Lindsay Briggs scored 14 and Maxine Hoagland eight for Whitehall.
• Poplar 91, Lame Deer 61: Morgan Nordwick led a balanced Indians attack with 18 points in a romp over the Morning Stars. Asia Two Moons led all scorers with 27 points for Lame Deer.
Class C
• Winnett-Grass Range 53, Great Falls Central 36: The Rams used 21 points from Zurry Moore and 13 from Aliyah Lopez to down the Mustangs (1-11, 3-12) and improve to 4-11 on the season. Schelby Schweers netted nine points and McKenzie Smith added six. Mari Anderson knocked down 21 points for the Mustangs. Kallie MacDonald chipped in with eight points.
• Valley Christian 56, Victor 41: The Eagles bettered their record to 4-8 in conference play and 5-11 overall, getting 19 points from Carmandee Coghlan and 13 from Margaret Harvey. Lanaya Gedney added 11 points. Kyla Tucker and Viginia Brown netted 11 and 10 points respectively for the Pirates.
• Superior 67, Two Eagle River 16: Isabella Pereira poured in 25 points and nine players reached the scoring column as the Bobcats improved to 15-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play. Darby Haskins added nine points an Akasha Azure eight. Keke Tenas led the Eagles (2-11, 2-11) with eight points.
(Monday)
• Great Falls Homeschool 50, Cascade 36: Golden Holmquist led with 13 points, and Allison Stensland and Emilia Doyon provided eight each as Homeschool sprinted to a 20-5 first-quarter lead and kept the Badgers at arm's length from there. Alaina Barger and Sophia Mortag scored six each for Cascade.
20-Point Club
41: Ledrain Hugs, Plenty Coups
37: Tevin Wetzel, Helena
36: Malea Egan, Colstrip
33: Nick Walker, Bigfork
29: Kingston Hugs, Hardin
27: Asia Two Moons, Lame Deer
27: Isaac Bedway, Lone Peak
26: Ed Brooks, Miles City
26: Kellen Harrison, Bozeman
25: Isabella Pereira, Superior
24: Delray Lilley, Poplar
24: Jace Stenson, Butte
24: Hudson Luedtke, Butte
24: John McDonald, Gardiner
23: Thomas Spotted Eagle, Two Eagle River
23: Carson Towe, Missoula Big Sky
23: Katelyn Hamilton, Columbus
22: Ashtynn Egan, Colstrip
21: Zurry Moore, Winnett-Grass Range
21: Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central
21: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
21: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
20: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
