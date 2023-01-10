Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• Missoula Big Sky 57, Missoula Sentinel 42: Josiah Cuaresma went off for 25 points, Owen McGuinn tallied nine and Isaiah Reed and Carson Towe added six points apiece as the Eagles took the crosstown match. Patrick Sale scored 13 points for the Spartans, with Brady Rupert adding eight and Riley Allen seven.
• Missoula Hellgate 57, Butte 38: The Knights notched their fifth win, outscoring the Bulldogs 27-18 in the first half and pouring it on down the stretch. Connor Dick scored 16 points, Cuinn Powers dropped 14 and M Rosemond and Luke Toppe added six points apiece. Hudson Luedtke netted 15 points to lead Butte (3-3).
• No. 2 Billings West 60, Great Falls 48: The Golden Bears (4-1) jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead and went up 32-16 at the half. AJ Moser led the way with 20 points, Billy Carlson hit for 17 and Cooper Tyson netted 11. Evan Brown and Keaton Stuckman scored 13 points each for the Bison, with Ashton Platt adding 10 and Cooper Collins five.
Class A
• Miles City 80, Sidney 53: The Cowboys (6-2) rolled past the Eagles, going up 43-17 at halftime. Ryder Lee burned the nets for 33 points, with Ed Brooks scoring 19 and Jake Larson contributing eight. No scoring results were reported for Sidney.
• East Helena 51, Three Forks 41: The Vigilantes (5-4) put the hammer down in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 17-6 to pull away. Curtis Corzine led eight players in the scoring column with 12 points. Colter Charlesworth, Kobe Mergenthaler and Kaeden Sager hit for nine points each. Dylan Swenson and Hunter Feddes led the Wolves (3-5) with seven points apiece.
• Dillon 63, No. 4 Frenchtown 49: The Beavers (7-2) grabbed a 19-5 first-quarter lead that the No. 4 Broncs (7-2) couldn't overcome. Treyton Graham collected 15 points, Kyler Engellant and Max Davis 10, and Tyler Lagunas nine. Connor Michaud netted 16 points and Kellen Klimpel tallied 12 for the Broncs. Eli Quinn and Joshua Lucier contributed eight points each.
Class B
• Libby 43, Eureka 29: Ryan Beagle led with 17 points and Trevor Collins pitched in with 10 as the Loggers pulled away in the second half to down the Class B Lions. Trent Truman scored 10 and Kory Angella eight for Eureka, which was within 12-9 at halftime.
• Florence-Carlton 57, No. 10 Anaconda 42: Jesse Padilla hit for 19 points, Tyler Abbott tallied nine and Ethan Alexander eight as the Falcons handed the Copperheads their second loss. River Hurley led all scorers with 22 ponts for Anaconda, with Cael Mikalatos adding eight.
• No. 1 Missoula Loyola 77, Plains 26: Eleven players hit the scoring column for Loyola as the unbeaten Rams crushed the Horsemen, going up 22-2 in the opening quarter. Ethan Stack hit for 12 points with Raef Konzen and Reynolds Johnston collecting 11 apiece. Declan Harrington added 10 and Noah Haffey nine. Eduardo Perianez netted 11 points for Plains with Darren Standeford contributing seven.
• St. Labre 65, Colstrip 40: Seth Hill dropped 24 points, Solan Medicine Bull tallied 15 and Frydel Flying contributed eight for the Braves (3-5), who used an 11-2 run in the third quarter to break away.
• Baker 79, Ekalaka 53: Cooper O'Connor poured in 25 points as the Spartans (4-3) grabbed a 20-12 first-quarter lead and faced little resistance the rest of the way. Eleven players hit the scoring column for Baker. Nathan Schallenberger and Gentre Coulter hit for 12 points each, with Rory Lingle adding six.
CLASS C
• Nashua 56, Dodson 39: Grady Nielsen dropped 21 points, Damon Adkins hit for 14 and Kevin Viste 10 as the Porcupines built a 10-point halftime lead and held off the Coyotes down the stretch. Mickey Janes scored 15 points for the Coyotes, with Junior Stiffarm netting 10 and Mason LoneBear eight.
• Cascade 54, Power 30: The Badgers broke away with a 21-3 third quarter and upped their record to 6-2. Carter Casavant hit for 17 points and Caiden Sektorski netted 15. Brent Ethridge, James Lewis and Gavin Gilham all contributed six points apiece. Trey Stengrimson dropped 17 points for Power.
• Froid-Lake 48, Plentywood 44: The Redhawks trailed 33-19 at halftime, then outscored the Wildcats 29-11 in the second half to grab the win. Mason Dethman tallied 15 points, Patton Bighorn and Max Engel hit for 10 each and Caden Kelm added six. No scoring stats were reported for Plentywood (4-2).
• Belt 59, Great Falls Central 47: The Huskies moved to 6-1 on the season, getting 15 points from Bridger Vogl, nine points from Zach Feldman and eight apiece from Reese Paulson, Garett Metrione and JD Shepard. No stats were reported for Great Falls Central.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 5 Billings West 75, Great Falls 37: The Golden Bears raced out to a 15-point first quarter lead and saw four players score in double figures to secure their third straight win of 22 points or more. Layla Baumann led the way with 14 points, Kourtney Grossman and Sydney Piece scored 13 apiece, and Megan Boegele finished with 12 to help West move to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA. Great Falls' Ashlyn Jones led all scorers with 16 points.
Class A
• No. 2 Dillon 54, Frenchtown 51: Kylie Konan scored 13 points and Halle Fitzgerald netted 12 as the Beavers held off the Broncs. Sydney Peterson scored nine points and Kenleigh Graham added eight. Sadie Smith knocked down 18 points and Madison Kaufman 16 for Frenchtown.
Class B
• Jefferson 59, Choteau 17: MacKenzie Layng netted 20 points as the Panthers ran out to a 25-4 first-quarter lead and cruised to the win, their sixth. Austie May scored eight points, and Cameron Toney and Arena Faler chipped in with four each. Kylie Kovich tallied eight points for the Bulldogs.
• Three Forks 46, East Helena 44: Madelyn Tesoro dropped 12 points, Brielle Davis hit for nine and Fallon Page tallied seven as the Wolves (3-5) won a nail-biter, outscoring the Vigilantes by a single point in each half. Dymon Root led all scorers with 16 for East Helena, with Natell Goodman contributing eight and Brooke Harris seven.
• Thompson Falls 51, St. Ignatius 48: The Blue Hawks led 22-18 at halftime and made it hold up in a tight contest to remain undefeated (6-0). Kooper Page led Mission with 15 points. Kason Page tallied 11 points and Cora Matt eight.
• Missoula Loyola 71, Plains 26: The Breakers led early and cruised to their fourth win of the season. Gio Horner drained 22 points, Drew Lamb hit for 12 and Sammy McHugh 10. Carlie Wagoner scored 14 points and Lexie Deming eight for the Trotters.
• No. 3 Huntley Project 76, Colstrip 51: The Red Devils went on a 23-12 second-quarter run to put the game out of reach for the Fillies (2-5). Teagan LaRoche poured in 24 points, Paige Lofing netted 18 and Maddison Akins hit for 12 for the Devils' high-powered offense. Malea Egan couldn't be stopped and led all scorers with 31 points for Colstrip.
• Anaconda 45, Florence-Carlton 42: Meela Mitchell dropped 17 points and Maniyah Lunceford and Kendyl Meinhold netted 13 points apiece as the Copperheads got past the Falcons in a back-and-forth game. Josie Lewis scored 10 points and Olivia Coulter seven for the Falcons.
• No. 5 Baker 71, Ekalaka 30: Madison O'Connor buried 41 points as the Spartans overwhelmed the Bulldogs en route to their sixth win. Harlee Graham chipped in with five points, and Kyal Hadley and Jocelyn Graham contributed four apiece. Nasya O'Connor scored eight points to lead Ekalaka, with Tyra O'Connor and Codi Melton netting six apiece.
Class C
• Dodson 34, Nashua 25: The Coyotes outscored the Porcupines 23-14 in the second half to break a tie game and claim their first win of the season. Kataya KillEagle drained 21 points to lead all scorers, With Jaymiee TurnsPlenty adding six. Tia Dees tallied 14 points for the Porcupines, with Guinevere Abern adding four.
• Belt 78, Great Falls Central 34: Kylee Berman scored 15 points, Addison Urick tallied 14, with Hattie Bumgarner and McKenzie Pogany hitting for 13 and 12 points respectively for the Huskies (4-4). Kallie MacDonald led the Mustangs with 15 and Mari Anderson chipped in 14.
• Plentywood 57, Froid-Lake 26: The Wildcats won their seventh straight, outscoring the Redhawks 32-11 in the second half. Dasani Nesbit led Froid-Lake with 10 points and Baylee Davidson added five. No scoring results were reported for Plentywood.
20-Point Club
41: Madison O'Connor, Baker
33: Ryder Lee, Miles City
31: Malea Egan, Colstrip
25: Cooper O'Connor, Baker
25: Josiah Cuaresma, Missoula Big Sky
24: Seth Hill, St. Labre
24: Teagan LaRoche, Huntley Project
22: Gio Horner, Missoula Loyola
21: Kataya KillEagle, Dodson
21: Grady Nielsen, Nashua
20: MacKenzie Layng, Jefferson
20: AJ Moser, Billings West
