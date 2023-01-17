Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• No. 1 Billings West 70, No. 3 Billings Skyview 55: The top-ranked Golden Bears led by as many as 24 in the first half to roll to an easy victory in their first crosstown game of the season. Cooper Tyson scored 23 points, Billy Carlson added 13 and Teagan Balfanz scored 10 off the bench to help the Bears score a season-high in points and win their fourth straight. Lane Love had 17 points and Anthony Schacht 11 for Skyview, which found itself behind 25-7 at the end of the first quarter and 44-19 late in the first half.
• Billings Senior 77, Belgrade 50: Jaiden Turner dropped 22 points, Teylor Ronish scored 16 and Mackey Burckley added nine for the Broncs, who hit their season high in points. The Broncs built a 32-19 halftime lead and then exploded for 29 points in the third quarter to salt the game away. Daniel Marinko hit for 12 points to lead East Helena. Tre'Vion Randle tallied 11 points and Kade Schlauch contributed nine.
Class A
• Lockwood 56, Glendive 46: Jey Hofer dropped 17 points and Caleb Cole hit for 10 as the Lions defeated the Red Devils (3-7). Nate Davis added eight points, with Tyce Casterline and Weston Means contributing six apiece.
• Browning 65, Shelby 30: The Indians improved to 4-1 in conference play and 6-4 overall, outscoring the Coyotes 18-5 in the second quarter to take command of the game. Maurice Redhorn led 12 players in the scoring column with 15 points. Brayds Vielle hit for 12 points and Tommy Running Rabbit netted 11. Kyle McDermott tallied 16 points for Shelby, with Randon Richman adding eight.
• East Helena 64, Stevensville 56: Colter Charlesworth and Curtis Corzine dropped 13 points apiece, Kaeden Sager and Kobe Merganthaler netted 10 points each, and the Vigilantes improved to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play. Kellen Beller went off for 26 points for the Yellowjackets. Ted Tackes netted 15 points and Gracan Trevine 13.
• Hardin 73, Class B No. 8 Lodge Grass 63: The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season by knocking off the state-ranked Indians at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Antonio Espinoza led Hardin with 17 points and knocked down three 3-pointers, while the Bulldogs also got 15 points from Chance Three Irons. Lodge Grass was led by 17 points from Lance Little Nest.
Class B
• Big Timber 47, No. 4 Columbus 36: The Herders (4-6) handed the Cougars their first loss of the season, taking a 26-19 halftime lead and holding off Columbus down the stretch. Kyker Mehus collected 22 points, Rory Lannen scored 11 and Trevor Mosness 10. Hayden Stefferson drained 20 points to lead the Cougars.
• No. 3 Fairfield 61, Choteau 29: The Eagles (8-1) ran out to a 20-5 first quarter lead and led 39-16 at halftime. Tyson Schenk led 11 players in the scoring column with 10 points. Owen Cartwright and Deron Lear netted eight points apiece. Cooper Christensen and Kayle Brown added seven points apiece. No stats were reported for Choteau.
• Bigfork 50, Eureka 32: Cole Knopik drained 14 points, Wyatt Johnson hit for 11 and Bryce Gilliard added nine as the Vikings held off the Lions. Bigfork is now unbeaten in conference play (6-0) and 9-2 overall. No stats were reported for Eureka (4-7).
(Monday)
• Lame Deer 71, Poplar 68: Kendall Russell went for 25 points and Moses Sanders backed him with 18 as the Stars took care of the Indians in a non-conference game. Amelio Black Horse chipped in with 16 for Lame Deer.
Class C
• Alexander, N.D., 63, Wibaux 52: Kreed Eskew and Wyatt Ree drained 17 points each as the Longhorns fell to 3-7. Trey Knight scored eight points and Will Ree added six. No stats were reported for Alexander.
• No. 1 Lustre Christian 79, Dodson 33: The Lions seized a 23-8 first-quarter lead and cruised to their eleventh straight win (5-0 in conference play). Elijah Lenihan led 10 players in the scoring column with 12 points. Cayden Klatt and Jasiah Hambira hit for 10 points each. Alex Chen and Braden Ewing added nine points apiece. Mickey Jaynes tallied 13 points for Dodson (1-6).
• Two Eagle River 72, Alberton 26: Ryiley After Buffalo led four players in double figures with 18 points as the Eagles improved to 7-3, racing to a 33-5 first quarter lead. Thomas Spotted Eagle and Cai Burke scored 11 points each, with Devon Arlee collecting 10 points. Jonah Renaud carried the Panthers (0-11) with 16 points. Shea Fredette added five.
• No. 5 Belt 73, Centerville 42: Bridger Vogl scored 24 points, Garett Metrione and Ethan Triplett tallied 15 and 14 points respectively, and Reese Paulson netted seven as the Huskies rolled to 7-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall. Luke Kelley scored 13 points and Keegan Klasner eight for the Miners (8-3 overall, 4-3 in conference play).
• Broadus 82, St. Labre 64: Dillon Gee knocked down 31 points, Marcus Mader hit for 27, and the Hawks moved to 4-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall. Solan Medicine Bull poured in 32 points for St. Labre to lead all scorers. Seth Hill netted 17 and Frydel Flying chipped in with seven.
• No. 8 Drummond 69, Valley Christian 51: The Titans improved to 11-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play, outscoring the Eagles 17-7 in the second quarter to take command of the game. Colt Parsons and Trey Phillips scored 17 points each, Brody Rasor tallied 14 and Ben Bradshaw 11. Caleb Gildewell hit for 16 points to lead the Eagles. Matt McKethan scored 14.
MCAA
(Monday)
• Yellowstone County Homeschool 61, Mount Ellis Academy 53: Jesiah Stutts poured in 27 points as he surpassed 1,000 career points, Cade Novotny added 14 and the Knights took a six-point lead into the second quarter and held on from there.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Billings Senior 54, Belgrade 51: Lauren Cummings continued her scoring surge, which has coincided with a four-game winning streak for the Broncs. Cummings finished with 21 points and the Broncs overcame a 10-point first-quarter deficit to pick up the win, outscoring the Panthers 24-16 in the fourth quarter. Piper Jette and Octavia Meyer added 12 points each for Senior. Leila Mamangun paced the Panthers with 19 points, while Olivia Wegner added 16 and Abbie Morin 10. Cummings is averaging 25.5 points per game during Senior's winning streak.
• No. 5 Missoula Hellgate 51, Great Falls 44: Gianna Passuccio and Alex Covill hit for 16 points each as the Knights moved to 4-0 in conference play and 6-2 overall. Hellgate built a five-point halftime lead, then went on a 15-9 run in the third quarter to take control of the game. Chloe Larsen added six points. No stats were reported for Great Falls.
Class A
• No. 3 Browning 64, Shelby 30: Mecca Bullchild poured in 20 points, Sugar Spoonhunter scored 14 and Shaylee Heavy Runner nine as the Indians ran past the Coyotes, outscoring them 38-13 in the second half. Cameron Blevins collected 16 points for Shelby (4-6).
• No. 5 Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 55: Diamond Amyotte scored 21 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a rivalry victory at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Aiyanna Big Man added 19 points. Kevee Rogers led Lodge Grass with 17 points.
• Hamilton 73, Corvallis 38: Layne Kearns tallied 19 points, Emilee Searle and Taryn Searle netted 10 points apiece, and Lovana Wetzel added nine for the Broncs (6-4). Ava Loren drained 13 for the Blue Devils (1-10), with Farah Wyche and Tyler Sorenson contributing six points each.
• Stevensville 51, East Helena 39: Claire Hutchison led nine players in the scoring column with 15 points. Cambree Praast netted eight points and Shilo Lampi chipped in with six. Dymon Root carried the Vigilante offense with 23 points. Brooke Harris added nine.
Class B
• No. 1 Bigfork 74, Eureka 18: The top-ranked and unbeaten Valkyries rolled to their eleventh straight win, dismantling the Lions (3-8). Braedon Gunlock led four players in double figures with 14 points. Paeton Gunlock and Ava Davey netted 13 points each, and Madison Chappuis hit for 12. Scout Nadeau added eight points. No stats were reported for Eureka.
• No. 5 Big Timber 57, No. 6 Columbus 49: The Herders trailed by five at halftime, then put together a 19-7 third-quarter run to pull away to earn their ninth overall win and fourth in conference play. The Herders' scoring duo of Bailey Finn and Kameryn Ketcham poured in 27 and 21 points respectively. Natalie Gairrett's 18 points led the Cougars, who dropped to 5-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall. Katelyn Hamilton scored 12 points.
Class C
• Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 39: Alexa Reddig scored 19 points, Grace Brown hit for 11 and Aubri Holzrichter added eight for the Lions, who upped their record to 4-5. Lindsey Fetter dropped 17 points and Kataya KillEagle 14 for Dodson, with Jazlyn KillEagle chipping in five points.
• Ennis 54, No. 4 Manhattan Christian 49: The Mustangs built a 30-14 halftime lead, then held on as the Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter. Marisa Snider scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Megan Knack tallied 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Marlyssa Ledgerwood had 11 points and seven boards. Bella Triemstra led the Eagles with 16 points. Grace Aamot scored 13 points and collected five rebounds.
• Noxon 52, Hot Springs 33: The Red Devils went up 13-2 in the first quarter and led 24-9 at the half en route to their fifth win of the season. Emily Brown shot lights out with 26 points. Aubrey Erwin scored 13 and Maygan Swanson added six points. Lily DeTienne scored 10 points for the Savage Heat, with Lauryn Aldridge hitting for nine.
• Highwood 49, Power-Dutton-Brady 28: The Mountaineers evened their record at 5-5 (4-3 in conference play), going on a 17-7 second-quarter run to take control of the game. Lauren Crowder dropped 22 points, Olivia Laws scored eight and Ellie Aron added seven. Haley May led the Diamondbacks with eight points.
• No. 9 Drummond 60, Valley Christian 30: The Titans improved to 8-0 in conference play and 11-1 overall, grabbing a 23-3 first-quarter lead and facing little resistance the rest of the way. Kimber Parsons and Lizzy Perry hit for 20 and 18 points respectively. Lexi Nelson tallied 14. No stats were reported for Valley Christian.
MCAA
(Monday)
• Yellowstone County Homeschool 41, Mount Ellis Academy 37: Angel Wipf led the way with 21 points and Anika Vingles added 15 for Yellowstone County, which led by 13 entering the fourth quarter and held on. KayLynn Wilks added eight for Yellowstone County.
20-Point Club
32: Solan Medicine Bull, St. Labre
31: Dillon Gee, Broadus
27: Marcus Mader, Broadus
27: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
27: Jesiah Stutts, Yellowstone County Homeschool
26: Emily Brown, Noxon
26: Kellen Beller, Stevensville
25: Kendall Russell, Lame Deer
24: Bridger Vogl, Belt
23: Dymon Root, East Helena
23: Cooper Tyson, Billings West
22: Kyker Mehus, Big Timber
22: Lauren Crowder, Highwood
22: Jaiden Turner, Billings Senior
21: Angel Wipf, Yellowstone County Homeschool
21: Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior
21: Diamond Amyotte, Hardin
21: Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber
20: Mecca Bullchild, Browning
20: Hayden Stafferson, Columbus
20: Kimber Parsons, Drummond
