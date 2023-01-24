Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• Billings Senior 63, Billings Skyview 60: Mclain Burckley's 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer was good, and the Broncs celebrated a three-point road win against their intra-city rival. The Broncs led by 10 early in the fourth quarter, then lost a five-point lead in the final minute before Burckley put up the game-winner. Jaiden Turner led the Broncs with 19 points and Zak Woog added 11, all in the fourth quarter. Skyview's Lane Love led all scorers with 21 points. Rhyse Owens chipped in with 15 for the Falcons.
• Missoula Big Sky 50, Kalispell Glacier 49: The Eagles evened their conference mark at 3-3, winning a thriller. Aidan Beard and Josiah Cuaresma scored 14 points apiece. Isaiah Reed hit for 10 points, and Owen McGuinn contributed nine. Adam Nikunen scored 11 points for the Wolfpack. Cohen Kastelitz added nine, and Xavier Stout and Noah Dowler six apiece.
• No. 5 Helena Capital 42, Missoula Sentinel 30: The Bruins outscored the Spartans 22-14 in the second half and evened their conference record at 3-3 (6-3 overall). Hayden Opitz led a balanced offense with 11 points. Joey Michelotti scored 10, and Hudsen Grovom and Nick Michelotti added six points apiece. Eli Iverson and Riley Allen led Sentinel (1-5, 2-8) with seven points each.
Class A
• No. 4 Hamilton 72, Stevensville 30: The Broncs seized a 15-2 first-quarter lead and went up 38-14 at halftime. Cole Dickemore led 11 players in the scoring column with 15 points. Max Cianflone drained 11 points and Asher Magness 10 for the Broncs, (5-2, 10-2). The winless Yellowjackets were led by Ted Tackes' 12 points. Kellen Beller contributed seven.
• Havre 71, No. 10 Malta 69: The Class B Mustangs fell just short to the Class A Blue Ponies. Stockton Oxarart drained 19 points for Malta and Bohdi Brenden collected 13. Jared Eggebrecht and Treyton Wilke added 11 points apiece, and Kaden Bishop tallied eight. No stats were reported for Havre.
• Dillon 66, Livingston 26: The Beavers pulled away with a 22-8 second-half run en route to their fourth conference win and ninth overall. Carter Curnow hit for 16 points and Kyler Engellant dropped 12. Treyton Graham collected 11 points. William Saile led the Rangers with eight points.
Class B
• No. 3 Fairfield 81, East Helena 57: Deron Lear led six players in double figures as the Class B Eagles ran past the Class A Vigilantes. Lear netted 16 points, with Owen Cartwright draining 15 and Cooper Christensen 14. Tyson Schenk tallied 12 points, Brian Ward scored 11 and Cole Neal added 10. Colter Charlesworth had a monster game for the Vigilantes, pouring in 30 points. Kobe Mergenthaler netted 10.
• No. 1 Bigfork 61, Columbia Falls 48: The Vikings rolled past the Class A Wildcats to go 11-2 overall and 8-0 in conference play. Isak Epperly drained 22 points. Bryce Gilliard and Wyatt Johnson tallied nine points apiece and Eli Thorness contributed eight. No stats were reported for Columbia Falls.
• No. 5 Lodge Grass 80, Colstrip 59: The Indians rode 22 points from Lance LittleNest to their sixth straight conference victory. James Brown dropped 14 points, with Adriano Hugs and Toby Stewart netting nine points each. Zayne Hert knocked down 17 points for the Colts (1-6, 2-10). Braydon Hadaller hit for 14 points and Slade Toscano 10.
• Baker 58, Sidney 53: After trailing 26-21 at halftime, the Class A Eagles ripped off a 21-8 third-quarter run to lead 42-34 entering the final quarter. But the Class B Spartans put together a rally of their own, outscoring Sidney 24-11 down the stretch. Cooper O'Connor led four players in double figures with 14 points. Nathan Schallenberger dropped 12 points, and Gentre Coulter and Riley Williams netted 11 and 10 points respectively. Chase Waters drained 21 points for the Eagles.
• St. Ignatius 68, Polson 62: Following a 23-23 halftime score, the Class B Bulldogs outscored the Class A Pirates 35-29 in the second half, improving to 7-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Zoran LaFrombois could not be stopped, pouring in 47 points. Kellen McClure added 10 and Landon Walks Over Ice five. Jarrett Wilson buried 22 points to lead the Pirates. Trent WIlson tallied 13 and Espn Fisher 10.
• Huntley Project 48, Roundup 38: Parker Cook hit for 13 points, Jeffrey Thomas netted 12 and David Wohlfeil added 10 for the Red Devils. Jace Lemmel scored a game-high 17 for the Panthers. Dustin Gairrett and Kylen Wolff added seven points apiece.
• St. Labre 75, Northern Cheyenne 48: The Braves moved to 6-7 overall with a victory over the Class C Eagles (1-6, 1-8). Tytan Hanson poured in 21 points and Seth Hill netted 18. Solan Medicine Bull added eight points. King Mexican Cheyenne dropped 14 points for the Eagles. Nate Longsioux scored 10.
(Monday)
• St. Labre 68, Colstrip 64: Tytan Hanson drained 22 points to pace four players in double figures as the Braves bolted to a 15-point lead after one quarter and held off the Colts' fourth-quarter rally. Sodizin MedicineBull added 13, Blake Realbird 12 and Seth Hill 10 for St. Labre, which led 58-47 entering the final eight minutes. Zayne Hert poured in 30 points, Braydon Hadaller 13 and Niyol MedicineBull 12 for Colstrip.
• Joliet 54, Shepherd 36: Bryce Williams paved the way with 14 points, and Brody Gebhardt and Seth Bailey provided 11 apiece as the J-Hawks outlasted the Mustangs. Joliet led by seven at halftime before pulling away. Kolby Kring scored 17 for Shepherd.
Class C
• Sheridan 63, Twin Bridges 32: Cade Cathey led nine players in the scoring column with 23 points, and the Panthers improved to 7-4 in conference play and 8-5 overall. Trey Schrank netted 17 points and Jacob Mann scored 10.
• Fairview 55, Richey-Lambert 29: Jeff Tjelde drained 17 points and Hunter Sharbono hit for 13 as the Warriors remained perfect (6-0) in conference play. Wyatt McPherson netted eight points and Landen Thompson contributed six. Lane Herman scored 10 points for the Fusion. Josh Sponheim chipped in with nine.
• No. 1 Lustre Christian 58, Scobey 33: The Lions broke a 19-19 halftime tie with a 26-3 run in the third quarter, and went on to collect their seventh straight conference win (14-0 overall). Jasiah Hambira knocked down 23 points. Cayden Klatt tallied eight points and Braden Ewing added six. Cooper Axtman drained 12 points for the Spartans (3-3, 4-5).
(Monday)
• Winnett-Grass Range 54, Great Falls Central 48: Brady Bantz was high scorer with 24 points and Cooper Doman backed him with 17 for the Rams, who rallied from three points down entering the fourth quarter to edge the Mustangs. Great Falls Central led 37-34 entering the final eight minutes. Austin Armstrong scored 16, Brandon Bliss 13 and Max Lerry 11 for Central.
• Fort Benton 61, Conrad 31: Cody Evans led a balanced attack with 14 points and Brock Grossman chipped in with 12 as the Longhorns overpowered the Cowboys. Sam Smith added eight for Fort Benton, which led by 17 at halftime and built the lead to 27 after three quarters. Samuel Blanchard scored 11 points for Conrad.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 5 Helena Capital 44, No. 4 Missoula Sentinel 42: Gracie Mockel scored 14 points and the Bruins held off the Spartans in a thriller for their fourth conference win. Taylor Sayers added seven points, and Kathryn Emmert and Brooklyn Brisko chipped in six points apiece. Emily McElmurry scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Spartans (4-2, 7-3).
• Bozeman 49, Belgrade 46: After a back-and-forth first half, the Hawks entered the final quarter leading 32-30. Tailyn Black, who led Bozeman with a game-high 16 points, netted seven in the final period. Megan Schell scored four of her eight points in the fourth quarter, and Tyra Opperman scored all of her six points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks held off the Panthers. Khloey Robinson led Belgrade with 14 points. Hayli Milliron netted 11.
Class A
• Polson 55, No. 8 St. Ignatius 54: The Class A Pirates (5-1 conference, 8-4 overall) outscored the Class B Bulldogs 15-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory in a competitive game. Mila Hawk scored 25 points to lead all scorers and the Pirates as Julia Barnard added 15. Kooper Page drained 22 points for St. Ignatius, including four 3-pointers. Kason Page hit for 12 and Cora Matt scored 10.
• Havre 59, No. 2 Malta 50: The Class A Blue Ponies improved to 9-4 overall with a victory over the Class B M-ettes, riding 24 points from Amaya Jarvis. Ariana Gary tallied 12 points and Tierra Parker contributed seven. Madison Williamson dropped 20 points for the M-ettes (11-2, 7-0), with Allison Kunze netting 18 points.
• No. 1 Dillon 61, Livingston 35: The Beavers reached 13-0 with their win over the Rangers (0-4, 1-9), outscoring them 38-19 in the second half. Sydney Petersen dropped 18 points, Halle Fitzgerald scored 15 and Kenleigh Graham contributed 12. Veronica Turck led the Rangers with 13 points. Maria Turck added six.
• Whitefish 56, Stillwater Christian 41: Brooke Roberts netted 21 points, Bailey Smith dropped 14 and Jude Perry nine for the Bulldogs (1-4, 4-6). Perry grabbed nine rebounds, as did teammate Rya Hirsch. Zoe Linn led all scorers with 28 points for Stillwater. Katherine Paolini netted 10.
Class B
• No. 5 Huntley Project 85, Roundup 9: Paige Lofing led 10 players in the scoring column with 26 points as the Red Devils improved to 6-1 in conference play and 11-1 overall. Ivy Grimsrud dropped 18 points, Lily Zimmer scored 13 and Shyanna Harman contributed eight.
• No. 1 Bigfork 58, Columbia Falls 26: The Valkyries reamined unbeaten on the year, notching their 13th win over Class A Columbia Falls. Braedon Gunlock led nine players in the scoring column with 14 points. Ava Davey and Paeton Gunlock tallied 11 points apiece, with Scout Nadeau adding seven. No stats were reported for Columbia Falls.
• No. 3 Baker 85, Sidney 39: The Spartans won their sixth straight in conference play, going up 21-11 in the first quarter and leading 49-21 at halftime. Madison O'Connor went off for 33 points. Hope Gonsioroski knocked down 11 points and Eve Uecker netted 10. Sophie Peters scored 12 points for the Eagles (1-4, 3-8). Savonra Anderson and Kendyl Wacha added seven points apiece.
• Lodge Grass 97, Colstrip 62: Gabby Falls Down poured in 18 points, and 11 players reached the scoring column for the Indians, who earned their fifth conference win and seventh overall. Kloe Cummins drained 17 points and Ramyra White hit for 16. Kevee Rogers and Tailee Bird tallied 10 points apiece. Malea Egan led all scoreers with 23 points for the Fillies. Mykal Anderson scored 15 points.
• Lodge Grass 97, Colstrip 62: The Eagles picked up their fifth overall win, cruising past the Class A Vigilantes (2-6, 5-8). Toryn Martinez hit for 11 points and Tarynn Stott collected 10. Natalie Harrell added nine points and Sienna Kline contributed eight. Montana Pierson led the Vigilantes with eight points. Dymon Root added six.
• Shepherd 50, Joliet 47: Ashley Carroll led all scorers with 18 points for the Fillies, who jumped to an eight-point lead after one quarter and held off the J-Hawks from there. Molly Gilbert added 10 for Shepherd. Kinley Erickson scored 13, Jacey Spitzer 11, and Maliyah Bradley and Savana Warburton nine each for Joliet.
(Monday)
• Colstrip 82, St. Labre 23: Malea Egan had the hot hand with 33 points and four Fillies scored in double figures in their romp over the Braves. Tillie Hadaller scored 12, Kyla Kerzmann 11 and Mykal Anderson 10 for Colstrip, which led 25-2 after one quarter. Ashtynn Egan added nine for the Fillies.
• Missoula Loyola 59, Florence-Carlton 39: Ora Lindauder and Charlotte Cummings shared scoring honors with 12 points each for the Breakers, who trailed by one point after the first quarter but closed the half on a 20-7 scoring spgree to pull away from the Falcons. Gio Horner added 11 points and Sammy McHugh provided eight for Loyola.
Class C
• Fairview 48, Richey-Lambert 36: The Warriors took command in the second half, outscoring the Fusion 23-13 and evening their conference record at 3-3. Kallee Hopes scored 14 points, Brooklyn Anderson drained 12 and Macy Tjelde 10. Brie Mullin knocked down 17 points for the Fusion. ShaeLyn Williams added eight points.
• Scobey 41, Lustre Christian 22: The Spartans built a 25-12 first half lead and improved to 5-1 in conference play and 8-1 overall. Kennadi Cromwell and Carrie Taylor led a balanced offense with seven points each. Camrie Holum, Mya Green and Kaytie Aanstad scored six points apiece. Alexa Reddig netted 13 for the Lions. Aubri Holzrichter added seven.
• Clark Fork, ID, 50, Noxon 41: Emily Brown had a monster game with 30 points for the Red Devils (4-3, 6-6), who fell behind 23-5 in the opening quarter and couldn't overcome the deficit. Aubrey Erwin chipped in with four points and Seanna Richter added three.
• Beach, N.D., 44, Wibaux 30: Ashlynn Varner scored eight points, Elorah Amsler and Annika Lunde contributed seven apiece, and Grace Begger and Rylee Pederson added four points each for the Longhorns (2-2, 6-5). Tyra Feldmann drained 20 points for Beach.
(Monday)
• Fort Benton 56, Conrad 35: Emmerson Giese scored a game-high 17 points and the Longhorns broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to ground the Cowboys. Angeline Riener scored 10 and Casha Corder nine for Fort Benton, which led by seven entering the final eight minutes but closed on a 17-3 scoring binge. Loni Orcutt scored 11 for Conrad.
20-Point Club
47: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
33: Malea Egan, Colstrip
33: Madison O'Connor, Baker
30: Zayne Hert, Colstrip
30: Emily Brown, Noxon
30: Colter Charlesworth, East Helena
28: Zoe Linn, Stillwater Christian
26: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
25: Mila Hawk, Polson
24: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
24: Amaya Jarvis, Havre
23: Cade Cathey, Sheridan
23: Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian
23: Malea Egan, Colstrip
22: Tytan Hanson, St. Labre (Weds.)
22: Kooper Page, St. Ignatius
22: Jarrett Wilson, Polson
22: Lance LittleNest, Lodge Grass
22: Isak Epperly, Bigfork
22: Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel
21: Brooke Roberts, Whitefish
21: Chase Waters, Sidney
21: Tytan Hanson, St. Labre
21: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
20: Madison Williamson, Malta
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.