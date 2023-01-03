Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 63, Great Falls 53: Sophomore guard Chance McNulty scored 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter as the Knights erupted to take a 23-4 lead. Fellow sophomore Easton Sant finished with 15 points as the Knights led by 20 points in the third quarter. Ashton Platt buried 19 points to lead the Bison (2-2).
Class A
• Dillon 79, Livingston 40: Caden Hansen led four players in double figures with 14 points, and the Beavers (4-2) rolled past the Rangers (1-4). Tyler Lagunas and Kyler Engellant netted 13 points each, and Carter Curnow scored 10 for Dillon. William Saile tallied 19 points to lead the Rangers.
• Glendive 88, Sidney 47: The Red Devils (3-3) had 11 players in the scoring column as they routed the Eagles (1-4). Michael Murphy dropped 29 points to lead the offense, with Levi Eaton scoring 15 and Chase Crockett 11.
• Corvallis 53, Anaconda 51: The Blue Devils dealt the Copperheads their first loss of the season in a thriller. Aaron Powell led eight players in the scoring column with 14 points; Derek Criddle and Cameron Whiteley netted 11 points apiece, and Leif Jessop added eight. River Hurley led all scorers with 20 points for Anaconda. Gabe Galle tallied 19 points and Wade Dahood tallied eight.
• No. 1 Lewistown 84, Laurel 43: Royce Robinson had a monster game with 34 points, Fischer Brown drained 20 and Gage Norslien 12 for the top-ranked Golden Eagles. The Locomotives had nine players reach the scoring column, led by Eli Weisenberger's 11 points.
• Ronan 62, Whitefish 56 (OT): The Chiefs prevailed in a barn-burner, taking the overtime period 12-6 and evening their record at 2-2. Marlo Tonasket buried 26 points, including four 3-pointers for the Chiefs, with Josiah Misa draining 11 points and Kolby Finley adding 10. Mason Kelch and Jack Sears led Whitefish with 17 and 14 points respectively.
Class B
• No. 2 Huntley Project 61, Lodge Grass 36: Connor Cook knocked down 19 points, Parker Cook scored 15 and David Wohlfeil netted 11 as the Red Devils rolled to 5-1, outscoring the Indians 35-18 in the second half. Jake Cook added six points.
• No. 10 Rocky Boy 44, Cut Bank 35: The Stars used a big night from Teague Stump, who collected 22 points; Kellen Colliflower scored 10 and Domitri Standing Rock netted seven. No scoring results were reported for Cut Bank.
• St. Ignatius 69, Plains 41: Zoran LaFrombois poured in 27 points to lead nine players into the scoring column as the Bulldogs moved to 2-3 on the season. Kellen McClure tallied 10 points and Landon Walks Over Ice scored nine points.
• No. 4 Fairfield 67, Shelby 54: Kyle McDermott's 29 points weren't enough for the Coyotes (4-1), who lost their first game of the year to the 4-1 Eagles. Owen Cartwright drained 22 points, with Cole Neal collecting 15 and Bryden Batson 10. Randon Richman netted 14 points for Shelby, including a pair of 3-pointers.
• Malta 62, Glasgow 49: Trayton Wilke scored 19 points and three other Mustangs hit double digits to offset the 29 points from Glasgow's Wyatt Babb. Jared Eggebrecht made three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points, and Stockton Oxarart and Bodhi Brenden both added 12 points for the Mustangs, who pulled away from a 27-21 halftime lead.
Class C
• Hot Springs 59, Alberton 29: The Savage Heat turned it on in the opening quarter, taking a 24-9 lead and having little trouble the rest of the way in notching their second win of the year. Jonah Renaud scored 10 points for Alberton, with Shea Fredette netting eight points. No scoring results were reported for Hot Springs.
• Victor 55, Valley Christian 44: Trailing 26-21 at the half, the Pirates (3-4) clamped down on the Eagles in the final quarter, outscoring them 18-8. Jordan McLane dropped 17 points and Brandon Bowen netted 13 to lead Victor; Cale Alber and Landon Nuttall added seven points apiece.
• Drummond 60, Deer Lodge 55: With the game tied at 23 entering the second half, the Trojans broke things open with a 18-7 third-quarter run, then held on as the Wardens rallied in the fourth quarter but came up short. Colt Parsons netted 17 points and Scott Parke 13 for Drummond. Ripley Ford knocked down 18 points to lead the Wardens.
• Billings Christian 94, Yellowstone County Homeschool 45: The Warriors moved to 2-0 with a dismantling of the Knights (2-3). Jesiah Stutts netted 11 points to lead YCH, with Tobias Stutts and Joseph Klienhans scoring 10 points apiece. No scoring results were reported for Billings Christian.
• Sunburst 64, Valier 47: Conlan Kerfoot hit for 24 points and Connor Sullivan drained 22 as the Refiners beat the Diamondbacks. Jonas Horn and Jacob Kuka netted 13 points each to lead the Panthers. John Buckley chipped in 10 points for Sunburst.
• Box Elder 56, Turner 46: Tuaric Rosette dropped 21 points and Skylar Walker tallied 13 as the Bears (4-1) handed the Tornadoes (4-2) their second loss of the season. Ryan Doyle led all scorers with 22 points for Turner, with Trent Billmayer netting 10.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 71, Belgrade 32 : Jada Davis led four players in double figures with 18 points, as the Raptors raced to a 38-18 halftime advantage and won their fourth straight. Aspen Evenson netted 12 points, Karsen Breeding 11 and Novelle McQuiston 10 for Bozeman.
Class A
• No. 3 Dillon 51, Livingston 6: Kenleigh Graham scored 11 points, with Sydney Petersen, Kylie Konen and Halle Fitzgerald hitting 10 points each for the undefeated Beavers. Ashley Strupp had four points for Livingston.
• Ronan 35, Whitefish 34: Eight players made the scoring column for the Maidens (2-2), with Olivia Heiner scoring eight points and Lauryn Buhr and Bella Devereaux-Trahan netting six points apiece. Jude Perry scored 14 points to lead all scorers, with Bailey Smith scoring 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-2).
• No. 5 Laurel 66, Lewistown 42: The Locomotives broke away in the second quarter, exploding for 28 points to remain undefeated. Emma Timm poured in 29 points to lead all scorers, with Alyse Aby scoring 17 and Sannah Windy Boy netting eight.
Class B
• No. 4 Malta 48, Glasgow 30: The M-ettes rolled to 5-1 behind Madison Williamson's 19 points. Denver Tuss and Allison Kunze scored eight points each, and Neva Jacobson contributed six points.
Class C
• Box Elder 57, Turner 52: The Bears seized a 25-16 halftime lead, then held on as the Tornadoes outscored them 21-15 in the final quarter. Ariel Gopher shot lights out for the Bears, hitting for 27 points, with Melyah Oats netting 14. Bridget Reed dropped 24 points for Turner; Dakota Krass added 11.
• No. 7 Chinook 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 30: Hallie Neibauer dropped 22 points and the Sugarbeeters rolled to their fifth straight win, outscoring the Hawks 22-8 in the third quarter. Bree Swanson knocked down 14 points and Hannah Schoen netted 11.
• No. 4 Circle 60, Fairview 34: Alexis Moline led three players in double figures with 17 points as the Wildcats moved to 6-1. Madeline Moline netted 13 points and Kambrie Kountz scored 11, with Grace Gackle chipping in six.
• Sunburst 63, Valier 35: Claire Bucklin shot lights out for the Refiners, finishing with 30 points; Tara Robins tallied nine points and Nikki Nay added eight. Aubrey Bowers led the Panthers with 13 points; Hylee Layne scored seven.
• West Yellowstone 46, Shields Valley 37: The Wolverines prevailed in a back-and-forth game, outscoring the Rebels 16-7 in the fourth quarter for the win. Grace Dawkins and Ari Spence scored 12 points each to lead the Wolverines, with Trista Finney adding nine. Mackenzie DeFord and Andie Estes tallied eight points each for the Rebels.
• Billings Christian 40, Yellowstone County Homeschool 35: The Knights held a 26-13 halftime lead, but the Warriors ran away with the second half, outscoring them 27-9. Angel Wipf drained 16 points and KayLynn Wilks added 10 for the Knights (2-3). No scoring results were reported for Billings Christian.
• Philipsburg 55, Darby 17: The Prospectors' Lucia Lee drained 14 points, with Ramsey Smith netting 12 and Rachel Ward and Gretchen Hill contributing 10 points each. Makena Hawkinson and Kyleigh Flux led Darby with four points apiece.
20-Point Club
34: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
30: Claire Bucklin, Sunburst
29: Kyle McDermott, Shelby
29: Michael Murphy, Glendive
29: Emma Timm, Laurel
29: Wyatt Babb, Glasgow
27: Ariel Gopher, Box Elder
27: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
26: Marlo Tonasket, Ronan
24: Bridget Reed, Turner
24: Conlan Kerfoot, Sunburst
22: Teague Stump, Rocky Boy
22: Owen Cartwright, Fairfield
22: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
22: Connor Sullivan, Sunburst
22: Ryan Doyle, Turner
21: Tuaric Rosette, Box Elder
20: River Hurley, Anaconda
20: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
