Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Missoula Big Sky 52, No. 4 Helena 46: The Eagles built a 28-15 first-half lead and survived a big fourth-quarter rally from the Bengals. Isaiah Reed hit for 18 points, Josiah Cuaresma netted 13 and Carson Towe 10 for the Eagles (5-3, 6-6). Jaxan Lieberg led all scorers with 21 points for the Bengals (6-2, 8-3). Colter Petre added 14 points.
Class A
• No. 1 Lewistown 70, Havre 50: The Golden Eagles rolled to 5-0 and 11-0, outscoring the Blue Ponies 35-14 in the second half. Fischer Brown led the offense with 23 points. Brody Jenness netted 12 points, with Royce Robinson scoring nine and Maxx Ray eight. No stats were reported for Havre (4-3, 9-5).
• No. 2 Butte Central 76, Butte 47: Undefeated in conference play at 8-0, the Maroons took out their Class AA rivals in a crosstown match. Dougie Peoples hit for 23 points, Jack Keeley netted 20 and Kyle Holter 10. Jace Stenson collected 20 points for the Bulldogs (4-3, 5-6) and Bo Demarais contributed 10. Cameron Gurnsey chipped in eight points.
Class B
• No. 7 Huntley Project 57, No. 5 Lodge Grass 53: In a meeting of ranked Class B powers, the Red Devils outscored the Indians 17-11 over the final quarter to collect their fifth conference win (11-3 overall). Jeffrey Thomas and Connor Cook drained 11 points apiece and Parker Cook scored 10. Anderson McNiven added seven. No stats were reported for Lodge Grass.
• Thompson Falls 61, Eureka 57 (OT): The Blue Hawks escaped with their fifth conference win and eighth overall, winning the overtime period 8-4. Jesse Claridge poured in 18 points and Bryson LeCoure scored 15. Breck Ferris chipped in with eight points. Trent Truman led the Lions with 16 points. Tristan Butts netted 15 points.
• Joliet 39, Broadview-Lavina 38: The Class B J-Hawks escaped the Class C Pirates and upped their overall record to 9-6 (4-4 in conference play). Kade Erickson knocked down 22 points for the Pirates. William Sanguins added 10 points. No stats were reported for Joliet.
• No. 9 Rocky Boy 91, Harlem 61: The Stars mauled the Wildcats, going up 45-28 in the first half. Teague Stump poured in 31 points, Domitri Standing Rock netted 16 and Joe Standing Rock 10. No stats were reported for Harlem.
• No. 1 Missoula Loyola 87, Troy 23: Reynolds Johnson led 11 players in the scoring column as the top-ranked Rams dismantled the Trojans to remain perfect in conference play at 6-0 (14-1 overall). Ethan Stack tallied 12 points and Jamo Kenrick hit for 11. No stats were reported for Troy.
• No. 4 Bigfork 75, Plains 19: The Class B Vikings cruised past the Horsemen for their 12th overall win (9-0 in conference play). Nick Walker led 10 players in the scoring column with 15 points. Eli Thorness, Landon Byerman and Bryce Gilliard collected 10 points apiece. Zayden Allen and Anaya Loberg scored five points each for Plains (2-6, 3-10).
• No. 3 Wolf Point 79, Sidney 58 : The Class B Wolves maintained their perfect record (7-0, 14-0), grabbing a 27-9 first-quarter lead and rolling past the Class A Eagles (0-5, 1-12). Kelby Bauer led the charge with 19 points and Juliun Benson was right behind with 18. Kraven Silk netted 13 points and Gaige Bushman 12. Aren Larson scored 15 points for Sidney. Braylon DiFonzo scored 14 and Chase Waters 11.
(Monday)
• No. 7 Huntley Project 63, No. 8 Red Lodge 60: Connor Cook led four players in double figures with 16 points as the Red Devils held off the Rams in a rescheduled battle of District 4B leaders. David Wohlfeil and Jake Cook added 11 points apiece, and Parker Cook provided 10 for Huntley Project. Red Lodge led by four at halftime but a decisive 24-18 third quarter turned the tide for HP.
Class C
• Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Sheridan 30: The Wildcats improved to 11-1 in conference play and 12-2 overall, cruising past the Panthers. Cade Cathey led Sheridan with 11 points. Jacob Mann, Trey Schrank, Caden Theis and Mike Galiger added four points each. No stats were reported for Harrison-Willow Creek.
• Sunburst 46, Dutton-Brady 44: Connor Sullivan netted 16 points, John Buckley drained 12 and Conlan Kerfoot 11 as the Refiners (6-3, 6-7) used a fourth-quarter rally to edge the Diamondbacks. Tyson Hemry drained 14 points to lead Dutton-Brady. Aiden Reeve scored 12 points and Preston Tyler contributed nine.
• No. 7 Roy-Winifred 72, Hobson-Moore 43: The Outlaws grabbed a 26-4 first-quarter lead and won their tenth conference game (13-2 overall). Wyatt Wickens led nine players in the scoring column with 19 points. Dylan Hable drained 16 points and Shad Boyce 15. Jake Swanz tallied nine points for the Titans, with Kaleb Morris adding eight.
• Custer-Hysham 63, Terry 53: The Rebels mounted a 25-15 third-quarter run to take control of the game, improving to 2-5 in conference play and 5-8 overall. Leonardo Mogni drained 20 points for Terry. Luke Holden scored 13 and Cy Eaton added 10 points. No stats were reported for Custer-Hysham.
• Fairview 65, Savage 44: Fairview's Warriors extended their conference unbeaten streak to nine games (13-1 overall) with a takedown of Savage (3-4, 5-5). Jeff Tjelde buried 25 points to lead all scorers. Hunter Sharbono knocked down 20 points and Tyler Loan had 10. Hunter Riding and Sayer Erickson drained 16 and 14 points respectively for Savage.
• Darby 63, Valley Christian 36: The Tigers upped their record to 9-1 in conference play and 11-4 overall, racing to a 35-14 halftime lead. Hooper Reed dropped 21 points. Will Martin and Stevan Gabric netted 12 and 10 points respectively. Zach Streit scored 10 points for the Eagles (2-8, 2-10) and Caleb Gildewell added eight.
• No. 2 West Yellowstone 55, White Sulphur Springs 24: The Wolverines rolled to 9-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall, getting 11 points from Josh Everest and 10 from Taylor Hales. Hayden Turner chipped in with eight points. Tyler Evans and Tyson Hanson netted eight points apiece for the Hornets.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Butte 62, Butte Central 32: Cadence Graham scored 18 points, Laura Rosenleaf knocked down 12 and Emmarie Richards nine as the Class AA Bulldogs dispatched their Class A crosstown rivals. Brooke Badovinac tallied 17 points to lead the Maroons. Mollie Drew added 10 points.
Class A
• Polson 51, Whitefish 34: The Pirates picked up their seventh conference victory (10-5 overall) behind 14 points from Julia Barnard and nine from Grace Simonich. Mila Hawk chipped in with eight points. Jude Perry scored a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs (1-6, 4-8). Bailey Smith added nine points.
Class B
• No. 5 Huntley Project 78, Lodge Grass 62: The Red Devils seized a 27-10 first-quarter lead and held off the Indians the rest of the way, improving to 8-1 in conference play and 14-1 overall. Paige Lofing and Lily Zimmer brought the offense, scoring 23 and 21 points respectively. Maddison Akins and Teagan LaRoche dropped 10 points each. No stats were reported for Lodge Grass (6-3, 8-6).
• Wolf Point 60, Sidney 54: The Class B Wolves held off the Class A Eagles for their ninth overall victory (4-3 in conference play). Sierra Hamilton poured in 21 points. KJ St. Marks netted 18 points and Keeley Blount hit for 11. Sophie Peters led the Eagles with 12 points. Kendyl Wacha added nine.
• Lame Deer 77, St. Labre 35: Asia Two Moons collected 24 points, Myleah Not Afraid tallied 16 and Sharon Howling Wolf 13 for the Morning Stars. Heaven Brady added nine points and Trishelle Sandcrane eight.
• Joliet 57, Broadview-Lavina 43: The Class B J-Hawks used a dominant first half to take command of the game and run their record to 2-7 in conference play and 4-11 overall. Kinley Erickson and Cori Coombe shared top scoring honors for the J-Hawks with 11 points apiece. Harlee Ward netted 10 points, and Savana Warburton and Jacey Spitzer hit for eight points apiece. Adi Tuszynski led all scorers with 15 points for the Class C Pirates (5-1, 8-6).
• Missoula Loyola 64, Troy 14: The Breakers routed the Trojans to notch their fifth conference win and tenth overall. Gio Horner went off for 26 points to lead nine players in the scoring column. Ora Lindauer scored eight points, with Drew Lamb and Isabelle Berry contributing six points apiece. No stats were reported for Troy.
• No. 2 (Class B) Baker 81, No. 8 (Class C) Ekalaka 51: The Spartans ran out to a 42-20 halftime lead and upped their season record to 12-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in conference play. Madison O'Connor buried 31 points, with Kyal Hadley netting 16 and Hope Gonsioroski 15. Nasya O'Connor drained 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-0, 12-2). Codi Melton scored 11 points.
• No. 1 Bigfork 69, Plains 8: Braedon Gunlock dropped 18 points, Keni Wade scored 12 and Callie Gembala 10 as the Valkyries rolled on, extending their unbeaten streak to a perfect 15-0 on the season. Madison Chappuis added nine points for Bigfork. No stats were reported for Plains.
• No. 6 Thompson Falls 75, Eureka 32: Ellie Baxter hit for 26 points and Chesney Lowe dropped 23 as the Blue Hawks (7-1, 11-1) rolled past the Lions. Natalie Roberts added 10 points and Gabi Hannum nine. No stats were reported for Eureka.
(Monday)
• No. 5 Huntley Project 60, Red Lodge 46: Paige Lofing led the way again with 24 points and Maddison Akins had her back with 11 as the Red Devils avenged their only defeat of the season by routing the Rams. Ivy Grimsrud added eight points for Huntley Project. Red Lodge downed HP 61-49 on Jan. 19.
Class C
• Custer-Hysham 51, Terry 48: The Terriers took a quick 10-point lead in the first period and were up 26-16 at halftime. But the Rebels came to life in the second half and led 34-33 going into the final quarter, and finished with their fourth conference win and eighth overall. Olivia Yochum hit for 17 points, Sam Leligdowicz tallied 13, and Bess Gasvoda and Tavee Duncan added 11 and 10 points respectively. Kiera Chaska drained 17 points for Terry (1-7, 4-11). Meredith Sackman added 10 points.
• West Yellowstone 48, White Sulphur Springs 45: The Hornets fell behind early, couldn't overcome the deficit, and the Wolverines upped their conference mark to 6-4 (7-5 overall). Ari Spence knocked down 23 points and Grace Dawkins scored 17. Kendra Manger had 15 points for the Hornets (6-5, 7-6), with Natalie Fisher adding 13 points.
• No. 2 Roy-Winifred 56, Hobson-Moore 14: The Outlaws blew up the Titans to remain a perfect 12-0 in conference play and 14-1 overall. Laynee Elness dropped 17 points, Isabelle Heggem netted 16 and Jayda Southworth 11. Riley Obert scored seven points for the Titans.
• Wibaux 61, Plevna 36: Annika Lunde poured in 23 points and Ashlynn Varner tallied 12 as the Longhorns ran away from the Cougars in the second half. Rylee Pederson and Grace Begger hit for 10 points apiece. No stats were reported for Plevna.
• Sunburst 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 44: The Refiners overtook the Diamondbacks in the final quarter, outscoring them 17-14 to capture their third conference win and fourth overall. Claire Bucklin scored 19 points and Nikki Nau dropped 17. Tara Robins chipped in with six points. Hailey May led the Diamondbacks with 14 points. Jersey Somerfeld scored 13.
• Savage 42, Fairview 33: Savage outscored Fairview 29-17 in the second half, and the Warriors evened their conference mark at 3-3 (6-4 overall). Teah Conradsen went off for 23 points to lead all scorers. Karley McPherson chipped in with seven points and Cambry Conradsen added six. Carly Buxbaum scored 11 points and Kallee Hopes 10 for Fairview.
• Darby 44, Valley Christian 36: The Tigers improved to 6-4 in conference play and 7-7 overall, using a 17-6 third-quarter run to take the lead and holding off the Eagles down the stretch. Sierra Reed hit for 12 points and Kylie Schlapman scored 10. Makena Hawkinson and Georgia Fisher added six points apiece. Carmandee Coghlan scored 16 points and Margaret Harvey 14 to lead the Eagles (2-8, 2-11).
• Simms 60, Fairfield JV 31: Laura Zietzke and Kodiann Lynn scored 14 points apiece, with Kenzie Allen and Macy Herman netting eight apiece. Cassidy Rasmussen chipped in with five points.
• Great Falls HomeSchool 63, Augusta 42: Presley Holmquist and Elizabeth Doyon scored 16 and 15 points respectively, and Emilia Doyon knocked down 14 points for GHS. Payton Levine went off for 27 points fo the Elk. Kadee Carlbom added six points and Sallie Orem five.
20-Point Club
31: Madison O'Connor, Baker
31: Teague Stump, Rocky Boy
27: Payton Levine, Augusta
26: Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls
26: Gio Horner, Missoula Loyola
25: Jeff Tjelde, Fairview
24: Asia Two Moons, Lame Deer
23: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
23: Chesney Lowe, Thompson Falls
23: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
23: Annika Lunde, Wibaux
23: Teah Conradsen, Savage
23: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
23: Ari Spence, West Yellowstone
22: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
21: Jaxan Lieberg, Helena
21: Lily Zimmer, Huntley Project
21: Sierra Hamilton, Wolf Point
21: Hooper Reed, Darby
20: Leonardo Mogni, Terry
20: Jace Stenson, Butte
20: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
20: Jack Keeley, Butte Central
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.