Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Billy Kelly scored 19 points, Mikey O'Dell added 15 and Blake Drakos 13 as Butte pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 60-52 victory over Kalispell Glacier. The Bulldogs led by two entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Wolfpack 14-8 the rest of the way. Jaxson Olsen and Weston Price scored 13 each for Glacier, and Will Salonen added 10.
• Camron Ketchum scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 4-ranked Billings Skyview improved to 8-2 with a 52-36 conquest of visiting Billings West. Ketchum shot 5 of 11, with two 3-pointers. He also went 7 of 10 from the foul line. Ky Kouba chipped in with 12 points and nine boards for the Falcons, and Payton Sanders added 10 points. Skyview took charge in the second quarter, with a 14-3 scoring burst, and was up 26-12 by halftime. The Falcons led by as many as 19 points. West shot just 23.4% on the night. Paul Brott was the Golden Bears' top scorer with 10 points. Neil Daily collected eight rebounds for West (4-6).
Class A
• Connor Curnow was tops with 16 points and top-ranked Dillon staved off a challenge from Frenchtown 41-34 to remain unbeaten. Jace Fitzgerald was next with 10 points for the Beavers, who led by only three entering the fourth quarter. Devin Shelton's 12 points paced the Broncs.
• Jayden Venable had a big night with 22 points as Miles City pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 58-45 win over Sidney. Dalton Polesky added 16 and Logan Muri 11 for the Cowboys, who took a 37-33 lead into the final eight minutes.
Class B
• Logan Nicholson pumped in 18 points and Ozzie King backed him with 15 to lead No. 9 Deer Lodge past Missoula Loyola 57-36. The Wardens led 33-17 at halftime. Raef Konzen's eight points placed the Rams.
• Trent McMaster buried three 3-pointers and supplied a game-high 18 points as unranked Jefferson pulled an upset at home 53-52 over No. 3 Manhattan. Jefferson led 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter. In addition to McMaster's exploits, teammate Joe Visser had seven pivotal points during the final period, including going 5 for 6 at the foul line. Tate Bowler scored 16 points for the visiting Tigers. Caden Holgate added 13.
• Bryce Guillard led with 11 points, Walker Fisher added 10 and No. 10 Bigfork pulled away late for a 54-45 triumph over Eureka 54-45. Isak Epperly scored nine for the Vikings. TJ Carr scored 11, Gavin Bates 10, and Joey Kindel and Danny Dunn nine apiece for the Lions.
• Kade Pardee led with 18 points, Dante Micheli added 16 and Nathan Schraeder did his share with 14 to power Thompson Falls past Stillwater Christian 73-47. The Blue Hawks led by 11 after one quarter and 17 at halftime.
• Beau Neal scored 22 points to top four players in double figures and power No. 8 Florence-Carlton past Anaconda 65-59. Eli Pedersen scored 14, and Caden Zaluski and Levi Posey added 10 apiece for the Falcons, who fell behind by six at halftime before winning the third quarter 23-10. Eli Saltenberger popped in 21 points, Jacob Greenwood 14 and Landon Hurley 10 for the Copperheads.
• Noah Bouchard provided 18 points and eight rebounds and three other Huntley Project players scored in double figures as the No. 2-ranked Red Devils triumphed at home 66-33 over Shepherd. Project shot a sizzling 59.5% from the field. Jake Fox scored 13 points for the Red Devils, followed by David Wohlfeil 11 and Tim Rose 10. Project led 11-9 after the first quarter, but outscored the Mustangs 38-16 over the next two periods. Bouchard shot 7 of 13 from the field. Fox blocked three shots. Malachi Warneke finished with eight points and six rebounds for Shepherd.
Class C
• Carson Callison scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and offset a 22-point performance by Noxon's Cade Van Vleet as Alberton-Superior toppled the Red Devils 65-50. Orion Plaake scored 14 points, and Danner Haskins and Aaron Waddle added 13 apiece for the Mountain Cats, who trailed by four points after one quarter but regrouped to lead by eight at halftime. Brody Hill's 13 points backed Van Vleet for Noxon.
• Caleb Ball poured in 27 points and was one of four players in double figures as St. Regis started fast and throttled Plains 72-32. Tanner Day provided 18 points, John Pruitt 11 and Andrew Stanford 10 for the Tigers, who led 21-9 after one quarter and never let up. Nathan Feliksa and Parker Flock had eight points apiece for the Horsemen.
• Seth Amunrud led all scorers with 21 points and added four steals as No. 2 Manhattan Christian kept rolling with a 73-34 trouncing of Class B Whitehall. Caidin Hill scored 16 points and Logan Leep 11 for the Eagles (15-0), who led by four after one quarter but blew it open with three straight 20-point quarters. Brendan Wagner's 17 points led the Trojans.
• Caleb Senner and Tony Clinton each scored 16 points as Richey-Lambert pounced on Culbertson early and rolled to a 72-43 triumph. Grady Gonsioroski added 14 points and Wyatt Robbins 12 for the Fusion, which led 46-18 at intermission. Lucas Hunter topped the Cowboys with 10 points.
• Ian Swanson (26 points) and Brand Ostler (23) were a dynamic duo as Ennis separated from Harrison-Willow Creek late for a 69-58 victory. Clinton Boyan added 11 for the Mustangs, who led by two entering the fourth quarter. Kyle Homner scored 16, Joe Cima 14 and Jackson Nye 11 for the Wildcats.
• Tyce Erickson scored 14 points, Ryan Doheny 11 and Kellan Doheny 10 as Dutton-Brady prevailed at Sunburst, 46-40. The Diamond Backs trailed 30-29 at halftime, but outscored the Refiners 17-10 in the second half. Dutton-Brady led early, 17-7, but Sunburst responded with a 23-point second-quarter uprising to lead at half. Cade Hanson had 15 points for the Refiners, and Stanley Jarvis added 13.
• Beau Simonson was nearly unstoppable with 30 points as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale dusted off Nashua 69-34. Trey Johnson chipped in with 14 and Jon Rey Taylor 12 for the Mavericks, who won each quarter by at least eight points. Trace Laumeyer scored 11 and Toby Glasoe eight for the Porcupines.
• Bryce Grebe paved the way with 20 points and Colby Thurston provided 10 to lift Melstone over Custer-Hysham 65-44. Gus Adams added nine for the Broncs, who led by 16 after one quarter and 22 at halftime.
• Colt Miller had the hot hand with 23 points and Mason Dethman helped with 10 as No. 4 Froid-Lake broke from a close first-quarter game to dump Westby-Grenora 51-29. Tyler Wivholm added nine for the Red Hawks, who outscored the Thunder 20-7 in the second quarter to lead by 16 at halftime. Aidian Harbin scored nine for Westby-Grenora.
• On Wednesday, Caydon Trupe and Reese Wirtz were a potent one-two punch with 22 points apiece for Plentywood in its 65-40 romp over Culbertson. Chris Hagen added 10 points for the Wildcats, who led by eight at halftime but dominated the final two quarters. Mike Pederson scored 12 points, Lucas Hunter 10 and Payton Perkins nine for the Cowboys.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Beth Sorensen paved the way with 17 points and Ellie Keller chipped in with 12 to fuel Kalispell Glacier's 44-38 win over Butte. Emma Anderson scored nine for the Wolfpack, who trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter. McCaul McCarthy led Butte with 11 and Ashley Olson added nine.
Class A
• Emma Timm scored 17 points and Laurel jumped to a 13-point quarter lead en route to surprising No. 3 Hardin 54-38. Alyse Aby scored 11 and Morgan Maack 10 for the Locomotives, who upped the lead to 16 by halftime and maintained it from there. Naveah Alden and Alyssa Pretty Weasel had seven points for Hardin, which lost its second game in a row. No. 2 Havre defeated Hardin last week to overtake the Bulldogs in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
Class B
• Maddie BigBack had a big night with 20 points and Baily Egan provided 13 for No. 2 Colstrip in a 57-16 drubbing of Lame Deer. The Fillies (12-0) raced to a 22-9 first-quarter lead then pitched a 10-point shutout over the next eight minutes.
• Kasidy Yeoman scored 18 points, Kolbi Wood added 16 and Florence-Carlton rode a decisive second quarter to a 49-42 upset win over No. 9 Anaconda. The Falcons led by one after the first quarter but upped the margin to nine at halftime and kept the Copperheads at arm's length from there. Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 12 for Anaconda.
• Josie Hasler and Ashley Parker scored eight points apiece for Huntley Project in a 31-21 home loss to Shepherd. No statistics were available for the Fillies.
• Lani Walker and Kelsey Esh teamed up for 17 points apiece and No. 3 Missoula Loyola sprinted to a 20-0 first-quarter lead on the way to throttling Deer Lodge 52-13. The Breakers also pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter. Tayrn Lamb scored seven points for the Wardens.
Class C
• Jaylyn Klempel had the hot hand with 20 points and Richey-Lambert held off Culbertson 44-32. The Fusion led by four at halftime but pulled away with a 13-2 third quarter. Makena Hauge led the Cowgirls with 14 points and Destiney Thompson added nine.
• Led by Kora LaBrie's 17 points, No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale put a whopping six players in double figures in racing past Nashua 88-23. Kaitlyn McColly was next with 15, followed by Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson with 14 apiece and Jaycee Erickson and Kia Wasson at 13 each. Devin Fromdahl scored six for Nashua.
• Playing without leading scorer Draya Wacker, who is the 406mtsports.com Athlete of the Month for January but out for the season with an injury, No. 6 Melstone struggled to get past Custer-Hysham 29-22. Leni Krehbiel, Kayla Kombol and Kelsey Thurston all scored six points for the Broncs, who led by eight at halftime. Brooklyn Ragland led all scorers with 10 for the Rebels, who also received eight from McKenzie Morrison.
• Fresno State-bound Sydney Dethman scored 15 points, Carolyne Christoffersen added 13 and Froid-Lake jumped to a 10-0 lead after one quarter and rolled past Westby-Grenora 45-22. Brynn Folvag scored eight and Elizabeth Field seven for the Thunder.
• Kiersten Van Kirk was on fire with 26 points, Taylor DeVries added 14 and No. 4 Manhattan Christian fended off a rugged challenge from Class B Jefferson 69-57 to remain unbeaten. Eliana Kuperus provided 12 points for the Eagles (16-0), who led by only four at halftime but outscored the Trojans 24-12 in the third quarter. Jada Clarkson pumped in 29 for Whitehall, and Brynna Wolfe added 11.
• Lindsay Lawrence led the way with 16 points and Lacey Lawrence backed her with 12 as Jordan withstood a frantic fourth-quarter rally to down Ekalaka 44-40. Abby Pierce scored eight for the Mustangs, who led 37-23 entering the final eight minutes.
• Avery Burgess drained 21 points and Emily Brown had 14 to propel Noxon to a 57-42 dispatching of Alberton-Superior. The Red Devils trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter but poured it on with a 25-5 surge over the next eight minutes. Lanie Crabb scored 13 and Darby Haskins 12 for the Mountain Cats.
• On Wednesday, Eliana Kuperus led with 14 points, Kiersten Van Kirk added 12 and No. 4 Manhattan Christian kept its perfect season alive with a 54-35 trouncing of Ennis. Natalie Walhof added nine for the Eagles (15-0), who led by nine points after one quarter. Landri Paladichuk led all scorers with 23 points for the Mustangs.
• On Wednesday, Emma Brendal and Liv Wangerin shared scoring honors with 18 points apiece and Plentywood used a 25-5 third quarter to pull away for a 57-31 victory over Culbertson. Ashtyn Curtis added 10 for the Wildcats, who led only 23-16 at halftime. Makena Hauge topped the Cowgirls with 13 points.
20-Point Club
30: Beau Simonson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
29: Jada Clarkson, Whitehall
27: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
26: Kiersten Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian
26: Ian Swanson, Ennis
23: Landri Paladichuk, Ennis
23: Brand Ostler, Ennis
23: Colt Miller, Froid-Lake
22: Cade Van Vleet, Noxon
22: Caydon Trupe, Plentywood
22: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
22: Jayden Venable, Miles City
22: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
21: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
21: Avery Burgess, Noxon
21: Eli Saltenberger, Anaconda
20: Jaylyn Klempel, Richey-Lambert
20: Maddie BigBack, Colstrip
20: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
