Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Camron Ketchum scored 23 points and Payton Sanders and Ky Kouba had 14 each as No. 4 Billings Skyview ran away from Billings Senior 72-45. The Falcons made 10 of 20 from the 3-point line and shot 57% overall. Skyview led 19-14 after the first quarter before limiting the Broncs to 17 points in the second half. Junior Bergen led Senior with 14 points and Liam Romei added 11.
• Jake Olson had a team-high 21 points, Billy Kelly added 16 and Butte dominated in overtime for a 59-50 toppling of Helena. The Bulldogs outscored the Bengals 14-5 in the extra session. Kaden Huot scored a game-high 22 points and Bergin Luker provided 11 for Helena.
• Kade Olson scored 13 points, Louis Sanders added 12 and Missoula Big Sky turned the tables in the fourth quarter to offset a 30-point night from Helena Capital's Brayden Koch for a 51-47 win. Shane Shephard added 10 for the Eagles, who trailed by a point entering the final eight minutes. Hayden Opitz provided 10 points for the Bruins.
• On Monday, Jaxson Olsen led all scorers with 14 points, and Connor Sullivan and Weston Price provided 11 apiece as Kalispell Glacier regrouped from a four-point deficit after three quarters to send the game into overtime and fend off Missoula Big Sky 52-50. Kade Olson scored 13, and Tre Reed and Caden Bateman had eight apiece for the Eagles.
CLASS A
• Glendive more than doubled up Glasgow in first-quarter points on the way to a 46-30 victory. The Red Devils, who led 19-8 after the opening period, were led by Max Eaton and Riley Basta, who scored 13 and 12 points. Michael Murphy added nine for Glendive. Class B Glasgow’s Keigan Skolrud scored a game-high 19 points.
• Top-ranked Dillon bolted to a 27-point halftime lead and put five players in double figures in dumping Corvallis 68-36. Jace Fitzgerald led the Beavers with 14 points, followed by Cole Truman, Jonathan Kirkley and Callahan Coffman with 12 apiece and Connor Curnow with 10. Tanner Jessop topped the Blue Devils with 14.
• Bodie Smith led the way with 17 points, Jayce Cripe had 13 and Whitefish built a sizable lead in the second quarter then held off Ronan 50-42. Talon Holmquist provided 11 points for the Bulldogs, who led by 16 entering the final eight minutes. Elijah Tonasket scored 18 and Girma Detwiler 11 for the Chiefs.
CLASS B
• Daniel Faith led a balanced Fairfield attack with 14 points and the Eagles rebounded from a four-point halftime deficit to rout Great Falls Central 65-42. Gavin Mills scored 13 and Kaelob Flores 11 for Fairfield, which went up by five points after three quarters and put away the game with a 29-11 surge over the final eight minutes. Brandon Bliss scored 13, Kaiden Horner 12 and Eli Vincent 10 for the Mustangs.
• Ozzie King paved the way with 21 points and Bradley Freeman backed him with 13 as No. 8 Deer Lodge won every quarter and toppled the East Helena JV 70-40. Hunter Steinbach added 12 for the Wardens, who led 36-20 at intermission. Colter Charlesworth scored 19 and Kaeden Sager 11 for the Vigilantes.
• Gavin Vandenacre was high scorer with 15 points, Ryan Racht added 13 and Trey Hoveland 10 as Townsend pulled away late for a 50-40 win over Whitehall. The Bulldogs led by three entering the fourth quarter. Flint Smith scored 12 and Hayden Hoagland nine for the Trojans.
• RJ Ramone was on fire with 34 points and Trent Main provided 13 more as Harlem raced away from Malta 74-46. The Wildcats, who put eight players in the scoring column, led by 16 at halftime. Rex Williamson scored 18 and Connor Tuss 11 for the Mustangs.
• Beau Neal pumped in 25 points and Florence-Carlton rolled to an 18-point halftime lead and toppled St. Ignatius 68-54 despite 33 points from the Bulldogs' Zoran LaFrombois. Levi Posey added 13 and JP Briney 10 for the Falcons. Ross McPherson provided 10 for St. Ignatius.
• Eli Saltenberger had a big night with 20 points and Anaconda sprinted from an eight-point halftime lead to a 66-39 romp over Jefferson. Landon Hurley scored 13 and Braedon Sawyer 11 for the Copperheads, who outscored the Panthers 13-3 in the third quarter. Trent McMaster scored 10 for Jefferson.
• Colby Martinez had a team-high 12 points and Columbus inched away from Joliet in the fourth quarter for a 40-32 victory. Seth Bailey had 14 points for the J-Hawks, who trailed by two points entering the final eight minutes.
• Wilfred Lambert scored a game-high 22 points and Poplar needed his big night to hold off a late charge from Wolf Point for a 64-60 win. Joe Bear scored 13 points and Inyan Growing Thunder 11 for the Indians, who led by 15 at halftime. Antone Manning and Zander Ackerman scored 19 apiece for the Wolves.
• On Monday, Gavin Bates scored 17 points, TJ Carr added 13 and Eureka rallied in the fourth quarter for a 55-52 triumph over Flathead Valley Homeschool. Joey Kindel added 10 for the Lions, who trailed 41-38 entering the final eight minutes. Eli Husted scored 15 points, and Landan Wininger and Lee Artyomenko helped with nine apiece for Flathead Valley.
• On Monday, Bryce Gilliard had the hot hand with 24 points and Isak Epperly provided 13 point as Bigfork pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 60-44 romp over Missoula Loyola. Levi Taylor scored nine for the Vikings, who led by five entering the final frame. Finn Richardson scored 21 and Keenan Russell nine for the Rams.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Darian Holecek was the difference with 21 points for Westby-Grenora in a 48-35 opening-round triumph over Bainville. Erik Field added 11 and Keegan Nelson 10 for the Thunder, who led by 10 at halftime. Jesse Strickland scored 14 and Kaden Hansen 10 for the Bulldogs.
• Colt Miller and Bode Miller led No. 4 Froid-Lake with 11 points each and the Redhawks dispatched Brockton 62-19 in a first-round game. Tyler Wivholm provided 10 and Walker Ator nine for Froid-Lake, which led 39-4 at halftime. Malcom Yellow Hammer's 12 points paced the Warriors.
• Garrett George scored 17 points, Kanyon Taylor helped with 12 and Fairview won a 51-47 first-round nail-biter over Circle. The Warriors led by one at halftime and two after three quarters. No statistics were available for Circle.
• Toby Clinton led three players in double figures and Richey-Lambert survived a big fourth-quarter comeback by Plentywood to win its tournament opener 49-41. Caleb Senner scored 14 and Grady Gonsioroski 11 for the Fusion, who led by 18 entering the final eight minutes. Reese Wirtz led the Wildcats with 16 points.
District 3C
• Kolden Hoversland was unstoppable with 29 points and Lustre Christian shrugged off a slow start with a 26-8 second quarter and pummeled Nashua 70-36 in an opening-round game. Cayden Klatt scored 17 for Lustre. Trace Laumeyer scored 15 and Fletcher Clampitt 11 for the Porcupines.
District 6C
Video on the game winner by Joe Allen.https://t.co/s1oBrBnMIb @montanasports @406mtsports #mtscores— BRIDGERSCOUTS (@BRIDGERSCOUTS) February 17, 2021
• Joe Allen's 3-pointer at the buzzer won it for Roberts after the Rockets built a 13-point lead after one quarter, fell behind by two points entering the final eight minutes, and rallied for a 39-38 win over Fromberg in a play-in game.
District 9C
• A big second quarter pushed Big Sandy to a 70-53 victory over North Star. Kody Strutz finished with a game-high 22 points for the Pioneers, who outscored North Star 25-16 in the second. Brayden Cline added 16 points and Kade Strutz had 12 for Big Sandy. Gavin Spicher’s 15 points led the Knights. Jaden Sargent added 14.
• Gabe Saddler showed the way with 21 points and Box Elder built a big first-half lead and held on to down Chester-Joplin-Inverness 74-60 in a first-round game. Tayce St. Pierre added 13 and Jayden Jilot 11 for the Bears, who led by 20 at halftime. Kyle Harmon led the Hawks with 18, and Bryce Kammerzell and Kealy Haaland added 11 apiece.
• Ethan Bell kept up his hot scoring pace with 34 points to lead four players in double figures in Chinook's 78-54 opening-night romp over Turner. Toby Niederegger scored 12 and Oshar Pula and Benton Elliot 10 apiece for the Sugarbeeters, who raced to a 29-7 first-quarter lead. Shane Kimmel's 21 paced the Tornadoes, who trailed by 27 at halftime but rallied to within 12 after three quarters. Austin Welsh had 14 for Turner.
District 12C
• Blake Loomis shouldered the load with 34 points and West Yellowstone advanced with a 74-47 whipping of Lima. Taylor Hales provided 15 points and Jonathan Resendiz 11 for the Wolverines, who led by 10 at intermission. Walker Nygren had a big night for Lima with 23 points, and Peyton Haws chipped in with 17.
• White Sulphur Springs rebounded from an early 8-2 hold with a big second quarter and held off a late Sheridan charge for a 47-34 play-in win. The Hornets outscored the Panthers 19-4 in the second quarter and 17-5 in the first eight minutes after intermission.
District 13C
• Kade Cutler scored 18 points, Preston Metesh added 13 and Andrew Tallon chipped in with 12 as Philipsburg had no trouble dispatching Lincoln 63-24. Andrew Brown scored 10 for the Lynx.
• Drummond moved to the semifinals with a 52-24 win over Victor. Trey Phillips had 13 points, and Samuel Bryant and Colt Parsons each tacked on 10 for the Trojans. Carson Varner had nine points to lead the Pirates.
• Darby roared back from a 12-point halftime deficit to tie it in regulation and then defeat Seeley-Swan 56-49 in overtime. The Tigers cut the deficit to two points with a 15-5 third quarter.
District 14C
• Kyle Lawson scored 14 points, and Mario Garcia and Nathan Lawhead backed him with 10 apiece as Hot Springs bolted to a 10-point first-quarter lead, fell behind by one at halftime, then raced past Noxon in the second half for a 54-36 opening-round win. Lincoln Slonaker scored eight for the Savage Heat, who pulled ahead by double digits with an 18-6 third quarter. Cade Van Vleet led the Red Devils with nine points.
• Roger Edwards scored 15 points, Phil Marquez added 11 and Charlo moved on to the semifinals with a 47-38 win over Plains. The Vikings led 19-11 at halftime and used a 12-point third quarter to build the lead. Nathan Feliksa and Parker Flock scored eight apiece for the Horsemen.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• In what could be a championship preview, Dani Bartsch scored 20 points, sister Paige Bartsch added 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and No. 2 Helena Capital avenged its only loss of the season by downing previously unbeaten and top-ranked Missoula Hellgate 44-30. The Bruins led by five after one quarter and 15 at halftime in dominating the Knights. Bailee Sayler and Alex Covill scored nine apiece for Hellgate.
• Avery Kraft scored 14 points and Helena pulled away from a halftime tie to bounce Missoula Sentinel 45-36. Reegan Walsh added seven for the Bengals. Brooke Stayner scored 13 and Challis Westwater nine for the Spartans.
CLASS A
• Lauryn Peterson popped in 13 points and Ainsley Shipman helped with 11 as Dillon broke from a one-point lead after three quarters to down Corvallis 49-33. Madalen Shipman chipped in with nine for the Beavers, who outscored the Blue Devils 20-5 in the final eight minutes. Madeline Gilder led Corvallis with 10 points.
• No. 1 Billings Central earned a 49-43 Eastern A win at No. 5 Laurel. Central’s Mya Hansen led all players with 21 points (12 of 13 on free throws), and Isabelle Erickson added 12 for the Rams (13-1). Becky Melcher led Laurel (9-4) with 11 points, and Grace Timm scored 10.
• Jilian Litwiller was a show of force with 29 points as Glendive overcame Class B Glasgow 49-45 behind a 16-7 fourth-quarter rally. Mallory Robinson added eight for the Red Devils.
• Whitefish got past Ronan 43-30 as Gracie Smyley had 17 points and four 3-point makes to lead the Bulldogs. Ashton Ramsey scored nine. Jaylea Lunceford had six points for the Maidens.
• Layne Kearns led with 12 points, Katelyn Dickemore added 10 and Hamilton ground out a 40-37 nail-biter over Frenchtown. Rylee Brackman added nine for Hamilton, which led by five at halftime. Demi Smith and Lauren Demmons scored 11 apiece for Frenchtown, and Shelby Smith produced nine.
• On Monday, Abby Bullcalf led the way with 12 points and Chalissa Kipp added nine as Browning built a nine-point lead after one quarter and outlasted Polson 49-29. McKenna Hanson and Mossy Kauley scored seven apiece to lead Polson.
CLASS B
• Lani Walker scored 15 points to pace a balanced Missoula Loyola attack and the sixth-ranked Breakers put away Bigfork 72-38 despite 22 points from the Valkyries' Callie Gambala. Kelsey Esh scored 13 points and Natalie Clevenger 11 for Loyola, which led by 24 at halftime and put 10 players in the scoring column.
• Merrin Schwend's 20 points were the key as Joliet held off No. 10 Columbus 40-34. Skyler Wright backed Schwend with 14 points for the J-Hawks, who led by three at halftime. Brooklyn Wyllie scored 14 and Molly Hamilton 11 for the Cougars.
• Brynna Wolfe scored 12 points and Whitehall blew open a close game in the second half en route to a 56-24 romp over Townsend. Jada Clarkson and Maxine Hoagland added nine apiece for the Trojans, who outscored the Bulldogs 34-10 after intermission. Kadyn Braaten scored nine for Townsend.
• Rachel Van Blaricom topped all scorers with 23 points and Dakota Edmiston had a strong night with 16 as Jefferson upended No. 8 Anaconda 58-45 on the strength of a 19-8 third quarter. Mia Sullivan-Sanders and Makena Patrick paced the Copperheads with 11 points apiece, and Megan Reich added nine.
• Justine Lamb led four players in double figures with 17 points and Malta ran away from Harlem for the second time in three days, 73-34. Allison Kunze scored 14, Maddie Williamson 12 and Addy Anderson 10 for the M-Ettes, who led by 13 after one quarter. Taya Trottier scored eight for Harlem.
• Megan Baxter had 14 points and Thompson Falls sprinted to a 24-2 first-quarter lead and overwhelmed Class A Libby 64-32. Elli Pardee scored 12, and Faith Frields and Jody Detlaff provided 11 apiece for the Blue Hawks.
• Dymon Root scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, Natell Goodman added 12 points and Ella Pickett provided nine as the East Helena JVs dominated overtime for a 61-51 win over Deer Lodge. It's the Vigilantes' first win over a varsity program. Taryn Lamb led with 19 points and Courtney Boese chipped in with 11 for the Wardens. Natalie Spring added 11 for the Deer Lodge.
• J'Elle Garfield paced Wolf Point with 14 points and the Wolves pulled away in the third quarter to down Poplar 51-37. Sierra Hamilton backed Garfield with 12 for the Wolves, who outscored the Indians by 14 in the middle two quarters. Macey Dionne scored nine for Poplar.
CLASS C
District 2C
(Monday)
• Brynn Folvag scored 18 points and Elizabeth Field added 12 to send Westby-Grenora past Savage 40-22 in the opening round. The Thunder led by seven after one quarter and 14 by halftime. Brooke Reuter led the Warriors with eight points.
• Alexis Moline and Ryann Moline shared scoring honors with 10 points apiece and Circle pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 43-28 triumph over Culbertson. Tina Hogan added eight for the Wildcats, who led by five entering the final eight minutes but outscored the Cowgirls 17-7. Megan Granbois' 13 points led Culbertson.
• Sydney Dethman and Carolyne Christoffersen each pumped in 14 points and Froid-Lake's 10-0 third quarter fueled a 45-32 opening-round win over Bainville. Elsie Wilson scored nine for Bainville.
• Plentywood routed Richey-Lambert 52-23 in a district opener.
District 3C
• Kataya Kill Eagle poured in 25 points and Melony Fetter was right there with 22 to lead Dodson to a 65-28 opening-round rout of Frazer. Lindsey Fetter scored 12 for the Coyotes. Audrey Smoker's 14 points led the Bearcubs.
• Alexa Reddig had the hot hand with 24 points and Lustre Christian rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to upend Nashua 49-46 in a first-round game. Aubri Holzrichter added 10 for Lustre, which outscored the Porcupines 28-10 over the final eight minutes. Alyssa Murdock scored 10, and Devin Fromdahl and Tia Dees added nine apiece for Nashua.
District 6C
(Monday)
• Lily Herzog scored 16 points and Abby Knoll added eight as Reed Point-Rapelje held off a late push from Fromberg for a 26-22 win.
District 9C
• Fort Benton started district play on the right foot with a 68-5 runaway win against Big Sandy. Aspen Giese led three Longhorns in double figures with 15 points. Ashlee Wang added 13 points and Hailee Wang scored 12. Fort Benton led 30-0 after the first quarter and 61-0 after three. Daisy LaBuda and Eva Wagoner had the points for Big Sandy.
• Shyan Krass poured in 23 points and her sister Dakota Krass drained 16 more as Turner rode a 29-2 second quarter to a 71-31 trouncing of Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the opening round. Emma Billmayer added 14 for the Tornadoes, who also outscored the Hawks 18-4 after intermission. Molly Nelson scored 14 for C-J-I.
• Laynie Sattoriva sparked North Star with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 71-52 opening win over Chinook. Jade Wendland had 20 points and four assists for the Knights. Hallie Niebauer had a double-double for Chinook with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
• Angela Gopher had the performance of the night with 37 points and Box Elder placed five players in double figures in a 92-52 trouncing of Hays-Lodgepole. Mariah Arkinson, Breanna Bacon and Kayla Momberg scored 11 apiece, and Annalise Johnson provided 10 for the Bears. Ella Messerly led the Thunderbirds with 16 and Sierra Chandler backed her with 15.
District 12C
• Eighth-grader Natalie Fisher led all scorers with 14 points as White Sulphur Springs downed Sheridan 44-27 in a play-in game. Kenzie Hereim added 10 and Kendra Manger nine for the Hornets. Faith Larsen led the Panthers with 10.
• Ivy Hicks led three players in double figures and Lone Peak had too much balance for Lima in a 43-33 play-in victory. Kate King had 11 and Maddie Cone 10 for the Big Horns, who led by nine at halftime. Gracie Bravo led all scorers with 19 points for the Bears.
District 13C
• Reece Pitcher scored 14 points, Asha Comings added 13 and Philipsburg bolted to a 19-0 first-quarter lead en route to dropping Lincoln 55-7 in a first-round game. Nine players scored for the Prospectors, who led 30-1 at halftime.
• Bella Schicholone scored 14 points and Virginia Brown produced nine to lead Victor past Valley Christian 44-38. The Pirates led by one point entering the fourth quarter. Maggie Harvey led the Eagles with eight.
District 14C
• Emily Brown led with 13 points and Avery Burgess provided 11 for Noxon, which bolted to a 16-4 first-quarter lead and kept Hot Springs at bay thereafter for a 44-27 opening-round win. Lizzy Fisher topped the Savage Heat with 11 points.
• Plains fell behind by nine points at halftime but rallied in the second half for a 44-43 first-round victory over St. Regis. The Trotters outscored the Tigers 12-7 in the third quarter and 17-12 in the fourth.
20-Point Club
37: Angela Gopher, Box Elder
34: RJ Ramone, Harlem
34: Ethan Bell, Chinook
34: Blake Loomis, West Yellowstone
30: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
33: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
29: Kolden Hoversland, Lustre Christian
29: Jillian Litwiller, Glendive
25: Lindsey Kill Eagle, Dodson
25: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
24: Bryce Gilliard, Bigfork
24: Alexa Reddig, Lustre Christian
23: Shyan Krass, Turner
23: Camron Ketchum, Billings Skyview
23: Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson
23: Walker Nygren, Lima
22: Melony Fetter, Dodson
22: Callie Gambala, Bigfork
22: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy
22: Wilfred Lambert, Poplar
22: Kaden Huot, Helena
21: Finn Richardson, Missoula Loyola
21: Darian Holecek, Westby-Grenora
21: Ozzie King, Deer Lodge
21: Laynie Sattoriva, North Star
21: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
21: Shane Kimmel, Turner
21: Jake Olson, Butte
21: Gabe Saddler, Box Elder
20: Merrin Schwend, Joliet
20: Jade Wendland, North Star
20: Eli Saltenberger, Anaconda
20: Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital
