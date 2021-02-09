Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Beckett Arthur scored 12 points, Josh Wade added 11 and third-ranked Missoula Hellgate had to grind for three quarters before the Knights pulled away for a 42-30 win over Helena. Hellgate actually trailed by three points entering the final eight minutes before putting on a 23-8 spurt to win it. Austin Zeiler scored 10 points and Bergin Luker eight for the Bengals.
• Trent Rogers scored 18 points, Ty Huse added 13 and Tanner Weppler provided 11 as Bozeman was in control from beginning to end in a 72-54 romp over Billings West. Neil Daily scored 14 points and Sam Phillips had nine for the Golden Bears.
• Ky Kouba scored 25 points to power No. 4 Billings Skyview to a 70-36 win over Bozeman Gallatin. Cam Ketchum added 13 points for the Falcons, who had 15 assists, four from Kouba and three from Ketchum. Eli Hunter led Gallatin with 10 points.
Class A
• Polson grabbed a 75-38 win over Class B St. Ignatius as Colton Graham scored 24 points. Polson led just 28-27 at halftime, but the Pirates erupted for a 29-point third quarter. Jarrett Wilson had 10 of his 19 points for Polson in the frame. Mission was led by 21 points from Zoran Lafromboise.
• Kyle Holter's 16 points paved the way as Butte Central sped away from Stevensville in the second half for a 60-36 win. Dougie Peoples scored 12 points and Bryson Sestrich added 10 for the Maroons, who led by four at halftime and 11 after three quarters. Pier Rottini scored eight for the Yellowjackets.
• Walker Fisher drained 22 points and Isak Epperly contributed 15 as Bigfork downed Columbia Falls 54-42. The Vikings led 47-31 entering the fourth quarter. Jace Hill scored 20 points for the Wildcats.
Class B
• Only four players scored for Malta, but led by Connor Tuss' 23 points all were in double figures in Malta's 65-56 victory over Wolf Point. Kooper Oxarart scored 18, and Rex Williamson and Pierce Mortenson added 12 apiece for the Mustangs, who led by 20 entering the fourth quarter. Antone Manning led the Wolves with 24 points and Zander Ackerman added nine.
• Keenan Russell scored 19 points, Raef Konzen had 16 and Jace Kruer chipped in with 11 as Missoula Loyola pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 64-53 win over Arlee. Finn Richardson scored nine for the Rams, who led by two points entering the fourth quarter. Levi Fullerton led Arlee with 18 points and Hunter Brown added 16.
• Caden Williams pumped in 23 points and Libby broke away from a tie entering the fourth quarter to down Eureka 54-42. TJ Andersen added 14 for the Loggers, who outscored the Lions 19-7 over the final eight minutes. Gavin Bates had 14 points and TJ Carr nine for Eureka.
• Dante Micheli poured in 35 points and Kade Pardee added 14 as Thompson Falls (10-2) handed Class C No. 5 Valley Christian its first defeat of the season 79-60. Billy Boone scored 23 points and Eyan Becker added 17 for the Eagles (14-1).
• Ozzie King led all scorers with 22 points and No. 9 Deer Lodge spoiled a milestone night for Class C Philipsburg's Kade Cutler in a 59-40 win over the Prospectors. Cutler scored 10 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career. Hunter Steinbach added 13 points and Logan Nicholson nine for the Wardens. Brian Ward led Philipsburg with 16 points.
• Caleb Cole scored 23 points — including a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime — and Colstrip pulled off the upset of the night by toppling No. 2 Huntley Project 55-53. The Colts trailed by three points after three quarters and outscored the Red Devils 4-2 in the extra session. Noah Bouchard led all scorers with 28 points for Project, and Jake Fox provided 13.
• On Monday, Caden Holgate hammered home 21 points, Tate Bowler added 15 and Sven Stenberg contributed 10 to lead No. 3 Manhattan to its 64-38 romp over Jefferson. The Tigers led by only two after one quarter but built the lead to double digits by halftime and held it from there. Trent McMaster scored 18 points to lead Jefferson.
Class C
• Colter Woldstad led the way with 19 points as Harlowton-Ryegate outlasted Broadview-Lavina 45-39. Joe Alvarez added eight for the Engineers, who led by two points entering the fourth quarter. Kade Erickson scored 18 and William Sanguins 11 for the Pirates.
• Chase Keating poured in 35 points for the second time this season and he was the difference as Reed Point-Rapelje fended off Absarokee 65-53. Chance Keating added 13 for the Renegades, who outscored the Huskies 34-23 in the middle two quarters. Colton Young led Absarokee with 19 points, Luke Cavendar added 12 and Taytin Young had 11.
• Allen Russell, QuinnDale Pretty Paint and Malcom Yellow Hammer all had 10 points and the balanced offense carried Brockton to a 39-27 triumph over Savage. Sloan McPherson led Savage with 14 points.
• Logan Leep had 23 points and four steals, Willem Kimm provided a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Seth Amunrud contributed another 13 points as No. 2 Manhattan Christian (14-0) cruised past West Yellowstone 75-31 after a 30-point first-quarter blitz. Mason Burden led the Wolverines with 12 points, and Blake Loomis added seven points and nine rebounds.
• Gavin Spicher led with 15 points and North Star outscored Turner by five points in the fourth quarter to win 47-46. Joey Wendland added 10 points for the Knights. Shane Kimmel and Austin Welsh each scored 18 points for the Tornadoes.
• Zayne Carter's 18 points paved the way and Matt Kaiser backed him with 14 as No. 6 Twin Bridges (11-1) continued its winning ways with a 69-30 dispatching of Lima. Tate Smith added nine for the Falcons, who led 25-2 after one quarter. Walker Nygren's 17 points paced the Bears.
• Colten Miske led with 17 points, and Trey Knight and Garrett Johnson added 10 apiece to lead Wibaux over Alexander (N.D.) 42-21. The teams were tied at 9-all after one quarter and it was still a six-point game at halftime before the Longhorns pulled away with a 16-2 third quarter.
• Drummond hammered Victor 52-27 as Caleb Parke had 18 points and Colt Parsons added on 14 more for the Trojans. Carson Varner led the Pirates with eight points.
No. 3 Belt raced out to a 20-point lead after the first quarter and went on to beat Geraldine-Highwood 63-37 as five Huskies scored nine points or more. Kaimen Evans led the way for Belt with 11 points, and Bridger Vogl (10 points) and Aidan McDaniel (10) also reached double figures. Orrin Harris scored 12 points and Bryson Bahnmiller had 10 for Geraldine-Highwood.
• In the game of the night, Caden Handren dumped in 17 points and Reagan Machart added 11 as top-ranked Scobey remained unbeaten with a 49-47 overtime squeaker over No. 4 Froid-Lake. The teams were never separated by more than two points at any of the quarter stops in a game that ended 40-all at the end of regulation. Javonne Nesbit and Colt Miller had 12 points each and Tyler Wivholm had 10 points for Froid-Lake (14-2), whose two losses have been by a combined five points to Scobey (15-0).
• Jayden Jilot scored 21 points and Box Elder used a balanced attack to offset 34 points from Hays-Lodgepole's Tyshawn Shambo for a 78-70 victory. Tyrus LaMere had 17 points, Kayden Duran 12 and Gabe Saddler 10 for the Bears, who led by nine at halftime and held on. Estevan Granados backed Shambo with 19 points.
• On Monday, Caleb Senner led four players in double figures with 23 points and Richey-Lambert rebounded from a three-point halftime deficit to defeat Plentywood 70-60. Grady Gonsioroski added 14 points, Wyatt Robbins 11 and Brett Mullin 10 for the Fusion. Reese Wirtz had a big night with 20 for the Wildcats, who also received 15 from Chris Hagan, 12 from Caydon Trupe and 10 from Easton Tommerup.
• On Monday, Gabe Saddler led a balanced Box Elder offense with 13 points and the Bears used a 22-13 fourth quarter to rally past Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59-55. Kayden Duran, Tyrus LaMere and Tayce St. Pierre all had 12 points for the Bears, who trailed by five entering the final eight minutes. Kyle Harmon scored 22 points and Blake Harmon 19 for the Hawks.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• On Monday, Dani Bartsch poured in 24 points and sister Paige Bartsch dumped in 17 herself as Helena Capital continued its domination of Helena 54-40. The Bruins led by 20 at halftime and were never threatened. Kylie Lantz scored 13 to lead the Bengals.
Class A
• Gracie Smyley had the hot hand with 28 points for Whitefish in a 51-29 victory over Ronan. The Bulldogs won each quarter and moved into second place in the Northwest A. Ari Burke led Ronan with eight points.
• On Monday, Katelyn Dickemore paced Hamilton with 17 points, Layne Kearns added nine and the Broncs roared to a 16-3 fourth quarter for a 44-32 triumph over Class B Florence-Carlton. Rylee Brackman added eight for the Broncs. Kylie Kovatch scored eight points and Kolbi Wood seven for the Falcons.
• Maddie Robison and Hannah Schweikert scored 15 points apiece and No. 4 Columbia Falls stayed unbeaten with a rugged 56-51 victory over No. 10 Class B Bigfork. Lauren Falkner added 10 points for the Wildkats, who led by nine after one quarter but saw the margin dip to two after three quarters. Emma Berreth scored 16 points and Alexis Saari and Scout Nadeau provided 12 points apiece for the Valkyries.
Class B
• Malea Egan had 12 points and No. 2 Colstrip spread the scoring wealth among 11 players in trouncing Huntley Project 58-14. Canzas Hisbadhorse and Baily Egan each had seven for the Fillies, who led 36-11 at halftime. Josie Hasler's five points paced the Red Devils.
• Bailey Finn provided the firepower with 22 points and No. 1 Big Timber started quickly and rolled past Three Forks 57-30. Hailee Brandon added 14, and Alyssa Boshart and Emily Cooley added nine apiece for the Herders (14-0), who led 32-10 at halftime. Jayden Woodland scored 11 to lead the Wolves.
• Kylee Nelson paced four players in double figures with 16 points and No. 5 Malta jumped to a 15-point first-quarter lead and rolled past Wolf Point 69-32. Allison Kunze backed Nelson with 15 points, Kylie Hunter added 13 and Justine Lamb provided 12 for the M-ettes. J'Elle Garfield scored 10 and Hamyanie Campbell added eight for the Wolves.
• Evelyn Demblan-Dechans' 14 points led a balanced Missoula Loyola attack and the third-ranked Breakers coasted past Arlee 71-9. Giovanna Horner scored 12 and Lani Walker 11 for Loyola, which led 25-3 after one quarter and pitched a 17-0 shutout in the third quarter. Lark Thomas scored four for Arlee.
• Sydney Brander scored 16 points, Kooper Page added 11 and Gabby Smith had 10 to lead St. Ignatius over Class A Polson 55-38. The Bulldogs led by four after one quarter but built the margin to 16 at halftime. Jazlyn Dalbey and Mossy Kauley each had seven points for the Pirates.
• Makena Patrick popped in 18 points and Megan Reich provided 14 more to lead No. 9 Anaconda to an easy 59-19 romp over Deer Lodge. The lead was 28-12 at halftime before the Copperheads raced away with a 20-4 third quarter. Taryn Lamb led the Wardens with 10.
• Michael Shea scored 13 points, and Kyle Bohne and Reena Truman added 11 points apiece to power Eureka over Class A Libby 60-22 for the annual Battle of the Kootenai Trophy. Taylor Munro led the Loggers with seven points.
• On Monday, Rachel Van Blaricom led the way again with 13 points and Cia Stuber backed her with 12 as Jefferson held off Manhattan 46-42. The Panthers used a 15-8 third quarter to put the Tigers at arm's length.
Class C
• Alexis Moline scored 11 points and Kayli Haynie and Tina Hogan added 10 apiece for Circle, which jumped to a 16-0 first-quarter lead, bumped the margin to 33 at halftime and routed Richey-Lambert 50-11.
• Emma Billmayer led four players in double figures with 19 points as Turner outlasted North Star 61-52. Shyan Krass scored 16, Dakota Krass 12 and Brooke Reed 10 for the Tornadoes, who pulled away with a 14-9 fourth quarter.
• Only three players scored for Westby-Grenora, but 16 points from Brynn Folvag, 15 from Kiarra Brunelle and 12 from Elizabeth Field were enough to hold off Bainville 43-23. Sadie Ullmer and Lakyn Rabbe each scored six points for the Bulldogs.
• Gracee Lekvold pumped in 17 points and, in a game that was tied after the first and second quarters, Scobey went on a 21-4 scoring binge in the third quarter to topple Froid-Lake 45-26. Carrie Taylor added 12 points for the Spartans, who were knotted at 11-all with the Redhawks at halftime. Dasani Nesbit scored 11 points for Froid-Lake.
• Kiersten Van Kirk had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Grace Aamot backed her with 13 points and six steals to power No. 4 Manhattan Christian (14-0) past West Yellowstone 81-41. Eliana Kuperus contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, who led 31-10 after one quarter. Emmie Collins led the Wolverines with 16 points, and Ashlynn Roos provided 15 points and eight rebounds.
• Teah Conradsen led with 13 points and Alexia Papka was right behind her with 12 as Savage outlasted Brockton 52-23. Karley McPherson added eight points for Savage, which led 20-1 after one quarter.
• Sophia Darr drained 16 points and Ellie Reinertson helped with 13 for Gardiner in a 42-35 win over Lone Peak. Ivy Hicks scored 11 for the Big Horns. The teams were tied 9-all after one quarter before the Bruins went on an 11-4 run.
• Lindsey Paulson hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead No. 7 Belt to a 49-26 win over Geraldine-Highwood. Belt led 24-20 at halftime before holding the Rivals to six points over the final two quarters. Emma Bye and Lizzie Summers had nine points each to lead G-H.
• Hailey Fiske scored 12 points and Adeline Tuszynski eight for Broadview-Lavina in a 39-27 loss to Harlowton-Ryegate. A 12-4 third quarter was the difference for the Engineers. No statistics were available for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Kayla Momberg was on fire with 24 points, Angela Gopher added 12 and Box Elder scored 28 first-quarters on the way to a 71-35 trouncing of Hays-Lodgepole. Breanna Bacon added 11 for the Bears, who outscored the Thunderbirds by 17 in the third quarter. Sierra Chandler led Hays-Lodgepole with 11 points.
• Addie Baker scored 14 points and Park City held off Roberts 36-35 in a back-and-forth game. Isabelle Adams added eight for the Panthers, who trailed by three points at halftime. Hailey Croft scored 12 for Roberts.
• Jersey Somerfeld scored 10 points and Hailey May added nine for Power in a 38-27 victory over Sunburst. The teams were tied 15-all at halftime and Power led by three after three quarters. Brooke Holland and Jeena Alborano scored six points apiece for the Refiners.
• On Monday, Emma Brensdal poured in 22 points and Plentywood burst to a 14-point first-quarter lead en route to pounding Richey-Lambert 68-26. Ashtyn Curtis added 15 and Liv Wangerin 14 for the Wildcats. ShaeLyn Williams and Jaylyn Klempel scored seven apiece for the Fusion.
• On Monday, Melony Fetter had the hot hand with 29 points and Imagin Fox helped with nine as Dodson regrouped from a four-point halftime deficit to down Class B Poplar 54-51. The Coyotes pulled ahead with a 19-11 third quarter and then held on. Macey Dionne had 18 points, Kendra Martell 13 and Catherine Bear nine for the Indians.
20-Point Club
35: Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje
35: Dante Micheli, Thompson Falls
34: Tyshawn Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
29: Melony Fetter, Dodson
29: Lindsey Paulson, Belt
28: Grace Smyley, Whitefish
28: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
25: Ky Kouba, Billings Skyview
24: Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital
24: Antone Manning, Wolf Point
24: Colton Graham, Polson
24: Kayla Momberg, Box Elder
23: Caleb Senner, Richey-Lambert
23: Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian
23: Kiersten Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian
23: Connor Tuss, Malta
23: Caden Williams, Libby
23: Billy Boone, Valley Christian
23: Caleb Cole, Colstrip
22: Kyle Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
22: Emma Brendsdal, Plentywood
22: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
22: Ozzie King, Deer Lodge
22: Walker Fisher, Bigfork
21: Caden Holgate, Manhattan
21: Zoran LaFromboise, St. Ignatius
21: Jayden Jilot, Box Elder
20: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
20: Jace Hill, Columbia Falls
