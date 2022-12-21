Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.

BOYS 

Class A

 • (3) Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 31: Eli Quinn drained 22 points and Connor Michaud knocked down 20 as the Broncs rolled past the Blue Devils. Frenchtown jumped out to a 24-9 first-quarter lead and went up 53-15 at halftime. Derek Criddle scored eight points to lead Corvallis, with Aaron Powell netting seven.

Class C

Frazer 76, Brockton 45: QuinnDale Pretty Paint hit for 17 points to lead Brockton, with Quincy Belgrade netting 12. Kameron Rolling Thunder, Josh Firemoon and Kahlil Beauchman contributed 11 points each for the Warriors. No scoring results were reported for Frazer.

20-Point Club

22: Eli Quinn, Frenchtown

20: Connor Michaud, Frenchtown

