Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class A
• (3) Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 31: Eli Quinn drained 22 points and Connor Michaud knocked down 20 as the Broncs rolled past the Blue Devils. Frenchtown jumped out to a 24-9 first-quarter lead and went up 53-15 at halftime. Derek Criddle scored eight points to lead Corvallis, with Aaron Powell netting seven.
Class C
• Frazer 76, Brockton 45: QuinnDale Pretty Paint hit for 17 points to lead Brockton, with Quincy Belgrade netting 12. Kameron Rolling Thunder, Josh Firemoon and Kahlil Beauchman contributed 11 points each for the Warriors. No scoring results were reported for Frazer.
20-Point Club
22: Eli Quinn, Frenchtown
20: Connor Michaud, Frenchtown
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.