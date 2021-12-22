Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Ronan 54, Libby 50: The brothers act of Elijah Tonasket (18 points) and Marlo Tonasket (17) paced the Chiefs against in a come-from-behind win over the Loggers. Ronan trailed 43-41 entering the fourth quarter. TJ Anderson scored 18 points, Caden Williams 16 and Tyler Anderson 10 for Libby.
• Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 47: Devin Shelton scored 17 and Kellen Klimpel 12 to lead a balanced Broncs attack against Donovan Potter (25 points) and the Blue Devils. Connor Michaud scored 11 and Eli Quinn nine for Frenchtown, which led by eight after one quarter and pulled away with a 22-11 third quarter.
CLASS B
• Rocky Boy 90, Harlem 58: Sean Gibson paced five players in double figures with 26 points and the high-powered Stars cruised past the Wildcats with a 27-8 surge in the second quarter. Joe Demontiney and Ben Crebs scored 19 apiece, Tayce St. Pierre added 16 and Teague Stamp 10 for Rocky Boy. RJ Ramone also had a hot hand with 26 points for Harlem. Teegan LeValdo provided 11 and Marty Stewart 10.
• Malta 61, Glasgow 34: Rex Williamson pumped in 21 points and Connor Tuss had his back with nine as the Mustangs coasted past the Scotties. Jonathan Siewing added eight for Malta, which led by 17 at halftime. Keigan Ingram scored 13 and Wyatt Babb 10 for Glasgow.
CLASS C
• Box Elder 69, North Star 67: Tyrus LaMere led all scorers with 22 points and the Bears rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to nip the Knights. Gabe Saddler scored 16 and Mathias Blackfird 15 for Box Elder, which pulled within three after three quarters. Rhett Wolery scored 19 to lead four North Star players in double figures. Gavin Clawson added 18, Gavin Spicher 15 and Garrett Spicher 10.
• Terry 66, Jordan 58: Rodrigo Takano followed up his 39-point outburst Tuesday with a 23-point night to lead the Terriers past the Mustangs. Jeremy Ekenobaye scored 14, Enrico Scuppa 13 and Casper Sackman nine for Terry. Porter Kreider led with 20 for Jordan, followed by Cash Pierson with 12 and Dawson Murnion with 10.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
• Frenchtown 43, Corvallis 17: Sadie Smith was the only scorer in double figures with 16 points as the Broncs improved to 5-0 by stifling the Blue Devils. Carah Evans scored eight for Frenchtown, which led 22-3 after one quarter. Tylin Sorenson and Erika Jessop scored four apiece for Corvallis.
• Ronan 47, Libby 16: Dani Coffman pumped in 17 points and the Maidens broke from a 4-2 first-quarter lead to rout the Loggers on the strength of a 16-2 second quarter. Rylee Boltz scored seven for Libby.
CLASS B
• Jefferson 76, Choteau 39: Cia Stuber scored a season-high 21 points and Rachel Van Blaricom backed her with 13 as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a rout of the Bulldogs. MacKenzie Layng chipped in with 10 for Jefferson, which led by 10 after one quarter and 25 at halftime.
• Malta 46, Glasgow 19: Allison Kunze was tops with 16 points and Addy Anderson did her part with eight as the M-ettes shut down the Scotties. Malta led 23-6 at halftime and didn't allow Glasgow more than seven points in a quarter. Tyann Graham scored seven for the Scotties.
• Red Lodge 61, Roundup 10: Brayli Reimer led with 16 points, and Ellis Mastel and Isabelle Sager added 12 each as the Rams improved to 5-1 with a pummeling of the Panthers. Red Lodge, which outscored Roundup 22-0 in the second quarter, has lost only to defending state champion Big Timber. Cate Cota scored eight for the Panthers.
• Harlem 76, Rocky Boy 32: Chloe Messerly and Raelynne Briere were an unstoppable 1-2 punch with 28 points apiece as the Wildcats clobbered the Stars. Ella Billmeyer and Araya Maurt scored eight each for Harlem, which led 27-7 after the first quarter. Jourdai Coffee scored nine and Jayci Demontiney eight for Rocky Boy.
CLASS C
• Box Elder 54, North Star 41: Angela Gopher paved the way with 16 points and Tayleigh Sunchild backed her with 13 as the Bears rode an 18-2 second quarter to a double-digit triumph over the Knights. Mariah Arkinson added 12 for Box Elder. Rainee Watson scored 14, Laynie Sattoriva 11 and Kaytlyn Domire nine for North Star.
• Seeley-Swan 72, Victor 27: Emily Maughan and Tegan Mauldin were twin towers with 20 points apiece as the Blackhawks sprinted to a 29-4 lead and trounced the Pirates. Sariah Maughan added 14 and Dani Sexton nine for Seeley-Swan.
• Jordan 61, Terry 14: Lacey Lawrence led with 15 points and the Mustangs surged to a 40-5 halftime lead on the way to belting the Terriers. Brooke Murnion scored nine points, and Brenna Murnion and Tori Murnion had eight apiece for Jordan.
• Heart Butte 55, Cascade 46: Kyleigh Knowlden and Alaina Barger scored 11 each, and Sophia Mortag added 10 in a losing cause for the Badgers against the Warriors. Heart Butte, which led 17-6 after one quarter, didn't provide statistics.
20-Point Club
28: Chloe Messerly, Harlem
28: Raelynne Briere, Harlem
26: Sean Gibson, Rocky Boy
26: RJ Ramone, Harlem
25: Donovan Potter, Corvallis
23: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
22: Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder
21: Cia Stuber, Jefferson
21: Rex Williamson, Malta
20: Porter Kreider, Jordan
20: Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan
20: Tegan Mauldin, Seeley-Swan
