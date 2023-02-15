Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class B
District 3B
• St. Labre 68, Colstrip 62: Solan Medicine Bull went off for 27 points and Seth Hill poured in 23 as the Braves got past the Colts in first-round tournament action. Fydel Flying chipped in with eight points. Niyol Medicine Bull hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points for the Colts.
• Baker 70, Forsyth 40: Rory Lingle led nine players in the scoring column with 13 points, Cooper O'Connor tallied 12 and Riley Williams 10 for the Spartans in their tournament opener. Gentre Coulter chipped in eight points and Quinn Griffith seven. Connor Stahl netted 11 points to lead the Dogies. Tate Reese scored 10.
District 4B
• Roundup 51, Joliet 44: Jace Lemmel paved the way with 21 points and Kylen Wolff did his share with 16 for the Panthers, who broke away from a 22-all tie at halftime with a 17-8 third quarter to down the J-Hawks in a first-round game. Brody Gebhardt scored 11, Paxton McQuillan 10, and Seth Bailey and Bryce Williams eight each for Joliet.
• Red Lodge 58, Shepherd 40: Thomas Buchanan led a balanced offense with 18 points and nine Rams scored in a first-round rout of the Mustangs. Walker Boos added 12 points and Calvin Garmin eight for Red Lodge. Kolby Kring led all scorers with 23 points for Shepherd.
Class C
District 2C
• Savage 44, Westby-Grenora 33: Zane Pilgeram and Hunter Sanders each scored 12 points and the Warriors rode an 11-2 third quarter to an opening triumph over the Thunder. Cole Gebhardt led Mon-Dak with nine points.
• Circle 72, Brockton 41: Jace Curtiss led four players in double figures with 18 points and the Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter en route to ending the Warriors' season. Seth Dyk scored 12 points, and Beau Beery and Chance Beley added 10 each for Circle, which led by 13 at intermission and outscored Brockton 25-12 in the third quarter. Quannah First That Walks scored 18 and Quincy Belgarde eight for the Warriors.
District 3C
• Dodson 41, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 30: The Coyotes overcame a slow start to outscore the Mavericks 14-4 in the final stanza, and grabbed their first win in district tournament play. Mason LoneBear dropped 18 points, Mikey Jaynes tallied 11 and Junior Stiffarm added five. Blaine Downing scored 15 points for the Mavericks.
• Nashua 66, Frazer 21: The Porcupines ran out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and went up 46-8 at halftime en route to their opening-round victory in the district tournament. Caden Laumeyer led four players in double figures with 14 points. Kevin Viste was right behind with 13, and Bubba Pugh and Grady Nielsen hit for 11 each. Jarvis Goodbird drained 14 points for the Bearcubs.
District 6C
• Plenty Coups 58, Fromberg 57: Ledrain Hugs hit for 20 points, and the Warriors survived a fourth-quarter rally from the Falcons in their tournament opener. Tabias Goes Ahead added nine points and Elijah High Hawk seven. Ciaran McKevitt shot the lights out for Fromberg, leading all scorers with 26 points. Brandon Dobson netted 11 points.
• Roberts 56, Absarokee 43: Joe Allen collected 15 points, with Thommy Howard scoring nine and Cody Atcosta and Owen Walila seven apiece for the Rockets in their tournament opener. Jakson Heimer led all scorers with 20 points for the Huskies.
District 10C
• Cascade 66, Power 42: The Badgers erupted for a 23-9 run in the third quarter to break away and notch their opening-game tournament win. Caiden Sekutorski led the charge with 18 points. Gavin Gilham drained 13 points, Carter Casavant 11 and Tyler Lane 10. Trey Stengrimson tallied 12 points for the Pirates.
• Simms 54, Valier 28: Ezra Leach knocked down 17 points and the Tigers ran away from the Panthers in a first-round district match, using a 20-4 run in the second quarter to pull away. Scotty Sivumaki scored 11 points, with Kyler Smerker and Trenton Sheldon netting 10 points apiece.
District 12C
• Sheridan 60, Twin Bridges 18: Cade Cathey was high man with 19 points and the Panthers burst to a 13-1 lead after one quarter on the way to routing the Falcons in their play-in game. Abram Miller added 11 points and Kyler Theis 10 for Sheridan. Reid Johnson scored five for Twin Bridges.
• Lone Peak 61, Lima 37: Gus Hammond, Isaac Bedway and Max Romney led a balanced attack with 13 points apiece as the Big Horns won their play-in opener over the Bears. Juliusz Shipman added eight points for Lone Peak, which led 27-3 after one quarter. Kynd Hildreth scored nine for Lima.
GIRLS
Class B
District 3B
• Colstrip 68, Lame Deer 21: Malea Egan had a huge night with 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals as the defending state champion Fillies opened their postseason defense of their title by thumping the Morning Stars.
District 4B
• Shepherd 61, Roundup 12: Breelyn Fulton led 10 players in the scoring column with nine points, and the Fillies blitzed the Panthers in first-round district tournament action. Wilhelmina Wenz scored eight points, Madi Kruzich seven, and Ashley Carroll and Aubrey Allison netted six points each. Tori Avila had five points for Roundup.
• Red Lodge 62, Joliet 48: Ellis Mastel went for 22 points, Abigail DeRennaux tallied 15 and Brayli Reimer 13 as the Rams knocked off the J-Hawks in opening-round district play. Jacey Spitzer netted 15 points and Warburton Savana 13 for the J-Hawks.
Class C
District 2C
• Circle 80, Brockton 31: Alexis Moline knocked down 20 points, Tina Hogan scored 15 and Charlie Moline 12 as the Wildcats routed the Warriors. Grace Gackle added nine points and Madeline Moline eight. Ava Lone Bear had nine points for the Warriors.
• Richey-Lambert 67, Savage 61: The Fusion took control after halftime, going on a 20-9 third-quarter run, and held off the Warriors down the stretch in a district tournament contest. Kiera Rains led three players in double figures with 22 points. Lauren Prevost drained 16 and ShaeLyn Williams 13. Cambry Conradsen led all scorers with a monster game for the Warriors, dropping 32 points. Brooke Reuter netted 17.
District 3C
• Nashua 50, Dodson 39: The Porcupines finished off the Coyotes with an 18-5 surge in the final quarter of their district tournament opener. Alexis Murdock scored 10 points, Gracyn Sibley added seven and Guinevere Abern five. Kataya KillEagle poured in 21 points for Dodson.
• Lustre Christian 57, Frazer 42: Aubri Holzrichter poured in 21 points to lead three players in double figures for the Lions. Grace Brown and Alexa Reddig netted 15 points apiece. Bailey Beston scored 15 to lead the Bearcubs.
District 8C
• Highwood 45, Winnett-Grass Range 27: The Mountaineers rolled past the Rams in their tournament opener, with Ellie Aron draining 13 points and Lauren Crowder 11. Lydia Nelson and Sarah Davison contributed five points apiece. Aliyah Lopez had 10 points for the Rams.
• Belt 62, Great Falls Central 17: Hattie Bumgarner scored 13 points and Kylee Permann was right behind with 12 as the Huskies blew past the Mustangs in tournament play. Aaliyah Gaylord added 10 points and Addison Urick nine. Mari Anderson led the Mustangs with six points.
• Roy-Winifred 63, Hobson-Moore 27: Isabelle Heggem had another big day with 22 points and Laynee Elness chipped in with 16 as the Outlaws crushed the Titans in a tournament opener. Jayda Southworth added nine and Lyla Ewen eight for Roy-Winifred, which led 43-15 at halftime. Kate Martin led Hobson-Moore with 10 points.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 54, Centerville 44: BriElla Becker led with 17 points and Kara Reed did her part with 13 to lift the Bearcats over the Miners. Kaitaia Vincent and McKenzi Milburn added nine each for DGSG. Laynie Drew scored 15 and Kayla Satterwhite nine for Centerville.
District 9C
• North Star 61, Hays-Lodgepole 31: The Knights received 24 points from Kaytlyn Domire and 16 each from Laynie Sattoriva and Kira King in their demolition of the Thunderbirds. Alliya Pretty Paint netted 11 points for Hays-Lodgepole, with Shaunte Hawley chipping in six points.
• Fort Benton 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 23: Emerson Giese collected 19 points as the Longhorns opened tournament play with a takedown of the Hawks. Angeline Riener tallied 13 points and Casha Corder 10. Hailee Wang and Addison Reichelt chipped in with seven points apiece.
• Chinook 52, Turner 15: Hallie Neibauer led with 11 points, and Bree Swanson and Alexus Seymour were right behind with 10 apiece as the Sugarbeeters stayed unbeaten by trouncing a Tornadoes. Bridget Reed scored six for Turner.
• Box Elder 52, Big Sandy 44: Tayleigh Sunchild pumped in 17 points and Ariel Gopher added 16 as the Bears built a big lead after three quarters and held on to down the Pioneers. Melyah Oats added 15 for Box Elder, which led 40-22 entering the final eight minutes. Eva Yeadon scored 19 and Angie Sant 10 for Big Sandy.
District 12C
• Shields Valley 65, Lima 24: Nora Dominick drained 17 points as the Rebels cruised past the Bears in their play-in game. Mylee Peterson hit for 12 points, Asha Jerke nine and Tyler DeFord eight. Taryn Martinell netted eight points for Lima.
• White Sulphur Springs 58, Sheridan 18: Kenzie Hereim poured in 25 points — including 5-for-9 from 3-point range — and Natalie Fisher had her back with 15 as the Hornets played their way into the rest of the tournament with a romp over the Panthers. Kendra Manger added eight for White Sulphur Springs. Emily LaYocona had 20 points and Catherine Gronning provided 13 for Sheridan.
20-Point Club
37: Malea Egan, Colstrip
32: Cambry Conradsen, Savage
27: Solan Medicine Bull, St. Labre
26: Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg
25: Kenzie Hereim, White Sulphur Springs
24: Kaytlyn Domire, North Star
23: Kolby Kring, Shepherd
23: Seth Hill, St. Labre
22: Isabelle Heggem, Roy-Winifred
22: Kiera Rains, Richey-Lambert
22: Ellis Mastel, Red Lodge
21: Jace Lemmel, Roundup
21: Kataya KillEagle, Dodson
21: Aubri Holzrichter, Lustre Christian
20: Emily LaYacona, Sheridan
20: Alexis Moline, Circle
20: Ledrain Hugs, Plenty Coups
20: Jakson Heimer, Absarokee
