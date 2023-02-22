Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Billings Senior 55, Belgrade 23: Mackey Burckley went for 21 points and Zac Woog was right behind with 19 for the Broncs, who sprinted to an 18-3 lead after one quarter and didn't let up in crushing the Panthers. Kade Schlauch scored seven for Belgrade.
Class A
Eastern A
• Lewistown 84, Laurel 44: Fischer Brown had the hot hand again with 24 points and Matthew Golik produced 15 points and four steals as the unbeaten Golden Eagles continued their push for a state title by derailing the Locomotives. Royce Robinson added 11 points, Kieran Netburn nine and Gage Norslien eight for Lewistown, which led 41-22 at intermission. Krew Hunter scored seven points to lead Laurel, which put 11 players into the scoring column.
• Laurel 63, Sidney 50: Krew Hunter led with 19 points and Eli Weisenberger chipped in with 11 as the Locomotives overcame a huge game by Chace Waters to down the Eagles to open divisional action. Trey Hull did his part with 10 points and six rebounds for Laurel. Waters scored a game-high 21 points and hauled down 14 rebounds to lead Sidney, which also received 11 points from Aren Larsen and eight from Kevin Hutzenbiler. Laurel led by seven entering the fourth quarter.
• Glendive 69, Livingston 40: Levi Eaton scored 15 points, Chase Crockett added 14 and nine players scored for the Red Devils on a tourney-opening romp over the Rangers. Teagan Wahl added 10 for Glendive, which led 14-11 after one quarter but blew it open with a 23-4 run toward halftime. Wilson Saile scored 17 to lead Livingston.
GIRLS
Class A
Eastern A
• Billings Central 70, Glendive 19: Coral Old Bull scored 12 points, Kamryn Reinker added 11 and 11 players scored as the Rams crushed the Red Devils. Lauren Dull chipped in with nine points, and Annika Stergar and GG Hastings eight apiece for Billings Central. Mallory Robinson scored eight points to lead Glendive.
• Havre 70, Sidney 40: Ariana Gary scored 15 points, Amaya Jarvis added 11 points and eight rebounds, and the Blue Ponies coasted past the Eagles after jumping to a 21-7 first-quarter lead. Kiyanna Jarvis provided eight points and four steals, and Yelena Miller had eight more points for Havre. Leah Entz scored 10 points, Ave Norby nine and Savanna Anderson eight for Sidney.
• Sidney 46, Lockwood 43 (OT): Savanna Anderson had a dominant double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ave Norby provided nine points and Ella Norby hauled down 10 boards as the Eagles surprised the Lions in overtime in the divisional opener. In a game that was tight the entire way, Tailey Harris scored 17 opints and Dani Jordan chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds for Lockwood.
• Glendive 44, Livingston 26: Mallory Robinson led the way with 13 points, Codi Nagel added 11 and four steals, and the Red Devils built a 22-9 halftime lead on the way to downing the Rangers in a tournament opener. Jane Harrison also had four steals for Glendive. Ashley Strupp led Livingston with eight points and six rebounds, and Zoey Payne added seven boards. Maya Stenseth provided five assists and three steals.
Class C
Northern C
• Fort Benton 48, Belt 36: Emerson Giese was tops with points and Casha Corder added 12 for the Longhorns, who rallied from a 20-18 halftime hole to pulla way from the Huskies. Kylynn Nack scored nine points, and Hailee Wang helped with eight points and 11 rebounds for Fort Benton, which led by four after three quarters. Kylee Perman had a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards for Belt, and Aaliyah Gaylord added eight points.
• Roy-Winifred 57, Augusta 20: Laynee Elness drained 21 points, and Isabelle Heggem fashioned a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds as the once-beaten Outlaws smoked the Elk. Jayda Southworth backed them with nine points and Heggem also had six steals for Roy-Winifred, which led by 10 after the first quarter and made it a rout with a 19-2 run over the next eight minutes. Payton Levine had 12 points and 10 boards for Augusta.
20-Point Club
24: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
21: Laynee Elness, Roy-Winifred
21: Chace Waters, Sidney
21: Mackey Burckley, Billings Senior
