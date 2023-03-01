Jefferson's Izzy Morris goes up for a basket during a Southern B divisional game against Shepherd on Wednesday in Billings. Morris scored 11 points and the Panthers downed the Fillies 46-30 in the tournament opener.
BOYS
Class B
Southern B
• Huntley Project 39, Jefferson 31:Jeffrey Thomas and Jake Cook led a balanced offense with nine points each and the Red Devils turned a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a divisional opening triumph over the Panthers. David Wohlfeil added eight for Huntley Project. Zach Zody scored 11 points and Dalton Noble nine for Jefferson, which used an 11-1 third quarter to take a 24-22 lead.
GIRLS
Class B
Southern B
• Jefferson 46, Shepherd 30:MacKenzie Layng got the day off to a strong start with 17 points, and Izzy Morris and Austie May chipped in with 11 apiece for the Panthers, who blew open a close game in the third quarter and downed the Fillies in a divisional opener. Shepherd led 21-18 at halftime before Jefferson went on a 17-4 tear for a 10-point lead and then extended the margin over the final eight minuters. Ashley Carroll scored eight for the Fillies.
• Big Timber 72, Lodge Grass 57:Laney Ketcham paced four players in double figures with 18 points and older sister Kameryn Ketcham was right behind with 17 as the once-beaten Herders opened with a triumph over the Indians. RaeAnna King provided 12 points and Bailey Finn 10 for Big Timber, which led by six at halftime but broke it open with a 21-7 third quarter. Jazminei Half scored 15, Silvia Fighter 11 and Kevee Rogers 10 for Lodge Grass.
Class C
Southern C
• Jordan 57, Broadview-Lavina 35:Krystan Hafla dropped in 11 points, Lindsay Lawrence added 10 points, five assists and three steals, and the Mustangs ran away from the Pirates in the fourth quarter to open divisional play. Brooke Murnion chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds for Jordan, which led 40-33 before closing the game on a 17-2 run. Hailey Fiske had 19 points and eight rebounds to carry Broadview-Lavina.
