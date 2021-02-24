Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Livingston led by as many as 13 points and held off Sidney 56-53 behind 23 points from Payton Kokot. Kokot went 9 for 13 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. Ben Nelson added 10 points for the Rangers, who led by 13 with 5:24 to play. The Eagles had three players in double figures, led by the 12 points of Riley Jackson and Parker Sinks. Kaston LeRoy added 11 for Sidney.
• Colter Bales pumped in 21 points and hauled down a team-high six rebounds for Laurel, which pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 48-33 opening-night win over Miles City. Jace McNeil added eight for the Locomotives, who outscored the Cowboys 17-7 over the final eight minutes. Dalton Polesky scored nine and Logan Muri eight for Miles City.
CLASS B
District 1B
• Rhett Reynolds drained 19 points, Logan Leck added 12 and No. 4 Shelby had little trouble with Choteau in a 70-12 first-round win. Taylor Parsons and Kyle Peltier added nine apiece for the Coyotes, who outscored the Bulldogs 40-2 over the middle two quarters. Jacob Brewster scored four for Choteau.
• Caden Huntsinger and Ethan Wittmier led a balanced scoring attack for Conrad in a 66-59 victory over Cut Bank. Huntsinger scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Wittmier finished with 18 points, and Kade Harwood added 10. Robert Reagan led Cut Bank with 29 points, including 11 in the third quarter as the Wolves tried to crawl back in the game. Dawson Vasboe added 14 for Cut Bank.
District 4B
• Colby Martinez paved the way with 20 points and six rebounds, Cale Chamberlin added 16 points and Columbus got off on the right foot with a 50-44 triumph over Roundup. The Cougars led by two points at halftime but created some elbow room with a 10-5 third quarter. Michael McHenry and Jace Lemmel score 11 points apiece for the Panthers.
• Seth Bailey fashioned a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Joliet raced to a 19-2 first-quarter lead in trouncing Shepherd 56-29 in a first-round game. Kelly Lind chipped in with 11 points and Paxton McQuillan 10 points and five assists for the J-Hawks. Sam Stene scored 10 to lead the Mustangs.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Carter McDowell led four players in double figures, scoring 12 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, to propel No. 9 Simms past Roy-Winifred in an opening-round game. Dallin Nelson added 16, Caden Smerker 12 and Kaidin Thibert 10 for the unbeaten Tigers. Justin Stulc led all scorers with 21 for the Outlaws, who also received 15 from Brody Geer.
• Sean Gibson scored 14 points and Ben Crebs did his share with 11 as Rocky Boy bolted to a 17-point first-quarter lead and ran past Great Falls Central 65-38 in a first-round game. Joe Demontiney helped with eight points for the Stars, who led by 27 at halftime.
• In a nip-and-tuck game, Kealy Haaland scored 17 points and Kyle Harmon provided 16 to offset 26 by Winnett-Grass Range's Walker Doman as Chester-Joplin-Inverness stayed alive by nipping the Rams 52-51 in a loser-out game. The teams were tied entering the fourth quarter, which the Hawks won 8-7. Blake Harmon added nine for C-J-I. Brady Bantz backed Doman with eight points.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Billings Central jumped out to a 31-point second-quarter lead before Miles City made its first field goal and cruised to a 69-11 first-round victory. Isabelle Erickson had 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first half. Solei Elletson added 11 and Molly Molvig had six points and six rebounds. The Rams forced Miles City into 31 turnovers. The Cowgirls were led by Maddie Moore and Lainey Smith, who each scored three points.
Taylor Young and Skylar Higgs scored 11 points each to help Livingston get past Lewistown 40-27. The Golden Eagles got off to a fast start and led by as many as five, but the Rangers quickly recovered after scoring just three points in the first quarter. Rainna Floyd added nine points and eight rebounds and Kodie Vondra had six steals and three assists to go along with her six points for the Rangers. Brooke Weinheimer led Lewistown with 10 points. Aniay Ross and Rylee Amstrong both grabbed nine rebounds.
• Glendive scored the tournament’s first upset behind a 17-point effort from Jillian Litwiller as the Red Devils knocked off No. 5 Laurel 45-41. Laurel jumped out to a seven-point lead until early in the game before Glendive managed to tied it up by halftime, 24-24. Laurel led by one after the third quarter. Madison Wahl added 11 points and six steals for Glendive. Emma Timm led Laurel with 16 points and Grace Timm had six steals.
CLASS B
District 4B
• Skyler Wright scored 15 points and Joliet used a big third quarter to get past Shepherd 40-35. Joliet scored a lone point in the first quarter and trailed 20-9 at halftime, but the J-Hawks rallied in the final 16 minutes for the win. Merrin Schwend added 13 points for Joliet, which made 14 of 20 free throws in the second half. Wilhelmina Wenz led Shepherd with 10 points.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Jonna McCullough scored 18 points and Azzia Rowland provided 12 as Geraldine-Highwood opened divisional play with a 45-29 triumph over Cascade. Trinity Tinsen added eight for the Rivals, who led 13-2 after one quarter. Caybree Ludvigson topped the Badgers with 11 points.
• Aspen Giese poured in 25 points and No. 5 Fort Benton put up 52 first-half points in pummeling Valier 78-31 in a first-round game. Ashlee Wang and Hailee Wang each scored 12 points for the Longhorns. Erica Ramsey topped the Panthers with 10 points.
• Lindsay Paulson led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds as No. 7 Belt took care of Augusta 58-45 in a first-round game. Sabrina Wing added 15 points and Railey Gliko chipped in with 10 for the Huskies, who led by five points at halftime. Olivia Isakson scored 13 points and Payton Levine 11 for the Elks.
Southern C
• Leni Krehbiel led No. 8 Melstone with 18 points, Koye Rindal added 15 and Kayla Kombol produced as the Broncs opened divisional play with a 56-32 romp over Roberts. Kenzie Pitts scored 13 points to lead the Rockets, who within three points at halftime and saw Melstone blow it open with a 20-5 third quarter. Melstone is playing without junior Draya Wacker, the state's leading scorer, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
• Brooklyn Ragland led with 16 points and McKenzie Morrison backed her with 14 as Custer-Hysham built a big early lead, saw it evaporate, then won in overtime 41-38 over Bridger in a first-round matchup. The Rebels, who led 14-4 after one quarter but saw the lead trimmed to three at halftime, outscored the Scouts 6-3 in OT. Emily Adkins led all scorers with 23 points for Bridger.
• Heidi LaBree had a monster game with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Ekalaka to a 62-44 victory over Plenty Coups in the first round. Tyra O'Connor had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Codi Melton added 13 points and Ella Owen provided 11 more for the Bulldogs. Kori Kittelman did her part with seven points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Serena Flat Lip scored 13, and Keane Blacksmith and Lois Flat Lip provided 10 each for the Warriors.
Western C
• Kiersten Van Kirk had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds plus three blocked shots as No. 3 Manhattan Christian kept its perfect season alive with a 48-37 win over Philipsburg in a first-round game. Ava Bellach helped with 10 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who trailed by a point at halftime but outscored the Prospectors 20-12 in the third quarter. Reece Pitcher scored 11 points, Asha Comings added 10 and Amelia Hill hauled down 11 rebounds for Philipsburg.
• Liev Smith topped all scorers with 13 points, Connor Fryberger added 12 and No. 4 Charlo used a huge fourth quarter to rally past Twin Bridges 42-30 in a tournament opener. Carlee Fryberger pitched in with nine for the Vikings, who trailed by four after three quarters but outscored the Falcons 18-2 over the final eight minutes. Allie Dale scored 11 for Twin Bridges.
• Emily Maughan dropped in 18 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 2 Seeley-Swan rode a fast start to a 71-43 first-round win over Shields Valley. Sariah Maughan backed her sister with 15 points, Bethany Hoag added 13 and Klaire Kovatch 11 for the unbeaten Blackhawks (15-0), who led 25-9 after one quarter and built the margin to 24 by halftime. Tyler DeFord paced the Rebels with 16 points.
20-Point Club
29: Robert Reagan, Cut Bank
27: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
26: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
23: Payton Kokot, Livingston
23: Emily Adkins, Bridger
22: Caden Huntsinger, Conrad
21: Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred
21: Colter Bales, Laurel
20: Colby Martinez, Columbus
