Editor's note: Coverage of the Class A tournaments is here for boys and here for girls.
Boys Basketball
CLASS B
Southern B
• Journey Emerson was a one-man show with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five steals as Lame Deer survived a disastrous second quarter to pull the surprise of the day by knocking off Red Lodge 49-42 in a play-in game. The Rams, sixth in the final rankings of the season, used a 20-5 second quarter to lead by nine at halftime. But the Morning Stars cut the margin to three after the third quarter and outscored Red Lodge 22-12 over the final eight minutes. Corby Mann had 15 points for the Rams, who also received 10 rebounds apiece from Jay Jetmore and Burke Mastel. Red Lodge had 22 turnovers.
• Noah Bouchard led with 24 points to pass 1,000 for his career and hauled down nine rebounds, and Jake Fox added a big double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to propel Huntley Project over Three Forks 65-59 in a first-round game. Jey Hofer added nine for the Red Devils, who led by 15 entering the fourth quarter and held off a Wolves surge. Austin Allen scored 20 and had four steals, and Owen Long added 19 points and seven rebounds for Three Forks.
• Damon Gros Ventre poured in 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists as top-ranked Lodge Grass sprinted to a 16-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a 67-52 triumph over Townsend in a first-round game. Ty Moccasin added 13 points and Jadence Archita contributed nine points and eight boards for the Indians. Gavin Vandenacre had the hot hand with 32 points for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Racht added nine.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Aidan Fishell topped four players in double figures with 21 points and top-ranked Scobey scored 49 first-half points on the way to a 75-42 thumping of Richey-Lambert in a tournament opener. Caden Handran added 18 points, Parker Cromwell 13 and Reagan Marchart 10 for the Spartans. Wyatt Robbins topped the Fusion with 10 points, and Grady Gonsioroski helped with nine.
• Zarek Jones scored 15 points and Dodson used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Westby-Grenora for a 51-36 win in the first round. Alex Werk added 13 points and Julian Benson 12 for the Coyotes, who led by a point entering the fourth quarter before closing the game on a 21-7 run. Erik Field scored 13 points, Darian Holecek 12 and Aidian Harbin 11 but no other Thunder players scored.
Girls Basketball
CLASS B
Southern B
• Merrin Schwend pumped in 20 points and Skyler Wright was right behind with 19 as Joliet jumped to a 12-point first-quarter lead and coasted past Baker in the opener of a wide-open tournament. The J-Hawks led 35-14 at halftime. Anika Ploeger scored 13 points and Emily Shumaker nine for the Spartans.
• Sawyer Wiggs led three players in double figures with 17 points and chalked up four steals as Columbus opened tournament play with an impressive 53-34 romp over Jefferson. Payton West scored 14 points and Brooklyn Wyllie provide 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who used a 19-2 second-quarter run to break away from a tie after one quarter. Rachel Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 17 points, but no other player scored more than five.
• Brynna Wolfe had a huge day with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists as Whitehall continued its late-season surge with a 53-50 upset of No. 2 Colstrip in a first-round game. Wolfe was 13-for-15 from the free-throw line. Jada Clarkson backed with 13 points for the Trojans in a game that was tied after three quarters. Canzas Hisbadhorse and Madison Big Back led the Fillies with 11 points apiece, and Addie Casterline added 14 rebounds.
Western B
• Kyle Bohne scored 14 points and Rhianna Hawkins chipped in with 11 as Eureka started divisional play on the right foot with a 44-29 triumph over Deer Lodge. The Lions trailed by six points after one quarter but regrouped to take a 27-22 halftime lead. Taryn Lamb scored 10 and Courtney Boese nine for the Wardens.
• Lani Walker popped in 17 points and Missoula Loyola jumped to a nine-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a 54-35 first-round toppling of Bigfork. Natalie Clevenger provided 11 points, and Brooke Twite and Kelsey Esh added eight apiece for the Breakers. Emma Berreth scored 13 and Scout Nadeau 12 for the Valkyries.
• Alyssa Peterson scored 14 points, Makena Patrick added 11 and Anaconda put nine players in the scoring column in pulverizing St. Ignatius 66-32 to open its tournament aspirations. Mia Sullivan-Sanders, Sami Johnson and Maniyah Lunceford all had eight apiece for the Copperheads, who led by 13 after one quarter and blew it open in the second half. Kooper Page scored nine for Mission.
• Thompson Falls breezed to a 48-26 win over Florence as three players scored in double figures in a first-round game. Jody Detlaff dropped 12 points, Faith Frields added 11 and Megan Baxter had 10 for the Bluehawks. Kolbi Wood and Kassidy Yeoman each scored seven points for the Falcons, who were outscored 23-8 in the second half.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Teagan Erickson led a balanced Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale outfit with 13 points and Jaycee Erickson added 11 as the unbeaten Mavericks began tournament play with a definitive 64-27 trouncing of Circle. Kia Wasson and Kaitlyn McColly added nine points apiece for Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, which led by nine after one quarter and bumped the lead to 22 by halftime. Alexis Moline scored 10 for Circle.
• Fresno State-bound Sydney Dethman led three scorers in double figures and Froid-Lake jumped to a 12-point lead after one quarter on the way to polishing off Lustre Christian 58-25 in a first-round game. Carolyne Christoffersen scored 13 and Baylee Davidson 12 for the Redhawks.
• Liv Wangerin drained 20 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Emma Brensdal chipped in with eight as Plentywood bolted to an 11-point lead after the first eight minutes and cruised to a 53-26 win over Savage to open tournament action. The Wildcats led by 13 at halftime and 22 entering the fourth quarter. Taryn Hagler led thee Warriors with nine points.
• Elizabeth Field scored 17 points, Emma Smart added 16 and Brynn Folvag produced 13 as Westby-Grenora pulled a minor surprise by thumping Scobey 54-37 in a first-round game. The Thunder led by nine after one quarter and pushed the margin to 19 by halftime. Carrie Taylor scored 14 for the Spartans.
20-Point Club
32: Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend
26: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
24: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
24: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
23: Layne Kearns, Hamilton
22: Richard Cortese, Laurel
21: Aidan Fishell, Scobey
21: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
20: Merrin Schwend, Joliet
20: Austin Allen, Three Forks
20: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
