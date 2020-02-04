BILLINGS — There’s a demarcation line in the season for the Billings Skyview boys basketball team. In talking to the Falcons, they say there is a pre-fun era and a post-fun era.
The latter continued Tuesday night when Skyview topped Billings Senior 74-66 at the Senior gym to extend the Falcons’ winning streak to six games. Naturally, it’s easy to have fun when you’re winning. But the Falcons, whose streak moved them into the 406mtsports.com rankings at No. 5, insist the decision to relax spurred the streak, not the other way around.
The Falcons were 2-4 after starting 2020 with back-to-back losses to Billings West and Bozeman. Skyview followed with a 15-point win over Sheridan (Wyoming) and it’s been blue skies since.
“Our tempo has been great,” Skyview junior Cam Ketchum said. “Right now our motto is just have fun, enjoy the moment. Basketball only lasts so long so you have to take advantage of the good times.”
It’s helped, too, that the Falcons have extended their bench with the return of Payton Sanders from injury and increased playing time for Ky Kouba, who is seeing more varsity minutes.
That means a player like Sam Tranel, a starter last season, can come off the bench and microwave eight points like he did in the final minute of Tuesday's first quarter to give the Falcons a 24-13 lead, a margin they never gave up.
The Falcons (8-4, 4-2 Eastern AA) have scored nearly 100 points more during their winning streak than in their first six games. They’re averaging 69.3 points in their past six games compared to 52.8 points in their first six.
Ketchum scored 18 points to lead the Falcons. Kouba added 14 points and Tranel 10, with both players coming off the bench.
“We’re just having fun and enjoying ourselves,” Skyview coach Kevin Morales said. “Our energy has changed, it’s shifted, it’s not as tight. So they’re playing looser and getting more of a varsity feel, getting more comfortable with one another. Trusting each other, too, is huge. We’re so deep they have to trust one through 10 right now, and I’m pretty happy with it.”
Junior Bergen led all scorers with 24 points and Reece Connolly finished with 18 for the Broncs. Senior (4-8, 1-5) was coming off a win over Billings Central, but couldn’t overcome Skyview’s 21-6 run that ended the first quarter.
Senior coach Drew Haws complimented the Falcons’ shooting ability, and also noted Skyview made 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.
“I think we’re right there,” said Haws, whose team’s average margin of loss is eight points, and that's skewed somewhat by 21- and 19-point losses, the only two by double digits. “I think we can compete with anybody, it’s just a matter of getting over the hump. It was a good win to beat Central the other night, but now it’s back into our AA schedule and we have to figure out a way to beat a team.”
