BILLINGS — For the first time in the history of the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series, the games to be played in the Cowboy State will be held in a location other than Sheridan.
Mike Noland of the Midland Roundtable, which organizes the Montana boys and girls all-stars teams, said the games in Wyoming would shift to Gillette and be hosted by Gillette College beginning this summer.
The boys series is entering its 47th season of competition and this year marks the 26th annual girls series.
The games will be June 9 in Gillette at the Pronghorn Center and June 10 at Lockwood High School. The girls will tip-off at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m. both nights. The second annual Montana all-star volleyball match will be held June 10 prior to the basketball games at 3 p.m.
Organizers on both the Montana and Wyoming sides hope the move to Gillette will strengthen the series and breathe new life into the Wyoming side.
Both Sheridan College, where the Wyoming games have traditionally been played and Gillette College had cut their athletic programs in June 2020, but Gillette is bringing back its basketball teams for the 2023-24 school year. Having coaches at the site of the host school will help in the recruitment of players and promotion of the games in the Cowboy State.
Gillette men’s coach Shawn Neary will coach the Wyoming boys and the school’s women’s coach, Liz Lewis, the girls.
“We pursued this,” said Noland. “What has happened with Wyoming is they always miss out on a couple of their top players for whatever reason.”
Neary, who is originally from Butte, was the head men’s basketball coach at Miles Community College for 13 seasons. He also started the Gillette college program in 2009 and remained with the team until the athletic programs were cut. He was recently rehired to coach Gillette.
While at MCC, Neary served as an assistant to then-Montana boys all-star coach Bill Dreikosen so he is familiar with the all-star basketball series.
“It was fun, I enjoyed it,” Neary said of helping with the Montana team. “Just the way Montana has approached the Montana-Wyoming All-Star games and the way the Midland Roundtable does it. Part of reaching out to Mike (Noland) was we want to do a class act like they do in Billings. We want to emulate that and do that in Wyoming. Not that Sheridan didn’t do a good job with it, but it’s time for a positive change.”
Lewis, who played at Rocky Mountain College for Brian Henderson as a junior and senior and later was a student-assistant under Henderson, is also familiar with the series.
After playing and coaching at Rocky, the Nevada native was an assistant at Central Washington for a season before returning to the Treasure State as an assistant at Montana State-Northern. She then became a head coach at age 25 for Miles CC and was with the Pioneers for four years before moving on to Dickinson State.
She was the head coach at Gillette for a year before the sports programs were dropped and also was recently rehired.
“I’m very familiar with the game,” she said. “My (former) assistant coach (Janie Rayback of Afton, Wyoming) actually played in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star game and she talks about it a lot and how fun the whole experience was. She’s told me stories about it.”
Rayback is now the athletic director at Gillette College.
Overall, both Neary and Lewis are thrilled the games will be played at the Pronghorn Center.
“I think our community is very excited to host this game,” said Lewis. “Sheridan has done a great job hosting it thus far. We have phenomenal facilities, great support and people in Gillette love athletics. I think it will be a very, very fun environment.”
“We are excited to get the Montana-Wyoming All-Star games to Gillette,” said Neary. “We have a great situation at Gillette College. Our facilities are phenomenal. It’s a great opportunity to try and build up the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series to what it was at one time. We as a community and college look forward to getting it and putting a good performance in.”
Neary said he is looking forward to trying to help the Cowboy State reverse a trend in the boys series as Montana — under Steve Keller — has won 20 consecutive games.
Neary knows both Montana boys coach Steve Keller and girls coach Wes Keller, who is Steve’s son. Both Steve and Wes will continue in their roles as Montana coaches this year said Noland.
“Steve and I go way back. I coached his son, Wes Keller, at Miles my first two years and Wes was my assistant for a couple years at Miles and Steve was always a great guy,” Neary said. “I always had fun with Steve. He’s an outstanding coach.”
The Montana girls have won 12 consecutive games and Wes Keller of Rocky is 13-1 in the series.
Lewis said the Wyoming girls will play to win the series.
“The goal for us is to obviously compete, but to play very well and play very well together,” she said. “”Definitely our goal is to beat Montana.”
Wyoming is already scouting players and has a plan in place to recruit formidable boys and girls teams.
“I haven’t had a chance to completely evaluate all the talent in the state. We are going to try and emulate what Montana does,” Neary said. “We are putting together a committee of people around the state that can help pick the team for the men and women, similar to what the Midland Roundtable does. We are going to try and copy what they do. I don’t want to copy, copy, but if it works we are going to try and do what they do and do it for us.”
“We will have a committee help pick the team for us,” added Lewis. “We are working for that and getting members of the committee who have watched Wyoming high school girls and boys basketball to help pick those athletes. It will be really fun. Hosting it in the Pronghorn Center will be an awesome, awesome environment for these kids.”
