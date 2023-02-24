BILLINGS — For the first time in the history of the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series, the games to be played in the Cowboy State will be held in a location other than Sheridan.

Mike Noland of the Midland Roundtable, which organizes the Montana boys and girls all-stars teams, said the games in Wyoming would shift to Gillette and be hosted by Gillette College beginning this summer.

