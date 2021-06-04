Great Falls High senior Drew Wyman was named the 2021 Gatorade Montana boys basketball player of the year on Friday, marking the third time in six years that a Bison won the award.
The 6-foot-5 forward led Great Falls (16-2) to the State AA championship game this winter while earning Eastern AA most outstanding offensive player honors for the first time, all-state recognition for the second time and an all-conference award for the third time. He averaged 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 57.4%.
“Drew Wyman is probably the toughest kid I’ve ever had to game-plan against,” Billings West head coach Kelly Darragh said. “He can play inside or outside, he can score and he can rebound. He’s a matchup nightmare for everybody, and he plays the game the right way.”
Off the court, Wyman has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average on his way to signing a basketball scholarship to play at NAIA College of Idaho. He's been a math tutor for younger students and volunteered at youth basketball programs and his local Salvation Army.
Wyman is the fourth honoree and fifth overall winner from Great Falls High. He joins Brendan Howard (2016, 2017), Mike Warhank (1995) and Scott Hatler (1991).
"Thankful for all the people who helped me get to where I am today," Wyman wrote on Twitter on Friday after finding out the news.
Thankful for all the people who helped me get to where I am today. #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/jDiv0XxI71— Drew Wyman (@DrewWyman24) June 4, 2021
Wyman is now a finalist for the Gatorade National boys basketball player of the award, which will be announced later this month. He also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing and can submit a 30-second video about why that organization should receive one of 12 $10,000 grants.
—406mtsports.com
