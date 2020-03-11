After suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Bozeman in the state title game, Missoula Hellgate has been a team on a mission and their objective is to win a state championship.
The Knights went into that game and the 2019 Class AA state boys basketball tournament as the heavy favorite and this year, as No. 1 and 21-0, Hellgate is once the prohibitive team to beat.
Hellgate comes in as the two-time defending Western AA champion after sweeping through to the title again, beating top contender Helena Capital for the third time this season. The Knights have also beaten Missoula Sentinel twice and Billings West.
Overall, the field will feature plenty of familiar faces as Bozeman, Billings Skyview, West, Capital, Great Falls High, Sentinel and Hellgate were all participants in 2019. West was third last season, falling to Bozeman, the eventual champion in the semifinals.
The rematch between the Hawks and Knights will happen right away in the quarterfinals as the two teams will cap day one in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. Prior to that will be West and Sentinel (6:30 p.m.), two other contenders, putting the top-3 finishers from a year ago all on one side of the bracket.
On the other side will be Capital, the two-time runner-up in the Western AA, as well as Billings Skyview, the Eastern AA champ that's fresh off an upset of Billings West. Capital will face Great Falls High (12:00 p.m.), while Skyview will battle Butte (1:30 p.m.) as the Bulldogs return to state.
Here's a guide to the eight teams in the field. The semifinals will be Friday night at 6:30 and 8. The state title game is Saturday at 8. All games in the winner's bracket will be played at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Western AA
Top seed: Missoula Hellgate (21-0) is the big dog coming into the Class AA tournament behind the trio of Rollie Worster, Abe Johnson and Cam LaRance. All three players average more than 13 per game. Worster is No. 2 in Class AA at 21.0 ppg and as a team, the Knights have won by an average of 26 points per game, while boasting the top scoring offense and defense. With two Division-I signees in Worster (Utah State) and Johnson (Army) it will take a herculean effort from some other team to pull the upset.
Other qualifiers: Helena Capital (16-5), Missoula Sentinel (17-5) and Butte (8-14) are the other three teams coming to state out of the West. Bridger Grovom, Trevor Swanson and Brayden Koch pace a talented Capital team that has lost to Hellgate three times this season. The Bruins went 2-1 against Sentinel and also lost to West. With their ability to shoot the 3-pointer, they are dangerous, no matter the opponent. Sentinel is as talented as team outside of Hellgate with Alex Germer (18.1 ppg) and Tony Frohlich-Fair (15.0 ppg). Butte made state as the No. 6 seed at the Western AA last week and will be led by big man Jake Olson, who will open against Skyview, the top seed from the East.
Eastern AA
Top seed: Billings Skyview (16-5) comes into state as hot as anybody with six straight wins and a win over Billings West, which swept the Falcons during the regular season. Camron Ketchum is the most dynamic scorer for Skyview, which also has a really solid big down low in Julius Mims, who scores over 11 points and grabs eight rebounds per game. Like Capital, a team it could face in the semifinals, the Falcons made state a year ago but lost out after two games. Regardless of who wins, either Butte or Skyview, a team that didn't win a game at state a season ago, will advance into the semifinals.
Other qualifiers: Billings West (18-2), Great Falls High (15-7) and Bozeman (12-10) round out the bracket on the Eastern AA side of things and each is dangerous for their own reason. West, which was third a season ago, lost just once in the regular season and fell in overtime to Skyview at divisionals, dropping it to the No. 2 spot. Josh Erbacher and Logan Meyer lead the way for the Bears, who have five players who have hit at least 10 3-pointers this season. Like West, Great Falls High can score. Matt Wyman leads all Class AA in points, while Levi Torgerson might just be AA's most effective 3-point shooter. Last but not least, defending champ Bozeman boasts Carter Ash, Jackson Coles, Brett Clark, and a tournament-tested roster.
