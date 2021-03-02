Guide to the 2021 Class A boys basketball tournament

BUTTE — When the season began in early January, Dillon coach Terry Thomas said he wanted to see vast improvement within his team after a disappointing 2019-20 season. After winning the Western A divisional tournament with an undefeated record, the Beavers have proved to their coach and to the state that they are a force to be reckoned with.
Whether their record remains spotless remains to be seen once the field takes the court for the state A tournament this week at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
Spectators will be allowed with a limit of up to 500 per team, although there is no general admission. Tickets need to be purchased through each respective school.
The action will get underway Wednesday at 1 p.m. and here's a look at the tournament:
2020 Co-Champions: Hardin, Butte Central
2021 Field: Dillon (14-0), Laurel (10-3), Ronan (9-6), Hardin (4-5), Polson (13-1), Lewistown (9-5), Billings Central (10-3), Butte Central (10-6)
Storylines: The COVID-19 pandemic ended last year's tournament just before the championship game, where Hardin and Butte Central were set to face off. The co-champions may have different advantages when it comes to seeding this year, but both have motivation going into the tournament.
Billings Central holds a one-seed in the tournament and is set to face Butte Central in the first round. The Rams won their divisional tournament, where they defeated two other state contenders in Laurel and Lewistown. Interestingly enough, Laurel and Lewistown account for the three regular-season losses on the Rams' resume.
After reaching the consolation final of the western divisional tournament, Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly said his team has taken on an underdog attitude. While often undersized, the fourth-seed Maroons have shown a drive in the regular season and divisional tournament that could prove tough to beat in the state tournament.
Ronan beat Butte Central in the consolation final of the Western A divisional tournament, and have a unique motivation of their own. According to coach D.J. Fish, a friend of many of the players passed away earlier this year, Saul Black Weasel. The players have dedicated their games to Black Weasel, and wish to continue honoring him as they face Laurel in the first round.
Laurel went on a six-game win streak this year and lost to Billings Central in the divisional tournament final. With two wins against the Rams in the regular season, the Locomotives cannot be counted out.
The Dillon Beavers will face Hardin in the first round of the state tournament, and may have caught the attention of other teams with their undefeated record. Meanwhile, Polson only has one loss on their resume, which came in the divisional tournament final against the Beavers. The Pirates will face Lewistown in the first round of the state tournament.
