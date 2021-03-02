 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Guide to the 2021 Class A boys basketball tournament

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Dillon wins Western A Divisional Tournament

Connor Curnow looks up at the scoreboard during the final seconds of the Western A Divisional Championship game in the Beavers' Saturday night victory against Polson.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE — When the season began in early January, Dillon coach Terry Thomas said he wanted to see vast improvement within his team after a disappointing 2019-20 season. After winning the Western A divisional tournament with an undefeated record, the Beavers have proved to their coach and to the state that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Whether their record remains spotless remains to be seen once the field takes the court for the state A tournament this week at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

Spectators will be allowed with a limit of up to 500 per team, although there is no general admission. Tickets need to be purchased through each respective school.

The action will get underway Wednesday at 1 p.m. and here's a look at the tournament:

2020 Co-Champions: Hardin, Butte Central

2021 Field: Dillon (14-0), Laurel (10-3), Ronan (9-6), Hardin (4-5), Polson (13-1), Lewistown (9-5), Billings Central (10-3), Butte Central (10-6)

Storylines: The COVID-19 pandemic ended last year's tournament just before the championship game, where Hardin and Butte Central were set to face off. The co-champions may have different advantages when it comes to seeding this year, but both have motivation going into the tournament.

Hardin vs. Billings Central

Billings Central's Malachi Stewart (23) and Hardin’s Kevion Ladson (52) and Tegan Medicine Bull (10) go after a loose ball during their game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday. The teams' second game, scheduled for Feb. 12 at the Metra, has been canceled.

Billings Central holds a one-seed in the tournament and is set to face Butte Central in the first round. The Rams won their divisional tournament, where they defeated two other state contenders in Laurel and Lewistown. Interestingly enough, Laurel and Lewistown account for the three regular-season losses on the Rams' resume.

Laurel vs. Billings Central

The Billings Central Rams cheer as they huddle up before the start of the Billings Central Rams’ game against the Laurel Locomotives in the finals of the Eastern A Divisional Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

After reaching the consolation final of the western divisional tournament, Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly said his team has taken on an underdog attitude. While often undersized, the fourth-seed Maroons have shown a drive in the regular season and divisional tournament that could prove tough to beat in the state tournament.

Butte Central vs. Ronan

Butte Central's Dougie Peoples is guarded by Ronan's Ruben Couture as he takes the ball to the hoop Thursday afternoon at the Butte Civic Center during the Western A divisionals.

Ronan beat Butte Central in the consolation final of the Western A divisional tournament, and have a unique motivation of their own. According to coach D.J. Fish, a friend of many of the players passed away earlier this year, Saul Black Weasel. The players have dedicated their games to Black Weasel, and wish to continue honoring him as they face Laurel in the first round.

Glendive vs. Laurel

Laurel’s Jace McNeil (23) shoots during the Laurel Locomotives’ game against the Glendive Red Devils in the semifinal round of the Eastern A Divisional Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Laurel went on a six-game win streak this year and lost to Billings Central in the divisional tournament final. With two wins against the Rams in the regular season, the Locomotives cannot be counted out.

Dillon vs. Polson

Polson's Xavier Fisher and Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley dive for a loose ball during the second half of the championship game for the Western A divisional title in Butte.

The Dillon Beavers will face Hardin in the first round of the state tournament, and may have caught the attention of other teams with their undefeated record. Meanwhile, Polson only has one loss on their resume, which came in the divisional tournament final against the Beavers. The Pirates will face Lewistown in the first round of the state tournament.

Blake Fussell covers sports in and around Butte. Follow Blake on Twitter @blake_fussell

Load comments