BILLINGS — Every state basketball tournament features eight hopeful teams, but there’s often a substantial gap between the top seeds and the bottom. Not so at this week’s Class B state boys basketball tournament, which will be played from Wednesday through Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and appears to be wide open.
Defending state co-champions Fairfield and Lodge Grass hope to get the championship chance that was taken away from them last year by COVID-19, but at least one of those two will fall short of the title game this time.
The Montana High School Association is allowing a maximum of 500 spectators per team for each State B game. Tickets can be purchased on MetraPark.com. Lodge Grass’ tickets were sold out early Monday because the team’s ticket buying page was hacked.
2020 co-champions: Fairfield, Lodge Grass
2021 field: Deer Lodge (12-4), Fairfield (15-8), Florence-Carlton (13-4), Huntley Project (15-5), Lodge Grass (16-4), Manhattan (17-2), Shelby (20-3), Thompson Falls (15-5)
Storylines
• Lodge Grass returned all of its starters from last year’s team and has been No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings all season. Yet the Indians are the Southern B’s third seed because they lost to No. 3 Huntley Project in the divisional semifinals.
• Project is responsible for Lodge Grass’ only on-court Class B losses this season. The Indians opened the season with a 66-42 win over Colstrip but later had to forfeit because some of their players were academically ineligible. They won 66-58 at Project in their next game, lost to Class A rival Hardin the game after that, then won seven straight (including an overtime win over Hardin). Lodge Grass lost to Project 64-52 on Feb. 2 but was playing without all-state junior Damon Gros Ventre, who returned two games later and helped the Indians beat Fairfield in triple overtime. While No. 5 Fairfield showed it could compete with its fellow defending co-champion, Project proved it could beat a fully healthy Lodge Grass with a 75-60 divisional semifinal victory on Friday. The Red Devils followed that up with a 43-39 Southern B title loss to No. 2 Manhattan.
• The Project win provided a strong case that Manhattan is the best Class B team. The Tigers’ only losses were 62-41 to Class C No. 3 Manhattan Christian on Jan. 22 and 53-52 to Jefferson on Feb. 11 (Jefferson is an unranked Class B team that finished 8-9 and lost to Manhattan 64-38 on Feb. 8). Manhattan also won 60-52 at Fairfield on Feb. 20.
• All eight of Fairfield’s losses were to good teams, and most of those games were close. No. 4 Shelby blew the Eagles out twice, including 50-33 in Saturday’s Northern B Divisional title game, but Fairfield beat the Coyotes 57-56 on Jan. 29 and lost to them 71-70 in double OT on Feb. 27.
• Like the North and South, Western B teams beat up on each other all season. Thompson Falls’ up-and-down season includes an 80-71 win over No. 9 Florence-Carlton on Feb. 20. That loss is one of only two for the Falcons against Class B opponents so far this season.
• Florence fell to Missoula Loyola 61-58 on Jan. 28 but beat them two other times, and they are 3-0 against No. 10 Deer Lodge, including 39-33 Saturday for the Western B championship. Deer Lodge’s only other loss was 50-49 to St. Ignatius on Jan. 29.
• On Wednesday, Deer Lodge will play Manhattan at 9 a.m. and Shelby will take on Thompson Falls at 11 a.m. The winners of those two games will face off in the semifinals. Lodge Grass will face Florence at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Project and Fairfield will play the final first-round game at 7:30. A Lodge Grass win would set up a rematch with Project or Fairfield in the semis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.