BUTTE — The boys portion of the Class C state tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Lockwood High School in Billings. Each school is allowed to bring 300 spectators, with tickets sold only through the schools.
With the 2020 championship game canceled due to COVID-19, undefeated Scobey will look to return to the final game, but will face stiff competition. Scobey will be the first team to hit the floor, when it faces Broadus in the first round Wednesday at 1 p.m.
2020 Co-Champions: Scobey, Fairview
2021 Field: Scobey (18-0), Broadus (18-5), Manhattan Christian (17-1), Belt (18-2), Twin Bridges (18-2), Bridger (20-0), Froid Lake (15-2), Fort Benton (14-1-1)
Storylines
• The Broadus Hawks have their work cut out for them as they face an undefeated Scobey team in the first round. Broadus is coming off a win over Melstone, a team they had lost to in the regular season. The Hawks' ability to improve after a loss could be key, as they lost to Bridger earlier this season.
• The undefeated Bridger Scouts are set to face Twin Bridges on Thursday in the first round. The Scouts have not played a game in more than two weeks, so rust may be a factor to overcome against the size and speed of Twin Bridges.
• The Twin Bridges Falcons had just one loss during the regular season until their last game of the Western C divisional tournament, where they were blown out by Manahattan Christian 67-23. That other loss was to none other than Manhattan Christian. However, it was the Falcons who dealt the Eagles their only loss of the season.
• The Manhattan Christian Eagles enter the state tournament with one loss and are scheduled to face Belt in the first round on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. They missed out on the state championship game in 2020, but have played Saturday night three out of the past four years, including winning the championship in 2019, so they bring experience of deep runs into the tournament.
• Belt only has one regular season loss on its resume, a ten point loss to Class B Shelby in February. The Huskies suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss in their last game against Fort Benton during the divisional tournament.
• The Fort Benton Longhorns have not lost since January, and carry the momentum of defeating Belt in the divisional tournament as they look forward to their first round match-up with Froid-Lake on Thursday at 11 a.m.
• The Froid-Lake Red Hawks held off a challenge by 2020 co-champions Fairview to advance to the state tournament and have beaten every team they have played with the exception of Scobey.
