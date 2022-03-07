BUTTE — The State A basketball tournament heads to the University of Montana in Missoula for 2022 with the boys starting Wednesday at noon and wrapping up Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The No. 1 and 2 seeds from the west, Butte Central and Dillon, are staples in the tournament. By contrast, this will be the first time since 2014 that eastern powerhouses Billings Central and Hardin both failed to qualify.

The absence of the Rams also means there will be a new champion crowned in 2022.

This is the eighth year in a row Butte Central has made the trip to state. Dillon has qualified six of the last nine years.

Lewistown, the top seed from the east, is back for the second year in a row. This is the fourth-straight year for Laurel. The No. 2 team from the east, Glendive, made the tournament for the first time in 15 years.

Also worth noting, the Class A tournament expanded to nine teams. The Western A, which has 13 teams, now sends five qualifiers instead of the usual four. The Eastern A, which has 10 teams, still gets four qualifiers.

Here’s a glance at this year’s field:

Butte Central Maroons

Record: 23-1 (22-1 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 10-1 (3-1 vs. Dillon, 4-0 vs. Frenchtown, 2-0 vs. Hamilton, 1-0 vs. Polson)

About the Maroons: After finishing second to Dillon in the Southwestern A during the regular season, Brodie Kelly’s Maroons have blown through the district and divisional tournaments, taking first place in both. Central has smothered teams with its signature half-court man defense, allowing just under 39 points per game. Offensively, Dougie Peoples has been the catalyst. Class A’s leading scorer for the second straight season is averaging 22.91 points per game.

History: The Maroons were state co-champions along with Hardin in 2020 when the championship game was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. Their last outright title came back in 1992 after a 68-56 victory over Stevensville. Central has racked up six state championships over the years and made 14 appearances in the title game, three of which coming during the late 1920s before there were separate classifications.

Lewistown Golden Eagles

Record: 20-1 (20-1 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 9-1 (1-0 vs. Dillon, 2-1 vs. Glendive, 2-0 vs. Havre, 3-0 vs. Laurel, 1-0 vs. Polson)

About the Golden Eagles: The Eastern A champions boast the “deepest” squad veteran coach Scott Sparks has had during his seven-year tenure at Lewistown. The team's makeup has been described by Sparks as comprised of “some pretty talented guards and a nice mix of bigs.” Production-wise, the offense is led by Fischer Brown (20.81 ppg) and Royce Robinson (16.52 ppg).

History: The Golden Eagles are on the hunt for their first state title since 1979. Lewistown has appeared in six state-championship games and won once. The last time the Eagles returned from the state tournament with a trophy was in 1988 after a 58-45 loss to Miles City in the title game, which secured second place.

Dillon Beavers

Record: 17-4 (16-4 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 7-4 (1-3 vs. Butte Central, 2-0 vs. Frenchtown, 3-0 vs. Hamilton, 0-1 vs. Lewistown, 1-0 vs. Polson)

About the Beavers: Coached by Terry Thomas, Dillon enters the tournament as the No. 2 team from the west, and with bit of unfinished business as its run at a perfect season was foiled by Billings Central in the 2021 championship game. After a mid-December loss to Butte Central, the Beavers won 14 consecutive games to clinch a spot in the Southwestern A district tournament championship game as the top seed. They’ve also handed rival Butte Central its only loss of the season, a 74-57 rout on Jan. 20. Captains Connor Curnow and Jonathan Kirkley are the motors that make Dillon go, averaging 16.89 and 11.35 ppg.

History: Dillon’s rich tradition includes 17 trips to the state title game. The Beavers have won it all 10 times, including back-to-back runs in 2016 and 2017. Dillon appeared in the championship game four straight years from 2014-17.

Glendive Red Devils

Record: 16-5 (14-4 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 4-2 (2-0 vs. Havre, 1-0 vs. Laurel, 1-2 vs. Lewistown)

About the Red Devils: Coach Wade Murphy has the No. 2 team in the east in excellent form entering the tournament. Prior to their loss to Lewistown in the divisional championship, the Red Devils had won 10 straight following a three-game skid in mid-January. That winning streak included a 66-63 over Lewistown, the only blemish on the Golden Eagles’ schedule this season. Riley Basta’s 15.82 points per game leads a balanced offensive that has three starters who average double-digit points. Michael Murphy fills it up at a rate of 13.94 ppg and Taven Coon finished the year at 11.06.

History: The Red Devils are in the state tournament for the first time since 2007. Glendive has accumulated five championships and has appeared in the title game eight times. The last four times the Red Devils have played for the title, they’ve won, with the last victory being a 66-58 victory over Hardin in 1987.

Laurel Locomotives

Record: 15-8 (13-8 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 2-5 (0-1 vs. Glendive, 2-1 vs. Havre, 0-3 vs. Lewistown)

About the Locomotives: Tony Trudnowski has Laurel in the tourney as the No. 3 seed from the east after a 48-42 victory over Havre in the Eastern A consolation final. With four starters averaging in or close to double-digit scoring, Laurel isn’t reliant on just one scorer. Some games it could be Konnor Gregerson (12.31 ppg) or Dalton Boehler (10 ppg) filling it up. Other games it can be Kyson Moran (9.92 ppg) or Emmet Renner (9.82 ppg) getting in the mix.

History: The Locomotives took home third-place hardware in 2021, but they’re looking for their first state title since 2015. Laurel has won it all four times and played in the championship game seven times.

Polson Pirates

Record: 15-6 (13-6 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 3-4 (0-1 vs. Butte Central, 0-1 vs. Dillon, 1-0 vs. Frenchtown, 2-1 vs. Hamilton, 0-1 vs. Lewistown)

About the Pirates: Randy Kelley’s Pirates will arrive as the No. 3 seed from the west after a nice run through the divisional tournament, where the Pirates' only loss was to Dillon. They’re led by Colton Graham’s 20 points per game. Graham has had two 30-point games against Whitefish (32) and Browning (30), as well as a 28-point outburst against which also came against Browning.

History: The Pirates have two state titles under their belts and have played in the championship game three times, with each appearance coming since 1993. This is the third consecutive season the Pirates have made the tournament, and their last trophy was after a third-place finish in 2017.

Hamilton Broncs

Record: 15-10 (13-10 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 3-9 (0-3 vs. Butte Central, 0-3 vs. Dillon, 2-2 vs. Frenchtown, 1-2 vs. Polson)

About the Broncs: After the dust settled following what coach Travis Blome predicted would be an “entertaining year” in the Western A, Hamilton carries the west’s No. 4 seed into state. Allowing just over 48 points per game, few games involving the Broncs result in a blowout. Asher Magness at 13.64 ppg and Eli Taylor’s 12.64 ppg usually lead the charge on offense.

History: The Broncs are shooting for their second-ever state title, and their first since 1947 when they defeated Hardin 46-31. Hamilton last appeared in the championship game in 1976, while the most-recent trophy the Broncs have received was for third place in 2018.

Havre Blue Ponies

Record: 9-13 (7-11 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 1-6 (0-2 vs. Glendive, 1-2 vs. Laurel, 0-2 vs. Lewistown)

About the Blue Ponies: If you’re wondering how a Class A state tournament could exist without Hardin and Billings Central, Havre is partially responsible for that. The Blue Ponies knocked off the Bulldogs and Rams en route to a fourth-place finish at the Eastern A tournament. With Walynn Burgess at the helm, Havre is led by Xavier Butler’s 9.3 ppg and Shane Patascil’s 8.3 ppg.

History: The Blue Ponies’ last state championship was in 1994 when they topped Billings Central 61-60. Havre has two titles and has played in four championship games. The Blue Ponies hope to obtain their first piece of state tournament hardware since their third-place finish in 2004.

Frenchtown Broncs

Record: 14-9 (13-9 against Class A teams)

Against the field: 2-9 (0-4 vs. Butte Central, 0-2 vs. Dillon, 2-2 vs. Hamilton, 0-1 vs. Polson)

About the Broncs: After falling behind early to Browning in the 5th-6th place game of the Western A tournament, Frenchtown rallied for a 10-point win to punch its ticket to state as the first-ever No. 5 seed. Coach Brandon Robbins did not return much varsity experience from last season, but his ‘close-knit group’ managed to extend its 2021-22 campaign and will gain valuable tournament experience. For offensive production, Connor Michaud (11.71 ppg) and Devin Shelton (11 ppg) have led the way.

History: A state championship in 2022 would be Frenchtown’s second ever. The Broncs beat Lodge Grass for the crown back in 1981. They’ve been in the title game one other time, a 52-51 loss to Columbia Falls in 2006 which earned them a second-place trophy. That was also the last time Frenchtown returned with a trophy.